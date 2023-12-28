Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best electric rods in India: Top 10 instant heating solutions

Published on Dec 28, 2023 23:40 IST
dot By: Affiliate
best electric rods in india

Summary:

Best electric rods in India: Find the perfect electric rod for your needs with our comprehensive guide of the top 10 products in India. Compare the features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Water Heater Rod for Home Shock Proof Immersion Heating Rod | TURBO HeatPro Technology for Rapid Heating | 2000w Copper Element | 6 Months Warranty |

₹899 45% off
item

Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt (White Blue)

₹990 22% off
item

Bajaj Copper Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 Watts, Silver

₹665 14% off
item

Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Water Heater ( Black )

₹740 35% off
item

EROD Immersion Water Heater Shock Proof & Water Proof 2000 Watt Electric Immersion Rod With Stainless Steel Heating Element Hot Water (Blue Color)

₹1,050 67% off
item

Havells Zella Flap Auto Immersion Rod 1500 Watts

₹1,950 13% off
item

Rico Metal Irpro 1000 Watts Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Shockproof Protection|Instant Heating With Bucket Holder|Isi Certified 2 Y Replacement Warranty

₹1,000 20% off
item

Usha Immersion Heater (2410) 1000-Watt with Shock Protection (Silver)

₹590 19% off
item

Bajaj Waterproof 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater

₹910 23% off
item

Axmon® Immersion Rod Water Heater - 1500 Watt Portable [Waterproof] [Shock Proof] Electric Immersion Rod with Stainless Steel Body & Copper Heating Element Hot Water Heater (colour may vary)

₹1,299 58% off

Electric rods are essential for heating water quickly and efficiently. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 electric rods available in India. We will compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod with HeatPro Technology and Warranty

The HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod is equipped with advanced HeatPro Technology, ensuring quick and efficient water heating. It comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • HeatPro Technology for quick heating
  • Warranty included
  • Rust-proof design
  • Easy to use and maintain

Pros

  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable and rust-proof design
  • Comes with a warranty for added peace of mind

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
Our Pick cellpic

Water Heater Rod for Home Shock Proof Immersion Heating Rod | TURBO HeatPro Technology for Rapid Heating | 2000w Copper Element | 6 Months Warranty |

₹ 899 45% off

2. Havells Immersion HB15 1500-Watt White

The Havells Immersion HB15 is a 1500-watt electric rod in a sleek white design. It is easy to use and offers quick heating for your water needs.

Specifications of Havells Immersion HB15 1500-Watt White:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • Sleek white design
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Easy to use
  • Durable build

Pros

  • Sleek and durable design
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger volumes of water
cellpic

Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt (White Blue)

₹ 990 22% off

Also read: Best electric rod for heating water: 8 options across budget for buyers

3. Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater with Plug

The Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating. It comes with a plug for easy use and is suitable for everyday needs.

Specifications of Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater with Plug:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • Plug included for easy use
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable build
  • Suitable for everyday use

Pros

  • Comes with a plug for easy use
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger volumes of water
cellpic

Bajaj Copper Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 Watts, Silver

₹ 665 14% off

4. Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Heater

The Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 is a 1000-watt immersion heater designed for quick water heating. It is compact, easy to use, and offers efficient performance.

Specifications of Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Heater:

  • 1000 Watts power
  • Compact design
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Easy to use
  • Durable build

Pros

  • Compact and efficient design
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Lower power output may not be suitable for larger volumes of water
cellpic

Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Water Heater ( Black )

₹ 740 35% off

5. EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue

The EROD Immersion is a 2000-watt electric rod designed for quick and efficient water heating. It comes in a vibrant blue color and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue:

  • 2000 Watts power
  • Vibrant blue color
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Reliable performance
  • Durable build

Pros

  • High power output for quick heating
  • Vibrant and durable design
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • May consume more energy
cellpic

EROD Immersion Water Heater Shock Proof & Water Proof 2000 Watt Electric Immersion Rod With Stainless Steel Heating Element Hot Water (Blue Color)

₹ 1,050 67% off

6. Havells Zella Immersion 1500 Watts White

The Havells Zella Immersion is a 1500-watt electric rod in a classic white design. It offers quick and efficient water heating for daily use.

Specifications of Havells Zella Immersion 1500 Watts White:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • Classic white design
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Easy to use
  • Durable build

Pros

  • Classic and durable design
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger volumes of water
cellpic

Havells Zella Flap Auto Immersion Rod 1500 Watts

₹ 1,950 13% off

7. Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod with IRPRO Technology and Waterproof Replacement

The Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod is equipped with advanced IRPRO Technology for quick and efficient water heating. It also features a waterproof replacement for added safety.

Specifications of Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod with IRPRO Technology and Waterproof Replacement:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • IRPRO Technology for quick heating
  • Waterproof replacement included
  • Durable build
  • Easy to use and maintain

Pros

  • Quick and efficient heating with IRPRO Technology
  • Waterproof replacement for added safety
  • Durable and easy to use

Cons

  • May be priced higher due to advanced features
cellpic

Rico Metal Irpro 1000 Watts Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Shockproof Protection|Instant Heating With Bucket Holder|Isi Certified 2 Y Replacement Warranty

₹ 1,000 20% off

8. Usha Immersion Heater 1000-Watt with Over-Heat Protection

The Usha Immersion Heater is a 1000-watt electric rod with over-heat protection for added safety. It offers quick and efficient water heating for everyday use.

Specifications of Usha Immersion Heater 1000-Watt with Over-Heat Protection:

  • 1000 Watts power
  • Over-heat protection for added safety
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable build
  • Easy to use and maintain

Pros

  • Over-heat protection for added safety
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable and easy to use

Cons

  • Lower power output may not be suitable for larger volumes of water
cellpic

Usha Immersion Heater (2410) 1000-Watt with Shock Protection (Silver)

₹ 590 19% off

9. Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Heater

The Bajaj Waterproof Immersion Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating, with a waterproof build for added safety and durability.

Specifications of Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Heater:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • Waterproof build for added safety
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable design
  • Easy to use and maintain

Pros

  • Waterproof build for added safety
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable and easy to use

Cons

  • May be priced higher due to waterproof features
cellpic

Bajaj Waterproof 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater

₹ 910 23% off

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 57% off on immersion rods

10. Axmon Immersion Rod Water Heater

The Axmon Immersion Rod Water Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating, with a durable build and easy-to-use design for daily needs.

Specifications of Axmon Immersion Rod Water Heater:

  • 1500 Watts power
  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable build
  • Easy to use and maintain
  • Compact design

Pros

  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Durable and easy to use design
  • Compact and easy to maintain

Cons

  • May not include advanced safety features
cellpic

Axmon® Immersion Rod Water Heater - 1500 Watt Portable [Waterproof] [Shock Proof] Electric Immersion Rod with Stainless Steel Body & Copper Heating Element Hot Water Heater (colour may vary)

₹ 1,299 58% off

Comparison Table

ProductPowerHeating TechnologyDesign
HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod1500 WattsHeatPro TechnologyRust-proof, Easy to maintain
Havells Immersion HB151500 WattsQuick and efficientSleek white design, Durable build
Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater1500 WattsQuick and efficientPlug included, Suitable for everyday use
Crompton ACGIH-IHL1021000 WattsQuick and efficientCompact design, Durable build
EROD Immersion2000 WattsQuick and efficientVibrant blue color, Reliable performance
Havells Zella Immersion1500 WattsQuick and efficientClassic white design, Easy to use
Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod1500 WattsIRPRO TechnologyWaterproof, Easy to maintain
Usha Immersion Heater1000 WattsOver-heat ProtectionDurable build, Easy to use
Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts1500 WattsWaterproofDurable design, Easy to use
Axmon Immersion Rod1500 WattsQuick and efficientCompact design, Easy to maintain

Best value for money:

The Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Heater offers the best value for money with its compact design, quick heating, and durable build. It is a reliable choice for everyday use and comes at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high power output, vibrant design, and reliable performance. It is suitable for larger volumes of water and ensures quick and efficient heating.

How to find the perfect electric rod in India?

The EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high power output, vibrant design, and reliable performance. It is suitable for larger volumes of water and ensures quick and efficient heating.

FAQs on Electric Rod

The power output ranges from 1000 Watts to 2000 Watts, providing options for different water heating needs.
Yes, some products include safety features such as over-heat protection, waterproof build, and advanced heating technology for added safety and durability.
Yes, most of the products are designed for everyday use and offer quick and efficient water heating.
Some products come with a warranty for added peace of mind, ensuring quality and reliability.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Home-appliances Stories