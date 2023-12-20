Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best wireless speakers in 2023: Ultimate buying guide

Published on Dec 20, 2023 11:33 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best wireless speakers

Summary:

10 best wireless speakers in 2023: Immerse yourself in a symphony of cutting-edge audio technology. Explore superior sound quality, sleek designs, and advanced features in our carefully curated selection. Elevate your audio experience today. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black

₹3,499 20% off
item

Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,360°Surround Sound,Enhanced Bass-Independent XBass Button,Wireless Dual Pairing,Built-In Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,Outdoor Portable Speaker,Black

₹6,999 19% off
item

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

₹1,999 58% off
item

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹2,999 40% off
item

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

₹1,990 50% off
item

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Design, PartyBoost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)

₹10,999 41% off
item

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker with 10W RMS Output, TWS, 10H Backup Approx, Built in Rechargeable Battery FM Radio, AUX, mSD, USB, Call Function and Dual 52mm Drivers Multi

₹2,299 61% off
item

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

₹999 45% off
item

GOVO Gosurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound Bar, 2000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black), Soundbar

₹4,299 72% off
item

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black

₹2,999 69% off

Looking for the perfect wireless speaker? We've compiled a list of the top 10 wireless speakers of 2022 to help you make the right choice. Whether you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker or a waterproof option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the best wireless speaker to suit your needs.

1. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker is a portable and waterproof wireless speaker that offers high-quality sound. With a long battery life and durable design, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It also features Bluetooth connectivity and a compact size, making it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Specifications:

  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • 24-hour battery life
  • Bluetooth 4.2 technology
  • 6W dual drivers
  • Comes with a carry strap

Pros

  • Waterproof and durable design
  • Long battery life
  • Great sound quality

Cons

  • May not be as loud as other options
  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black

₹ 3,499 20% off

2. Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker is an enhanced wireless speaker with powerful bass and clear sound. It features Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connectivity and a long battery life for extended playtime. The speaker also has a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish addition to any space.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • 20-hour battery life
  • Enhanced bass
  • IPX7 water-resistance
  • Dual passive radiators

Pros

  • Powerful bass and clear sound
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • May be heavier than other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,360°Surround Sound,Enhanced Bass-Independent XBass Button,Wireless Dual Pairing,Built-In Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,Outdoor Portable Speaker,Black

₹ 6,999 19% off

3. Infinity (JBL) Fuze 200 Wireless Portable Speaker

The Infinity (JBL) Fuze 200 Wireless Portable Speaker is a compact and lightweight speaker with deep bass and clear sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a long battery life for on-the-go use. The speaker also has a stylish and durable design, making it a versatile option for any lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Deep bass and clear sound
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • 5-hour battery life
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • IPX7 waterproof rating

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight
  • Deep bass and clear sound
  • Stylish and durable design

Cons

  • Shorter battery life
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

₹ 1,999 58% off

4. JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and durable speaker that delivers powerful sound. It features dual external passive radiators for deep bass and a waterproof design for outdoor use. With Bluetooth connectivity and a long battery life, this speaker is perfect for all your audio needs.

Specifications:

  • JBL Bass Radiator
  • 12-hour battery life
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Durable fabric material

Pros

  • Powerful sound and deep bass
  • Waterproof and durable design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May be heavier than other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹ 2,999 40% off

Also read: Top 10 wireless Bluetooth speakers for seamless audio experience

5. boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker is a high-power wireless speaker with immersive sound and resistance to water and dust. It features multiple connectivity options and a rugged design for outdoor adventures. With a long battery life and powerful output, this speaker is perfect for music enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • 14W stereo sound
  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • IPX7 waterproof and dustproof
  • Up to 9 hours of playtime
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calling

Pros

  • High-power output and immersive sound
  • Waterproof and dustproof design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • May be heavier than other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

₹ 1,990 50% off

6. JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoost

The JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoost is a powerful and versatile speaker with deep bass and clear sound. It features PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers and a durable design for outdoor use. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, this speaker is perfect for any occasion.

Specifications:

  • JBL Bass Radiator
  • 20-hour battery life
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers
  • Durable fabric material

Pros

  • Powerful sound and deep bass
  • Waterproof and durable design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May be heavier than other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Design, PartyBoost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)

₹ 10,999 41% off

7. Zebronics Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless Portable Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless Portable Speaker is a rechargeable and lightweight speaker with high-quality sound. It features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity and a long battery life for extended playtime. The speaker also has a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish addition to any space.

Specifications:

  • 20W RMS output
  • Wireless and AUX connectivity
  • 5-hour battery life
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Compact and lightweight design

Pros

  • High-quality sound
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Shorter battery life
  • Limited color options
cellpic

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker with 10W RMS Output, TWS, 10H Backup Approx, Built in Rechargeable Battery FM Radio, AUX, mSD, USB, Call Function and Dual 52mm Drivers Multi

₹ 2,299 61% off

8. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Function Call

The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Function Call is a versatile and feature-rich speaker with clear sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a long battery life for on-the-go use. The speaker also has a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish addition to any space.

Specifications:

  • 10W output power
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • 5-hour battery life
  • Function call and media control
  • Compact and lightweight design

Pros

  • Clear sound and versatile features
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Shorter battery life
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

₹ 999 45% off

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023

9. GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth Speaker with Multicolor LED

The GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth Speaker with Multicolor LED is a unique and stylish speaker with multicolor LED lights. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a long battery life for extended playtime. With a compact and portable design, this speaker is perfect for adding a fun and vibrant touch to any environment.

Specifications:

  • Multicolor LED lights
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • 6-hour battery life
  • Compact and portable design
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Unique and stylish design
  • Long battery life
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be less durable than other options
cellpic

GOVO Gosurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound Bar, 2000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black), Soundbar

₹ 4,299 72% off

10. Mivi Octave 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof and Voice Assistance

The Mivi Octave 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof and Voice Assistance is a versatile and feature-rich speaker with clear sound. It features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity and a long battery life for extended playtime. The speaker also has a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish addition to any space.

Specifications:

  • 16W output power
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • 8-hour battery life
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Built-in voice assistance

Pros

  • Clear sound and versatile features
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Shorter battery life
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black

₹ 2,999 69% off

Best 3 features for you:

Product NameWaterproof RatingBattery LifeConnectivity
Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth SpeakerIPX724 hoursBluetooth 4.2
Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth SpeakerIPX720 hoursBluetooth 5.0
Infinity (JBL) Fuze 200 Wireless Portable SpeakerIPX75 hoursBluetooth
JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth SpeakerIPX712 hoursBluetooth
boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth SpeakerIPX79 hoursBluetooth, AUX, USB
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoostIPX720 hoursBluetooth
Zebronics Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless Portable SpeakerN/A5 hoursWireless, AUX
Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Function CallN/A5 hoursBluetooth 5.0
GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth Speaker with Multicolor LEDN/A6 hoursBluetooth 5.0
Mivi Octave 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof and Voice AssistanceIPX78 hoursBluetooth 5.0, AUX

Best value for money:

The boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its high-power output, immersive sound, and resistance to water and dust. With multiple connectivity options and a rugged design, this speaker is a versatile and affordable choice for music enthusiasts.

Best overall product:

The JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoost stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful sound, deep bass, and durable design. With PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers, this speaker is perfect for any occasion.

How to find the perfect wireless speakers?

The JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoost stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful sound, deep bass, and durable design. With PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers, this speaker is perfect for any occasion.

FAQs on wireless speakers

The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker offers a long 24-hour battery life for extended playtime.
Yes, the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers.
Yes, the boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker is IPX7 waterproof and dustproof for outdoor use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Computer-accessories Stories