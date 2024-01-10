Best phones under ₹25000: Unlock exceptional value, 10 pocket-friendly picks

Summary:
Best phones under ₹25000: Looking for a new smartphone within a budget? Check out our list of the 10 best phones under ₹25000 in India with detailed pros and cons, and a comparison table for main features.
Are you in the market for a new smartphone but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 best phones under 25000 in India. From top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme, these phones offer great value for money and impressive features. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a gaming fanatic, or someone who needs a reliable phone for everyday use, there's something for everyone on this list. Read on to find the perfect phone for your needs.
1. Samsung Galaxy M31
The Samsung Galaxy M31 is a powerhouse with its 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup. With a stunning Super AMOLED display and 6GB RAM, it's perfect for multimedia and gaming.
Specifications:
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
- Exynos 9611 processor
- 64MP quad-camera setup
- 6000mAh battery
- 6GB RAM
2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G boasts a sleek design, 64MP triple camera, and a powerful Snapdragon 750G processor. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, it's a great all-rounder.
Specifications:
- 6.43-inch AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 750G processor
- 64MP triple camera setup
- 4500mAh battery
- 8GB RAM
3. Realme 8 Pro
The Realme 8 Pro features a 108MP quad-camera system, a vibrant Super AMOLED display, and a slim design. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, it's perfect for photography enthusiasts.
Specifications:
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 720G processor
- 108MP quad-camera setup
- 4500mAh battery
- 8GB RAM
4. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 108MP quad-camera system, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. With 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, it's a great choice for multimedia and gaming.
Specifications:
- 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
- 108MP quad-camera setup
- 5020mAh battery
- 6GB RAM
5. Lava Agni 5G
The Lava Agni 5G comes with a high-performance Dimensity 900 processor, a 48MP triple camera system, and a Superfast 90Hz display. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's a great value for money.
Specifications:
- 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor
- 48MP triple camera setup
- 5000mAh battery
- 6GB RAM
6. iQOO Z5
The iQOO Z5 is a gaming powerhouse with a Snapdragon 778G processor, 44W FlashCharge, and a 120Hz display. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's perfect for mobile gamers.
Specifications:
- 6.67-inch IPS LCD display
- Snapdragon 778G processor
- 50MP triple camera setup
- 5000mAh battery
- 8GB RAM
7. Nokia G20
The Nokia G20 offers a solid Snapdragon 865 processor, a virtual upgrade feature, and a 48MP quad-camera setup. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's a reliable choice for everyday use.
Specifications:
- 6.52-inch IPS LCD display
- Snapdragon 865 processor
- 48MP quad-camera setup
- 5050mAh battery
- 4GB RAM
8. iQOO Z3
The iQOO Z3 is a stellar performer with a Snapdragon 768G processor, 55W FlashCharge, and a 120Hz display. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's great for multitasking and productivity.
Specifications:
- 6.58-inch IPS LCD display
- Snapdragon 768G processor
- 64MP triple camera setup
- 4400mAh battery
- 6GB RAM
9. Burgundy Velvet 5G
The Burgundy Velvet 5G is a stylish phone with a unique design, additional exchange offers, and a 48MP triple camera system. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers great value for money.
Specifications:
- 6.44-inch AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 778G processor
- 48MP triple camera setup
- 4500mAh battery
- 8GB RAM
10. Lava Blaze 5G
The Lava Blaze 5G is a budget-friendly option with a green finish, expandable storage, and a 64MP quad-camera setup. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers good value for money.
Specifications:
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD display
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor
- 64MP quad-camera setup
- 5000mAh battery
- 6GB RAM
Best value for money:
The Lava Agni 5G offers the best value for money with its high-performance processor, Superfast 90Hz display, and ample storage and RAM. It's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for 5G connectivity and impressive features.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Galaxy M31 stands out as the best overall product with its stunning Super AMOLED display, impressive 64MP quad-camera setup, and long-lasting 6000mAh battery. It's a versatile phone that offers great performance across various use cases.
How to find the best phones under 25000?
