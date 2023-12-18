Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Compare and buy

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 18, 2023 20:56 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Discover high-end Samsung washers with our comprehensive list. Compare features, pricing, and pros and cons to make an informed decision.

best samsung washing machines in india
10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Invest in one of these washers for hassle-free cleaning.

Are you looking to buy a new Samsung washing machine in India? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 Samsung washing machines in India for 2023. We will compare their features, pricing, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic, semi-automatic, or inverter washing machine, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Samsung washing machine to suit your needs and budget.

1. Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL

The Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features an inverter motor and comes with a range of wash programs to suit different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is efficient and reliable.

Specifications of Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Fully Automatic
  • Inverter Motor: Yes
  • Wash Programs: Multiple

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Large capacity
  • Inverter motor for quiet operation

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar)
4.3 ratings (2,181)
4.3 ratings (2,181)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL

The Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a hygienic steam cycle and an inverter motor for quiet operation. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Fully Automatic
  • Inverter Motor: Yes
  • Steam Cycle: Yes

Pros

  • Hygienic steam cycle
  • Energy efficient
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
4.4 ratings (1,198)
4.4 ratings (1,198)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: How to choose the best washing machine for your home

3. Samsung WW12T504DAB

The Samsung WW12T504DAB is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 12 kg. It features an inverter motor and comes with a range of wash programs to suit different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is efficient and reliable for larger families.

Specifications of Samsung WW12T504DAB

  • Capacity: 12 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Fully Automatic
  • Inverter Motor: Yes
  • Wash Programs: Multiple

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Energy efficient
  • Inverter motor for quiet operation

Cons

  • Expensive
  • May be too large for smaller households
cellpic 37% off
Samsung 12 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW12T504DAB/TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar)
5 ratings (10)
5 ratings (10)
37% off
56,990 91,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Samsung WW60R20GLMA

The Samsung WW60R20GLMA is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It features a diamond drum for gentle fabric care and a quick wash option for when you're in a hurry. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WW60R20GLMA

  • Capacity: 6 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Fully Automatic Front-Loading
  • Drum Type: Diamond Drum
  • Quick Wash: Yes

Pros

  • Gentle fabric care
  • Quick wash option
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Front-loading may not be suitable for everyone
cellpic
Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, Hygiene Steam, DA WHITE)
4.4 ratings (8,064)
4.4 ratings (8,064)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL

The Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Semi-Automatic
  • Scrub Board: Yes
  • Rust-Proof Body: Yes

Pros

  • Hand wash-like cleaning
  • Durable and rust-proof
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Requires manual effort for washing
  • Limited automation
cellpic 24% off
Samsung 8.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BVTL,Black Caviar)
5 ratings (2)
5 ratings (2)
24% off
21,995 29,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL

The Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Semi-Automatic
  • Scrub Board: Yes
  • Rust-Proof Body: Yes

Pros

  • Hand wash-like cleaning
  • Durable and rust-proof
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Requires manual effort for washing
  • Limited automation
cellpic
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4546BDTL, Versailles Gray)
4.2 ratings (985)
4.2 ratings (985)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL

The Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Semi-Automatic
  • Scrub Board: Yes
  • Rust-Proof Body: Yes

Pros

  • Hand wash-like cleaning
  • Durable and rust-proof
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Requires manual effort for washing
  • Limited automation
cellpic
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4582BYTL, Hygiene Steam, Lavender Gray)
4.2 ratings (961)
4.2 ratings (961)
amazonLogo
Get Price

8. Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial

The Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a diamond drum for gentle fabric care and comes with a quick wash option for when you're in a hurry. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Fully Automatic
  • Drum Type: Diamond Drum
  • Quick Wash: Yes

Pros

  • Gentle fabric care
  • Quick wash option
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Front-loading may not be suitable for everyone
cellpic
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)
4.4 ratings (27,292)
4.4 ratings (27,292)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: Discover 10 best top-load washing machines under ₹20000

9. Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL

The Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a double storm pulsator for a powerful wash and comes with a built-in sink for pre-wash soaking. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Semi-Automatic
  • Pulsator: Double Storm
  • Built-in Sink: Yes

Pros

  • Powerful wash
  • Built-in sink for pre-wash soaking
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Requires manual effort for washing
  • Limited automation
cellpic
Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter 5 star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, Top Load (WT70M3200HL/TL, Light Grey, Air turbo drying)
4.3 ratings (665)
4.3 ratings (665)
amazonLogo
Get Price

10. Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL

The Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8.5 kg. It features a double storm pulsator for a powerful wash and comes with a built-in sink for pre-wash soaking. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL

  • Capacity: 8.5 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Type: Semi-Automatic
  • Pulsator: Double Storm
  • Built-in Sink: Yes

Pros

  • Powerful wash
  • Built-in sink for pre-wash soaking
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Requires manual effort for washing
  • Limited automation
cellpic
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85B4200GD/TL,DARK GRAY)
4.1 ratings (34)
4.1 ratings (34)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Comparison Table

CapacityEnergy RatingTypeDrum TypeQuick Wash
Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL8 kg5-starFully Automatic--
Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL7 kg5-starFully Automatic-Yes
Samsung WW12T504DAB12 kg5-starFully Automatic--
Samsung WW60R20GLMA6 kg5-starFully Automatic Front-LoadingDiamond DrumYes
Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL8 kg5-starSemi-Automatic--
Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL8 kg5-starSemi-Automatic--
Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL7 kg5-starSemi-Automatic--
Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial7 kg5-starFully AutomaticDiamond DrumYes
Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL7 kg5-starSemi-Automatic--
Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL8.5 kg5-starSemi-Automatic--

Best value for money:

The Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL offers the best value for money with its hygienic steam cycle, inverter motor, and 5-star energy rating. Its efficient performance and additional features make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable washing machine at a reasonable price.

Best overall product:

The Samsung WW12T504DAB stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 12 kg capacity, inverter motor, and a range of wash programs. It is the ideal choice for larger families or anyone looking for a high-capacity washing machine with advanced features.

How to find the perfect samsung washing machine:

The Samsung WW12T504DAB stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 12 kg capacity, inverter motor, and a range of wash programs. It is the ideal choice for larger families or anyone looking for a high-capacity washing machine with advanced features.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar) Get Price
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) Get Price
Samsung 12 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW12T504DAB/TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar) ₹ 56,990
Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, Hygiene Steam, DA WHITE) Get Price
Samsung 8.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BVTL,Black Caviar) ₹ 21,995
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4546BDTL, Versailles Gray) Get Price
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4582BYTL, Hygiene Steam, Lavender Gray) Get Price
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum) Get Price
Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter 5 star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, Top Load (WT70M3200HL/TL, Light Grey, Air turbo drying) Get Price
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85B4200GD/TL,DARK GRAY) Get Price

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories
imageLead

10 best LG washing machines in India: Top fully automatic, semi-automatic picks

imageLead

Top 10 convection microwave ovens: 2023 buyer's guide

imageLead

Top 10 Prestige 3 burner gas stoves: Buyer's guide

imageLead

9 best Bosch washing machines you can buy today

imageLead

Top 10 Casio keyboards: Comparative review

RELATED washing machine STORIES
imageLead
10 best IFB washing machines in India: Reviews and buying guide
imageLead
9 best Bosch washing machines you can buy today
imageLead
10 best LG washing machines in India: Top fully automatic, semi-automatic picks
imageLead
10 best 7kg LG washing machine versus other models: Top energy-efficient picks
imageLead
10 best washing machines under Rs. 20000 in India: Comparison and review

FAQs on samsung washing machine

What is the energy rating of these washing machines?

All the Samsung washing machines listed above have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring efficient and cost-effective performance.

Do these machines come with a warranty?

Yes, all Samsung washing machines come with a manufacturer's warranty to cover any potential defects or issues.

Are these machines suitable for large families?

Yes, the Samsung WW12T504DAB, WA80BG4545BVTL, WA80BG4546BDTL, WA70BG4582BYTL, and WT85B4200GD-TL are all suitable for larger families with their 7-12 kg capacity.
home appliances FOR LESS