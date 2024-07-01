Best 6-seater dining tables: Top 7 options for your home in 2024

Last Published on Jul 01, 2024 18:31 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Searching for the ideal 6-seater dining table for your home? Browse through our top 7 picks to discover the best option that perfectly matches your requirements and fits within your budget.

A 6 seater dining table is a must-have for any family or host who loves to entertain. Whether you have a large family or frequently host dinner parties, a spacious dining table is essential. We have researched and compiled a list of the top 7 6-seater dining tables available on Amazon to help you find the perfect one for your home. Each table comes with its own unique features and benefits, so you can choose the one that best suits your requirements.

1. Home Centre 6 Seater Dining Table

The Home Centre 6 Seater Dining Table is a stylish and functional option for any home. Made of durable materials, this table is perfect for everyday use and special occasions. With its modern design and comfortable seating, it's a great addition to any dining room or kitchen.

Pros Stylish design

Durable construction

Comfortable seating Cons Assembly required

2. LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table

The LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table is a beautiful and elegant addition to any dining room. Made of high-quality Sheesham wood, this table is durable and long-lasting. With its natural mahogany finish, it adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

Pros High-quality construction

Elegant design

Durable finish Cons Assembly required

Also read:Best sheesham wood dining table sets: Top 10 options for you to consider 3. SONA ART & CRAFTS Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table

The SONA ART & CRAFTS Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table is a timeless and classic piece for any home. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, it is sturdy and built to last. The rich wood grain and smooth finish make it a standout addition to any dining space.

Pros Timeless design

Sturdy construction

Smooth finish Cons Assembly required

4. MURALICRAFT Murali Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table

The MURALICRAFT Murali Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Made from high-quality Sheesham wood, it is durable and built to last. The rich, natural finish adds warmth and character to any dining room.

Pros High-quality construction

Rich finish

Stylish design Cons Assembly required

Also read:Best dining tables 4 seater: Top 10 picks for comfortable dining in small spaces 5. Furniturewallet Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table

The Furniturewallet Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table is a versatile and practical choice for any home. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, it is durable and strong. With its contemporary design and comfortable seating, it is perfect for everyday use.

Pros Versatile design

Durable construction

Contemporary style Cons Assembly required

6. DecorNation Italiana 6 Seater Dining Table

The DecorNation Italiana 6 Seater Dining Table is a chic and modern addition to any dining room. With its cushioned chairs and sleek design, it offers both style and comfort. Made from high-quality materials, it is a great choice for any home.

Pros Chic design

Comfortable seating

High-quality materials Cons Assembly required

Also read:Best marble top dining tables for your home: Top 9 picks for timeless appeal 7. Furnire Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table

The Furnire Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table is a classic and timeless choice for any home. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, it is durable and built to last. With its cushioned chairs and elegant design, it adds a touch of sophistication to any dining space.

Pros Timeless design

Comfortable seating

Sturdy construction Cons Assembly required

Also read:Best sofa sets for living room: Compare and choose the perfect one, top 10 picks Top features of best 6-seater dining tables:

Best 6-seater Dining Tables Material Dimensions Weight Colour Assembly Required Home Centre 6 Seater Dining Table Solid wood 150 x 90 x 75 cm 40 kg Walnut Yes LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table Sheesham wood 180 x 90 x 75 cm 50 kg Natural Mahogany Yes SONA ART & CRAFTS Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table Sheesham wood 160 x 90 x 75 cm 45 kg Brown Yes MURALICRAFT Murali Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table Sheesham wood 170 x 90 x 75 cm 48 kg Natural Yes Furniturewallet Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table Sheesham wood 160 x 90 x 75 cm 45 kg Honey Yes DecorNation Italiana 6 Seater Dining Table Engineered wood 150 x 90 x 75 cm 42 kg Walnut Yes Furnire Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table Sheesham wood 170 x 90 x 75 cm 47 kg Walnut Yes

Also read:Best Sheesham dining table chairs for your home: Top 10 picks for natural beauty Best value for moneybest 6-seater dining table: The Furniturewallet Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table offers the best value for money. With its durable construction and versatile design, it is a practical and affordable choice for any home.

Best overall best 6-seater dining table: The LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table stands out as the best overall product in the category. Its high-quality construction, elegant design, and durable finish make it a top choice for any home.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best 6 seater dining table: When selecting the best 6-seater dining table, consider these key factors: Size and shape: Ensure the table fits comfortably in your dining area and allows enough space for movement around it. Material: Choose a durable and easy-to-maintain material like wood, glass, or metal, depending on your preferences and lifestyle. Design and style: Match the table's design to your dining room decor, whether modern, rustic, or traditional, to create a cohesive look. Seating comfort: Check the chair dimensions and ensure they provide adequate comfort for extended dining sessions. Budget: Set a budget and look for a table that offers the best combination of quality, style, and functionality within your price range. Similar articles for you Best single sofa chairs for your living room in 2024: Top 8 choices Best centre tables for living room in 2024: Top 10 stylish choices Best folding sofa beds for small spaces in 2024: Top 10 stylish picks

FAQs on 6 seater dining table What is the average price range for a 6 seater dining table? The average price range for a 6 seater dining table is between 20,000 to 50,000 rupees, depending on the material, design, and brand. Are 6 seater dining tables extendable? Yes, many 6 seater dining tables come with extendable options to accommodate more guests when needed. What are the most important features to consider when buying a 6 seater dining table? The most important features to consider are the material, dimensions, weight, assembly requirements, and overall design. What is the best material for a 6 seater dining table? Sheesham wood is considered one of the best materials for a 6 seater dining table due to its durability and natural beauty.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home And Kitchen Deals. Kitchen And Dining Appliances , Kitchen Utilities And Tools , Kitchen Utensils And Cookware and Other Electronics Appliances

Home Home Kitchen Utilities Tools Best 6-seater dining tables: Top 7 options for your home in 2024