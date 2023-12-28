Best electric rods in India: Top 10 instant heating solutions

Electric rods are essential for heating water quickly and efficiently. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 electric rods available in India. We will compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod with HeatPro Technology and Warranty The HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod is equipped with advanced HeatPro Technology, ensuring quick and efficient water heating. It comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications of HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod: 1500 Watts power

HeatPro Technology for quick heating

Warranty included

Rust-proof design

Easy to use and maintain

Pros Quick and efficient heating

Durable and rust-proof design

Comes with a warranty for added peace of mind Cons Slightly higher price point

Our Pick Water Heater Rod for Home Shock Proof Immersion Heating Rod | TURBO HeatPro Technology for Rapid Heating | 2000w Copper Element | 6 Months Warranty | ₹ 899 45% off ₹ 495 from

2. Havells Immersion HB15 1500-Watt White The Havells Immersion HB15 is a 1500-watt electric rod in a sleek white design. It is easy to use and offers quick heating for your water needs. Specifications of Havells Immersion HB15 1500-Watt White: 1500 Watts power

Sleek white design

Quick and efficient heating

Easy to use

Durable build

Pros Sleek and durable design

Quick and efficient heating

Easy to use Cons May not be suitable for larger volumes of water

Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt (White Blue) ₹ 990 22% off ₹ 774 from

Also read: Best electric rod for heating water: 8 options across budget for buyers 3. Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater with Plug The Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating. It comes with a plug for easy use and is suitable for everyday needs. Specifications of Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater with Plug: 1500 Watts power

Plug included for easy use

Quick and efficient heating

Durable build

Suitable for everyday use

Pros Comes with a plug for easy use

Quick and efficient heating

Durable build Cons May not be suitable for larger volumes of water

Bajaj Copper Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 Watts, Silver ₹ 665 14% off ₹ 569 from

4. Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Heater The Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 is a 1000-watt immersion heater designed for quick water heating. It is compact, easy to use, and offers efficient performance. Specifications of Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Heater: 1000 Watts power

Compact design

Quick and efficient heating

Easy to use

Durable build

Pros Compact and efficient design

Quick and efficient heating

Durable build Cons Lower power output may not be suitable for larger volumes of water

Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Water Heater ( Black ) ₹ 740 35% off ₹ 478 from

5. EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue The EROD Immersion is a 2000-watt electric rod designed for quick and efficient water heating. It comes in a vibrant blue color and offers reliable performance. Specifications of EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue: 2000 Watts power

Vibrant blue color

Quick and efficient heating

Reliable performance

Durable build

Pros High power output for quick heating

Vibrant and durable design

Reliable performance Cons May consume more energy

EROD Immersion Water Heater Shock Proof & Water Proof 2000 Watt Electric Immersion Rod With Stainless Steel Heating Element Hot Water (Blue Color) ₹ 1,050 67% off ₹ 350 from

6. Havells Zella Immersion 1500 Watts White The Havells Zella Immersion is a 1500-watt electric rod in a classic white design. It offers quick and efficient water heating for daily use. Specifications of Havells Zella Immersion 1500 Watts White: 1500 Watts power

Classic white design

Quick and efficient heating

Easy to use

Durable build

Pros Classic and durable design

Quick and efficient heating

Easy to use Cons May not be suitable for larger volumes of water

Havells Zella Flap Auto Immersion Rod 1500 Watts ₹ 1,950 13% off ₹ 1,690 from

7. Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod with IRPRO Technology and Waterproof Replacement The Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod is equipped with advanced IRPRO Technology for quick and efficient water heating. It also features a waterproof replacement for added safety. Specifications of Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod with IRPRO Technology and Waterproof Replacement: 1500 Watts power

IRPRO Technology for quick heating

Waterproof replacement included

Durable build

Easy to use and maintain

Pros Quick and efficient heating with IRPRO Technology

Waterproof replacement for added safety

Durable and easy to use Cons May be priced higher due to advanced features

Rico Metal Irpro 1000 Watts Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Shockproof Protection|Instant Heating With Bucket Holder|Isi Certified 2 Y Replacement Warranty ₹ 1,000 20% off ₹ 799 from

8. Usha Immersion Heater 1000-Watt with Over-Heat Protection The Usha Immersion Heater is a 1000-watt electric rod with over-heat protection for added safety. It offers quick and efficient water heating for everyday use. Specifications of Usha Immersion Heater 1000-Watt with Over-Heat Protection: 1000 Watts power

Over-heat protection for added safety

Quick and efficient heating

Durable build

Easy to use and maintain

Pros Over-heat protection for added safety

Quick and efficient heating

Durable and easy to use Cons Lower power output may not be suitable for larger volumes of water

Usha Immersion Heater (2410) 1000-Watt with Shock Protection (Silver) ₹ 590 19% off ₹ 479 from

9. Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Heater The Bajaj Waterproof Immersion Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating, with a waterproof build for added safety and durability. Specifications of Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Heater: 1500 Watts power

Waterproof build for added safety

Quick and efficient heating

Durable design

Easy to use and maintain

Pros Waterproof build for added safety

Quick and efficient heating

Durable and easy to use Cons May be priced higher due to waterproof features

Bajaj Waterproof 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater ₹ 910 23% off ₹ 699 from

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 57% off on immersion rods 10. Axmon Immersion Rod Water Heater The Axmon Immersion Rod Water Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating, with a durable build and easy-to-use design for daily needs. Specifications of Axmon Immersion Rod Water Heater: 1500 Watts power

Quick and efficient heating

Durable build

Easy to use and maintain

Compact design

Pros Quick and efficient heating

Durable and easy to use design

Compact and easy to maintain Cons May not include advanced safety features

Axmon® Immersion Rod Water Heater - 1500 Watt Portable [Waterproof] [Shock Proof] Electric Immersion Rod with Stainless Steel Body & Copper Heating Element Hot Water Heater (colour may vary) ₹ 1,299 58% off ₹ 545 from

Comparison Table

Product Power Heating Technology Design HeatPro Immersion Heating Rod 1500 Watts HeatPro Technology Rust-proof, Easy to maintain Havells Immersion HB15 1500 Watts Quick and efficient Sleek white design, Durable build Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater 1500 Watts Quick and efficient Plug included, Suitable for everyday use Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000 Watts Quick and efficient Compact design, Durable build EROD Immersion 2000 Watts Quick and efficient Vibrant blue color, Reliable performance Havells Zella Immersion 1500 Watts Quick and efficient Classic white design, Easy to use Rico IRPRO Immersion Rod 1500 Watts IRPRO Technology Waterproof, Easy to maintain Usha Immersion Heater 1000 Watts Over-heat Protection Durable build, Easy to use Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts 1500 Watts Waterproof Durable design, Easy to use Axmon Immersion Rod 1500 Watts Quick and efficient Compact design, Easy to maintain

Best value for money: The Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Heater offers the best value for money with its compact design, quick heating, and durable build. It is a reliable choice for everyday use and comes at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high power output, vibrant design, and reliable performance. It is suitable for larger volumes of water and ensures quick and efficient heating.

How to find the perfect electric rod in India? The EROD Immersion 2000-Watt Blue stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high power output, vibrant design, and reliable performance. It is suitable for larger volumes of water and ensures quick and efficient heating.

FAQs on Electric Rod What is the power output of these electric rods? The power output ranges from 1000 Watts to 2000 Watts, providing options for different water heating needs. Do these products come with safety features? Yes, some products include safety features such as over-heat protection, waterproof build, and advanced heating technology for added safety and durability. Are these electric rods suitable for everyday use? Yes, most of the products are designed for everyday use and offer quick and efficient water heating. Do these products come with a warranty? Some products come with a warranty for added peace of mind, ensuring quality and reliability.

