Best fitness trackers under ₹10000 in India: Top 10 picks

Published on Dec 27, 2023 15:46 IST
Best fitness trackers under 10000 in India: Find the perfect fitness tracker in this price category with this comprehensive list.

If you're in the market for a fitness tracker under 10000, you're in luck! We've compiled a list of the top 10 fitness trackers available in India. From the popular Fitbit Inspire to the feature-packed Amazfit, we've got something for everyone. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking to improve your overall health, a fitness tracker can help you stay on track and reach your goals. In this article, we'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make the right choice for your needs.

1. Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker is a sleek and stylish device that tracks your steps, distance, and calories burned. With a battery life of up to 5 days, it's perfect for everyday wear. It also features sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, making it a comprehensive fitness companion.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker

  • Water-resistant up to 50m
  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Sleep tracking
  • 5-day battery life
  • Call and text notifications

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Comprehensive fitness tracking features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced workout tracking features
Our Pick cellpic

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 7,999 21% off

2. Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker

The Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker is a high-end device with a stunning AMOLED display. It offers advanced workout tracking features, including GPS and multiple sports modes. With up to 10 days of battery life, it's a great option for active users.

Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch Fitness Tracker

  • AMOLED touchscreen display
  • GPS tracking
  • 10-day battery life
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Advanced workout tracking features
  • Long battery life
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other options
cellpic

Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch, 1.47" AMOLED Display, Fitness Tracker, Slim Bezel-Less Screen, 2-Week Battery Life, SpO2 Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, 96 Workout Modes, Nebula Pink

₹ 7,999 25% off

Also read: 7 must-have Fitbit watches for perfect fitness tracking

3. Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker is an upgraded version of the original Inspire. It features a brighter display and improved battery life, lasting up to 10 days on a single charge. With built-in GPS and heart rate tracking, it's perfect for outdoor activities.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

  • Brighter OLED display
  • Built-in GPS
  • 10-day battery life
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Active Zone Minutes tracking

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Built-in GPS
  • Upgraded display

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other options
cellpic

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 7,999 21% off

4. FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband

The FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband offers accurate heart rate tracking during workouts. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it ideal for intense exercise sessions. With Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery, it's a convenient option for active users.

Specifications of FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband

  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Compatible with fitness apps

Pros

  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Comfortable to wear during workouts
  • Convenient Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

FITCENT Heart Rate Monitor Armband, Bluetooth ANT+ Optical Heart Rate Sensor Arm Band, Rechargeable Fitness Tracker for Peloton Strava Zwift Polar Beat DDP Yoga Wahoo Fitness

5. Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof

The Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof is a versatile device that offers waterproof capabilities and all-day activity tracking. With sleep monitoring and pedometer functions, it's a great option for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness.

Specifications of Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof

  • Waterproof design
  • All-day activity tracking
  • Sleep monitoring
  • Pedometer function
  • Call and message notifications

Pros

  • Waterproof design
  • Comprehensive activity tracking
  • Sleep monitoring

Cons

  • May not have advanced workout tracking features
cellpic

Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smart Watch for Android iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof Fitness Watch Step Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Calorie Counter Pedometer Smartwatch for Men Women

₹ 18,100 64% off

6. Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker is a reliable and affordable option for users looking to track their heart rate and sleep patterns. With a membership to Fitbit Premium, users can access advanced health insights and personalized guidance.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker

  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Sleep tracking
  • 5-day battery life
  • Fitbit Premium membership
  • Call and text notifications

Pros

  • Reliable heart rate tracking
  • Fitbit Premium membership benefits
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • May not have built-in GPS
cellpic

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership

₹ 8,999 7% off

7. FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker

The FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker is a budget-friendly option with a range of health and fitness tracking features. It offers blood pressure monitoring, waterproof capabilities, and long battery life, making it suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker

  • Blood pressure monitoring
  • Waterproof design
  • 7-day battery life
  • Pedometer function
  • Call and message notifications

Pros

  • Budget-friendly price
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Waterproof design

Cons

  • May not have advanced workout tracking features
cellpic

FITVII H56 Fitness Tracker

8. FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker

The FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker is designed for users who prioritize heart health. With accurate blood pressure monitoring and waterproof capabilities, it's a reliable device for tracking important health metrics.

Specifications of FITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness Tracker

  • Blood pressure monitoring
  • Waterproof design
  • 7-day battery life
  • Pedometer function
  • Call and message notifications

Pros

  • Accurate blood pressure monitoring
  • Waterproof design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker with Blood Oxygen SpO2, Blood Pressure, 24/7 Heart Rate and Sleep Tracking, IP68 Waterproof Activity Trackers and Smart Watches with Step Tracker, Pedometer for Women Kids

₹ 12,398 37% off

Also read: 8 best fitness trackers under 10000: Comprehensive guide

9. FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker

The FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker is a reliable and affordable option for monitoring heart rate and activity. With waterproof capabilities and long battery life, it's a practical choice for everyday use.

Specifications of FITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness Tracker

  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Waterproof design
  • 7-day battery life
  • Pedometer function
  • Call and message notifications

Pros

  • Reliable heart rate tracking
  • Waterproof design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker With Blood Oxygen Spo2,Blood Pressure,24/7 Heart Rate&Sleep Tracking,Ip68 Waterproof Activity Trackers&Smart Watches With Step Tracker,Pedometer For Women Kids,Black

₹ 12,440 37% off

10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker offers a range of health and fitness tracking features in a compact and lightweight design. With a vivid AMOLED display and long battery life, it's a stylish and functional option for active users.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker

  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • 14-day battery life
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Multiple sports modes

Pros

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Long battery life
  • Comprehensive fitness tracking features

Cons

  • May not have built-in GPS
cellpic

Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch with 1.91''Ultra Large Screen, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, GPS Tracking, 10-Day Battery Life, Health Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Monitoring (Pink)

₹ 10,999 30% off

Comparison Table

 

FeaturesFitbit Inspire Fitness TrackerHuawei Smartwatch Fitness TrackerFitbit Inspire 2 Fitness TrackerFITCENT Heart Rate Monitor ArmbandFitpolo Fitness Trackers WaterproofFitbit Inspire HR Fitness TrackerFITVII H56 Fitness TrackerFITVII Blood Pressure Tracking Fitness TrackerFITVII Heart Rate Tracking Fitness TrackerAmazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker
Water-resistantYesNoYesNoYesNoYesYesYesNo
GPS trackingNoYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
Battery life5 days10 days10 daysN/AN/A5 days7 days7 days14 days

Best value for money:

The Fitpolo Fitness Trackers Waterproof offers the best value for money with its comprehensive activity tracking features, waterproof design, and affordable price point. It's a versatile option for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness.

Best overall product:

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its stylish design, comprehensive fitness tracking features, and long battery life, it offers the best combination of style and functionality for active users.

How to find the perfect fitness tracker under 10000:

FAQs on fitness tracker under ₹10000

The average battery life ranges from 5 days to 14 days, depending on the model and usage.
Yes, all of these fitness trackers support heart rate monitoring for accurate fitness tracking.
Some of these fitness trackers are waterproof, allowing you to wear them during swimming and water-based activities.
Only a few of these fitness trackers have built-in GPS for accurate outdoor activity tracking.
