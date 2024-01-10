Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore budget-friendly gaming, top 10 picks

Summary: Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore unmatched performance and exquisite visuals without breaking the bank. Our guide will help you with the specifications, pros and cons so you can make a smart choice.

Gaming laptops have become increasingly popular due to their portability and high-performance capabilities. Finding the best gaming laptop under 60000 can be a challenging task, as there are numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 gaming laptops under 60000 in India. Each laptop has been carefully selected based on its specifications, performance, and value for money. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, there's something for everyone in this list. Read on to find the perfect gaming laptop for your needs.

1. Acer Aspire 7 The Acer Aspire 7 is a powerful gaming laptop equipped with a 12-core processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics. With a sleek design and high-quality display, it offers an immersive gaming experience. The laptop also boasts fast response times and ample storage for all your gaming needs. Specifications: 12-core processor

Dedicated NVIDIA graphics

High-quality display

Fast response times

Ample storage

Pros Powerful processor for smooth gaming

Dedicated graphics for high-quality visuals

Sleek design and immersive display Cons Slightly heavier than other models

Limited availability of color options

Also read: Which are the best laptops under Rs. 20,000 that you can buy in 2023 2. HP Victus The HP Victus is a versatile gaming laptop with a powerful processor and dedicated graphics. It features a high-speed display and customizable RGB keyboard, making it perfect for gaming enthusiasts. The laptop also offers a sleek design and excellent build quality for long-lasting performance. Specifications: Powerful processor

Dedicated graphics

High-speed display

Customizable RGB keyboard

Sleek design

Pros Versatile performance for gaming and multitasking

High-quality display and customizable keyboard

Durable build for long-lasting use Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited availability of color options

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a rugged gaming laptop built for intensive gaming sessions. It features a high-performance processor and dedicated graphics for seamless gameplay. The laptop also offers a durable design with military-grade durability and advanced cooling technology. Specifications: High-performance processor

Dedicated graphics

Rugged design

Military-grade durability

Advanced cooling technology

Pros Rugged design for long-term durability

High-performance processor and graphics

Advanced cooling technology for enhanced performance Cons Slightly heavier than other models

Limited availability of color options

4. HP Pavilion The HP Pavilion is a versatile gaming laptop with a high-speed display and backlit keyboard. It features a powerful processor and dedicated graphics, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks. The laptop also offers a sleek design and long battery life for on-the-go use. Specifications: Powerful processor

Dedicated graphics

High-speed display

Backlit keyboard

Sleek design

Pros Versatile performance for gaming and productivity

High-quality display and backlit keyboard

Long battery life for on-the-go use Cons Slightly heavier than other models

Limited availability of color options

6. Dell G15 5520 The Dell G15 5520 is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated graphics. It features a fast refresh rate and anti-glare display, making it perfect for immersive gaming. The laptop also offers a durable design and advanced cooling system for optimal performance. Specifications: Intel i5 processor

Dedicated graphics

Fast refresh rate

Anti-glare display

Advanced cooling system

Pros High-performance processor and graphics

Fast refresh rate for smooth gameplay

Durable design and advanced cooling system Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited availability of color options

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated graphics. It offers a high-speed display and backlit keyboard for a comfortable gaming experience. The laptop also features a sleek design and long battery life for extended use. Specifications: Intel i5 processor

Dedicated graphics

High-speed display

Backlit keyboard

Sleek design

Pros Budget-friendly option for casual gamers

High-quality display and backlit keyboard

Sleek design and long battery life Cons Limited availability of color options

Slightly heavier than other models

9. MSI Modern 14 The MSI Modern 14 is a compact and lightweight gaming laptop with an Intel i7 processor and dedicated graphics. It features a high-speed display and long battery life for on-the-go gaming. The laptop also offers a sleek design and advanced connectivity options for seamless performance. Specifications: Intel i7 processor

Dedicated graphics

High-speed display

Long battery life

Sleek design

Pros Compact and lightweight for easy portability

High-quality display and long battery life

Sleek design and advanced connectivity options Cons Limited availability of color options

Slightly higher price point

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹ 50000: Uncompromised performance 10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated graphics. It offers a high-speed display and backlit keyboard for a comfortable gaming experience. The laptop also features a sleek design and long battery life for extended use. Specifications: Intel i5 processor

Dedicated graphics

High-speed display

Backlit keyboard

Sleek design

Pros Budget-friendly option for casual gamers

High-quality display and backlit keyboard

Sleek design and long battery life Cons Limited availability of color options

Slightly heavier than other models

Comparison Table

Processor Graphics Display Keyboard Battery Life Acer Aspire 7 12-core NVIDIA High-quality Standard Long HP Victus Powerful Dedicated High-speed Customizable Long-lasting ASUS TUF Gaming F15 High-performance Dedicated Rugged N/A Optimized HP Pavilion Powerful Dedicated High-speed Backlit Long Acer Aspire 7 12-core NVIDIA High-quality Standard Long Dell G15 5520 Intel i5 Dedicated Fast refresh Anti-glare Optimized Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel i5 Dedicated High-speed Backlit Extended HP Pavilion Powerful Dedicated High-speed Backlit Long MSI Modern 14 Intel i7 Dedicated High-speed N/A Extended Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel i5 Dedicated High-speed Backlit Extended

Best value for money The HP Pavilion stands out as the best value for money option, offering a versatile performance for both gaming and productivity tasks. With its high-speed display and backlit keyboard, it provides a comfortable gaming experience, making it a great investment for budget-conscious gamers.

Best overall product The Acer Aspire 7 takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful 12-core processor and dedicated NVIDIA graphics. Its high-quality display and fast response times provide an immersive gaming experience, making it a top choice for gamers.

FAQs on Best Gaming laptops under 60000 What is the battery life of these gaming laptops? The battery life of these gaming laptops ranges from 5-8 hours, depending on usage and performance settings. Do these laptops support high-speed internet connectivity? Yes, all the listed gaming laptops support high-speed internet connectivity for online gaming and streaming. Are these laptops suitable for professional gaming? Yes, these gaming laptops are equipped with powerful processors and dedicated graphics, making them suitable for professional gaming. Do these laptops offer customizable RGB lighting? Yes, some of the listed gaming laptops offer customizable RGB lighting for a personalized gaming experience.

