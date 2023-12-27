Best 50 inch smart TVs in India: Complete comparison guide for top 10 picks
Published on Dec 27, 2023 23:25 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Best 50 inch smart TV: Looking for a new 50-inch smart TV? Check out our comprehensive guide to the top 10 products available in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the best choice for your needs. Read More
When it comes to purchasing a new 50 inch smart TV, there are numerous options available in the market. From top brands like Acer, MI, iFFALCON, Xiaomi, Sony, and more, each product comes with its own unique features and specifications. In this article, we will compare the top 10 50-inch smart TVs available in India to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.
1. Acer 50 inches Advanced Google TV (AR50GR2851UDFL)
The Acer 50 inches Advanced Google TV offers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound quality. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access your favorite content and control your smart home devices. The TV also comes with a range of connectivity options and a sleek, modern design.
2. Acer 50 inches Ultra Google TV (AR50GR2851UDPRO)
The Acer 50 inches Ultra Google TV provides exceptional picture quality and seamless smart TV capabilities. With HDR support and a user-friendly interface, you can enjoy a wide range of streaming services and apps. The TV also offers advanced connectivity options and a sleek, slim design.
The MI 50-inch Vision Google TV offers a high-quality display and a range of smart features. With PatchWall and Google Assistant, you can access a wealth of content and control your TV with voice commands. The TV also comes with a slim design and multiple connectivity options.
Specifications:
High-quality display for immersive viewing
PatchWall and Google Assistant for easy content access
The iFFALCON 50 inches Ultra Google TV delivers vivid visuals and seamless smart TV features. With Dolby Audio and multiple picture modes, you can enjoy an immersive entertainment experience. The TV also offers a range of connectivity options and a stylish, slim bezel-less design.
The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers a massive display and a wealth of smart features. With a 4K HDR display and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound quality. The TV also comes with a range of connectivity options and a sleek design.
Specifications:
Massive 125.7 inches display for immersive viewing
4K HDR display and Dolby Audio for stunning visuals and sound
The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV offers exceptional picture quality and a range of smart features. With an X1 4K HDR processor and TRILUMINOS display, you can enjoy lifelike visuals and vibrant colors. The TV also comes with Dolby Atmos and a premium design. This is one of the best 50 inch smart TVs on Amazon.
Specifications:
Exceptional picture quality with X1 4K HDR processor
Vibrant colors and lifelike visuals with TRILUMINOS display
Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience
Range of smart features
Premium design and build quality
Pros
Exceptional picture quality with X1 4K HDR processor
7. Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL)
The Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV delivers stunning visuals and a range of smart capabilities. With a 4K UHD display and DTS Virtual:X, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience. The TV also comes with a sleek design and advanced connectivity options.
The MI 50 inches Vision Google TV offers a high-quality 4K display and a range of smart features. With PatchWall and Google Assistant, you can access a wide variety of content and control your TV with voice commands. The TV also comes with a sleek and modern design.
Specifications:
High-quality 4K display for stunning visuals
PatchWall and Google Assistant for easy content access
The Kodak 50 inches Android TV offers a stunning 4K display and a range of smart features. With Dolby Vision and a bezel-less design, you can enjoy immersive visuals and a sleek, modern look. The TV also comes with multiple connectivity options and a user-friendly interface.
The Hisense 50 inches Tornado Google TV delivers exceptional picture quality and a range of smart capabilities. With a 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound. The TV also comes with a sleek design and multiple connectivity options.
Specifications:
Exceptional picture quality with 4K Ultra HD display
The MI 50-inch Vision Google TV (L50M8-5XIN) offers the best value for money, providing a high-quality display, smart features, and a sleek design at a competitive price point.
Best overall product:
The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV (KD-50X64L) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors, immersive sound, and a premium design.
How to find the best 50-inch smart TV?
The Sony Bravia 50-inch Google TV (KD-50X64L) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors, immersive sound, and a premium design.
FAQs on 50 inch smart tv
All the smart TVs listed come with a 4K display, providing stunning visuals and immersive viewing experiences.
Yes, many of the smart TVs offer voice command control through built-in Google Assistant or similar features.
Absolutely! These smart TVs come with a range of pre-installed streaming apps and support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
Yes, these smart TVs provide advanced connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, to seamlessly connect with other devices.
