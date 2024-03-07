Best Nykaa lipsticks that are long-lasting and transfer-proof, top 5 picks

Last Published on Mar 07, 2024 19:25 IST By: Nivedita Mishra









Summary: Best Nykaa lipsticks and lip crayons ensure you stand out with a dash of colour while your lips feel nourished and healthy all the time. Here's a list of highly pigmented and long-wearing products. Read More Read Less

We have all grown up watching our mothers apply lipstick before a party. As kids, we have mischievously done the same when she or the elders weren't watching us. A lipstick is among the first of makeup item that a young girl learns to emulate, growing up. Over time, lipsticks have evolved from being humble ‘coloured cosmetic applied on the lips’ to becoming hydrating agent apart from adding that pop of colour and vibrancy to your face. In this article, we will discuss lipsticks and lip crayons from leading makeup and beauty brand in India, Nykaa. The best lipsticks available in the markets today offer more than just a pop of colour; they provide a blend of glamour and lip care. Infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamins, oils, and moisturizers, these lipsticks not only enhance our appearance but also ensure the health of our lips. From luxurious satin finishes to matte formulas, they cater to diverse preferences while delivering long-lasting colour that stays vibrant throughout the day. These lipsticks not only make us look glamorous but also work to hydrate, protect, and soften our lips, making them an essential beauty staple for those seeking both style and lip care. You have heard of lipsticks we know, but are have you heard of lip crayons? This beauty product has revolutionized lip colour application with its creamy texture and vibrant colours. Combining the precision of a lip liner with the pigmentation of a lipstick, they effortlessly glide on for smooth, even coverage. Their portable nature makes them perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, offering versatility and vibrant color in a single swipe. We have put together a selection of lipsticks an lip crayons from Nykaa for your consideration. If you like some, go ahead and add them to your cart straightaway. You won't regret it. 1) Nykaa Matte To Last! Liquid Lipstick

If you are keen on long-lasting liquid lipstick, then check out Nykaa's Matte To Last! Liquid Lipstick (shade Guwa-Hottie 03). It is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. Offering a rich, matte finish, this long-wearing liquid lipstick provides intense colour payoff that lasts all day. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly onto the lips, delivering a comfortable and non-drying wear. With a compact size of 4.5ml, it's perfect for travel or on-the-go touch-ups. The vibrant shade of Guwa-Hottie 03 adds a bold pop of colour to any look. It is a versatile wear and can be worn both as daytime or evening wear. Experience the perfect blend of style and durability with this liquid lipstick. Also read: 5 velvet lipsticks for every lipstick lover 2) Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick, Matte Finish - Diana

The Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick in the shade "Diana" spells timeless elegance and sophistication (no wonder it is called Diana!). With its luxurious matte finish, this lipstick offers a velvety smooth texture that glides effortlessly onto the lips. It imparts rich colour in a single stroke. Formulated to be long-lasting and transfer-proof, it ensures all-day wear without fading or smudging. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps the lips hydrated and comfortable throughout wear. This shade exudes confidence and allure, making it a versatile choice for any occasion, from daytime meetings to glamorous evenings out. Elevate your makeup look with this lipstick from Nykaa. 3) Nykaa Matte to Last Lip Colour (Kashi-19)

Nykaa's Matte to Last Lip Colour in the shade Kashi-19 is a testament to chic sophistication. This lipstick comes with a soft, velvety matte finish. This lip colour delivers intense pigmentation and long-lasting wear. Its lightweight formula glides effortlessly onto the lips, providing comfortable, non-drying coverage. Perfect for day or night, this shade adds a touch of elegance to any look, from casual to formal. With its compact packaging, it's ideal for on-the-go touch-ups. Wear it on to look effortlessly polished throughout the day. Experience the perfect blend of style and durability with Nykaa's Matte to Last Lip Colour lipstick. 4) Nykaa So Creme! Creamy Matte Lipstick - Wakeup Makeup

Nykaa's So Creme! Creamy Matte Lipstick in the shade Wakeup Makeup is easily your must-have everyday lipstick. This is a beauty essential for every makeup lover. This luxurious lipstick combines the creaminess of a traditional lipstick with a modern matte finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps lips hydrated and comfortable throughout the day. The shade Wakeup Makeup is a versatile nude hue, perfect for daily wear or to complement any makeup look. With its smooth application and long-lasting formula, it ensures a flawless finish that lasts. Let your beauty routine stand out with Nykaa's So Creme! Creamy Matte Lipstick. 5) Nykaa MATTE-ilicious Lip Crayon

If you love your lips to look soft and hydrated at all times and yet want a dash of colour, then opt for Nykaa's MATTE-ilicious Lip Crayon in the shade Jade Rose (No. 11). It is a makeup must-have. Combining the convenience of a crayon with the elegance of a matte lipstick, it offers smooth application and intense colour payoff. It is infused with nourishing ingredients that help keep lips hydrated while delivering a long-lasting matte finish. The shade Jade Rose is a stunning blend of rose and nude, suitable for all skin tones and occasions. This product comes with a Prove Your Point cosmetic sharpener. Overall, this lip crayon ensures precise application every time. Time to sharpen your makeup routine and beauty game with this product from Nykaa. Also read: Wanting to know how to apply perfect lipstick? Then try using these lip liners Conclusion If you haven't tried Nykaa's lipsticks and lip crayons, then it is time you went in for one. For most of the items listed here, you can get a number of colour options on Amazon.

