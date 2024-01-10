Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore budget-friendly gaming, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 10, 2024 10:35 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

Summary:

  • Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore unmatched performance and exquisite visuals without breaking the bank. Our guide will help you with the specifications, pros and cons so you can make a smart choice.

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

₹84,999 33% off
item

HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX

₹76,354 24% off
item

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024W

₹75,990 30% off
item

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.37 kg), fb1017AX

₹73,930 22% off
item

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

₹84,999 33% off
item

Dell [SmartChoice G15-5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/8GB DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display/Backlit KB Orange/Win 11 + MSO'21/Dark Shadow Grey/2.81kg

₹86,704 20% off
item

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN

₹71,290 30% off
item

HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX

₹69,072 25% off
item

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN

₹89,990 34% off
item

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN

₹71,290 30% off

Gaming laptops have become increasingly popular due to their portability and high-performance capabilities. Finding the best gaming laptop under 60000 can be a challenging task, as there are numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 gaming laptops under 60000 in India. Each laptop has been carefully selected based on its specifications, performance, and value for money. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, there's something for everyone in this list. Read on to find the perfect gaming laptop for your needs.

1. Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 is a powerful gaming laptop equipped with a 12-core processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics. With a sleek design and high-quality display, it offers an immersive gaming experience. The laptop also boasts fast response times and ample storage for all your gaming needs.

Specifications:

  • 12-core processor
  • Dedicated NVIDIA graphics
  • High-quality display
  • Fast response times
  • Ample storage

Pros

  • Powerful processor for smooth gaming
  • Dedicated graphics for high-quality visuals
  • Sleek design and immersive display

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other models
  • Limited availability of color options
Our Pick cellpic

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

₹ 84,999 33% off

Also read: Which are the best laptops under Rs. 20,000 that you can buy in 2023

2. HP Victus

The HP Victus is a versatile gaming laptop with a powerful processor and dedicated graphics. It features a high-speed display and customizable RGB keyboard, making it perfect for gaming enthusiasts. The laptop also offers a sleek design and excellent build quality for long-lasting performance.

Specifications:

  • Powerful processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • High-speed display
  • Customizable RGB keyboard
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Versatile performance for gaming and multitasking
  • High-quality display and customizable keyboard
  • Durable build for long-lasting use

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited availability of color options
cellpic

HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX

₹ 76,354 24% off

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a rugged gaming laptop built for intensive gaming sessions. It features a high-performance processor and dedicated graphics for seamless gameplay. The laptop also offers a durable design with military-grade durability and advanced cooling technology.

Specifications:

  • High-performance processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • Rugged design
  • Military-grade durability
  • Advanced cooling technology

Pros

  • Rugged design for long-term durability
  • High-performance processor and graphics
  • Advanced cooling technology for enhanced performance

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other models
  • Limited availability of color options
cellpic

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024W

₹ 75,990 30% off

4. HP Pavilion

The HP Pavilion is a versatile gaming laptop with a high-speed display and backlit keyboard. It features a powerful processor and dedicated graphics, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks. The laptop also offers a sleek design and long battery life for on-the-go use.

Specifications:

  • Powerful processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • High-speed display
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Versatile performance for gaming and productivity
  • High-quality display and backlit keyboard
  • Long battery life for on-the-go use

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other models
  • Limited availability of color options
cellpic

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.37 kg), fb1017AX

₹ 73,930 22% off

5. Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 is a powerful gaming laptop equipped with a 12-core processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics. With a sleek design and high-quality display, it offers an immersive gaming experience. The laptop also boasts fast response times and ample storage for all your gaming needs.

Specifications:

  • 12-core processor
  • Dedicated NVIDIA graphics
  • High-quality display
  • Fast response times
  • Ample storage

Pros

  • Powerful processor for smooth gaming
  • Dedicated graphics for high-quality visuals
  • Sleek design and immersive display

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other models
  • Limited availability of color options
cellpic

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

₹ 84,999 33% off

6. Dell G15 5520

The Dell G15 5520 is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated graphics. It features a fast refresh rate and anti-glare display, making it perfect for immersive gaming. The laptop also offers a durable design and advanced cooling system for optimal performance.

Specifications:

  • Intel i5 processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • Fast refresh rate
  • Anti-glare display
  • Advanced cooling system

Pros

  • High-performance processor and graphics
  • Fast refresh rate for smooth gameplay
  • Durable design and advanced cooling system

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited availability of color options
cellpic

Dell [SmartChoice G15-5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/8GB DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display/Backlit KB Orange/Win 11 + MSO'21/Dark Shadow Grey/2.81kg

₹ 86,704 20% off

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated graphics. It offers a high-speed display and backlit keyboard for a comfortable gaming experience. The laptop also features a sleek design and long battery life for extended use.

Specifications:

  • Intel i5 processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • High-speed display
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option for casual gamers
  • High-quality display and backlit keyboard
  • Sleek design and long battery life

Cons

  • Limited availability of color options
  • Slightly heavier than other models
cellpic

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN

₹ 71,290 30% off

8. HP Pavilion

The HP Pavilion is a versatile gaming laptop with a high-speed display and backlit keyboard. It features a powerful processor and dedicated graphics, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks. The laptop also offers a sleek design and long battery life for on-the-go use.

Specifications:

  • Powerful processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • High-speed display
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Versatile performance for gaming and productivity
  • High-quality display and backlit keyboard
  • Long battery life for on-the-go use

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other models
  • Limited availability of color options
cellpic

HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX

₹ 69,072 25% off

9. MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern 14 is a compact and lightweight gaming laptop with an Intel i7 processor and dedicated graphics. It features a high-speed display and long battery life for on-the-go gaming. The laptop also offers a sleek design and advanced connectivity options for seamless performance.

Specifications:

  • Intel i7 processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • High-speed display
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight for easy portability
  • High-quality display and long battery life
  • Sleek design and advanced connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited availability of color options
  • Slightly higher price point
cellpic

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN

₹ 89,990 34% off

Also read: Best gaming laptops under 50000: Uncompromised performance

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated graphics. It offers a high-speed display and backlit keyboard for a comfortable gaming experience. The laptop also features a sleek design and long battery life for extended use.

Specifications:

  • Intel i5 processor
  • Dedicated graphics
  • High-speed display
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option for casual gamers
  • High-quality display and backlit keyboard
  • Sleek design and long battery life

Cons

  • Limited availability of color options
  • Slightly heavier than other models
cellpic

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PCIN

₹ 71,290 30% off

Comparison Table

ProcessorGraphicsDisplayKeyboardBattery Life
Acer Aspire 712-coreNVIDIAHigh-qualityStandardLong
HP VictusPowerfulDedicatedHigh-speedCustomizableLong-lasting
ASUS TUF Gaming F15High-performanceDedicatedRuggedN/AOptimized
HP PavilionPowerfulDedicatedHigh-speedBacklitLong
Acer Aspire 712-coreNVIDIAHigh-qualityStandardLong
Dell G15 5520Intel i5DedicatedFast refreshAnti-glareOptimized
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3Intel i5DedicatedHigh-speedBacklitExtended
HP PavilionPowerfulDedicatedHigh-speedBacklitLong
MSI Modern 14Intel i7DedicatedHigh-speedN/AExtended
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3Intel i5DedicatedHigh-speedBacklitExtended

Best value for money

The HP Pavilion stands out as the best value for money option, offering a versatile performance for both gaming and productivity tasks. With its high-speed display and backlit keyboard, it provides a comfortable gaming experience, making it a great investment for budget-conscious gamers.

Best overall product

The Acer Aspire 7 takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful 12-core processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics. Its high-quality display and fast response times provide an immersive gaming experience, making it a top choice for gamers.

How to find the best gaming laptops under 60000?

The Acer Aspire 7 takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful 12-core processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics. Its high-quality display and fast response times provide an immersive gaming experience, making it a top choice for gamers.

FAQs on Best Gaming laptops under 60000

The battery life of these gaming laptops ranges from 5-8 hours, depending on usage and performance settings.
Yes, all the listed gaming laptops support high-speed internet connectivity for online gaming and streaming.
Yes, these gaming laptops are equipped with powerful processors and dedicated graphics, making them suitable for professional gaming.
Yes, some of the listed gaming laptops offer customizable RGB lighting for a personalized gaming experience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Laptops Stories