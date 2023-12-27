Best 50 inch smart TVs in India: Complete comparison guide for top 10 picks

When it comes to purchasing a new 50 inch smart TV, there are numerous options available in the market. From top brands like Acer, MI, iFFALCON, Xiaomi, Sony, and more, each product comes with its own unique features and specifications. In this article, we will compare the top 10 50-inch smart TVs available in India to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

1. Acer 50 inches Advanced Google TV (AR50GR2851UDFL) The Acer 50 inches Advanced Google TV offers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound quality. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access your favorite content and control your smart home devices. The TV also comes with a range of connectivity options and a sleek, modern design. Specifications: 4K Ultra HD display

Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in

Multiple connectivity options

Sleek and modern design

Immersive sound quality

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Sleek design Cons Higher price point than some competitors

Our Pick Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

2. Acer 50 inches Ultra Google TV (AR50GR2851UDPRO) The Acer 50 inches Ultra Google TV provides exceptional picture quality and seamless smart TV capabilities. With HDR support and a user-friendly interface, you can enjoy a wide range of streaming services and apps. The TV also offers advanced connectivity options and a sleek, slim design. Specifications: HDR support for exceptional picture quality

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Advanced connectivity options

Sleek and slim design

Seamless smart TV capabilities

Pros Exceptional picture quality

User-friendly interface

Advanced connectivity options Cons May be pricier than some alternatives

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black)

Also Read: Top 10 50-inch TVs for ultimate home theatre experience 3. MI 50 inches Vision Google TV (L50M8-5XIN) The MI 50-inch Vision Google TV offers a high-quality display and a range of smart features. With PatchWall and Google Assistant, you can access a wealth of content and control your TV with voice commands. The TV also comes with a slim design and multiple connectivity options. Specifications: High-quality display for immersive viewing

PatchWall and Google Assistant for easy content access

Slim design with multiple connectivity options

Voice command control

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros High-quality display

PatchWall and Google Assistant

Slim design Cons Limited availability in some regions

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)

4. iFFALCON 50 inches Ultra Google TV (iFF50U62) The iFFALCON 50 inches Ultra Google TV delivers vivid visuals and seamless smart TV features. With Dolby Audio and multiple picture modes, you can enjoy an immersive entertainment experience. The TV also offers a range of connectivity options and a stylish, slim bezel-less design. Specifications: Vivid visuals and multiple picture modes

Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality

Multiple connectivity options

Stylish, slim bezel-less design

Seamless smart TV features

Pros Vivid visuals with multiple picture modes

Immersive Dolby Audio

Stylish, slim design Cons May be pricier than some alternatives

iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF50U62 (Black)

5. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV (Vision) The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers a massive display and a wealth of smart features. With a 4K HDR display and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound quality. The TV also comes with a range of connectivity options and a sleek design. Specifications: Massive 125.7 inches display for immersive viewing

4K HDR display and Dolby Audio for stunning visuals and sound

Range of connectivity options

Sleek design

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros Massive display for immersive viewing

Stunning 4K HDR visuals

Immersive Dolby Audio Cons May be too large for some spaces

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

Also Read: 8 best 50-inch android TVs under ₹ 40,000: Buying guide 6. Sony Bravia 50 inches Google TV (KD-50X64L) The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV offers exceptional picture quality and a range of smart features. With an X1 4K HDR processor and TRILUMINOS display, you can enjoy lifelike visuals and vibrant colors. The TV also comes with Dolby Atmos and a premium design. This is one of the best 50 inch smart TVs on Amazon. Specifications: Exceptional picture quality with X1 4K HDR processor

Vibrant colors and lifelike visuals with TRILUMINOS display

Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience

Range of smart features

Premium design and build quality

Pros Exceptional picture quality with X1 4K HDR processor

Vibrant colors with TRILUMINOS display

Immersive Dolby Atmos sound Cons May be pricier than some alternatives

Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

7. Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL) The Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV delivers stunning visuals and a range of smart capabilities. With a 4K UHD display and DTS Virtual:X, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience. The TV also comes with a sleek design and advanced connectivity options. Specifications: Stunning 4K UHD display for cinematic viewing

DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound experience

Sleek design with advanced connectivity options

Android TV with a range of apps and services

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros Stunning 4K UHD display

Immersive DTS Virtual:X sound

Sleek design Cons May be pricier than some alternatives

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

8. MI 50 inches Vision Google TV (L50M8-A2IN) The MI 50 inches Vision Google TV offers a high-quality 4K display and a range of smart features. With PatchWall and Google Assistant, you can access a wide variety of content and control your TV with voice commands. The TV also comes with a sleek and modern design. Specifications: High-quality 4K display for stunning visuals

PatchWall and Google Assistant for easy content access

Voice command control

Sleek and modern design

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Pros High-quality 4K display

PatchWall and Google Assistant

Sleek design Cons Limited availability in some regions

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)

9. Kodak 50 inches Android TV (50UHDX7XPROBL) The Kodak 50 inches Android TV offers a stunning 4K display and a range of smart features. With Dolby Vision and a bezel-less design, you can enjoy immersive visuals and a sleek, modern look. The TV also comes with multiple connectivity options and a user-friendly interface. Specifications: Stunning 4K display for immersive visuals

Dolby Vision for lifelike picture quality

Bezel-less design for a modern look

Multiple connectivity options

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Pros Stunning 4K display

Dolby Vision for lifelike picture quality

Modern bezel-less design Cons May be pricier than some alternatives

Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

10. Hisense 50 inches Tornado Google TV (50A7H) The Hisense 50 inches Tornado Google TV delivers exceptional picture quality and a range of smart capabilities. With a 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound. The TV also comes with a sleek design and multiple connectivity options. Specifications: Exceptional picture quality with 4K Ultra HD display

Immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos

Sleek design with multiple connectivity options

Smart features for enhanced user experience

Advanced smart capabilities

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Immersive Dolby Atmos sound

Sleek design Cons May be pricier than some alternatives

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50A7H (Metal Gray)

Comparison Table

Products Acer AR50GR2851UDFL Acer AR50GR2851UDPRO MI L50M8-5XIN iFFALCON iFF50U62 Xiaomi Vision Sony KD-50X64L Acer AR50AR2851UDFL MI L50M8-A2IN Kodak 50UHDX7XPROBL Hisense 50A7H Display 4K Ultra HD HDR support High-quality display Vivid visuals 4K HDR display X1 4K HDR processor 4K UHD display High-quality 4K display Stunning 4K display 4K Ultra HD display Sound Immersive sound quality Advanced connectivity options Voice command control Immersive Dolby Audio Immersive sound quality Dolby Atmos DTS Virtual:X Smart features Dolby Vision Immersive Dolby Atmos sound Design Sleek and modern Sleek, slim design Slim design Stylish, slim bezel-less design Sleek design Premium design and build quality Sleek design Sleek and modern design Bezel-less design Sleek design

Best value for money: The MI 50-inch Vision Google TV (L50M8-5XIN) offers the best value for money, providing a high-quality display, smart features, and a sleek design at a competitive price point.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV (KD-50X64L) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors, immersive sound, and a premium design.

FAQs on 50 inch smart tv What is the display resolution of these smart TVs? All the smart TVs listed come with a 4K display, providing stunning visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Do these smart TVs support voice commands? Yes, many of the smart TVs offer voice command control through built-in Google Assistant or similar features. Are these smart TVs compatible with streaming services? Absolutely! These smart TVs come with a range of pre-installed streaming apps and support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Do these smart TVs offer multiple connectivity options? Yes, these smart TVs provide advanced connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, to seamlessly connect with other devices.

