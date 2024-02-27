Icon
Best face washes for oily skin: Top 10 choices to enjoy shine-free complexion

Last Published on Feb 27, 2024
The best face washers for oily skin control excess oil production, unclog pores, reduce shine and leave you feeling refreshed. Read More

Oily skin can be a challenge to manage, but the right face wash can make all the difference. In this article, we'll review the top 10 face washes for oily skin available on Amazon. We'll explore their key features, pros, and cons, so you can find the perfect product to keep your skin fresh and oil-free. 

Whether you're looking for a gentle cleanser or a powerful oil-control face wash, we've got you covered.

1. Simple Kind to Skin Facial Wash

The Simple Kind to Skin Facial Wash is a refreshing and gentle cleanser that effectively removes excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. It is infused with skin-loving ingredients and is free from harsh chemicals, making it suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • Gentle and refreshing
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Free from harsh chemicals

Cons

  • May not provide deep cleansing for heavy makeup

2. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Face Wash

The Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Face Wash is enriched with Niacinamide and Clay Complex to effectively control excess oil and reduce blackheads and whiteheads. It gently cleanses the skin while maintaining its natural moisture balance.

Pros

  • Effective oil control
  • Reduces blackheads and whiteheads
  • Maintains natural moisture balance

Cons

  • May be too drying for sensitive skin

3. Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser

The Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser is specifically formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains 2% Salicylic Acid and Sulphate for effective blemish and oil control, while being gentle on the skin. It also helps in reducing acne and pimples.

Pros

  • Effective blemish and oil control
  • Reduces acne and pimples
  • Gentle on the skin

Cons

  • May cause dryness for some users

The Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is a soap-free formula that effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils. It is non-comedogenic and ideal for daily use, leaving the skin feeling clean and balanced.

Pros

  • Soap-free and non-comedogenic
  • Effectively removes excess oil and makeup
  • Ideal for daily use

Cons

  • May not provide deep cleansing for heavy makeup

5. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash

The Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash is a soap-free, gentle foaming cleanser that effectively cleanses the skin, controls excess oil, and prevents acne. It is enriched with Green Tea extracts and is suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • Gentle and effective cleansing
  • Controls excess oil and prevents acne
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May be too drying for very dry skin

6. Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

The Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Sensitive Skin is a gentle yet effective cleanser that contains 2% Salicylic Acid and Sulphate to control excess oil and blemishes without causing irritation. It is suitable for sensitive skin and helps in clearing acne and blemishes.

Pros

  • Gentle yet effective for sensitive skin
  • Controls excess oil and blemishes
  • Helps in clearing acne

Cons

  • May not provide deep cleansing for heavy makeup

7. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam is a rich, creamy foam cleanser that effectively removes impurities, excess oil, and makeup residues. It brightens the skin and provides deep cleansing, leaving it fresh and moisturized.

Pros

  • Rich and creamy foam for deep cleansing
  • Brightens the skin
  • Leaves skin fresh and moisturized

Cons

  • May be too rich for oily skin

The Himalaya Herbals Oil Clear Lemon Face Wash is an herbal formulation that contains Lemon and Honey to deeply cleanse and clarify the skin, removing excess oil and impurities. It is enriched with natural ingredients and is suitable for daily use.

Pros

  • Herbal formulation with natural ingredients
  • Deeply cleanses and clarifies the skin
  • Suitable for daily use

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very dry skin

9. Re'equil Oil Control Sulphate-Free Face Wash

The Re'equil Oil Control Sulphate-Free Face Wash is a dermatologically-tested formula that effectively controls excessive oil production and prevents acne and breakouts. It is free from harsh chemicals and is suitable for oily and combination skin types.

Pros

  • Dermatologically-tested and effective
  • Controls excessive oil production
  • Prevents acne and breakouts

Cons

  • May be too drying for very dry skin

10. Biotique Bio Pineapple Oil Control Foaming Face Cleanser

The Biotique Bio Pineapple Oil Control Foaming Face Cleanser is a refreshing and clarifying cleanser that removes excess oil, impurities, and pollutants from the skin. It is enriched with Pineapple, Neem, and pure Ayurvedic ingredients for effective oil control and blemish-free skin.

Pros

  • Refreshing and clarifying
  • Enriched with natural and Ayurvedic ingredients
  • Effective oil control

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very dry skin

Comparison Table

Product NameGentle FormulaEffective Oil ControlPrevents Acne
Simple Kind to Skin Facial WashYesNoNo
Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Face WashYesYesYes
Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face CleanserNoYesYes
Cetaphil Oily Skin CleanserYesYesNo
Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face WashYesYesYes
Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Sensitive SkinYesYesYes
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing FoamNoNoNo
Himalaya Herbals Oil Clear Lemon Face WashNoYesNo
Re'equil Oil Control Sulphate-Free Face WashYesYesYes
Biotique Bio Pineapple Oil Control Foaming Face CleanserNoYesYes

Best value for money:

The Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Face Wash offers the best value for money with its effective oil control, reduction of blackheads and whiteheads, and maintenance of the skin's natural moisture balance. It is a budget-friendly option that delivers great results.

Best overall product:

The Re'equil Oil Control Sulphate-Free Face Wash stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its dermatologically-tested formula effectively controls excessive oil production, prevents acne and breakouts, and suits oily and combination skin types perfectly.

How to find the perfect face washes for oily skin

When choosing the perfect facewash for oily skin, consider the key features such as gentle formula, effective oil control, and suitability for acne-prone skin. Look for a product that matches your specific skincare needs and offers the best value for money.

FAQs on Facewash for Oily Skin

The Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Face Wash and the Re'equil Oil Control Sulphate-Free Face Wash are both highly effective for oily skin, offering oil control, reduction of acne, and maintenance of natural moisture balance.
Some of the facewashes mentioned, such as the Simple Kind to Skin Facial Wash and the Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Sensitive Skin, are suitable for sensitive skin due to their gentle formulas and skin-loving ingredients.
Yes, most of the facewashes mentioned are effective in removing makeup, but for heavy makeup, additional cleansing may be required.
Absolutely! The Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser and the Himalaya Herbals Oil Clear Lemon Face Wash are ideal for daily use and leave the skin feeling clean and balanced.
