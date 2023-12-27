Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best 50 inch smart TVs in India: Complete comparison guide for top 10 picks

Published on Dec 27, 2023 23:25 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
50 inch smart tv

Summary:

Best 50 inch smart TV: Looking for a new 50-inch smart TV? Check out our comprehensive guide to the top 10 products available in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the best choice for your needs. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)
item

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black)
item

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)
item

iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF50U62 (Black)
item

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)
item

Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)
item

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)
item

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)
item

Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50UHDX7XPROBL (Black)
item

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50A7H (Metal Gray)

When it comes to purchasing a new 50 inch smart TV, there are numerous options available in the market. From top brands like Acer, MI, iFFALCON, Xiaomi, Sony, and more, each product comes with its own unique features and specifications. In this article, we will compare the top 10 50-inch smart TVs available in India to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

1. Acer 50 inches Advanced Google TV (AR50GR2851UDFL)

The Acer 50 inches Advanced Google TV offers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound quality. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access your favorite content and control your smart home devices. The TV also comes with a range of connectivity options and a sleek, modern design.

Specifications:

  • 4K Ultra HD display
  • Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Immersive sound quality

Pros

  • Stunning 4K visuals
  • Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point than some competitors
Our Pick cellpic

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

2. Acer 50 inches Ultra Google TV (AR50GR2851UDPRO)

The Acer 50 inches Ultra Google TV provides exceptional picture quality and seamless smart TV capabilities. With HDR support and a user-friendly interface, you can enjoy a wide range of streaming services and apps. The TV also offers advanced connectivity options and a sleek, slim design.

Specifications:

  • HDR support for exceptional picture quality
  • User-friendly interface for easy navigation
  • Advanced connectivity options
  • Sleek and slim design
  • Seamless smart TV capabilities

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality
  • User-friendly interface
  • Advanced connectivity options

Cons

  • May be pricier than some alternatives
cellpic

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black)

Also Read: Top 10 50-inch TVs for ultimate home theatre experience

3. MI 50 inches Vision Google TV (L50M8-5XIN)

The MI 50-inch Vision Google TV offers a high-quality display and a range of smart features. With PatchWall and Google Assistant, you can access a wealth of content and control your TV with voice commands. The TV also comes with a slim design and multiple connectivity options.

Specifications:

  • High-quality display for immersive viewing
  • PatchWall and Google Assistant for easy content access
  • Slim design with multiple connectivity options
  • Voice command control
  • Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • PatchWall and Google Assistant
  • Slim design

Cons

  • Limited availability in some regions
cellpic

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)

4. iFFALCON 50 inches Ultra Google TV (iFF50U62)

The iFFALCON 50 inches Ultra Google TV delivers vivid visuals and seamless smart TV features. With Dolby Audio and multiple picture modes, you can enjoy an immersive entertainment experience. The TV also offers a range of connectivity options and a stylish, slim bezel-less design.

Specifications:

  • Vivid visuals and multiple picture modes
  • Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Stylish, slim bezel-less design
  • Seamless smart TV features

Pros

  • Vivid visuals with multiple picture modes
  • Immersive Dolby Audio
  • Stylish, slim design

Cons

  • May be pricier than some alternatives
cellpic

iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF50U62 (Black)

5. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV (Vision)

The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers a massive display and a wealth of smart features. With a 4K HDR display and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound quality. The TV also comes with a range of connectivity options and a sleek design.

Specifications:

  • Massive 125.7 inches display for immersive viewing
  • 4K HDR display and Dolby Audio for stunning visuals and sound
  • Range of connectivity options
  • Sleek design
  • Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros

  • Massive display for immersive viewing
  • Stunning 4K HDR visuals
  • Immersive Dolby Audio

Cons

  • May be too large for some spaces
cellpic

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

Also Read: 8 best 50-inch android TVs under 40,000: Buying guide

6. Sony Bravia 50 inches Google TV (KD-50X64L)

The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV offers exceptional picture quality and a range of smart features. With an X1 4K HDR processor and TRILUMINOS display, you can enjoy lifelike visuals and vibrant colors. The TV also comes with Dolby Atmos and a premium design. This is one of the best 50 inch smart TVs on Amazon.

Specifications:

  • Exceptional picture quality with X1 4K HDR processor
  • Vibrant colors and lifelike visuals with TRILUMINOS display
  • Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience
  • Range of smart features
  • Premium design and build quality

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality with X1 4K HDR processor
  • Vibrant colors with TRILUMINOS display
  • Immersive Dolby Atmos sound

Cons

  • May be pricier than some alternatives
cellpic

Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

7. Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL)

The Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV delivers stunning visuals and a range of smart capabilities. With a 4K UHD display and DTS Virtual:X, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience. The TV also comes with a sleek design and advanced connectivity options.

Specifications:

  • Stunning 4K UHD display for cinematic viewing
  • DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound experience
  • Sleek design with advanced connectivity options
  • Android TV with a range of apps and services
  • Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros

  • Stunning 4K UHD display
  • Immersive DTS Virtual:X sound
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be pricier than some alternatives
cellpic

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

8. MI 50 inches Vision Google TV (L50M8-A2IN)

The MI 50 inches Vision Google TV offers a high-quality 4K display and a range of smart features. With PatchWall and Google Assistant, you can access a wide variety of content and control your TV with voice commands. The TV also comes with a sleek and modern design.

Specifications:

  • High-quality 4K display for stunning visuals
  • PatchWall and Google Assistant for easy content access
  • Voice command control
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros

  • High-quality 4K display
  • PatchWall and Google Assistant
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited availability in some regions
cellpic

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)

9. Kodak 50 inches Android TV (50UHDX7XPROBL)

The Kodak 50 inches Android TV offers a stunning 4K display and a range of smart features. With Dolby Vision and a bezel-less design, you can enjoy immersive visuals and a sleek, modern look. The TV also comes with multiple connectivity options and a user-friendly interface.

Specifications:

  • Stunning 4K display for immersive visuals
  • Dolby Vision for lifelike picture quality
  • Bezel-less design for a modern look
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Pros

  • Stunning 4K display
  • Dolby Vision for lifelike picture quality
  • Modern bezel-less design

Cons

  • May be pricier than some alternatives
cellpic

Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

10. Hisense 50 inches Tornado Google TV (50A7H)

The Hisense 50 inches Tornado Google TV delivers exceptional picture quality and a range of smart capabilities. With a 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound. The TV also comes with a sleek design and multiple connectivity options.

Specifications:

  • Exceptional picture quality with 4K Ultra HD display
  • Immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos
  • Sleek design with multiple connectivity options
  • Smart features for enhanced user experience
  • Advanced smart capabilities

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality
  • Immersive Dolby Atmos sound
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be pricier than some alternatives
cellpic

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50A7H (Metal Gray)

Comparison Table

ProductsAcer AR50GR2851UDFLAcer AR50GR2851UDPROMI L50M8-5XINiFFALCON iFF50U62Xiaomi VisionSony KD-50X64LAcer AR50AR2851UDFLMI L50M8-A2INKodak 50UHDX7XPROBLHisense 50A7H
Display4K Ultra HDHDR supportHigh-quality displayVivid visuals4K HDR displayX1 4K HDR processor4K UHD displayHigh-quality 4K displayStunning 4K display4K Ultra HD display
SoundImmersive sound qualityAdvanced connectivity optionsVoice command controlImmersive Dolby AudioImmersive sound qualityDolby AtmosDTS Virtual:XSmart featuresDolby VisionImmersive Dolby Atmos sound
DesignSleek and modernSleek, slim designSlim designStylish, slim bezel-less designSleek designPremium design and build qualitySleek designSleek and modern designBezel-less designSleek design

Best value for money:

The MI 50-inch Vision Google TV (L50M8-5XIN) offers the best value for money, providing a high-quality display, smart features, and a sleek design at a competitive price point.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV (KD-50X64L) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors, immersive sound, and a premium design.

How to find the best 50-inch smart TV?

The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV (KD-50X64L) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors, immersive sound, and a premium design.

FAQs on 50 inch smart tv

All the smart TVs listed come with a 4K display, providing stunning visuals and immersive viewing experiences.
Yes, many of the smart TVs offer voice command control through built-in Google Assistant or similar features.
Absolutely! These smart TVs come with a range of pre-installed streaming apps and support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
Yes, these smart TVs provide advanced connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, to seamlessly connect with other devices.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Home-appliances Stories