Best fitness trackers under ₹10000 in India: Top 10 picks

If you're in the market for a fitness tracker under ₹10000, you're in luck! We've compiled a list of the top 10 fitness trackers available in India. From the popular Fitbit Inspire to the feature-packed Amazfit, we've got something for everyone. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking to improve your overall health, a fitness tracker can help you stay on track and reach your goals. In this article, we'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make the right choice for your needs.
1. Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker is a sleek and stylish device that tracks your steps, distance, and calories burned. With a battery life of up to 5 days, it's perfect for everyday wear. It also features sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, making it a comprehensive fitness companion.
Specifications of Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker
- Water-resistant up to 50m
- 24/7 heart rate tracking
- Sleep tracking
- 5-day battery life
- Call and text notifications
2. Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker
The Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker is a high-end device with a stunning AMOLED display. It offers advanced workout tracking features, including GPS and multiple sports modes. With up to 10 days of battery life, it's a great option for active users.
Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker
- AMOLED touchscreen display
- GPS tracking
- 10-day battery life
- Multiple sports modes
- Heart rate monitoring
3. Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker is an upgraded version of the original Inspire. It features a brighter display and improved battery life, lasting up to 10 days on a single charge. With built-in GPS and heart rate tracking, it's perfect for outdoor activities.
Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker
- Brighter OLED display
- Built-in GPS
- 10-day battery life
- Heart rate monitoring
- Active Zone Minutes tracking
4. FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband
The FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband offers accurate heart rate tracking during workouts. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it ideal for intense exercise sessions. With Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery, it's a convenient option for active users.
Specifications of FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband
- Accurate heart rate tracking
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Rechargeable battery
- Compatible with fitness apps
5. Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof
The Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof is a versatile device that offers waterproof capabilities and all-day activity tracking. With sleep monitoring and pedometer functions, it's a great option for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness.
Specifications of Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof
- Waterproof design
- All-day activity tracking
- Sleep monitoring
- Pedometer function
- Call and message notifications
6. Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker is a reliable and affordable option for users looking to track their heart rate and sleep patterns. With a membership to Fitbit Premium, users can access advanced health insights and personalized guidance.
Specifications of Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker
- 24/7 heart rate tracking
- Sleep tracking
- 5-day battery life
- Fitbit Premium membership
- Call and text notifications
7. FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker
The FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker is a budget-friendly option with a range of health and fitness tracking features. It offers blood pressure monitoring, waterproof capabilities, and long battery life, making it suitable for everyday use.
Specifications of FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker
- Blood pressure monitoring
- Waterproof design
- 7-day battery life
- Pedometer function
- Call and message notifications
8. FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker
The FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker is designed for users who prioritize heart health. With accurate blood pressure monitoring and waterproof capabilities, it's a reliable device for tracking important health metrics.
Specifications of FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker
- Blood pressure monitoring
- Waterproof design
- 7-day battery life
- Pedometer function
- Call and message notifications
9. FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker
The FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker is a reliable and affordable option for monitoring heart rate and activity. With waterproof capabilities and long battery life, it's a practical choice for everyday use.
Specifications of FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker
- 24/7 heart rate tracking
- Waterproof design
- 7-day battery life
- Pedometer function
- Call and message notifications
10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker offers a range of health and fitness tracking features in a compact and lightweight design. With a vivid AMOLED display and long battery life, it's a stylish and functional option for active users.
Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker
- Vivid AMOLED display
- 14-day battery life
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Multiple sports modes
Best value for money:
The Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof offers the best value for money with its comprehensive activity tracking features, waterproof design, and affordable price point. It's a versatile option for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness.
Best overall product:
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its stylish design, comprehensive fitness tracking features, and long battery life, it offers the best combination of style and functionality for active users.
How to find the perfect fitness tracker under ₹10000:
