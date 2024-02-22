Best laptop under ₹60000: Top 8 reliable picks enabling smooth multitasking

Summary: Best laptop under ₹60000: These laptops typically provide a balanced combination of performance, portability, and features, making them suitable for a diverse range of tasks. They also come with decent processing power, sufficient RAM, and ample storage space. Read More Read Less

In today's tech-driven world, finding a laptop that's both affordable and capable is like discovering a hidden gem. In fact, if you are looking for something under a range of ₹60,000 you will find a myriad of options available. Well, the question is how to pick one that suits your needs the best and what is unique about them? These laptops, though priced modestly, pack a punch with their blend of processing power, ample RAM, and generous storage capacity, ensuring a seamless and efficient computing experience. What sets them apart is their versatility, serving as capable companions for both work and play. Many laptops in this category boast enhanced graphics, making them suitable for casual gaming and immersive multimedia consumption. Furthermore, the market offers options with advanced features such as high-resolution displays, extended battery life, and cutting-edge connectivity, elevating the overall user experience. As we delve into the world of laptops under ₹60,000 this article will explore the unique attributes that make them stand out, providing insights into why these devices are increasingly becoming the go-to choice for individuals seeking a well-rounded and budget-friendly computing solution. 1. ASUS Vivobook 16X

The ASUS Vivobook 16X laptop is a sleek and lightweight laptop in Transparent Silver. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with a speedy 4.4 GHz, it ensures smooth performance. With a generous 16GB RAM and a swift 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly. The 16-inch WUXGA display and integrated AMD Radeon graphics offer vibrant visuals. Windows 11 Home, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader add to its allure. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB C, and Wi-Fi. Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X Brand: ASUS Model: Vivobook 16X Screen Size: 16 Inches RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard Graphics Card: Integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming Spacious 512GB SSD storage Backlit keyboard for convenience

2. HP Victus Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for virtual battles. Featuring a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with SmartShift technology, it dynamically adjusts power for optimal CPU and GPU performance. The dedicated 4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics deliver stunning visuals, complemented by 8GB RAM. Its 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate ensures immersive gameplay, while Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 provide seamless connectivity. With a long-lasting battery, backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this gaming laptop offers an exceptional gaming and multimedia experience. Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop Brand: HP Screen Size: 15.6 inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad Graphics Card: Dedicated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor 8GB RAM may be limiting for some gamers Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics Limited storage for extensive game library High-refresh-rate 144Hz FHD display Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity

Also read: Best laptops with 32 GB RAM: Top 10 contenders for high-performance computing 3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a sophisticated and lightweight laptop in Arctic Grey, ideal for on-the-go productivity. Packed with an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor clocked at 3.0 GHz, it delivers reliable performance. The 15.6-inch FHD LED display showcases crisp visuals, complemented by 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. With Windows 11 Home, this laptop boasts a sleek design with a built-in microphone for convenient communication. Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Brand: Lenovo Model: IdeaPad 3 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64 Special Feature: Built-in Microphone Graphics Card: Integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen Processor Integrated graphics may limit heavy tasks Fast and responsive 512GB SSD storage Limited RAM for demanding multitasking Built-in microphone for convenience No dedicated graphics for gaming

4. HP Laptop 14s

The HP Laptop 14s, in Natural Silver, brings a perfect blend of style and performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor clocked at 3.4 GHz, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 14-inch FHD LED display, along with AMD Radeon graphics, delivers vibrant visuals. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and responsiveness. The laptop features a backlit keyboard, micro-edge display, dual speakers, and built-in Alexa for enhanced user experience. Weighing just 1.46 kg, it is both thin and light, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go tasks. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, offering a seamless and user-friendly interface. Specifications of HP Laptop 14s Brand: HP Model: HP 14s Screen Size: 14 Inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: Micro Edge Display, Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speaker, Multi-Touch Gesture, Built-in Alexa Graphics Card: Integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMD Ryzen 3 processor for smooth performance Integrated graphics for basic gaming Fast and responsive 512GB SSD storage Smaller 14-inch display may not suit all users Backlit keyboard and dual speakers Limited RAM for demanding tasks Micro-edge display for immersive visuals

5. HP 15s

The HP 15s is a reliable and sleek laptop in Silver, offering a balance of performance and aesthetics. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor with a rapid 3.8 GHz speed, it ensures responsive computing. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, coupled with AMD Radeon graphics, delivers clear visuals with reduced reflections. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, this laptop provides smooth multitasking and ample storage. Its special features include a backlit keyboard, micro-edge display, and anti-glare technology for enhanced usability. Operating on Windows 11 Home, it offers a user-friendly interface. Specifications of HP 15s Brand: HP Screen Size: 15.6 Centimetres Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: FHD, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Backlit Keyboard Graphics Card: Integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMD Ryzen 3 processor for responsiveness Integrated graphics may limit gaming FHD anti-glare display for clear visuals 8GB RAM may be limiting for demanding tasks Backlit keyboard for enhanced usability

6. HP Laptop 15s

The HP 15s-fq5330TU, clad in Silver, combines power and elegance in a lightweight design. Fueled by the Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it boasts a backlit natural silver keyboard with a numeric keypad and a micro-edge display for a sleek appearance. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display with 250 nits delivers detailed clarity. With HP Fast Charge, the 3-cell, 41Wh battery reaches 50% in just 45 minutes, providing up to 7 hours and 30 minutes of productivity. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone/microphone combo. This laptop comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office and runs on Windows 11 Home. Specifications of HP Laptop 15s Brand: HP Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display Graphics Card: Integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HP Fast Charge for quick and convenient charging Integrated graphics for casual gaming Ample 16GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking Relatively moderate battery life Micro-edge display for an immersive viewing experience No dedicated graphics for resource-intensive tasks

Also read: Best low-cost laptops in India for affordable computing: Top 10 picks 7. Dell 15 Laptop

The Dell 15 Laptop (Vostro 3510) in Carbon delivers impressive performance in a sleek design. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen processor with a 2.4 GHz speed, it ensures efficient multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD LED display provides crisp visuals, complemented by Intel UHD graphics. With a substantial 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, this laptop offers swift application handling and ample storage. Windows 11 Home provides a user-friendly interface, and the spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. Weighing only 1.69kg, it's a thin and light option, making it ideal for on-the-go productivity. Connectivity options include USB and HDMI. Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop Brand: Dell Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: Thin Graphics Card: Integrated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Windows 11 Home for a modern interface Integrated graphics may limit gaming 16GB DDR4 RAM for efficient multitasking No dedicated graphics for heavy tasks Thin and light design for portability Limited connectivity options (USB, HDMI)

8. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop redefines performance and aesthetics. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1240P 12th Gen processor with a swift 3.3 GHz speed, it ensures seamless multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display, combined with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, delivers stunning visuals for an immersive gaming experience. With a generous 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, this laptop provides ample storage and responsive handling of applications. Its special features include an aluminum top cover, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, an elevated design, and Thunderbolt 4 for enhanced versatility. Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Brand: Acer Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 11 Home Special Feature: Aluminum Top Cover, Wi-Fi 6, Elevated Design, Thunderbolt 4 Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 512GB SSD storage for responsive performance No information about the display refresh rate NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 for gaming prowess Higher weight compared to some competitors Ample 16GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking

Top 3 features for you

Product name Screen size RAM Special feature ASUS Vivobook 16X 16 Inches 16 GB DDR4 Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15.6 inches 8 GB DDR4 FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6 Inches 8 GB DDR4 Built-in Microphone HP Laptop 14s 14 Inches 8 GB DDR4 Micro Edge Display, Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speaker, Multi-Touch Gesture, Built-in Alexa HP 15s 15.6 Inches 8 GB DDR4 FHD, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Backlit Keyboard HP 15s 15.6 Inches 16 GB DDR4 Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display Dell 15 Laptop 15.6 Inches 16 GB DDR4 Thin, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 15.6 Inches 16 GB DDR4 Aluminum Top Cover, Wi-Fi 6, Elevated Design, Thunderbolt 4

Best value for money The HP Laptop 14s stands out as the best value for money. With a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 processor, fast 512GB SSD storage, and features like a backlit keyboard and dual speakers, it offers a balanced blend of performance and convenience. The lightweight design further enhances its portability, making it an ideal choice for users seeking affordability without compromising essential features. Best overall product The ASUS Vivobook 16X takes the lead as the best overall product. Boasting a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, spacious 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a rapid 512GB SSD, it delivers robust performance. The Fingerprint Reader and Backlit Keyboard add a touch of sophistication. The 16-inch WUXGA display ensures stunning visuals. With a sleek design and additional features like Windows 11 and Office 2021, it caters to both productivity and entertainment needs, making it the top choice for users looking for an all-encompassing laptop. How to find the best laptop under 60000 To find the best laptop under 60000, consider key aspects like processor power, RAM capacity, storage type, and graphics capability. Look for laptops with the latest-generation processors, a minimum of 8GB RAM, and SSD storage for faster performance. Check the graphics card for gaming or graphic-intensive tasks. Assess display quality, size, and resolution based on your preferences. Consider additional features like backlit keyboards, connectivity options, and build quality. Lastly, compare multiple models, considering the balance between specifications, brand reputation, and user reviews for a well-informed decision.

best laptop under ₹60000 What features should I prioritize when choosing a laptop under 60000? Prioritize a powerful processor, sufficient RAM (at least 8GB), and SSD storage for optimal performance. Additionally, consider a dedicated graphics card for gaming or graphic-related tasks Are there laptops under 60000 suitable for gaming? Yes, several laptops under 60000 come with dedicated graphics cards, making them suitable for casual gaming. Look for models with GPUs like NVIDIA GTX or RTX series for better gaming performance. How do I choose between different brands within the budget? Compare specifications, read user reviews, and consider the after-sales service and warranty offered by each brand. Look for a balance between performance, build quality, and brand reputation. What display size is ideal for a laptop under 60000? The ideal display size depends on personal preference. Consider a 14 to 15.6-inch display for a good balance between portability and viewing experience. Can I upgrade the components of a laptop under 60000 later? Check if the laptop allows RAM and storage upgrades. Some laptops provide easy upgradability, while others may have components soldered onto the motherboard, limiting upgradability.

