Best fitness trackers under ₹10000 in India: Top 10 picks

If you're in the market for a fitness tracker under ₹10000, you're in luck! We've compiled a list of the top 10 fitness trackers available in India. From the popular Fitbit Inspire to the feature-packed Amazfit, we've got something for everyone. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking to improve your overall health, a fitness tracker can help you stay on track and reach your goals. In this article, we'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make the right choice for your needs.

1. Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker is a sleek and stylish device that tracks your steps, distance, and calories burned. With a battery life of up to 5 days, it's perfect for everyday wear. It also features sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, making it a comprehensive fitness companion. Specifications of Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker Water-resistant up to 50m

24/7 heart rate tracking

Sleep tracking

5-day battery life

Call and text notifications

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Comprehensive fitness tracking features

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced workout tracking features

Our Pick Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 7,999 21% off ₹ 6,299 from

2. Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker The Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker is a high-end device with a stunning AMOLED display. It offers advanced workout tracking features, including GPS and multiple sports modes. With up to 10 days of battery life, it's a great option for active users. Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker AMOLED touchscreen display

GPS tracking

10-day battery life

Multiple sports modes

Heart rate monitoring

Pros Advanced workout tracking features

Long battery life

Stylish design Cons May be more expensive than other options

Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch, 1.47" AMOLED Display, Fitness Tracker, Slim Bezel-Less Screen, 2-Week Battery Life, SpO2 Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, 96 Workout Modes, Nebula Pink ₹ 7,999 25% off ₹ 5,999 from

Also read: 7 must-have Fitbit watches for perfect fitness tracking 3. Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker is an upgraded version of the original Inspire. It features a brighter display and improved battery life, lasting up to 10 days on a single charge. With built-in GPS and heart rate tracking, it's perfect for outdoor activities. Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker Brighter OLED display

Built-in GPS

10-day battery life

Heart rate monitoring

Active Zone Minutes tracking

Pros Long battery life

Built-in GPS

Upgraded display Cons May be more expensive than other options

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 7,999 21% off ₹ 6,299 from

4. FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband The FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband offers accurate heart rate tracking during workouts. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it ideal for intense exercise sessions. With Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery, it's a convenient option for active users. Specifications of FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband Accurate heart rate tracking

Lightweight and comfortable

Bluetooth connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Compatible with fitness apps

Pros Accurate heart rate tracking

Comfortable to wear during workouts

Convenient Bluetooth connectivity Cons May not have advanced fitness tracking features

FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband, Bluetooth ANT+ Optical Heart Rate Sensor Arm Band, Rechargeable Fitness Tracker for Peloton Strava Zwift Polar Beat DDP Yoga Wahoo Fitness ₹ 7,560 from

5. Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof The Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof is a versatile device that offers waterproof capabilities and all-day activity tracking. With sleep monitoring and pedometer functions, it's a great option for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness. Specifications of Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof Waterproof design

All-day activity tracking

Sleep monitoring

Pedometer function

Call and message notifications

Pros Waterproof design

Comprehensive activity tracking

Sleep monitoring Cons May not have advanced workout tracking features

Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smart Watch for Android iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof Fitness Watch Step Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Calorie Counter Pedometer Smartwatch for Men Women ₹ 18,100 64% off ₹ 6,562 from

6. Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker is a reliable and affordable option for users looking to track their heart rate and sleep patterns. With a membership to Fitbit Premium, users can access advanced health insights and personalized guidance. Specifications of Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker 24/7 heart rate tracking

Sleep tracking

5-day battery life

Fitbit Premium membership

Call and text notifications

Pros Reliable heart rate tracking

Fitbit Premium membership benefits

Affordable price point Cons May not have built-in GPS

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership ₹ 8,999 7% off ₹ 8,399 from

7. FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker The FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker is a budget-friendly option with a range of health and fitness tracking features. It offers blood pressure monitoring, waterproof capabilities, and long battery life, making it suitable for everyday use. Specifications of FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker Blood pressure monitoring

Waterproof design

7-day battery life

Pedometer function

Call and message notifications

Pros Budget-friendly price

Comprehensive health tracking

Waterproof design Cons May not have advanced workout tracking features

FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker ₹ 7,444 from

8. FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker The FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker is designed for users who prioritize heart health. With accurate blood pressure monitoring and waterproof capabilities, it's a reliable device for tracking important health metrics. Specifications of FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker Blood pressure monitoring

Waterproof design

7-day battery life

Pedometer function

Call and message notifications

Pros Accurate blood pressure monitoring

Waterproof design

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced fitness tracking features

FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker with Blood Oxygen SpO2, Blood Pressure, 24/7 Heart Rate and Sleep Tracking, IP68 Waterproof Activity Trackers and Smart Watches with Step Tracker, Pedometer for Women Kids ₹ 12,398 37% off ₹ 7,749 from

Also read: 8 best fitness trackers under ₹ 10000: Comprehensive guide 9. FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker The FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker is a reliable and affordable option for monitoring heart rate and activity. With waterproof capabilities and long battery life, it's a practical choice for everyday use. Specifications of FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker 24/7 heart rate tracking

Waterproof design

7-day battery life

Pedometer function

Call and message notifications

Pros Reliable heart rate tracking

Waterproof design

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced fitness tracking features

FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker With Blood Oxygen Spo2,Blood Pressure,24/7 Heart Rate&Sleep Tracking,Ip68 Waterproof Activity Trackers&Smart Watches With Step Tracker,Pedometer For Women Kids,Black ₹ 12,440 37% off ₹ 7,775 from

10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker offers a range of health and fitness tracking features in a compact and lightweight design. With a vivid AMOLED display and long battery life, it's a stylish and functional option for active users. Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Vivid AMOLED display

14-day battery life

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Multiple sports modes

Pros Stylish and compact design

Long battery life

Comprehensive fitness tracking features Cons May not have built-in GPS

Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch with 1.91''Ultra Large Screen, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, GPS Tracking, 10-Day Battery Life, Health Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Monitoring (Pink) ₹ 10,999 30% off ₹ 7,652 from

Comparison Table

Features Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Water-resistant Yes No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes No GPS tracking No Yes Yes No No No No No No No Battery life 5 days 10 days 10 days N/A N/A 5 days 7 days 7 days 14 days

Best value for money: The Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof offers the best value for money with its comprehensive activity tracking features, waterproof design, and affordable price point. It's a versatile option for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness.

Best overall product: The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its stylish design, comprehensive fitness tracking features, and long battery life, it offers the best combination of style and functionality for active users.

FAQs on fitness tracker under ₹10000 What is the average battery life of these fitness trackers? The average battery life ranges from 5 days to 14 days, depending on the model and usage. Do these fitness trackers support heart rate monitoring? Yes, all of these fitness trackers support heart rate monitoring for accurate fitness tracking. Are these fitness trackers waterproof? Some of these fitness trackers are waterproof, allowing you to wear them during swimming and water-based activities. Do these fitness trackers have GPS tracking? Only a few of these fitness trackers have built-in GPS for accurate outdoor activity tracking.

