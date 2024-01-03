Icon
Best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines in India: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:36 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines: Discover the top 10 Whirlpool washing machines in India with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Read More

Whirlpool 8 KG 5 Star, Supersoak Technology Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK, Coral Purple)
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N, Grey Dazzle, 2x Drying Power)
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 7.5 SUPREME, Grey Dazzle, Fast Drying)
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)
Whirlpool 11Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace XL 11, Graphite Grey (10YR)

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N, Grey Dazzle, 2x Drying Power)
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HYDROWASH ELITE 9.0 MIDNIGHT GREY(10YR), 3D Wave Technology)
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE (10 YR)-NH)
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Turbo Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ( ACE 7.5 TRB DRY MAX Grey Dazzle, 5 YR, 10 MIN Quick Drying)

When it comes to buying a semi automatic washing machine, Whirlpool is a brand that stands out for its quality and durability. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Whirlpool semi automatic washing machines available in India in 2022. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a machine with advanced features, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect washing machine that suits your needs and budget.

1. Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK

The Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK is a high-capacity semi automatic washing machine that features a powerful motor and advanced soak technology. With a large wash tub and multi-utility tray, this washing machine is designed to handle heavy loads with ease.

Specifications of Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK

  • 8 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Advanced soak technology
  • Powerful motor
  • Multi-utility tray

Pros

  • High capacity for heavy loads
  • Advanced soak technology for better cleaning

Cons

  • Lacks digital display
Whirlpool 8 KG 5 Star, Supersoak Technology Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK, Coral Purple)

2. Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR

The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It comes with advanced features such as the 10-year warranty on the motor and a multi-utility tray for added convenience.

Specifications of Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR

  • 8.5 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • 10-year warranty on motor
  • Large wash tub
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • 10-year warranty on motor

Cons

  • Limited wash programs
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N, Grey Dazzle, 2x Drying Power)

Also read: Semi automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare 10 top brands

3. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I

The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is a compact and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a sleek design and powerful motor. It features a large wash tub and advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning experience.

Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I

  • 6 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Compact design
  • Large wash tub

Pros

  • Compact and sleek design
  • Advanced wash programs

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for heavy loads
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

4. Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME

The Whirlpool ACE SUPREME is a powerful and reliable semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and advanced wash programs. It is designed to handle heavy loads with ease and deliver a superior cleaning performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Large wash tub
  • Multi-utility tray

Pros

  • Reliable and powerful performance
  • Large wash tub for heavy loads

Cons

  • Limited wash programs
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 7.5 SUPREME, Grey Dazzle, Fast Drying)

5. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE

The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE is a stylish and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a compact design and advanced features. It is equipped with a powerful motor and large wash tub for a superior cleaning experience.

Specifications of Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE

  • 6.2 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Compact design
  • Large wash tub

Pros

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Powerful motor for efficient cleaning

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for heavy loads
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

6. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. It features a large wash tub and powerful motor, along with advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 10 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Large wash tub
  • Advanced wash programs

Pros

  • High capacity for heavy loads
  • Advanced wash programs for superior cleaning

Cons

  • Lacks digital display
Whirlpool 11Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace XL 11, Graphite Grey (10YR)

₹ 22,500 22% off

Also read: Best LG semi automatic washing machines to buy: Top 10 picks

8. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT

The Whirlpool HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT is a powerful and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a sleek design and advanced features. It is equipped with a large wash tub, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Sleek design
  • Large wash tub

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced wash programs for superior cleaning

Cons

  • Slightly smaller capacity for heavy loads
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HYDROWASH ELITE 9.0 MIDNIGHT GREY(10YR), 3D Wave Technology)

9. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. It features a large wash tub and powerful motor, along with advanced wash programs for a superior cleaning performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 9 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Large wash tub
  • Advanced wash programs

Pros

  • High capacity for heavy loads
  • Advanced wash programs for superior cleaning

Cons

  • Lacks digital display
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.0 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE (10 YR)-NH)

10. Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE

The Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE is a reliable and efficient semi automatic washing machine with a large wash tub and powerful motor. It is designed to handle heavy loads with ease and deliver a superior cleaning performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • 3 wash programs
  • Powerful motor
  • Large wash tub
  • Multi-utility tray

Pros

  • Reliable and powerful performance
  • Large wash tub for heavy loads

Cons

  • Limited wash programs
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Turbo Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ( ACE 7.5 TRB DRY MAX Grey Dazzle, 5 YR, 10 MIN Quick Drying)

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityWash ProgramsMotor Warranty
Whirlpool ACE 8.0 SUP SOAK8 kg3No
Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR8.5 kg310 years
Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I6 kg3No
Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME7.5 kg3No
Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE6.2 kg3No
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine10 kg3No
Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR8.5 kg310 years
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic HYDROWASH MIDNIGHT7.5 kg3No
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine9 kg3No
Whirlpool 7.5 ACE GREY DAZZLE7.5 kg3No

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR offers the best value for money with its stylish design, large wash tub, and 10-year warranty on the motor, making it a durable and efficient choice for any household.

Best overall product:

The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs, making it the ideal choice for heavy-duty laundry needs.

How to find the perfect whirlpool semi automatic washing machine:

The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, powerful motor, and advanced wash programs, making it the ideal choice for heavy-duty laundry needs.

FAQs on whirlpool semi automatic washing machine

The warranty on the motor varies from 1 year to 10 years, depending on the model.
Some models come with a digital display, while others have a traditional control panel.
All models come with 3 wash programs for different laundry needs.
Yes, the machines are designed to handle heavy loads with ease.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

