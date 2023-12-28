Best room heaters in India: Heater prices, features & reviews for top 10 picks

When the temperatures drop, a reliable room heater can make all the difference in keeping your home warm and comfortable. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right heater can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best room heaters in India. Whether you are looking for a wall outlet heater, a quartz heater, or an oil-filled radiator, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find out about the prices, features, and reviews of these top room heaters.
1. BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters for Bathrooms
The BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heater is a compact and powerful heater designed for bathrooms. It features a sleek design and provides instant warmth. With a high-quality build and safety features, this heater is a great addition to any home.
Specifications of BELLUXA Wall Outlet Room Heaters:
- 900W power output
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Overheat protection
- Portable and wall-mountable
- Auto shutoff feature
2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater
The Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides fast and even heating. It features a compact design and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its durable build and high performance, this heater is a great value for money.
Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater:
- 2000W power output
- Adjustable thermostat
- Overheat protection
- Compact and portable
- Durable construction
3. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater is a high-performance and energy-efficient heater that provides powerful heating. It features a sleek design and multiple heat settings for personalized comfort. With its safety features and reliable performance, this heater offers great value for money.
Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater:
- 2000W power output
- Multiple heat settings
- Overheat protection
- Portable and lightweight
- Energy-efficient operation
4. Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater
The Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater is a versatile and efficient heater that provides consistent warmth. It features an oil-filled radiator design and an adjustable thermostat for optimal comfort. With its durable build and energy-saving operation, this heater is a great investment for any home.
Specifications of Warmex Home Appliances Room Heater:
- Oil-filled radiator design
- Adjustable thermostat
- Overheat protection
- Portable and compact
- Energy-saving operation
5. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater
The Havells OFR 11Fin PTC Fan Heater is a premium and high-performance heater that delivers powerful and efficient heating. It features an oil-filled radiator design and a PTC heating element for fast and uniform warmth. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this heater is the best value for money.
Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:
- 2900W power output
- PTC heating element
- Overheat protection
- Portable and compact
- Advanced safety features
6. Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater
The Havells OFR 11 Wave PTC Fan Heater is a premium and stylish heater that offers powerful and uniform heating. It features an oil-filled radiator design and wave-shaped fins for enhanced heat distribution. With its modern design and advanced features, this heater is the best overall product in this category.
Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:
- 2900W power output
- Wave-shaped fins
- Overheat protection
- Portable and compact
- Modern design
7. Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection
The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection is a reliable and efficient heater that provides instant warmth. It features a quartz heating element and overheat protection for safe and consistent heating. With its compact design and energy-saving operation, this heater is the best value for money.
Specifications of Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection:
- Quartz heating element
- Overheat protection
- Portable and lightweight
- Energy-saving operation
- Instant warmth
8. Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater
The Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater is a durable and powerful heater that provides efficient and uniform heating. It features a stainless steel reflector and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its durable build and reliable performance, this heater is the best overall product in this category.
Specifications of Bajaj Stainless Steel Reflector Room Heater:
- Stainless steel reflector
- Adjustable thermostat
- Overheat protection
- Portable and compact
- Durable construction
9. AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection
The AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater is a versatile and efficient heater that provides fast and even heating. It features an oscillating design and overheat protection for safe and consistent warmth. With its compact build and energy-saving operation, this heater is great value for money.
Specifications of AEXERO Oscillation Room Heater with Overheat Protection:
- Oscillating design
- Overheat protection
- Portable and lightweight
- Energy-saving operation
- Fast and even heating
10. Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings
The Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater is a powerful and efficient heater that offers fast and uniform heating. It features a halogen heating element and 3 heat settings for personalized comfort. With its durable build and advanced features, this heater is the best overall product in this category.
Specifications of Crompton Insta Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings:
- Halogen heating element
- 3 heat settings
- Overheat protection
- Portable and compact
- Durable construction
Best value for money:
The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection is the best value for money, offering instant warmth, energy-saving operation, and a compact design at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is the best overall product in this category, offering powerful and uniform heating, modern design, and advanced safety features.
How to find the perfect heater price:
The Havells OFR 11 Wave 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is the best overall product in this category, offering powerful and uniform heating, modern design, and advanced safety features.