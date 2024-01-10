Icon
Best phones under ₹25000: Unlock exceptional value, 10 pocket-friendly picks

Best phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25000

Best phones under 25000: Looking for a new smartphone within a budget? Check out our list of the 10 best phones under 25000 in India with detailed pros and cons, and a comparison table for main features.

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus

₹14,999 33% off
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display

₹13,999 14% off
Redmi 13C 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display

₹17,999 19% off
Lava Agni 2 5G (Glass Viridian, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's First Dimensity 7050 Processor | 120 Hz Curved Amoled Display | 13 5G Bands | Superfast 66W Charging | Clean Android

₹25,999 23% off
iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo (Pacific Night, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Ultra Bright AMOLED Display | Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor | 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | 44WFlashCharge

₹24,999 32% off
Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | 50MP Triple AI Camera | 11GB RAM (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) | 128GB Storage | 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Android Upgrades | 20W Charger Included | So Purple

₹15,999 25% off
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with Charger | Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | Travel Adaptor Included in The Box

₹19,999 35% off
vivo Y27 (Burgundy Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

₹18,999 32% off
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware)

₹16,499 27% off

Are you in the market for a new smartphone but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 best phones under 25000 in India. From top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme, these phones offer great value for money and impressive features. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a gaming fanatic, or someone who needs a reliable phone for everyday use, there's something for everyone on this list. Read on to find the perfect phone for your needs.

1. Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is a powerhouse with its 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup. With a stunning Super AMOLED display and 6GB RAM, it's perfect for multimedia and gaming.

Specifications:

  • 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Exynos 9611 processor
  • 64MP quad-camera setup
  • 6000mAh battery
  • 6GB RAM

Pros

  • Impressive battery life
  • High-resolution camera
  • Large RAM for multitasking

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design
  • No 5G support
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus

₹ 14,999 33% off

2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G boasts a sleek design, 64MP triple camera, and a powerful Snapdragon 750G processor. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, it's a great all-rounder.

Specifications:

  • 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 750G processor
  • 64MP triple camera setup
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 8GB RAM

Pros

  • 5G connectivity
  • Smooth performance
  • Ample storage and RAM

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • No wireless charging
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

3. Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro features a 108MP quad-camera system, a vibrant Super AMOLED display, and a slim design. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, it's perfect for photography enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 720G processor
  • 108MP quad-camera setup
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 8GB RAM

Pros

  • High-resolution camera
  • Sleek and lightweight
  • Ample storage and RAM

Cons

  • No 5G support
  • Average battery life
realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display

₹ 13,999 14% off

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 108MP quad-camera system, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. With 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, it's a great choice for multimedia and gaming.

Specifications:

  • 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
  • 108MP quad-camera setup
  • 5020mAh battery
  • 6GB RAM

Pros

  • High refresh rate display
  • Impressive camera performance
  • Powerful processor

Cons

  • No wireless charging
  • Slightly heavy
Redmi 13C 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display

₹ 17,999 19% off

5. Lava Agni 5G

The Lava Agni 5G comes with a high-performance Dimensity 900 processor, a 48MP triple camera system, and a Superfast 90Hz display. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's a great value for money.

Specifications:

  • 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor
  • 48MP triple camera setup
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 6GB RAM

Pros

  • Affordable 5G phone
  • Smooth display
  • Ample storage and RAM

Cons

  • Average camera performance
  • No wireless charging
Lava Agni 2 5G (Glass Viridian, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's First Dimensity 7050 Processor | 120 Hz Curved Amoled Display | 13 5G Bands | Superfast 66W Charging | Clean Android

₹ 25,999 23% off

6. iQOO Z5

The iQOO Z5 is a gaming powerhouse with a Snapdragon 778G processor, 44W FlashCharge, and a 120Hz display. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's perfect for mobile gamers.

Specifications:

  • 6.67-inch IPS LCD display
  • Snapdragon 778G processor
  • 50MP triple camera setup
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 8GB RAM

Pros

  • High refresh rate display
  • Fast charging support
  • Powerful gaming performance

Cons

  • Average camera performance
  • No wireless charging
iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo (Pacific Night, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Ultra Bright AMOLED Display | Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor | 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | 44WFlashCharge

₹ 24,999 32% off

7. Nokia G20

The Nokia G20 offers a solid Snapdragon 865 processor, a virtual upgrade feature, and a 48MP quad-camera setup. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • 6.52-inch IPS LCD display
  • Snapdragon 865 processor
  • 48MP quad-camera setup
  • 5050mAh battery
  • 4GB RAM

Pros

  • Large battery capacity
  • Virtual upgrades included
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Limited RAM and storage
  • No 5G support
Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | 50MP Triple AI Camera | 11GB RAM (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) | 128GB Storage | 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Android Upgrades | 20W Charger Included | So Purple

₹ 15,999 25% off

8. iQOO Z3

The iQOO Z3 is a stellar performer with a Snapdragon 768G processor, 55W FlashCharge, and a 120Hz display. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's great for multitasking and productivity.

Specifications:

  • 6.58-inch IPS LCD display
  • Snapdragon 768G processor
  • 64MP triple camera setup
  • 4400mAh battery
  • 6GB RAM

Pros

  • Fast charging support
  • Smooth display
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • Average camera performance
  • No wireless charging
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with Charger | Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | Travel Adaptor Included in The Box

₹ 19,999 35% off

9. Burgundy Velvet 5G

The Burgundy Velvet 5G is a stylish phone with a unique design, additional exchange offers, and a 48MP triple camera system. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers great value for money.

Specifications:

  • 6.44-inch AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 778G processor
  • 48MP triple camera setup
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 8GB RAM

Pros

  • Unique design
  • Additional exchange offers
  • Ample storage and RAM

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • No wireless charging
vivo Y27 (Burgundy Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

₹ 18,999 32% off

10. Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is a budget-friendly option with a green finish, expandable storage, and a 64MP quad-camera setup. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers good value for money.

Specifications:

  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD display
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor
  • 64MP quad-camera setup
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 6GB RAM

Pros

  • Affordable 5G phone
  • Expandable storage
  • Ample RAM

Cons

  • Average display quality
  • No wireless charging
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware)

₹ 16,499 27% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesSamsung Galaxy M31OnePlus Nord CE 5GRealme 8 ProRedmi Note 10 Pro MaxLava Agni 5GiQOO Z5Nokia G20iQOO Z3Burgundy Velvet 5GLava Blaze 5G
DisplaySuper AMOLEDAMOLEDSuper AMOLEDSuper AMOLEDSuper AMOLEDIPS LCDIPS LCDIPS LCDAMOLEDIPS LCD
ProcessorExynos 9611Snapdragon 750GSnapdragon 720GMediaTek Dimensity 1200MediaTek Dimensity 900Snapdragon 778GSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 768GSnapdragon 778GMediaTek Dimensity 800U
Camera64MP quad64MP triple108MP quad108MP quad48MP triple50MP triple48MP quad64MP triple48MP triple64MP quad

Best value for money:

The Lava Agni 5G offers the best value for money with its high-performance processor, Superfast 90Hz display, and ample storage and RAM. It's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for 5G connectivity and impressive features.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Galaxy M31 stands out as the best overall product with its stunning Super AMOLED display, impressive 64MP quad-camera setup, and long-lasting 6000mAh battery. It's a versatile phone that offers great performance across various use cases.

How to find the best phones under 25000?

FAQs on Best phones under 25000

The average battery life ranges from 4000mAh to 6000mAh, providing a full day of usage on a single charge.
Yes, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and Burgundy Velvet 5G offer 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds.
The Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max stand out with their high-resolution camera setups, offering excellent photography capabilities.
Yes, the Burgundy Velvet 5G and Lava Blaze 5G come with additional exchange offers, allowing users to upgrade to a new phone at a discounted price.
