Best 65 inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks for ultimate viewing experience

When it comes to choosing the perfect 65-inch LED TV, there are numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 65-inch LED TVs that offer exceptional picture quality, smart features, and immersive viewing experience. Whether you are looking for the best value for money or the top-of-the-line features, this comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect TV to meet your entertainment needs.
1. OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV 65Q1IN-1
The OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with enhanced color accuracy and contrast. With built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, you can easily control your TV and smart home devices.
Specifications of OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 50W 2.2 channel speakers
- Android TV 10
- Motion smoothing
2. Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV TH-65HX700DX
The Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals with its high-resolution display. With Google Assistant, you can access a wide range of entertainment options and control your smart home devices with ease.
Specifications of Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- HDR support
- 20W speaker output
- Android 9.0
- Chromecast built-in
3. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K
The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a combination of stunning visuals and immersive sound quality. With the Google Play Store, you can access a wide range of apps, games, and entertainment content.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
- 4K HDR resolution
- Dolby Atmos sound
- 30W sound output
- Android TV
- Google Assistant
4. Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL
The Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With the Crystal Processor 4K, every scene is upscaled to near 4K quality for a stunning viewing experience.
Specifications of Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV
- Crystal 4K UHD resolution
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speaker output
- SmartThings app
- Alexa built-in
5. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74L
The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a seamless entertainment experience with its advanced picture and sound technologies. With Motionflow XR, fast-moving action sequences appear smooth and lifelike.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
- 4K X-Reality PRO
- Dolby Vision
- 30W sound output
- Android TV
- Google Assistant
6. Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR65GR2851UDFL
The Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals and immersive sound quality for an exceptional home entertainment experience. With a variety of connectivity options, you can easily access your favorite content from multiple sources.
Specifications of Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Audio
- 30W sound output
- Android TV
- Google Assistant
7. TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635
The TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning visual experience with precise color accuracy and enhanced brightness. With Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your home.
Specifications of TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 30W sound output
- Android TV
- Google Assistant
8. LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC
The LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers exceptional picture quality with vivid colors and sharp contrast. With the ?7 Gen4 AI processor, every scene is optimized for stunning visuals and immersive sound.
Specifications of LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Vision IQ
- 20W speaker output
- webOS
- AI ThinQ
9. Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H
The Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with enhanced color accuracy and sharp contrast. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience with immersive sound quality.
Specifications of Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 30W sound output
- Android TV
- Google Assistant
10. TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 Pro
The TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Pro offers enhanced picture quality with precise color accuracy and deep contrast. With the Roku TV platform, you can access a wide range of streaming channels and entertainment content with ease.
Specifications of TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 30W sound output
- Roku TV
- Voice remote control
Best value for money:
The Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H offers the best value for money with its stunning visuals, immersive sound quality, and a wide range of entertainment options. With Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K stands out as the best overall product in this category with its exceptional picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a wide range of entertainment options. With Dolby Atmos and Android TV, it offers a complete home entertainment solution.
How to find the perfect 65 inch led tv:
