Best room heaters in India: Heater prices, features & reviews for top 10 picks

When the temperatures drop, a reliable room heater can make all the difference in keeping your home warm and comfortable. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right heater can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best room heaters in India. Whether you are looking for a wall outlet heater, a quartz heater, or an oil-filled radiator, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find out about the prices, features, and reviews of these top room heaters.

1. BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms The BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heater is a compact and powerful heater designed for bathrooms. It features a sleek design and provides instant warmth. With a high-quality build and safety features, this heater is a great addition to any home. Specifications of BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters: 900W power output

IPX4 waterproof rating

Overheat protection

Portable and wall-mountable

Auto shutoff feature

Pros Waterproof design

Portable and wall-mountable

Safety features Cons Low power output

Limited coverage area

Our Pick BELLUXA Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home for Bedroom, Reading books, Work, Bathrooms, Rooms, Offices, Home) - Black ₹ 999 40% off ₹ 599 from

2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides fast and even heating. It features a compact design and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its durable build and high performance, this heater is a great value for money. Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater: 2000W power output

Adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection

Compact and portable

Durable construction

Pros Fast and even heating

Adjustable thermostat

Durable construction Cons Loud operation

Limited oscillation

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) ₹ 1,295 19% off ₹ 1,049 from

Also read: Best Crompton room heaters for your home: Complete guide for top 8 options 3. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater The Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater is a high-performance and energy-efficient heater that provides powerful heating. It features a sleek design and multiple heat settings for personalized comfort. With its safety features and reliable performance, this heater offers great value for money. Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater: 2000W power output

Multiple heat settings

Overheat protection

Portable and lightweight

Energy-efficient operation

Pros Powerful heating

Multiple heat settings

Energy-efficient operation Cons Limited coverage area

Noisy operation

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area) ₹ 1,999 45% off ₹ 1,109 from

4. Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater The Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater is a versatile and efficient heater that provides consistent warmth. It features an oil-filled radiator design and an adjustable thermostat for optimal comfort. With its durable build and energy-saving operation, this heater is a great investment for any home. Specifications of Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater: Oil-filled radiator design

Adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection

Portable and compact

Energy-saving operation

Pros Consistent warmth

Adjustable thermostat

Energy-saving operation Cons Slow heating

Heavy and bulky design

Warmex 1000/2000 Watts with Dual Placement Electric Fan Heater/Room Heater (White) (FH-09) ₹ 2,183 30% off ₹ 1,529 from

5. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater The Havells OFR 11Fin PTC Fan Heater is a premium and high-performance heater that delivers powerful and efficient heating. It features an oil-filled radiator design and a PTC heating element for fast and uniform warmth. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this heater is the best value for money. Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater: 2900W power output

PTC heating element

Overheat protection

Portable and compact

Advanced safety features

Pros Powerful and efficient heating

PTC heating element

Advanced safety features Cons Expensive

Limited oscillation

Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black) ₹ 15,545 43% off ₹ 8,898 from

6. Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater The Havells OFR 11 Wave PTC Fan Heater is a premium and stylish heater that offers powerful and uniform heating. It features an oil-filled radiator design and wave-shaped fins for enhanced heat distribution. With its modern design and advanced features, this heater is the best overall product in this category. Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater: 2900W power output

Wave-shaped fins

Overheat protection

Portable and compact

Modern design

Pros Powerful and uniform heating

Wave-shaped fins

Modern design Cons Expensive

Limited oscillation

Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts ₹ 17,645 44% off ₹ 9,798 from

7. Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection is a reliable and efficient heater that provides instant warmth. It features a quartz heating element and overheat protection for safe and consistent heating. With its compact design and energy-saving operation, this heater is the best value for money. Specifications of Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection: Quartz heating element

Overheat protection

Portable and lightweight

Energy-saving operation

Instant warmth

Pros Instant warmth

Energy-saving operation

Compact design Cons Limited coverage area

Noisy operation

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) ₹ 1,990 42% off ₹ 1,149 from

8. Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater The Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater is a durable and powerful heater that provides efficient and uniform heating. It features a stainless steel reflector and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its durable build and reliable performance, this heater is the best overall product in this category. Specifications of Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater: Stainless steel reflector

Adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection

Portable and compact

Durable construction

Pros Efficient and uniform heating

Adjustable thermostat

Durable construction Cons Expensive

Limited oscillation

Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black ₹ 1,029 27% off ₹ 749 from

9. AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection The AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater is a versatile and efficient heater that provides fast and even heating. It features an oscillating design and overheat protection for safe and consistent warmth. With its compact build and energy-saving operation, this heater is great value for money. Specifications of AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection: Oscillating design

Overheat protection

Portable and lightweight

Energy-saving operation

Fast and even heating

Pros Fast and even heating

Energy-saving operation

Compact design Cons Limited coverage area

Noisy operation

AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor ₹ 5,999 8% off ₹ 5,499 from

Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living 10. Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings The Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater is a powerful and efficient heater that offers fast and uniform heating. It features a halogen heating element and 3 heat settings for personalized comfort. With its durable build and advanced features, this heater is the best overall product in this category. Specifications of Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings: Halogen heating element

3 heat settings

Overheat protection

Portable and compact

Durable construction

Pros Fast and uniform heating

3 heat settings

Durable construction Cons Expensive

Limited oscillation

Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) ₹ 4,400 38% off ₹ 2,745 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Power Output Heating Element BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms 900W Quartz Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater 2000W Fan Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater 2000W Fan Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater Oil-filled Oil-filled radiator Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater 2900W PTC Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater 2900W PTC Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection N/A Quartz Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater N/A Stainless steel reflector AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection N/A Oscillating Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings N/A Halogen

Best value for money: The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection is the best value for money, offering instant warmth, energy-saving operation, and a compact design at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is the best overall product in this category, offering powerful and uniform heating, modern design, and advanced safety features.

How to find the perfect heater price: The Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is the best overall product in this category, offering powerful and uniform heating, modern design, and advanced safety features.

FAQs on heater price What is the power output of the BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms? The BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms has a power output of 900W, providing instant warmth. Does the Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater offer energy-saving operation? Yes, the Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater features energy-saving operation, reducing power consumption. What is the heating element used in the Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater? The Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater features a halogen heating element for fast and uniform heating. Are there any safety features in the Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater? Yes, the Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater features overheat protection for safe and consistent heating.

