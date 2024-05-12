Best sunscreen for acne-prone skin: Top 10 picks to get rid of acne

Last Published on May 12, 2024









Summary: Discover the top 10 acne UV sunscreens for acne-prone skin in India. Compare product details, pros, cons, and features to find the perfect sunscreen for your needs.

Acne-prone skin requires special care when it comes to sunscreen. The wrong product can exacerbate breakouts, while the right one can protect and nourish the skin. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 acne UV sunscreens available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for oil-free sunscreen, high SPF protection, or broad-spectrum coverage, we've got you covered.

IPCA Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen provides high SPF protection and is resistant to water and sweat. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for acne-prone skin. With broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, this sunscreen offers long-lasting defense against harmful rays.

Pros High SPF protection

Water and sweat-resistant

Non-greasy formula Cons May be too thick for some users

Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 gm offers oil-free, non-comedogenic protection for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, gel-based formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. With SPF 50, this sunscreen provides high-level protection against harmful UV rays.

Pros Oil-free formula

Non-comedogenic

Quick-absorbing Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

Acne UV 30spf 30gm Cream is a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that offers SPF 30 protection for acne-prone skin. Its gentle formula is suitable for daily use and provides broad-spectrum coverage against UVA and UVB rays.

Pros Lightweight formula

Broad-spectrum protection

Suitable for daily use Cons May not provide enough moisture for dry skin

Acne UV Gel SPF 30 Sunscreen offers oil-free protection with SPF 30. Its non-greasy formula is suitable for acne-prone skin and provides broad-spectrum coverage against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is ideal for daily wear and outdoor activities.

Pros Oil-free formula

Suitable for daily wear

Broad-spectrum protection Cons May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

Gosit Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen offers high SPF protection in a sweat-resistant formula. Its broad-spectrum coverage defends against UVA and UVB rays, making it suitable for outdoor activities and daily use.

Pros High SPF protection

Sweat-resistant

Suitable for outdoor activities Cons May feel heavy on the skin

Acne UV Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 50 offers high SPF protection in a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula. Its gel-based texture absorbs quickly and provides long-lasting defense against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is ideal for acne-prone skin.

Pros High SPF protection

Non-comedogenic

Quick-absorbing Cons May not provide enough moisture for dry skin

Lavida Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen provides high SPF protection in a non-greasy, lightweight formula. Its broad-spectrum coverage defends against UVA and UVB rays, making it suitable for outdoor activities and daily use.

Pros High SPF protection

Lightweight formula

Suitable for outdoor activities Cons May feel heavy on the skin

UV Sunscreen Spectrum Protection Resistant offers SPF protection and is resistant to water and sweat. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for acne-prone skin. With broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, this sunscreen offers long-lasting defense against harmful rays.

Pros Lightweight formula

Water and sweat-resistant

Broad-spectrum protection Cons May be too thick for some users

Jubilation Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 offers oil-free, non-comedogenic protection for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, gel-based formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. With SPF 50, this sunscreen provides high-level protection against harmful UV rays.

Pros Oil-free formula

Non-comedogenic

Quick-absorbing Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

NEW ACNE SPF50 GEL 50G offers oil-free, non-comedogenic protection for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, gel-based formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. With SPF 50, this sunscreen provides high-level protection against harmful UV rays.

Pros Oil-free formula

Non-comedogenic

Quick-absorbing Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

Acne UV sunscreen Top Features Comparison:

Product Name SPF Formula Water-resistant IPCA Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy Yes Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 gm SPF 50 Gel-based No Acne UV 30spf 30gm Cream SPF 30 Lightweight No Acne UV Gel SPF 30 Sunscreen SPF 30 Non-greasy Yes Gosit Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy Yes Acne UV Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 50 SPF 50 Quick-absorbing No Lavida Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy Yes Acne UV Sunscreen Spectrum Protection Resistant SPF 30 Non-greasy Yes Jubilation Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 SPF 50 Quick-absorbing No NEW ACNE SPF50 GEL 50G SPF 50 Quick-absorbing No

Also read: Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks Best value for money Acne UV sunscreen Acne-UV Gel SPF 30 Sunscreen The Acne UV Gel SPF 30 Sunscreen offers the best value for money with its high SPF protection, broad-spectrum coverage, and non-greasy formula. It provides long-lasting defense against harmful UV rays at an affordable price.

Best overall product Acne UV sunscreen IPCA Acne-Uv Oil Free Gel Spf 30 Pa+++ ,Broad-Spectrum Uva/Uvb, Water Resistant Sunscreen The IPCA Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its high SPF protection, water and sweat-resistant formula, and broad-spectrum coverage. It offers comprehensive defense against UVA and UVB rays for all-day protection.

Also read: Best sunscreens in India: Top 10 picks that give you effective sun protection How to find the perfect Acne UV sunscreen: When choosing the perfect sunscreen for acne-prone skin, consider the SPF level, formula, and whether it's water-resistant. Look for non-comedogenic, lightweight options that offer broad-spectrum coverage for the best protection against UV rays.

FAQs on Acne UV sunscreen What is the SPF level of these sunscreens? The SPF levels range from 30 to 50, providing high-level protection against UV rays. Are these sunscreens suitable for daily use? Yes, most of these sunscreens are lightweight and non-greasy, making them ideal for daily wear. Do these sunscreens offer broad-spectrum coverage? Absolutely, all of these sunscreens provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Some of these sunscreens are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor activities and sports.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

