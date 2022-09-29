Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A complete guide!

Published on Sep 29, 2022 15:20 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
201704784620658

Summary:

Camera phones are becoming increasingly important as we want to capture every moment spent. Here is the complete list of the best Oneplus 32MP front camera phones for you.  Read More

Best Oneplus 32MP Front Camera Phones

1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage)

Coming in the stunning grey shadow colour, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a 5G mobile phone that comes with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM so that you are never out of space. Besides this, the phone is equipped with exceptional camera features, such as a 32MP front camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, the 4500 mAh battery offers an enhanced experience.

Specifications

  • OS -OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions -7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
  • Processor -Mediatek Dimensity
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Gray Shadow
  • Battery power rating -4500 mAh
  • Item weight -190 grams

ProsCons
Extremely lightweight Sometimes lags 
Adeuqate battery life   
Excellent storage  

2. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is another high-definition mobile phone equipped with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. This mobile also comes with a 32MP front camera and dual LED flash. In addition, a whopping 6.7 inches display offers an immersive viewing experience in every watch.

Specifications

  • OS -OxygenOS
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions -7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor -Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Forest Green
  • Battery power rating -5000 mAh
  • Item weight -200 grams
ProsCons
Progressive processorComes in fewer colours
high definition resolution and good screen size 
Excellent camera features  

3. Tecno Camon 19 Neo

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is another mobile phone that comes with a 32MP selfie camera. In addition, this phone features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage so that you’re never out of space when clicking pictures or taking videos. In addition, the 6.8-inch display and powerful processor promote hassle-free functioning.

Specifications

  • OS -HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12
  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Product dimensions -16.9 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm
  • Processor -Helio G85
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Ice Mirror
  • Battery power rating -5000 mAh
  • Item weight -195 grams
ProsCons
Best to play games Heating issues found
Sufficient storage 
Excellent battery life  

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Mobile Phone

Another next-generation mobile phone equipped with excellent features, such as 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, designed to offer a flagship performance. The best segment of this phone is the 32MP front-facing camera which offers the best cinematography experience. In addition, a 4600 mAh battery keeps your device charged.

Specifications

  • OS -‎MIUI 13, Android 12
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions -16.4 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm
  • Processor -Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 256GB
  • Colour - Opera Mauve
  • Battery power rating -4600mAh
  • Item weight -205 grams
ProsCons
High screen resolutionLatest OS is not present
Excellent RAM and internal storage  
Comes with the fingerprint sensor  

5. OPPO Reno7 5G

Next on the list is the OPPO Reno7 5G. This is a budget-friendly phone with a 32MP front camera. With the ability to capture stunning pictures, videos and images, this phone is great to invest in. In addition, the 4500 mAH battery keeps your phone going throughout the day.

Specifications

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
  • Special features - Camera, fast charging
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Startrails Blue
  • Battery power rating - 4500 mAH
  • Item weight - 173 grams
ProsCons
Lightweight The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality Available in only one colour 
8GB RAM  

6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is another renowned phone with impressive camera specifications. This phone has a powerful processor and the latest operating system to offer non-stop entertainment. Besides this, it features a front camera to capture all moments in real time. The phone is available in the Black Dusk colour, which looks stunning.

Specifications

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 grams
ProsCons
Comes with ample RAM Average battery life
Prowerful and progressive processor  
Easy on price  

7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Equipped with a wide 6.43-inch display and octa-core monster processor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is another good camera mobile phone that comes with excellent 5G connectivity. This phone comes with an AMOLED display and is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so that your phone remains protected at all times. In addition, the unique Grey Mirror colour makes all heads turn.

Specifications

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Grey Mirror
  • Battery power rating - 4500 mAh
  • Item weight - 173 grams
ProsCons
Great storage and RAM Heating issues found
Powerful  processor  
All day bettery life  

Best Three FeaturesFor You

ProductFeature -1Feature -2Feature -3
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GGood storage spaceExcellent processor Good battery backup. 
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GLarge screen resolutionGood battery backupLooks simple and sleek 
Tecno Camon 19 NeoLooks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage 
Xiaomi 12 ProSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
OPPO Reno7 5GAI camera resolutionExcellent processor presentAdeuqate charging present
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GMassive screen sizeGood battery backupGreat storage space available
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GLarge screen resolutionLong-lasting battery Enough storage 

Best Value for Money

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly OnePlus 32MP front camera phone, go for theOnePlus Nord 2T 5G. This phone comes with 6.59 inches display, offering you an immersive viewing experience. The price of the product is onlyRs 28,999.

Best Overall

Out of all the products listed under the OnePlus 32MP front camera phones, there is one mobile phone that grabs all the attention. This phone is theOnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It is a high-quality full-HD mobile phone equipped with all the latest features. In addition, it comes with a wide display to offer an exceptional viewing experience. If you are in search of a OnePlus 32MP front camera phone, this can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone isRs 61,999.

How to find the Perfect Oneplus 32MP Front Camera Phone?

Finding the right Oneplus 32MP front camera phone can be tedious, as several factors affect your final decision. These factors are:

  • Price of the product
  • Effectiveness
  • Storage space
  • Fulfilment of objective
  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Battery life
  • Biometric security

Products Price List

S.noProduct names Actual price Discounted price 
1OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 28,999 28,999
2OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 66,999 61,999
3Tecno Camon 19 Neo 18,499 14,999
4Xiaomi 12 Pro 79,999 54,999
5OPPO Reno7 5G 27,100 47,990
6OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999 19,999
7OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999 24,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A Complete Guide!

On Amazon, several renowned brands, such as OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno and others, offer a handful of camera phones. These phones are equipped with the latest camera specifications to capture real-time moments. 

On Amazon, the price of OnePlus 32MP front camera phones depends on the camera megapixels. If you plan to buy 32MP front camera phones, the price ranges from 25,000 to 65,000

If you are looking for the best camera phones, some of the most preferred options are OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and others. 

Here are the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - 

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Forest Green  
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 200 grams

When investing in a camera phone, it is best to look for features such as camera quality, the weight of the phone, phone dimensions, picture quality, overall storage, product price, and so on. 

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Electronics Deals. Mobiles , Laptops , Tablets , Gadgets and Computer Accessories

Trending Stories
Related Mobiles Stories