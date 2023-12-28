Icon
Best room heaters in India: Heater prices, features & reviews for top 10 picks

Published on Dec 28, 2023 22:49 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best room heaters in india

Summary:

Best room heaters: Discover India's top 10 room heaters and their prices, features, and reviews to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

When the temperatures drop, a reliable room heater can make all the difference in keeping your home warm and comfortable. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right heater can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best room heaters in India. Whether you are looking for a wall outlet heater, a quartz heater, or an oil-filled radiator, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find out about the prices, features, and reviews of these top room heaters.

1. BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms

The BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heater is a compact and powerful heater designed for bathrooms. It features a sleek design and provides instant warmth. With a high-quality build and safety features, this heater is a great addition to any home.

Specifications of BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters:

  • 900W power output
  • IPX4 waterproof rating
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and wall-mountable
  • Auto shutoff feature

Pros

  • Waterproof design
  • Portable and wall-mountable
  • Safety features

Cons

  • Low power output
  • Limited coverage area
Our Pick cellpic

BELLUXA Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home for Bedroom, Reading books, Work, Bathrooms, Rooms, Offices, Home) - Black

₹ 999 40% off

2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides fast and even heating. It features a compact design and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its durable build and high performance, this heater is a great value for money.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater:

  • 2000W power output
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Overheat protection
  • Compact and portable
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Fast and even heating
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Loud operation
  • Limited oscillation
cellpic

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

₹ 1,295 19% off

3. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater is a high-performance and energy-efficient heater that provides powerful heating. It features a sleek design and multiple heat settings for personalized comfort. With its safety features and reliable performance, this heater offers great value for money.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater:

  • 2000W power output
  • Multiple heat settings
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and lightweight
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Powerful heating
  • Multiple heat settings
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Noisy operation
cellpic

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

₹ 1,999 45% off

4. Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater

The Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater is a versatile and efficient heater that provides consistent warmth. It features an oil-filled radiator design and an adjustable thermostat for optimal comfort. With its durable build and energy-saving operation, this heater is a great investment for any home.

Specifications of Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater:

  • Oil-filled radiator design
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and compact
  • Energy-saving operation

Pros

  • Consistent warmth
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Energy-saving operation

Cons

  • Slow heating
  • Heavy and bulky design
cellpic

Warmex 1000/2000 Watts with Dual Placement Electric Fan Heater/Room Heater (White) (FH-09)

₹ 2,183 30% off

5. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin PTC Fan Heater is a premium and high-performance heater that delivers powerful and efficient heating. It features an oil-filled radiator design and a PTC heating element for fast and uniform warmth. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this heater is the best value for money.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:

  • 2900W power output
  • PTC heating element
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and compact
  • Advanced safety features

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient heating
  • PTC heating element
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited oscillation
cellpic

Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

₹ 15,545 43% off

6. Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR 11 Wave PTC Fan Heater is a premium and stylish heater that offers powerful and uniform heating. It features an oil-filled radiator design and wave-shaped fins for enhanced heat distribution. With its modern design and advanced features, this heater is the best overall product in this category.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:

  • 2900W power output
  • Wave-shaped fins
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and compact
  • Modern design

Pros

  • Powerful and uniform heating
  • Wave-shaped fins
  • Modern design

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited oscillation
cellpic

Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts

₹ 17,645 44% off

7. Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection

The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection is a reliable and efficient heater that provides instant warmth. It features a quartz heating element and overheat protection for safe and consistent heating. With its compact design and energy-saving operation, this heater is the best value for money.

Specifications of Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection:

  • Quartz heating element
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and lightweight
  • Energy-saving operation
  • Instant warmth

Pros

  • Instant warmth
  • Energy-saving operation
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Noisy operation
cellpic

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

₹ 1,990 42% off

8. Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater

The Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater is a durable and powerful heater that provides efficient and uniform heating. It features a stainless steel reflector and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its durable build and reliable performance, this heater is the best overall product in this category.

Specifications of Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater:

  • Stainless steel reflector
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and compact
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Efficient and uniform heating
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited oscillation
cellpic

Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black

₹ 1,029 27% off

9. AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection

The AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater is a versatile and efficient heater that provides fast and even heating. It features an oscillating design and overheat protection for safe and consistent warmth. With its compact build and energy-saving operation, this heater is great value for money.

Specifications of AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection:

  • Oscillating design
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and lightweight
  • Energy-saving operation
  • Fast and even heating

Pros

  • Fast and even heating
  • Energy-saving operation
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Noisy operation
cellpic

AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor

₹ 5,999 8% off

10. Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings

The Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater is a powerful and efficient heater that offers fast and uniform heating. It features a halogen heating element and 3 heat settings for personalized comfort. With its durable build and advanced features, this heater is the best overall product in this category.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings:

  • Halogen heating element
  • 3 heat settings
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable and compact
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Fast and uniform heating
  • 3 heat settings
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited oscillation
cellpic

Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

₹ 4,400 38% off

Comparison Table

Product NamePower OutputHeating Element
BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms900WQuartz
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater2000WFan
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater2000WFan
Warmex Home Appliances Room HeaterOil-filledOil-filled radiator
Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater2900WPTC
Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater2900WPTC
Quartz Heater with Overheat ProtectionN/AQuartz
Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room HeaterN/AStainless steel reflector
AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat ProtectionN/AOscillating
Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat SettingsN/AHalogen

Best value for money:

The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection is the best value for money, offering instant warmth, energy-saving operation, and a compact design at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is the best overall product in this category, offering powerful and uniform heating, modern design, and advanced safety features.

How to find the perfect heater price:

The Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is the best overall product in this category, offering powerful and uniform heating, modern design, and advanced safety features.

FAQs on heater price

The BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms has a power output of 900W, providing instant warmth.
Yes, the Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater features energy-saving operation, reducing power consumption.
The Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater features a halogen heating element for fast and uniform heating.
Yes, the Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater features overheat protection for safe and consistent heating.
