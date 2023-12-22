Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best 55 inch LED TVs in India: Buying guide

Published on Dec 22, 2023 09:32 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 55 inch led tvs in india 2023

Summary:

10 best 55 inch LED TVs in India: Find the top options in 55 inch LED TVs, available in India, that suit your needs in our comprehensive list. Expect details on product, comparisons and FAQs. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black)
item

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
item

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

₹66,900 52% off
item

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)
item

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
item

Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black)
item

Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black)
item

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)
item

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

When it comes to choosing a 55 inch LED TV, there are plenty of options available in the market. From budget-friendly models to high-end smart TVs, we have curated a list of the best 55 inch LED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best smart TV, the most affordable price, or the top 55 inch TV brands, we've got you covered.

1. Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV

The Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV offers stunning picture quality, with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TV

  • 55 inch display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Google TV
  • Smart features
  • Slim design

Pros

  • Vivid picture quality
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some buyers
Our Pick cellpic

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black)

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K)

The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K)

  • 55 inch 4K display
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Google TV
  • Smart remote
  • Slim bezel design

Pros

  • Stunning 4K visuals
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Also read: 55-inch smart TV offers visually stimulating experience: October 2023 guide

3. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635)

The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With its slim bezel-less design and smart features, this TV is a great choice for immersive entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635)

  • 55 inch QLED display
  • Metallic bezel-less design
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Android TV

Pros

  • Vibrant QLED display
  • Immersive sound experience

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all buyers
cellpic

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

₹ 66,900 52% off

4. Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL)

The Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV offers stunning visuals with vivid colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL)

  • 55 inch 4K display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Google TV
  • Smart features
  • Slim design

Pros

  • Vivid picture quality
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some buyers
cellpic

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

5. Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL)

The Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL)

  • 55 inch Crystal 4K display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV features
  • Slim design
  • Voice control

Pros

  • Crisp 4K visuals
  • Voice control feature

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

6. Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique)

The Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique)

  • 55 inch UHD display
  • Android TV
  • Sony Bravia Engine
  • Slim design
  • Voice control

Pros

  • Vivid UHD picture quality
  • Android TV features

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all buyers
cellpic

Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black)

7. Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL)

The Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL)

  • 55 inch 4K display
  • Android TV
  • Dolby Vision
  • Slim bezel design
  • Voice control

Pros

  • Vibrant 4K display
  • Voice control feature

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all buyers
cellpic

Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

Also read: 10 best 55-inch smart TVs review

8. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L)

The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L)

  • 55 inch 4K display
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Google TV
  • Smart remote
  • Slim bezel design

Pros

  • Stunning 4K visuals
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

9. Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm)

The Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. With advanced smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm)

  • 55 inch 4K display
  • Android TV
  • PatchWall 4
  • Slim design
  • Voice control

Pros

  • Crisp 4K visuals
  • Android TV features

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all buyers
cellpic

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

Comparison Table

Product55 inch displayResolutionSmart FeaturesDesignPrice
Inches Premium Ultra HD Google TVYesUltra HDGoogle TVSlimHigh
Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K)Yes4KGoogle TVSlim bezelHigh
TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635)Yes4KAndroid TVBezel-lessMid
Acer 55 inches Advanced 4K Ultra HD Google TV (AR55GR2851UDFL)YesUltra HDGoogle TVSlimHigh
Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL)YesCrystal 4KSmart TVSlimHigh
Sansui 55 inches Certified Android UHD Smart LED TV (JSW55ASUHD Mystique)YesUHDAndroid TVSlimMid
Kodak 55 inches Android 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UHDX7XPROBL)Yes4KAndroid TVSlim bezelMid
Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74L)Yes4KGoogle TVSlim bezelHigh
Xiaomi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (138.8 cm)Yes4KAndroid TVSlimMid

Best value for money:

The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) offers the best value for money with its stunning QLED display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features, all at a mid-range price point.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering breathtaking 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 55 inch LED TV:

The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV (KD-55X74K) stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering breathtaking 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience.

FAQs on 55 inch led tv

The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 4K QLED TV (55P635) offers the best value for money with its stunning QLED display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features, all at a mid-range price point.
Yes, most of the models listed above come with voice control features for added convenience and ease of use.
Yes, the 55 inch LED TVs listed above are suitable for gaming, with high-resolution displays and advanced features for an immersive gaming experience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories