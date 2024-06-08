Find the perfect couch with bed for your small space with our list of the top 10 sofa cum beds available in India in 2022.
If you're living in a small apartment or looking for a space-saving furniture solution, a couch with a bed is a fantastic option. Not only does it provide seating during the day, but it also easily converts into a comfortable bed for guests. We've curated a list of the 10 best couches with beds available in India in 2022 to help you find the perfect option for your home. Whether you're looking for a sleek and modern design, extra storage, or a pull-out mechanism, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the best couches with beds for your needs.
1. Adorn India Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed
The Adorn India Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed is a stylish and versatile addition to any living space. It features a modern design with high-quality upholstery and a sturdy frame. With its easy pull-out mechanism, it quickly transforms into a comfortable bed for guests. The sofa cum bed also comes with extra storage space, making it perfect for small apartments.
Pros
Stylish and versatile design
Comfortable bed for guests
Extra storage space
Cons
May not be suitable for larger spaces
2. AMATA 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Two Cushions
The AMATA 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed is designed for both style and comfort. It comes with two cushions for added coziness and features a pull-out mechanism for easy conversion into a bed. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating guests and provides a comfortable sleeping space. Its compact design makes it ideal for small living rooms or guest rooms.
3. 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Washable Polycotton Cover
This 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed features a durable and washable polycotton cover, making it easy to maintain. It offers a comfortable seating and sleeping experience, with a sturdy frame and high-density foam. The sofa cum bed is available in a stylish blue and green color combination, adding a pop of color to any room.
Pros
Easy to maintain with washable cover
Comfortable seating and sleeping experience
Cons
Limited color options
4. WOODTREND Sheesham Wood Storage Sofa Cum Bed
The WOODTREND Sheesham Wood Storage Sofa Cum Bed is a luxurious and functional choice for your living room. It features a premium sheesham wood frame and comes with a built-in storage space for keeping extra bedding or pillows. The sofa cum bed also includes a comfortable mattress, ensuring a restful night's sleep for your guests.
5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Darius Metal Sofa Cum Bed
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Darius Metal Sofa Cum Bed is a sleek and modern addition to any living space. It features a sturdy metal frame and a comfortable foam mattress for a restful night's sleep. The sofa cum bed is designed for easy assembly and offers a stylish seating solution during the day and a comfortable bed at night.
Pros
Sleek and modern design
Sturdy metal frame
Cons
Limited color options
6. DECOR STUDIOS 3-Person Folding Sofa Cum Bed
The DECOR STUDIOS 3-Person Folding Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile and space-saving option for small living rooms or guest rooms. It features a folding mechanism that allows for easy conversion from a sofa to a bed. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating guests and provides a comfortable sleeping space without taking up too much room.
7. FAMOUS CRAFT Pull-Out Sofa Cum Bed with Removable Cushions
The FAMOUS CRAFT Pull-Out Sofa Cum Bed is a convenient and comfortable choice for your living room or guest room. It features a pull-out mechanism that easily converts the sofa into a bed. The removable cushions provide added versatility and make cleaning a breeze. The sofa cum bed is a practical and stylish solution for accommodating overnight guests.
Pros
Convenient and comfortable design
Practical and stylish solution
Cons
Limited color options
8. FRESH UP Washable Dark Brown Sofa Cum Bed
The FRESH UP Washable Dark Brown Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile and easy-to-maintain option for any home. It features a dark brown color that complements a variety of decor styles and comes with a washable cover for added convenience. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating overnight guests and provides a comfortable seating and sleeping experience.
9. TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed
The TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed is a comfortable and stylish addition to any living space. It features a C-type design with washable cushions for easy maintenance. The sofa cum bed offers a comfortable seating and sleeping experience, making it perfect for hosting overnight guests or relaxing with family and friends.
Pros
Comfortable and stylish design
Ideal for hosting guests
Cons
Limited color options
10. TRENDY VIBES Folding Cushion Mattress Sofa Cum Bed
The TRENDY VIBES Folding Cushion Mattress Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile and space-saving option for small living rooms or guest rooms. It features a folding mechanism that allows for easy conversion from a sofa to a bed. The sofa cum bed is perfect for accommodating guests and provides a comfortable sleeping space without taking up too much room.
3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed with Washable Polycotton Cover
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
WOODTREND Sheesham Wood Storage Sofa Cum Bed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Amazon Brand - Solimo Darius Metal Sofa Cum Bed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
DECOR STUDIOS 3-Person Folding Sofa Cum Bed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
FAMOUS CRAFT Pull-Out Sofa Cum Bed with Removable Cushions
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
FRESH UP Washable Dark Brown Sofa Cum Bed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
TRENDY VIBES Folding Cushion Mattress Sofa Cum Bed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Best value for money couch with bed
The TRENDY VIBES C-Type Washable Cushion Sofa Cum Bed offers the best value for money with its comfortable and stylish design, washable cushions, and reliable addition to any living space, making it a practical choice for accommodating guests.
Best overall couch with bed
The Adorn India New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed in Aqua Blue stands out as the best value for money product due to its multifunctionality, durability, and modern design. Crafted with high-quality foam and wood, upholstered in velvet fabric, it ensures comfort and longevity. Its versatile design effortlessly transforms from a stylish sofa to a comfortable bed, catering to various seating and sleeping needs for guests, kids, and adults. With no assembly required and easy maintenance instructions, it offers convenience and practicality.
When choosing the perfect couch with a bed, consider the design, comfort, and additional features such as storage space and washable covers. Look for a reliable and stylish addition that is practical for accommodating guests and complements your living space.
FAQs on couch with bed
The price range of these sofa cum beds varies from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 45,000, depending on the design, material, and additional features.
Yes, most of these sofa cum beds come with a warranty, ranging from 1 to 3 years, ensuring peace of mind and quality assurance.
Absolutely! These sofa cum beds are designed specifically for small spaces, offering a space-saving and comfortable solution for seating and sleeping.
Yes, the cushions and covers of these sofa cum beds are washable, making it easy to maintain and keep them looking fresh and clean.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more