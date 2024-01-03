Best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines in India: Top 10 picks

When it comes to buying a semi automatic washing machine, Whirlpool is a brand that stands out for its quality and durability. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines available in India in 2022. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a machine with advanced features, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect washing machine that suits your needs and budget.
1. Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK
The Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK is a high-capacity semi automatic washing machine that features a powerful motor and advanced soak technology. With a large wash tub and multi-utility tray, this washing machine is designed to handle heavy loads with ease.
Specifications of Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK
- 8 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Advanced soak technology
- Powerful motor
- Multi-utility tray
2. Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR
The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It comes with advanced features such as the 10-year warranty on the motor and a multi-utility tray for added convenience.
Specifications of Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR
- 8.5 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- 10-year warranty on motor
- Large wash tub
- Powerful motor
3. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I
The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is a compact and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a sleek design and powerful motor. It features a large wash tub and advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning experience.
Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I
- 6 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Compact design
- Large wash tub
4. Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME
The Whirlpool ACE SUPREME is a powerful and reliable semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and advanced wash programs. It is designed to handle heavy loads with ease and deliver a superior cleaning performance.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME
- 7.5 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Large wash tub
- Multi-utility tray
5. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE
The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a compact design and advanced features. It is equipped with a powerful motor and large wash tub for a superior cleaning experience.
Specifications of Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE
- 6.2 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Compact design
- Large wash tub
6. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. It features a large wash tub and powerful motor, along with advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance.
Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- 10 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Large wash tub
- Advanced wash programs
7. Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR
The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It comes with advanced features such as the 10-year warranty on the motor and a multi-utility tray for added convenience.
Specifications of Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR
- 8.5 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- 10-year warranty on motor
- Large wash tub
- Powerful motor
8. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT
The Whirlpool HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT is a powerful and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a sleek design and advanced features. It is equipped with a large wash tub, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance.
Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT
- 7.5 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Sleek design
- Large wash tub
9. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. It features a large wash tub and powerful motor, along with advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance.
Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- 9 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Large wash tub
- Advanced wash programs
10. Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE
The Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE is a reliable and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It is designed to handle heavy loads with ease and deliver a superior cleaning performance.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE
- 7.5 kg capacity
- 3 wash programs
- Powerful motor
- Large wash tub
- Multi-utility tray
Best value for money:
The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR offers the best value for money with its stylish design, large wash tub, and 10-year warranty on the motor, making it a durable and efficient choice for any household.
Best overall product:
The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs, making it the ideal choice for heavy-duty laundry needs.
How to find the perfect whirlpool semi automatic washing machine:
The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs, making it the ideal choice for heavy-duty laundry needs.