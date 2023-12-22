10 best 55 inch LED TVs in India: Buying guide

When it comes to choosing a 55 inch LED TV, there are plenty of options available in the market. From budget-friendly models to high-end smart TVs, we have curated a list of the best 55 inch LED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best smart TV, the most affordable price, or the top 55 inch TV brands, we've got you covered.

1. Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV The Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV offers stunning picture quality, with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike. Specifications of Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV 55 inch display

Ultra HD resolution

Google TV

Smart features

Slim design

Pros Vivid picture quality

Smart TV features Cons May be pricey for some buyers

Our Pick Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black) Get Price from

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV offers a premium viewing experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) 55 inch 4K display

Dolby Atmos sound

Google TV

Smart remote

Slim bezel design

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Dolby Atmos sound Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 55-inch smart TV offers visually stimulating experience: October 2023 guide 3. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With its slim bezel-less design and smart features, this TV is a great choice for immersive entertainment. Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) 55 inch QLED display

Metallic bezel-less design

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos sound

Android TV

Pros Vibrant QLED display

Immersive sound experience Cons May not be budget-friendly for all buyers

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black) ₹ 66,900 52% off ₹ 31,990 from

4. Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL) The Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV offers stunning visuals with vivid colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike. Specifications of Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL) 55 inch 4K display

Ultra HD resolution

Google TV

Smart features

Slim design

Pros Vivid picture quality

Smart TV features Cons May be pricey for some buyers

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price from

5. Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL) The Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike. Specifications of Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL) 55 inch Crystal 4K display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV features

Slim design

Voice control

Pros Crisp 4K visuals

Voice control feature Cons Higher price point

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price from

6. Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique) The Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike. Specifications of Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique) 55 inch UHD display

Android TV

Sony Bravia Engine

Slim design

Voice control

Pros Vivid UHD picture quality

Android TV features Cons May not be budget-friendly for all buyers

Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black) Get Price from

7. Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL) The Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike. Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL) 55 inch 4K display

Android TV

Dolby Vision

Slim bezel design

Voice control

Pros Vibrant 4K display

Voice control feature Cons May not be budget-friendly for all buyers

Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best 55-inch smart TVs review 8. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L) The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV offers a premium viewing experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L) 55 inch 4K display

Dolby Atmos sound

Google TV

Smart remote

Slim bezel design

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Dolby Atmos sound Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) Get Price from

9. Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm) The Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike. Specifications of Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm) 55 inch 4K display

Android TV

PatchWall 4

Slim design

Voice control

Pros Crisp 4K visuals

Android TV features Cons May not be budget-friendly for all buyers

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product 55 inch display Resolution Smart Features Design Price Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV Yes Ultra HD Google TV Slim High Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) Yes 4K Google TV Slim bezel High TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) Yes 4K Android TV Bezel-less Mid Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL) Yes Ultra HD Google TV Slim High Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL) Yes Crystal 4K Smart TV Slim High Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique) Yes UHD Android TV Slim Mid Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL) Yes 4K Android TV Slim bezel Mid Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L) Yes 4K Google TV Slim bezel High Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm) Yes 4K Android TV Slim Mid

Best value for money: The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) offers the best value for money with its stunning QLED display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features, all at a mid-range price point.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering breathtaking 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 55 inch LED TV: The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering breathtaking 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience.

FAQs on 55 inch led tv Which is the best 55 inch LED TV under ?80,000? The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) offers the best value for money with its stunning QLED display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features, all at a mid-range price point. Do all TVs have voice control features? Yes, most of the models listed above come with voice control features for added convenience and ease of use. Are these TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, the 55 inch LED TVs listed above are suitable for gaming, with high-resolution displays and advanced features for an immersive gaming experience.

