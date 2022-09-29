OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A complete guide!

Summary: Camera phones are becoming increasingly important as we want to capture every moment spent. Here is the complete list of the best Oneplus 32MP front camera phones for you. Read More Read Less

Best Oneplus 32MP Front Camera Phones 1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage) Coming in the stunning grey shadow colour, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a 5G mobile phone that comes with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM so that you are never out of space. Besides this, the phone is equipped with exceptional camera features, such as a 32MP front camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, the 4500 mAh battery offers an enhanced experience. Specifications OS -OxygenOS

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimensions -7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

Processor -Mediatek Dimensity

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Gray Shadow

Battery power rating -4500 mAh

Item weight -190 grams

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight Sometimes lags Adeuqate battery life Excellent storage

2. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is another high-definition mobile phone equipped with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. This mobile also comes with a 32MP front camera and dual LED flash. In addition, a whopping 6.7 inches display offers an immersive viewing experience in every watch. Specifications OS -OxygenOS

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions -7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Processor -Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Forest Green

Battery power rating -5000 mAh

Item weight -200 grams

Pros Cons Progressive processor Comes in fewer colours high definition resolution and good screen size Excellent camera features

3. Tecno Camon 19 Neo The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is another mobile phone that comes with a 32MP selfie camera. In addition, this phone features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage so that you’re never out of space when clicking pictures or taking videos. In addition, the 6.8-inch display and powerful processor promote hassle-free functioning. Specifications OS -HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions -16.9 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm

Processor -Helio G85

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Ice Mirror

Battery power rating -5000 mAh

Item weight -195 grams

Pros Cons Best to play games Heating issues found Sufficient storage Excellent battery life

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Mobile Phone Another next-generation mobile phone equipped with excellent features, such as 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, designed to offer a flagship performance. The best segment of this phone is the 32MP front-facing camera which offers the best cinematography experience. In addition, a 4600 mAh battery keeps your device charged. Specifications OS -‎MIUI 13, Android 12

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions -16.4 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm

Processor -Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In-built storage (in GB) - 256GB

Colour - Opera Mauve

Battery power rating -4600mAh

Item weight -205 grams

Pros Cons High screen resolution Latest OS is not present Excellent RAM and internal storage Comes with the fingerprint sensor

5. OPPO Reno7 5G Next on the list is the OPPO Reno7 5G. This is a budget-friendly phone with a 32MP front camera. With the ability to capture stunning pictures, videos and images, this phone is great to invest in. In addition, the 4500 mAH battery keeps your phone going throughout the day. Specifications OS - Android 11

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm

Special features - Camera, fast charging

Camera features - Front

Colour - Startrails Blue

Battery power rating - 4500 mAH

Item weight - 173 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Available in only one colour 8GB RAM

6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is another renowned phone with impressive camera specifications. This phone has a powerful processor and the latest operating system to offer non-stop entertainment. Besides this, it features a front camera to capture all moments in real time. The phone is available in the Black Dusk colour, which looks stunning. Specifications OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 grams

Pros Cons Comes with ample RAM Average battery life Prowerful and progressive processor Easy on price

7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Equipped with a wide 6.43-inch display and octa-core monster processor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is another good camera mobile phone that comes with excellent 5G connectivity. This phone comes with an AMOLED display and is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so that your phone remains protected at all times. In addition, the unique Grey Mirror colour makes all heads turn. Specifications OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

Processor - Mediatek

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Grey Mirror

Battery power rating - 4500 mAh

Item weight - 173 grams

Pros Cons Great storage and RAM Heating issues found Powerful processor All day bettery life

Best Three FeaturesFor You

Product Feature -1 Feature -2 Feature -3 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Good storage space Excellent processor Good battery backup. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Large screen resolution Good battery backup Looks simple and sleek Tecno Camon 19 Neo Looks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage Xiaomi 12 Pro Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode OPPO Reno7 5G AI camera resolution Excellent processor present Adeuqate charging present OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Massive screen size Good battery backup Great storage space available OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Large screen resolution Long-lasting battery Enough storage

Best Value for Money If you’re looking for a budget-friendly OnePlus 32MP front camera phone, go for theOnePlus Nord 2T 5G. This phone comes with 6.59 inches display, offering you an immersive viewing experience. The price of the product is onlyRs 28,999. Best Overall Out of all the products listed under the OnePlus 32MP front camera phones, there is one mobile phone that grabs all the attention. This phone is theOnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It is a high-quality full-HD mobile phone equipped with all the latest features. In addition, it comes with a wide display to offer an exceptional viewing experience. If you are in search of a OnePlus 32MP front camera phone, this can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone isRs 61,999. How to find the Perfect Oneplus 32MP Front Camera Phone? Finding the right Oneplus 32MP front camera phone can be tedious, as several factors affect your final decision. These factors are: Price of the product

Effectiveness

Storage space

Fulfilment of objective

Screen size

Screen resolution

Battery life

Biometric security Products Price List

S.no Product names Actual price Discounted price 1 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 28,999 ₹ 28,999 2 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ₹ 66,999 ₹ 61,999 3 Tecno Camon 19 Neo ₹ 18,499 ₹ 14,999 4 Xiaomi 12 Pro ₹ 79,999 ₹ 54,999 5 OPPO Reno7 5G ₹ 27,100 ₹ 47,990 6 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 19,999 7 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999 ₹ 24,999

OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A Complete Guide! 1. Which brands offer the best camera phones? On Amazon, several renowned brands, such as OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno and others, offer a handful of camera phones. These phones are equipped with the latest camera specifications to capture real-time moments. 2. What is the price of the OnePlus 32MP front camera phone? On Amazon, the price of OnePlus 32MP front camera phones depends on the camera megapixels. If you plan to buy 32MP front camera phones, the price ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹65,000 3. What are the best camera phones available on Amazon? If you are looking for the best camera phones, some of the most preferred options are OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and others. 4. List the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Here are the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - OS - OxygenOS

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB

Colour - Forest Green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 200 grams 5. List the features to look for when buying camera phones. When investing in a camera phone, it is best to look for features such as camera quality, the weight of the phone, phone dimensions, picture quality, overall storage, product price, and so on.

