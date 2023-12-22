10 best 55 inch LED TVs in India: Buying guide

When it comes to choosing a 55 inch LED TV, there are plenty of options available in the market. From budget-friendly models to high-end smart TVs, we have curated a list of the best 55 inch LED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best smart TV, the most affordable price, or the top 55 inch TV brands, we've got you covered.
1. Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV
The Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV offers stunning picture quality, with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.
Specifications of Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV
- 55 inch display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Google TV
- Smart features
- Slim design
2. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K)
The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K)
- 55 inch 4K display
- Dolby Atmos sound
- Google TV
- Smart remote
- Slim bezel design
3. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635)
The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With its slim bezel-less design and smart features, this TV is a great choice for immersive entertainment.
Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635)
- 55 inch QLED display
- Metallic bezel-less design
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos sound
- Android TV
4. Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL)
The Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV offers stunning visuals with vivid colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.
Specifications of Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL)
- 55 inch 4K display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Google TV
- Smart features
- Slim design
5. Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL)
The Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.
Specifications of Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL)
- 55 inch Crystal 4K display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV features
- Slim design
- Voice control
6. Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique)
The Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.
Specifications of Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique)
- 55 inch UHD display
- Android TV
- Sony Bravia Engine
- Slim design
- Voice control
7. Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL)
The Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.
Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL)
- 55 inch 4K display
- Android TV
- Dolby Vision
- Slim bezel design
- Voice control
8. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L)
The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L)
- 55 inch 4K display
- Dolby Atmos sound
- Google TV
- Smart remote
- Slim bezel design
9. Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm)
The Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.
Specifications of Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm)
- 55 inch 4K display
- Android TV
- PatchWall 4
- Slim design
- Voice control
Best value for money:
The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) offers the best value for money with its stunning QLED display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features, all at a mid-range price point.
Best overall product:
The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering breathtaking 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience.
How to find the perfect 55 inch LED TV:
