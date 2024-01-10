Best phones under ₹25000: Unlock exceptional value, 10 pocket-friendly picks

Summary: Best phones under ₹25000: Looking for a new smartphone within a budget? Check out our list of the 10 best phones under ₹25000 in India with detailed pros and cons, and a comparison table for main features.

Are you in the market for a new smartphone but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 best phones under 25000 in India. From top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme, these phones offer great value for money and impressive features. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a gaming fanatic, or someone who needs a reliable phone for everyday use, there's something for everyone on this list. Read on to find the perfect phone for your needs.

1. Samsung Galaxy M31 The Samsung Galaxy M31 is a powerhouse with its 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup. With a stunning Super AMOLED display and 6GB RAM, it's perfect for multimedia and gaming. Specifications: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Exynos 9611 processor

64MP quad-camera setup

6000mAh battery

6GB RAM

Pros Impressive battery life

High-resolution camera

Large RAM for multitasking Cons Slightly bulky design

No 5G support

Our Pick Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus ₹ 14,999 33% off ₹ 10,028 from

Also read: Rakshabandhan 2023: Smartphones under ₹ 15,000 will make perfect gift 2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 5G boasts a sleek design, 64MP triple camera, and a powerful Snapdragon 750G processor. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, it's a great all-rounder. Specifications: 6.43-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 750G processor

64MP triple camera setup

4500mAh battery

8GB RAM

Pros 5G connectivity

Smooth performance

Ample storage and RAM Cons Average battery life

No wireless charging

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,999 from

3. Realme 8 Pro The Realme 8 Pro features a 108MP quad-camera system, a vibrant Super AMOLED display, and a slim design. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, it's perfect for photography enthusiasts. Specifications: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Snapdragon 720G processor

108MP quad-camera setup

4500mAh battery

8GB RAM

Pros High-resolution camera

Sleek and lightweight

Ample storage and RAM Cons No 5G support

Average battery life

realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display ₹ 13,999 14% off ₹ 11,999 from

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 108MP quad-camera system, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. With 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, it's a great choice for multimedia and gaming. Specifications: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

108MP quad-camera setup

5020mAh battery

6GB RAM

Pros High refresh rate display

Impressive camera performance

Powerful processor Cons No wireless charging

Slightly heavy

Redmi 13C 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display ₹ 17,999 19% off ₹ 14,499 from

5. Lava Agni 5G The Lava Agni 5G comes with a high-performance Dimensity 900 processor, a 48MP triple camera system, and a Superfast 90Hz display. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's a great value for money. Specifications: 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor

48MP triple camera setup

5000mAh battery

6GB RAM

Pros Affordable 5G phone

Smooth display

Ample storage and RAM Cons Average camera performance

No wireless charging

Lava Agni 2 5G (Glass Viridian, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's First Dimensity 7050 Processor | 120 Hz Curved Amoled Display | 13 5G Bands | Superfast 66W Charging | Clean Android ₹ 25,999 23% off ₹ 19,999 from

6. iQOO Z5 The iQOO Z5 is a gaming powerhouse with a Snapdragon 778G processor, 44W FlashCharge, and a 120Hz display. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's perfect for mobile gamers. Specifications: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display

Snapdragon 778G processor

50MP triple camera setup

5000mAh battery

8GB RAM

Pros High refresh rate display

Fast charging support

Powerful gaming performance Cons Average camera performance

No wireless charging

iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo (Pacific Night, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Ultra Bright AMOLED Display | Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor | 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | 44WFlashCharge ₹ 24,999 32% off ₹ 16,999 from

7. Nokia G20 The Nokia G20 offers a solid Snapdragon 865 processor, a virtual upgrade feature, and a 48MP quad-camera setup. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's a reliable choice for everyday use. Specifications: 6.52-inch IPS LCD display

Snapdragon 865 processor

48MP quad-camera setup

5050mAh battery

4GB RAM

Pros Large battery capacity

Virtual upgrades included

Durable build quality Cons Limited RAM and storage

No 5G support

Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | 50MP Triple AI Camera | 11GB RAM (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) | 128GB Storage | 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Android Upgrades | 20W Charger Included | So Purple ₹ 15,999 25% off ₹ 11,999 from

8. iQOO Z3 The iQOO Z3 is a stellar performer with a Snapdragon 768G processor, 55W FlashCharge, and a 120Hz display. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's great for multitasking and productivity. Specifications: 6.58-inch IPS LCD display

Snapdragon 768G processor

64MP triple camera setup

4400mAh battery

6GB RAM

Pros Fast charging support

Smooth display

Reliable performance Cons Average camera performance

No wireless charging

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with Charger | Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | Travel Adaptor Included in The Box ₹ 19,999 35% off ₹ 12,999 from

9. Burgundy Velvet 5G The Burgundy Velvet 5G is a stylish phone with a unique design, additional exchange offers, and a 48MP triple camera system. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers great value for money. Specifications: 6.44-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 778G processor

48MP triple camera setup

4500mAh battery

8GB RAM

Pros Unique design

Additional exchange offers

Ample storage and RAM Cons Average battery life

No wireless charging

vivo Y27 (Burgundy Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 18,999 32% off ₹ 12,999 from

Also read: Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore budget-friendly gaming, top 10 picks 10. Lava Blaze 5G The Lava Blaze 5G is a budget-friendly option with a green finish, expandable storage, and a 64MP quad-camera setup. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers good value for money. Specifications: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display

MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor

64MP quad-camera setup

5000mAh battery

6GB RAM

Pros Affordable 5G phone

Expandable storage

Ample RAM Cons Average display quality

No wireless charging

Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) ₹ 16,499 27% off ₹ 11,999 from

Comparison Table

Features Samsung Galaxy M31 OnePlus Nord CE 5G Realme 8 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Lava Agni 5G iQOO Z5 Nokia G20 iQOO Z3 Burgundy Velvet 5G Lava Blaze 5G Display Super AMOLED AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD AMOLED IPS LCD Processor Exynos 9611 Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 900 Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 768G Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 800U Camera 64MP quad 64MP triple 108MP quad 108MP quad 48MP triple 50MP triple 48MP quad 64MP triple 48MP triple 64MP quad

Best value for money: The Lava Agni 5G offers the best value for money with its high-performance processor, Superfast 90Hz display, and ample storage and RAM. It's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for 5G connectivity and impressive features.

Best overall product: The Samsung Galaxy M31 stands out as the best overall product with its stunning Super AMOLED display, impressive 64MP quad-camera setup, and long-lasting 6000mAh battery. It's a versatile phone that offers great performance across various use cases.

FAQs on Best phones under 25000 What is the average battery life of these phones? The average battery life ranges from 4000mAh to 6000mAh, providing a full day of usage on a single charge. Do any of these phones support 5G connectivity? Yes, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and Burgundy Velvet 5G offer 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. Which phone has the best camera performance? The Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max stand out with their high-resolution camera setups, offering excellent photography capabilities. Are these phones eligible for exchange offers? Yes, the Burgundy Velvet 5G and Lava Blaze 5G come with additional exchange offers, allowing users to upgrade to a new phone at a discounted price.

