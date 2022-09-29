OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A complete guide!

Coming in the stunning grey shadow colour, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a 5G mobile phone that comes with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM so that you are never out of space. Besides this, the phone is equipped with exceptional camera features, such as a 32MP front camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, the 4500 mAh battery offers an enhanced experience.
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is another high-definition mobile phone equipped with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. This mobile also comes with a 32MP front camera and dual LED flash. In addition, a whopping 6.7 inches display offers an immersive viewing experience in every watch.
Specifications
OS -OxygenOS
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions -7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
Processor -Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
Colour - Forest Green
Battery power rating -5000 mAh
Item weight -200 grams
Pros
Cons
Progressive processor
Comes in fewer colours
high definition resolution and good screen size
Excellent camera features
3. Tecno Camon 19 Neo
The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is another mobile phone that comes with a 32MP selfie camera. In addition, this phone features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage so that you’re never out of space when clicking pictures or taking videos. In addition, the 6.8-inch display and powerful processor promote hassle-free functioning.
Specifications
OS -HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12
RAM - 6 GB
Product dimensions -16.9 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm
Processor -Helio G85
In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
Colour - Ice Mirror
Battery power rating -5000 mAh
Item weight -195 grams
Pros
Cons
Best to play games
Heating issues found
Sufficient storage
Excellent battery life
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Mobile Phone
Another next-generation mobile phone equipped with excellent features, such as 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, designed to offer a flagship performance. The best segment of this phone is the 32MP front-facing camera which offers the best cinematography experience. In addition, a 4600 mAh battery keeps your device charged.
Specifications
OS -MIUI 13, Android 12
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions -16.4 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm
Processor -Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
In-built storage (in GB) - 256GB
Colour - Opera Mauve
Battery power rating -4600mAh
Item weight -205 grams
Pros
Cons
High screen resolution
Latest OS is not present
Excellent RAM and internal storage
Comes with the fingerprint sensor
5. OPPO Reno7 5G
Next on the list is the OPPO Reno7 5G. This is a budget-friendly phone with a 32MP front camera. With the ability to capture stunning pictures, videos and images, this phone is great to invest in. In addition, the 4500 mAH battery keeps your phone going throughout the day.
Specifications
OS - Android 11
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions - 16.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
Special features - Camera, fast charging
Camera features - Front
Colour - Startrails Blue
Battery power rating - 4500 mAH
Item weight - 173 grams
Pros
Cons
Lightweight
The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality
Available in only one colour
8GB RAM
6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is another renowned phone with impressive camera specifications. This phone has a powerful processor and the latest operating system to offer non-stop entertainment. Besides this, it features a front camera to capture all moments in real time. The phone is available in the Black Dusk colour, which looks stunning.
Specifications
OS - Oxygen OS
RAM - 6 GB
Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
Processor - Qualcomm
In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
Colour - Black Dusk
Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
Item weight - 195 grams
Pros
Cons
Comes with ample RAM
Average battery life
Prowerful and progressive processor
Easy on price
7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Equipped with a wide 6.43-inch display and octa-core monster processor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is another good camera mobile phone that comes with excellent 5G connectivity. This phone comes with an AMOLED display and is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so that your phone remains protected at all times. In addition, the unique Grey Mirror colour makes all heads turn.
Specifications
OS - OxygenOS
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm
Processor - Mediatek
In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
Colour - Grey Mirror
Battery power rating - 4500 mAh
Item weight - 173 grams
Pros
Cons
Great storage and RAM
Heating issues found
Powerful processor
All day bettery life
Best Three FeaturesFor You
Product
Feature -1
Feature -2
Feature -3
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Good storage space
Excellent processor
Good battery backup.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
Large screen resolution
Good battery backup
Looks simple and sleek
Tecno Camon 19 Neo
Looks simple and sleek
Comes with excellent storage
Great storage
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Smooth and clear display
Great storage capacity
Power saving mode
OPPO Reno7 5G
AI camera resolution
Excellent processor present
Adeuqate charging present
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Massive screen size
Good battery backup
Great storage space available
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Large screen resolution
Long-lasting battery
Enough storage
Best Value for Money
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly OnePlus 32MP front camera phone, go for theOnePlus Nord 2T 5G. This phone comes with 6.59 inches display, offering you an immersive viewing experience. The price of the product is onlyRs 28,999.
Best Overall
Out of all the products listed under the OnePlus 32MP front camera phones, there is one mobile phone that grabs all the attention. This phone is theOnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It is a high-quality full-HD mobile phone equipped with all the latest features. In addition, it comes with a wide display to offer an exceptional viewing experience. If you are in search of a OnePlus 32MP front camera phone, this can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone isRs 61,999.
How to find the Perfect Oneplus 32MP Front Camera Phone?
Finding the right Oneplus 32MP front camera phone can be tedious, as several factors affect your final decision. These factors are:
Price of the product
Effectiveness
Storage space
Fulfilment of objective
Screen size
Screen resolution
Battery life
Biometric security
Products Price List
S.no
Product names
Actual price
Discounted price
1
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
₹28,999
₹28,999
2
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
₹66,999
₹61,999
3
Tecno Camon 19 Neo
₹18,499
₹14,999
4
Xiaomi 12 Pro
₹79,999
₹54,999
5
OPPO Reno7 5G
₹27,100
₹47,990
6
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
₹19,999
₹19,999
7
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
₹24,999
₹24,999
OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A Complete Guide!
On Amazon, several renowned brands, such as OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno and others, offer a handful of camera phones. These phones are equipped with the latest camera specifications to capture real-time moments.
On Amazon, the price of OnePlus 32MP front camera phones depends on the camera megapixels. If you plan to buy 32MP front camera phones, the price ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹65,000
If you are looking for the best camera phones, some of the most preferred options are OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and others.
Here are the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G -
OS - OxygenOS
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
Colour - Forest Green
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 200 grams
When investing in a camera phone, it is best to look for features such as camera quality, the weight of the phone, phone dimensions, picture quality, overall storage, product price, and so on.
