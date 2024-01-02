Icon
Best 65 inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks for ultimate viewing experience

Published on Jan 02, 2024 13:30 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 65 inch led tvs

Summary:

Best 65 inch LED TVs: Discover the top 10 options of LED TVs with detailed product information and a feature comparison table. Read More

When it comes to choosing the perfect 65-inch LED TV, there are numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 65-inch LED TVs that offer exceptional picture quality, smart features, and immersive viewing experience. Whether you are looking for the best value for money or the top-of-the-line features, this comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect TV to meet your entertainment needs.

1. OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV 65Q1IN-1

The OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with enhanced color accuracy and contrast. With built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, you can easily control your TV and smart home devices.

Specifications of OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 50W 2.2 channel speakers
  • Android TV 10
  • Motion smoothing

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Smart home integration
  • High-quality sound output

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold)

₹ 1.2L 31% off

2. Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV TH-65HX700DX

The Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals with its high-resolution display. With Google Assistant, you can access a wide range of entertainment options and control your smart home devices with ease.

Specifications of Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • HDR support
  • 20W speaker output
  • Android 9.0
  • Chromecast built-in

Pros

  • Sharp image quality
  • Seamless smart features
  • Wide color gamut

Cons

  • Limited sound output
cellpic

Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX (Black)

3. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K

The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a combination of stunning visuals and immersive sound quality. With the Google Play Store, you can access a wide range of apps, games, and entertainment content.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

  • 4K HDR resolution
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • 30W sound output
  • Android TV
  • Google Assistant

Pros

  • Crisp and clear visuals
  • Rich sound experience
  • Variety of entertainment options

Cons

  • Higher price range
cellpic

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

4. Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL

The Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With the Crystal Processor 4K, every scene is upscaled to near 4K quality for a stunning viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV

  • Crystal 4K UHD resolution
  • Crystal Processor 4K
  • 20W speaker output
  • SmartThings app
  • Alexa built-in

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Enhanced picture quality
  • Smart home compatibility

Cons

  • Limited sound output
cellpic

Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

5. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74L

The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a seamless entertainment experience with its advanced picture and sound technologies. With Motionflow XR, fast-moving action sequences appear smooth and lifelike.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

  • 4K X-Reality PRO
  • Dolby Vision
  • 30W sound output
  • Android TV
  • Google Assistant

Pros

  • Sharp and detailed visuals
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Smooth motion handling

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

6. Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR65GR2851UDFL

The Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals and immersive sound quality for an exceptional home entertainment experience. With a variety of connectivity options, you can easily access your favorite content from multiple sources.

Specifications of Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • 30W sound output
  • Android TV
  • Google Assistant

Pros

  • Vibrant and lifelike visuals
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Versatile connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app availability
cellpic

Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR65GR2851UDFL (Black)

7. TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635

The TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning visual experience with precise color accuracy and enhanced brightness. With Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your home.

Specifications of TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 30W sound output
  • Android TV
  • Google Assistant

Pros

  • Vivid and detailed visuals
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Smart home compatibility

Cons

  • Limited app selection
cellpic

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black)

8. LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC

The LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers exceptional picture quality with vivid colors and sharp contrast. With the ?7 Gen4 AI processor, every scene is optimized for stunning visuals and immersive sound.

Specifications of LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision IQ
  • 20W speaker output
  • webOS
  • AI ThinQ

Pros

  • Crisp and vibrant visuals
  • AI-powered optimization
  • Sleek and slim design

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

9. Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H

The Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with enhanced color accuracy and sharp contrast. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience with immersive sound quality.

Specifications of Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 30W sound output
  • Android TV
  • Google Assistant

Pros

  • Lifelike and detailed visuals
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Variety of entertainment options

Cons

  • Slightly higher price range
cellpic

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (65A7H, Silver) | Built in JBL 20 W Subwoofer | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos

10. TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 Pro

The TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Pro offers enhanced picture quality with precise color accuracy and deep contrast. With the Roku TV platform, you can access a wide range of streaming channels and entertainment content with ease.

Specifications of TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 30W sound output
  • Roku TV
  • Voice remote control

Pros

  • Vivid and lifelike visuals
  • Immersive sound quality
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • Limited app availability
cellpic

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 65P635 Pro (Black)

Comparison Table

Product NameResolutionSound OutputSmart Platform
OnePlus 65-inch 4K UHD Certified Android QLED TV 65Q1IN-14K UHD50WAndroid TV 10
Panasonic 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV TH-65HX700DX4K Ultra HD20WAndroid 9.0
Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K4K HDR30WAndroid TV
Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXLCrystal 4K UHD20WSmartThings
Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74L4K X-Reality PRO30WAndroid TV
Acer 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR65GR2851UDFL4K UHD30WAndroid TV
TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P6354K UHD30WAndroid TV
LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC4K UHD20WwebOS
Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H4K UHD30WAndroid TV
TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 Pro4K UHD30WRoku TV

Best value for money:

The Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65A7H offers the best value for money with its stunning visuals, immersive sound quality, and a wide range of entertainment options. With Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-65X74K stands out as the best overall product in this category with its exceptional picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a wide range of entertainment options. With Dolby Atmos and Android TV, it offers a complete home entertainment solution.

How to find the perfect 65 inch led tv:

FAQs on 65 inch led tv

The price of 65-inch LED TVs varies based on the brand, features, and technology. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models to suit your budget and requirements.
When buying a 65-inch LED TV, consider factors such as resolution, sound quality, smart features, connectivity options, and overall viewing experience to make an informed decision.
Several brands have introduced new models of 65-inch LED TVs with advanced features and technologies in the current year. It's advisable to explore the latest options for the best-in-class experience.
Leading TV brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hisense, and TCL offer a wide range of 65-inch LED TVs with premium features, exceptional picture quality, and innovative technologies.
