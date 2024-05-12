Icon
Best sunscreen for acne-prone skin: Top 10 picks to get rid of acne

Last Published on May 12, 2024 10:00 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 acne UV sunscreens for acne-prone skin in India. Compare product details, pros, cons, and features to find the perfect sunscreen for your needs.

Acne-prone skin requires special care when it comes to sunscreen. The wrong product can exacerbate breakouts, while the right one can protect and nourish the skin. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 acne UV sunscreens available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for oil-free sunscreen, high SPF protection, or broad-spectrum coverage, we've got you covered.

IPCA Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen provides high SPF protection and is resistant to water and sweat. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for acne-prone skin. With broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, this sunscreen offers long-lasting defense against harmful rays.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Water and sweat-resistant
  • Non-greasy formula

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 gm offers oil-free, non-comedogenic protection for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, gel-based formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. With SPF 50, this sunscreen provides high-level protection against harmful UV rays.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Quick-absorbing

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin types

Acne UV 30spf 30gm Cream is a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that offers SPF 30 protection for acne-prone skin. Its gentle formula is suitable for daily use and provides broad-spectrum coverage against UVA and UVB rays.

Pros

  • Lightweight formula
  • Broad-spectrum protection
  • Suitable for daily use

Cons

  • May not provide enough moisture for dry skin

Acne UV Gel SPF 30 Sunscreen offers oil-free protection with SPF 30. Its non-greasy formula is suitable for acne-prone skin and provides broad-spectrum coverage against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is ideal for daily wear and outdoor activities.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Suitable for daily wear
  • Broad-spectrum protection

Cons

  • May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

Gosit Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen offers high SPF protection in a sweat-resistant formula. Its broad-spectrum coverage defends against UVA and UVB rays, making it suitable for outdoor activities and daily use.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Sweat-resistant
  • Suitable for outdoor activities

Cons

  • May feel heavy on the skin

Acne UV Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 50 offers high SPF protection in a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula. Its gel-based texture absorbs quickly and provides long-lasting defense against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is ideal for acne-prone skin.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Quick-absorbing

Cons

  • May not provide enough moisture for dry skin

Lavida Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen provides high SPF protection in a non-greasy, lightweight formula. Its broad-spectrum coverage defends against UVA and UVB rays, making it suitable for outdoor activities and daily use.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Lightweight formula
  • Suitable for outdoor activities

Cons

  • May feel heavy on the skin

UV Sunscreen Spectrum Protection Resistant offers SPF protection and is resistant to water and sweat. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for acne-prone skin. With broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, this sunscreen offers long-lasting defense against harmful rays.

Pros

  • Lightweight formula
  • Water and sweat-resistant
  • Broad-spectrum protection

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

Jubilation Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 offers oil-free, non-comedogenic protection for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, gel-based formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. With SPF 50, this sunscreen provides high-level protection against harmful UV rays.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Quick-absorbing

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin types

NEW ACNE SPF50 GEL 50G offers oil-free, non-comedogenic protection for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, gel-based formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. With SPF 50, this sunscreen provides high-level protection against harmful UV rays.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Quick-absorbing

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin types

Acne UV sunscreen Top Features Comparison:

Product Name SPF Formula Water-resistant
IPCA Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy Yes
Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 gm SPF 50 Gel-based No
Acne UV 30spf 30gm Cream SPF 30 Lightweight No
Acne UV Gel SPF 30 Sunscreen SPF 30 Non-greasy Yes
Gosit Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy Yes
Acne UV Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 50 SPF 50 Quick-absorbing No
Lavida Acne UV Broad Spectrum Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy Yes
Acne UV Sunscreen Spectrum Protection Resistant SPF 30 Non-greasy Yes
Jubilation Acne UV Gel SPF 50 50 SPF 50 Quick-absorbing No
NEW ACNE SPF50 GEL 50G SPF 50 Quick-absorbing No

FAQs on Acne UV sunscreen

The SPF levels range from 30 to 50, providing high-level protection against UV rays.
Yes, most of these sunscreens are lightweight and non-greasy, making them ideal for daily wear.
Absolutely, all of these sunscreens provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.
Some of these sunscreens are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor activities and sports.
