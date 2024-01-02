Best 8 kg Samsung washing machines: Top 10 fully automatic models to consider

Are you looking for the best 8kg Samsung washing machine for your laundry needs? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 fully automatic models available on Amazon.in. Whether you need a washing machine with inverter technology or Ecobubble feature, we have got you covered with detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
1. Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4441BGTL
The Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4441BGTL features the innovative Ecobubble technology, offering a powerful yet gentle wash. With a capacity of 8kg, it is perfect for medium-sized households. The machine also comes with a Hygiene Steam cycle to remove bacteria and allergens from your laundry.
Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble
- 8kg capacity
- Ecobubble technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Check troubleshooting
2. Samsung Control Fully Automatic WW80T504DAB1TL
The Samsung Control Fully Automatic WW80T504DAB1TL offers a range of convenient features, including a Digital Inverter Motor for quiet and efficient operation. With a sleek design and a capacity of 8kg, this washing machine is perfect for modern homes.
Specifications of Samsung Control Fully Automatic
- 8kg capacity
- Digital Inverter Motor
- Smart control with smartphone app
- Energy-efficient
- Quick Wash feature
3. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic WW80T4040CE1TL
The Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic WW80T4040CE1TL is designed for powerful yet hygienic wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Digital Inverter Technology for energy-efficient performance.
Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic
- 8kg capacity
- Digital Inverter Technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Check troubleshooting
4. Samsung Ecobubble Fully Automatic WA80BG4546BRTL
The Samsung Ecobubble Fully Automatic WA80BG4546BRTL is equipped with the innovative Ecobubble technology for efficient and gentle wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.
Specifications of Samsung Ecobubble Fully Automatic
- 8kg capacity
- Ecobubble technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Control with smartphone app
5. Samsung Automatic Washing Machine WA80BG4546BDTL
The Samsung Automatic Washing Machine WA80BG4546BDTL offers a range of wash programs to suit various fabric types and soil levels. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Quick Wash option for added convenience.
Specifications of Samsung Automatic Washing Machine
- 8kg capacity
- Multiple wash programs
- Quick Wash feature
- Energy-efficient
- Digital Inverter Motor
6. Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4545BYTL
The Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4545BYTL features the innovative Ecobubble technology for a powerful yet gentle wash. With a capacity of 8kg, it is perfect for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.
Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4545BYTL
- 8kg capacity
- Ecobubble technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Check troubleshooting
7. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T4040CX1TL
The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T4040CX1TL is designed for powerful yet energy-efficient wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.
Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading
- 8kg capacity
- Digital Inverter Technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Check troubleshooting
8. Samsung EcobubbleTM Automatic WA80BG4582BDTL
The Samsung EcobubbleTM Automatic WA80BG4582BDTL offers the innovative Ecobubble technology for efficient and gentle wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.
Specifications of Samsung EcobubbleTM Automatic
- 8kg capacity
- Ecobubble technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Control with smartphone app
9. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T604DLB1TL
The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T604DLB1TL is designed for powerful yet energy-efficient wash cycles. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Hygiene Steam cycle for added cleanliness.
Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading
- 8kg capacity
- Digital Inverter Technology
- Hygiene Steam cycle
- Energy-efficient
- Smart Check troubleshooting
10. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T554DAB1TL
The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading WW80T554DAB1TL features a range of wash programs to suit various fabric types and soil levels. With a capacity of 8kg, it is suitable for medium-sized households. The machine also features a Quick Wash option for added convenience.
Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Loading
- 8kg capacity
- Multiple wash programs
- Quick Wash feature
- Energy-efficient
- Digital Inverter Motor
Best value for money:
The Samsung WW80T554DAB1TL is the best value for money, offering a range of wash programs, quick wash feature, and energy-efficient operation at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Samsung WA80BG4441BGTL stands out as the best overall product, featuring innovative Ecobubble technology, hygiene steam cycle, and energy-efficient performance.
How to find the perfect 8kg Samsung washing machine:
