Best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines in India: Top 10 picks

When it comes to buying a semi automatic washing machine, Whirlpool is a brand that stands out for its quality and durability. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines available in India in 2022. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a machine with advanced features, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect washing machine that suits your needs and budget.

1. Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK The Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK is a high-capacity semi automatic washing machine that features a powerful motor and advanced soak technology. With a large wash tub and multi-utility tray, this washing machine is designed to handle heavy loads with ease. Specifications of Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK 8 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Advanced soak technology

Powerful motor

Multi-utility tray

Pros High capacity for heavy loads

Advanced soak technology for better cleaning Cons Lacks digital display

Our Pick Whirlpool 8 KG 5 Star, Supersoak Technology Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK, Coral Purple) ₹ 13,757 from

2. Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It comes with advanced features such as the 10-year warranty on the motor and a multi-utility tray for added convenience. Specifications of Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR 8.5 kg capacity

3 wash programs

10-year warranty on motor

Large wash tub

Powerful motor

Pros Stylish design

10-year warranty on motor Cons Limited wash programs

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N, Grey Dazzle, 2x Drying Power) Get Price from

Also read: Semi automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare 10 top brands 3. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is a compact and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a sleek design and powerful motor. It features a large wash tub and advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning experience. Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I 6 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Compact design

Large wash tub

Pros Compact and sleek design

Advanced wash programs Cons Smaller capacity for heavy loads

Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology) Get Price from

4. Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME The Whirlpool ACE SUPREME is a powerful and reliable semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and advanced wash programs. It is designed to handle heavy loads with ease and deliver a superior cleaning performance. Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME 7.5 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Large wash tub

Multi-utility tray

Pros Reliable and powerful performance

Large wash tub for heavy loads Cons Limited wash programs

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 7.5 SUPREME, Grey Dazzle, Fast Drying) Get Price from

5. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a compact design and advanced features. It is equipped with a powerful motor and large wash tub for a superior cleaning experience. Specifications of Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE 6.2 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Compact design

Large wash tub

Pros Stylish and compact design

Powerful motor for efficient cleaning Cons Smaller capacity for heavy loads

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology) Get Price from

6. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. It features a large wash tub and powerful motor, along with advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance. Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Large wash tub

Advanced wash programs

Pros High capacity for heavy loads

Advanced wash programs for superior cleaning Cons Lacks digital display

Whirlpool 11Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace XL 11, Graphite Grey (10YR) ₹ 22,500 22% off ₹ 17,500 from

Also read: Best LG semi automatic washing machines to buy: Top 10 picks 8. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT The Whirlpool HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT is a powerful and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a sleek design and advanced features. It is equipped with a large wash tub, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance. Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT 7.5 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Sleek design

Large wash tub

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced wash programs for superior cleaning Cons Slightly smaller capacity for heavy loads

Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HYDROWASH ELITE 9.0 MIDNIGHT GREY(10YR), 3D Wave Technology) Get Price from

9. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. It features a large wash tub and powerful motor, along with advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance. Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 9 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Large wash tub

Advanced wash programs

Pros High capacity for heavy loads

Advanced wash programs for superior cleaning Cons Lacks digital display

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE (10 YR)-NH) Get Price from

10. Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE The Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE is a reliable and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It is designed to handle heavy loads with ease and deliver a superior cleaning performance. Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE 7.5 kg capacity

3 wash programs

Powerful motor

Large wash tub

Multi-utility tray

Pros Reliable and powerful performance

Large wash tub for heavy loads Cons Limited wash programs

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Turbo Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ( ACE 7.5 TRB DRY MAX Grey Dazzle, 5 YR, 10 MIN Quick Drying) ₹ 12,290 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Wash Programs Motor Warranty Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK 8 kg 3 No Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR 8.5 kg 3 10 years Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I 6 kg 3 No Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME 7.5 kg 3 No Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE 6.2 kg 3 No Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10 kg 3 No Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR 8.5 kg 3 10 years Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT 7.5 kg 3 No Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 9 kg 3 No Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE 7.5 kg 3 No

Best value for money: The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR offers the best value for money with its stylish design, large wash tub, and 10-year warranty on the motor, making it a durable and efficient choice for any household.

Best overall product: The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs, making it the ideal choice for heavy-duty laundry needs.

How to find the perfect whirlpool semi automatic washing machine: The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs, making it the ideal choice for heavy-duty laundry needs.

FAQs on whirlpool semi automatic washing machine What is the warranty on the motor? The warranty on the motor varies from 1 year to 10 years, depending on the model. Does it have a digital display? Some models come with a digital display, while others have a traditional control panel. How many wash programs does it offer? All models come with 3 wash programs for different laundry needs. Is it suitable for heavy loads? Yes, the machines are designed to handle heavy loads with ease.

