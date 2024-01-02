Icon
Best 8 kg Samsung washing machines: Top 10 fully automatic models to consider

Published on Jan 02, 2024 13:23 IST
8kg Samsung washing machine

Summary:

Best 8 kg Samsung washing machines: Find the perfect fully automatic washing machine from this brand with our comprehensive list. Read More

Are you looking for the best 8kg Samsung washing machine for your laundry needs? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 fully automatic models available on Amazon.in. Whether you need a washing machine with inverter technology or Ecobubble feature, we have got you covered with detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4441BGTL

The Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4441BGTL features the innovative Ecobubble technology, offering a powerful yet gentle wash. With a capacity of 8kg, it is perfect for medium-sized households. The machine also comes with a Hygiene Steam cycle to remove bacteria and allergens from your laundry.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble

  • 8kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Check troubleshooting

Pros

  • Gentle yet powerful wash
  • Removes bacteria and allergens
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
Our Pick cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

2. Samsung Control Fully Automatic WW80T504DAB1TL

The Samsung Control Fully Automatic WW80T504DAB1TL offers a range of convenient features, including a Digital Inverter Motor for quiet and efficient operation. With a sleek design and a capacity of 8kg, this washing machine is perfect for modern homes.

Specifications of Samsung Control Fully Automatic

  • 8kg capacity
  • Digital Inverter Motor
  • Smart control with smartphone app
  • Energy-efficient
  • Quick Wash feature

Pros

  • Quiet and efficient operation
  • Convenient smart control
  • Quick wash option

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance
cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar)

3. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic WW80T4040CE1TL

The Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic WW80T4040CE1TL is designed for powerful yet hygienic wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Digital Inverter Technology for energy-efficient performance.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic

  • 8kg capacity
  • Digital Inverter Technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Check troubleshooting

Pros

  • Hygienic wash cycles
  • Energy-efficient performance
  • Removes bacteria and allergens

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL, Hygiene Steam, White)

4. Samsung Ecobubble Fully Automatic WA80BG4546BRTL

The Samsung Ecobubble Fully Automatic WA80BG4546BRTL is equipped with the innovative Ecobubble technology for efficient and gentle wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.

Specifications of Samsung Ecobubble Fully Automatic

  • 8kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Control with smartphone app

Pros

  • Efficient and gentle wash cycles
  • Removes bacteria and allergens
  • Convenient smart control

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance
cellpic

Samsung 8 Kg '5-star Ecobubble™ Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WA80BG4546BRTL, Rose Brown), Bubble Storm & Super Speed Technology

₹ 29,500 16% off

5. Samsung Automatic Washing Machine WA80BG4546BDTL

The Samsung Automatic Washing Machine WA80BG4546BDTL offers a range of wash programs to suit various fabric types and soil levels. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Quick Wash option for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Automatic Washing Machine

  • 8kg capacity
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Quick Wash feature
  • Energy-efficient
  • Digital Inverter Motor

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs
  • Quick wash option
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology With Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4546BDTL, Versailles Gray)

6. Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4545BYTL

The Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4545BYTL features the innovative Ecobubble technology for a powerful yet gentle wash. With a capacity of 8kg, it is perfect for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4545BYTL

  • 8kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Check troubleshooting

Pros

  • Gentle yet powerful wash
  • Removes bacteria and allergens
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
cellpic

Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology With Super Speed, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray)

7. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T4040CX1TL

The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T4040CX1TL is designed for powerful yet energy-efficient wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading

  • 8kg capacity
  • Digital Inverter Technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Check troubleshooting

Pros

  • Energy-efficient performance
  • Removes bacteria and allergens
  • Gentle yet powerful wash

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance
cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T4040CX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

₹ 51,700 22% off

8. Samsung EcobubbleTM Automatic WA80BG4582BDTL

The Samsung EcobubbleTM Automatic WA80BG4582BDTL offers the innovative Ecobubble technology for efficient and gentle wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.

Specifications of Samsung EcobubbleTM Automatic

  • 8kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Control with smartphone app

Pros

  • Efficient and gentle wash cycles
  • Removes bacteria and allergens
  • Convenient smart control

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance
cellpic

Samsung 8 Kg '5 star Ecobubble™ Wi-Fi Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4582BDTL,Rose Brown), Bubble Storm technology

9. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T604DLB1TL

The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T604DLB1TL is designed for powerful yet energy-efficient wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading

  • 8kg capacity
  • Digital Inverter Technology
  • Hygiene Steam cycle
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart Check troubleshooting

Pros

  • Energy-efficient performance
  • Removes bacteria and allergens
  • Gentle yet powerful wash

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance
cellpic

Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T604DLB1TL, Digital Inverter, In-Built Heater, Black Caviar)

₹ 56,000 20% off

10. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T554DAB1TL

The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T554DAB1TL features a range of wash programs to suit various fabric types and soil levels. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Quick Wash option for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading

  • 8kg capacity
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Quick Wash feature
  • Energy-efficient
  • Digital Inverter Motor

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs
  • Quick wash option
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T554DAB1TL, Black Caviar, In-Built Heater)

Comparison Table

CapacityTechnologySteam cycle
Samsung WA80BG4441BGTL8kgEcobubbleYes
Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL8kgDigital InverterYes
Samsung WW80T4040CE1TL8kgDigital InverterYes
Samsung WA80BG4546BRTL8kgEcobubbleYes
Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL8kgDigital InverterYes
Samsung WA80BG4545BYTL8kgEcobubbleYes
Samsung WW80T4040CX1TL8kgDigital InverterYes
Samsung WA80BG4582BDTL8kgEcobubbleYes
Samsung WW80T604DLB1TL8kgDigital InverterYes
Samsung WW80T554DAB1TL8kgDigital InverterYes

Best value for money:

The Samsung WW80T554DAB1TL is the best value for money, offering a range of wash programs, quick wash feature, and energy-efficient operation at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Samsung WA80BG4441BGTL stands out as the best overall product, featuring innovative Ecobubble technology, hygiene steam cycle, and energy-efficient performance.

FAQs on 8kg samsung washing machine

The Samsung washing machines listed have a capacity of 8kg, suitable for medium-sized households.
Yes, all the Samsung washing machines listed come with a quick wash feature for added convenience.
Yes, all the Samsung washing machines listed feature energy-efficient performance with inverter technology.
Yes, the Samsung washing machines listed come with a hygiene steam cycle to remove bacteria and allergens from your laundry.
