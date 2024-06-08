Best couches with beds in India 2024: Sofa cum beds for small spaces

Summary: Find the perfect couch with bed for your small space with our list of the top 10 sofa cum beds available in India in 2022.

If you're living in a small apartment or looking for a space-saving furniture solution, a couch with a bed is a fantastic option. Not only does it provide seating during the day, but it also easily converts into a comfortable bed for guests. We've curated a list of the 10 best couches with beds available in India in 2022 to help you find the perfect option for your home. Whether you're looking for a sleek and modern design, extra storage, or a pull-out mechanism, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the best couches with beds for your needs.

1. Adorn India Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed

The Adorn India Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed is a stylish and versatile addition to any living space. It features a modern design with high-quality upholstery and a sturdy frame. With its easy pull-out mechanism, it quickly transforms into a comfortable bed for guests. The sofa cum bed also comes with extra storage space, making it perfect for small apartments.

Pros Stylish and versatile design

Comfortable bed for guests

Extra storage space Cons May not be suitable for larger spaces

2. AMATA 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Two Cushions

The AMATA 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed is designed for both style and comfort. It comes with two cushions for added coziness and features a pull-out mechanism for easy conversion into a bed. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating guests and provides a comfortable sleeping space. Its compact design makes it ideal for small living rooms or guest rooms.

Pros Comfortable sleeping space for guests

Compact and stylish design Cons Limited color options

Also read: Best wooden sofa sets for your living room: Top 10 picks to add elegance 3. 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Washable Polycotton Cover

This 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed features a durable and washable polycotton cover, making it easy to maintain. It offers a comfortable seating and sleeping experience, with a sturdy frame and high-density foam. The sofa cum bed is available in a stylish blue and green color combination, adding a pop of color to any room.

Pros Easy to maintain with washable cover

Comfortable seating and sleeping experience Cons Limited color options

4. WOODTREND Sheesham Wood Storage Sofa Cum Bed

The WOODTREND Sheesham Wood Storage Sofa Cum Bed is a luxurious and functional choice for your living room. It features a premium sheesham wood frame and comes with a built-in storage space for keeping extra bedding or pillows. The sofa cum bed also includes a comfortable mattress, ensuring a restful night's sleep for your guests.

Pros Luxurious and functional design

Built-in storage space Cons May require additional assembly

Also read: Best sofa sets you can buy today: Top 10 picks 5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Darius Metal Sofa Cum Bed

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Darius Metal Sofa Cum Bed is a sleek and modern addition to any living space. It features a sturdy metal frame and a comfortable foam mattress for a restful night's sleep. The sofa cum bed is designed for easy assembly and offers a stylish seating solution during the day and a comfortable bed at night.

Pros Sleek and modern design

Sturdy metal frame Cons Limited color options

6. DECOR STUDIOS 3-Person Folding Sofa Cum Bed

The DECOR STUDIOS 3-Person Folding Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile and space-saving option for small living rooms or guest rooms. It features a folding mechanism that allows for easy conversion from a sofa to a bed. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating guests and provides a comfortable sleeping space without taking up too much room.

Pros Versatile and space-saving design

Comfortable sleeping space Cons May not be suitable for larger groups

Also read: Best dining tables 4 seater: Top 10 picks for comfortable dining in small spaces 7. FAMOUS CRAFT Pull-Out Sofa Cum Bed with Removable Cushions

The FAMOUS CRAFT Pull-Out Sofa Cum Bed is a convenient and comfortable choice for your living room or guest room. It features a pull-out mechanism that easily converts the sofa into a bed. The removable cushions provide added versatility and make cleaning a breeze. The sofa cum bed is a practical and stylish solution for accommodating overnight guests.

Pros Convenient and comfortable design

Practical and stylish solution Cons Limited color options

8. FRESH UP Washable Dark Brown Sofa Cum Bed

The FRESH UP Washable Dark Brown Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile and easy-to-maintain option for any home. It features a dark brown color that complements a variety of decor styles and comes with a washable cover for added convenience. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating overnight guests and provides a comfortable seating and sleeping experience.

Pros Versatile and easy-to-maintain design

Comfortable seating and sleeping experience Cons Limited color options

Also read: Best sheesham wood dining table sets: Top 10 options for you to consider 9. TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed

The TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed is a comfortable and stylish addition to any living space. It features a C-type design with washable cushions for easy maintenance. The sofa cum bed offers a comfortable seating and sleeping experience, making it perfect for hosting overnight guests or relaxing with family and friends.

Pros Comfortable and stylish design

Ideal for hosting guests Cons Limited color options

10. TRENDY VIBES Folding Cushion Mattress Sofa Cum Bed

The TRENDY VIBES Folding Cushion Mattress Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile and space-saving option for small living rooms or guest rooms. It features a folding mechanism that allows for easy conversion from a sofa to a bed. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating guests and provides a comfortable sleeping space without taking up too much room.

Pros Versatile and space-saving design

Comfortable sleeping space Cons May not be suitable for larger groups

Also read: Best office chairs for maximum comfort and productivity: Top 10 picks Couch with bed top features comparison:

Couch with bed Sleek and modern design High-quality upholstery Sturdy frame Easy pull-out mechanism Extra storage space Adorn India Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AMATA 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Two Cushions ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Washable Polycotton Cover ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WOODTREND Sheesham Wood Storage Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Amazon Brand - Solimo Darius Metal Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ DECOR STUDIOS 3-Person Folding Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FAMOUS CRAFT Pull-Out Sofa Cum Bed with Removable Cushions ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FRESH UP Washable Dark Brown Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TRENDY VIBES Folding Cushion Mattress Sofa Cum Bed ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Best value for money couch with bed The TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed offers the best value for money with its comfortable and stylish design, washable cushions, and reliable addition to any living space, making it a practical choice for accommodating guests.

Best overall couch with bed The Adorn India New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed in Aqua Blue stands out as the best value for money product due to its multifunctionality, durability, and modern design. Crafted with high-quality foam and wood, upholstered in velvet fabric, it ensures comfort and longevity. Its versatile design effortlessly transforms from a stylish sofa to a comfortable bed, catering to various seating and sleeping needs for guests, kids, and adults. With no assembly required and easy maintenance instructions, it offers convenience and practicality.

Also read: A guide to the best chairs for lower back pain that promise comfort and quality How to find the perfect couch with bed: When choosing the perfect couch with a bed, consider the design, comfort, and additional features such as storage space and washable covers. Look for a reliable and stylish addition that is practical for accommodating guests and complements your living space.

FAQs on couch with bed What is the price range of these sofa cum beds? The price range of these sofa cum beds varies from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 45,000, depending on the design, material, and additional features. Do these sofa cum beds come with a warranty? Yes, most of these sofa cum beds come with a warranty, ranging from 1 to 3 years, ensuring peace of mind and quality assurance. Are these sofa cum beds suitable for small spaces? Absolutely! These sofa cum beds are designed specifically for small spaces, offering a space-saving and comfortable solution for seating and sleeping. Can the cushions and covers of these sofa cum beds be washed? Yes, the cushions and covers of these sofa cum beds are washable, making it easy to maintain and keep them looking fresh and clean.

