Best 65 inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks for ultimate viewing experience

When it comes to choosing the perfect 65-inch LED TV, there are numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 65-inch LED TVs that offer exceptional picture quality, smart features, and immersive viewing experience. Whether you are looking for the best value for money or the top-of-the-line features, this comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect TV to meet your entertainment needs.

1. OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV 65Q1IN-1 The OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with enhanced color accuracy and contrast. With built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, you can easily control your TV and smart home devices. Specifications of OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

50W 2.2 channel speakers

Android TV 10

Motion smoothing

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Smart home integration

High-quality sound output Cons Slightly higher price point

Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold) ₹ 1.2L 31% off ₹ 82,990

2. Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV TH-65HX700DX The Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals with its high-resolution display. With Google Assistant, you can access a wide range of entertainment options and control your smart home devices with ease. Specifications of Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR support

20W speaker output

Android 9.0

Chromecast built-in

Pros Sharp image quality

Seamless smart features

Wide color gamut Cons Limited sound output

Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX (Black)

3. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a combination of stunning visuals and immersive sound quality. With the Google Play Store, you can access a wide range of apps, games, and entertainment content. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K HDR resolution

Dolby Atmos sound

30W sound output

Android TV

Google Assistant

Pros Crisp and clear visuals

Rich sound experience

Variety of entertainment options Cons Higher price range

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide 4. Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL The Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With the Crystal Processor 4K, every scene is upscaled to near 4K quality for a stunning viewing experience. Specifications of Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV Crystal 4K UHD resolution

Crystal Processor 4K

20W speaker output

SmartThings app

Alexa built-in

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Enhanced picture quality

Smart home compatibility Cons Limited sound output

Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

5. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74L The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a seamless entertainment experience with its advanced picture and sound technologies. With Motionflow XR, fast-moving action sequences appear smooth and lifelike. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K X-Reality PRO

Dolby Vision

30W sound output

Android TV

Google Assistant

Pros Sharp and detailed visuals

Immersive sound quality

Smooth motion handling Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

6. Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR65GR2851UDFL The Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals and immersive sound quality for an exceptional home entertainment experience. With a variety of connectivity options, you can easily access your favorite content from multiple sources. Specifications of Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Audio

30W sound output

Android TV

Google Assistant

Pros Vibrant and lifelike visuals

Immersive sound experience

Versatile connectivity options Cons Limited app availability

Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR65GR2851UDFL (Black)

7. TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 The TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning visual experience with precise color accuracy and enhanced brightness. With Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your home. Specifications of TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

30W sound output

Android TV

Google Assistant

Pros Vivid and detailed visuals

Immersive sound quality

Smart home compatibility Cons Limited app selection

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black)

8. LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC The LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers exceptional picture quality with vivid colors and sharp contrast. With the ?7 Gen4 AI processor, every scene is optimized for stunning visuals and immersive sound. Specifications of LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision IQ

20W speaker output

webOS

AI ThinQ

Pros Crisp and vibrant visuals

AI-powered optimization

Sleek and slim design Cons Limited app support

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

9. Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H The Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with enhanced color accuracy and sharp contrast. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience with immersive sound quality. Specifications of Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

30W sound output

Android TV

Google Assistant

Pros Lifelike and detailed visuals

Immersive sound experience

Variety of entertainment options Cons Slightly higher price range

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (65A7H, Silver) | Built in JBL 20 W Subwoofer | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos

Also read: Top 10 brands LED TV price guide 10. TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 Pro The TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Pro offers enhanced picture quality with precise color accuracy and deep contrast. With the Roku TV platform, you can access a wide range of streaming channels and entertainment content with ease. Specifications of TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

30W sound output

Roku TV

Voice remote control

Pros Vivid and lifelike visuals

Immersive sound quality

User-friendly interface Cons Limited app availability

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 65P635 Pro (Black)

Comparison Table

Product Name Resolution Sound Output Smart Platform OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV 65Q1IN-1 4K UHD 50W Android TV 10 Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV TH-65HX700DX 4K Ultra HD 20W Android 9.0 Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K 4K HDR 30W Android TV Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL Crystal 4K UHD 20W SmartThings Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74L 4K X-Reality PRO 30W Android TV Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR65GR2851UDFL 4K UHD 30W Android TV TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 4K UHD 30W Android TV LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC 4K UHD 20W webOS Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H 4K UHD 30W Android TV TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 Pro 4K UHD 30W Roku TV

Best value for money: The Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H offers the best value for money with its stunning visuals, immersive sound quality, and a wide range of entertainment options. With Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K stands out as the best overall product in this category with its exceptional picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a wide range of entertainment options. With Dolby Atmos and Android TV, it offers a complete home entertainment solution.

FAQs on 65 inch led tv What is the price range for 65-inch LED TVs? The price of 65-inch LED TVs varies based on the brand, features, and technology. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models to suit your budget and requirements. What are the key features to consider when buying a 65-inch LED TV? When buying a 65-inch LED TV, consider factors such as resolution, sound quality, smart features, connectivity options, and overall viewing experience to make an informed decision. Are there any new releases of 65-inch LED TVs in the market this year? Several brands have introduced new models of 65-inch LED TVs with advanced features and technologies in the current year. It's advisable to explore the latest options for the best-in-class experience. What are the best TV brands for 65-inch LED TVs? Leading TV brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hisense, and TCL offer a wide range of 65-inch LED TVs with premium features, exceptional picture quality, and innovative technologies.

