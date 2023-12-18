10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Compare and buy

10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Invest in one of these washers for hassle-free cleaning. Are you looking to buy a new Samsung washing machine in India? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 Samsung washing machines in India for 2023. We will compare their features, pricing, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic, semi-automatic, or inverter washing machine, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Samsung washing machine to suit your needs and budget.

1. Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL The Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features an inverter motor and comes with a range of wash programs to suit different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is efficient and reliable. Specifications of Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Fully Automatic

Inverter Motor: Yes

Wash Programs: Multiple

Pros Energy efficient

Large capacity

Inverter motor for quiet operation Cons Slightly expensive

Limited color options

2. Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL The Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a hygienic steam cycle and an inverter motor for quiet operation. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Fully Automatic

Inverter Motor: Yes

Steam Cycle: Yes

Pros Hygienic steam cycle

Energy efficient

Quiet operation Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Slightly expensive

Also read: How to choose the best washing machine for your home 3. Samsung WW12T504DAB The Samsung WW12T504DAB is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 12 kg. It features an inverter motor and comes with a range of wash programs to suit different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is efficient and reliable for larger families. Specifications of Samsung WW12T504DAB Capacity: 12 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Fully Automatic

Inverter Motor: Yes

Wash Programs: Multiple

Pros Large capacity

Energy efficient

Inverter motor for quiet operation Cons Expensive

May be too large for smaller households

4. Samsung WW60R20GLMA The Samsung WW60R20GLMA is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It features a diamond drum for gentle fabric care and a quick wash option for when you're in a hurry. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WW60R20GLMA Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Fully Automatic Front-Loading

Drum Type: Diamond Drum

Quick Wash: Yes

Pros Gentle fabric care

Quick wash option

Energy efficient Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Front-loading may not be suitable for everyone

5. Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL The Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-Automatic

Scrub Board: Yes

Rust-Proof Body: Yes

Pros Hand wash-like cleaning

Durable and rust-proof

Energy efficient Cons Requires manual effort for washing

Limited automation

6. Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL The Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-Automatic

Scrub Board: Yes

Rust-Proof Body: Yes

Pros Hand wash-like cleaning

Durable and rust-proof

Energy efficient Cons Requires manual effort for washing

Limited automation

7. Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL The Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-Automatic

Scrub Board: Yes

Rust-Proof Body: Yes

Pros Hand wash-like cleaning

Durable and rust-proof

Energy efficient Cons Requires manual effort for washing

Limited automation

8. Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial The Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a diamond drum for gentle fabric care and comes with a quick wash option for when you're in a hurry. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Fully Automatic

Drum Type: Diamond Drum

Quick Wash: Yes

Pros Gentle fabric care

Quick wash option

Energy efficient Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Front-loading may not be suitable for everyone

Also read: Discover 10 best top-load washing machines under ₹20000 9. Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL The Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a double storm pulsator for a powerful wash and comes with a built-in sink for pre-wash soaking. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-Automatic

Pulsator: Double Storm

Built-in Sink: Yes

Pros Powerful wash

Built-in sink for pre-wash soaking

Energy efficient Cons Requires manual effort for washing

Limited automation

10. Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL The Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8.5 kg. It features a double storm pulsator for a powerful wash and comes with a built-in sink for pre-wash soaking. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice. Specifications of Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL Capacity: 8.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-Automatic

Pulsator: Double Storm

Built-in Sink: Yes

Pros Powerful wash

Built-in sink for pre-wash soaking

Energy efficient Cons Requires manual effort for washing

Limited automation

Comparison Table

Capacity Energy Rating Type Drum Type Quick Wash Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL 8 kg 5-star Fully Automatic - - Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL 7 kg 5-star Fully Automatic - Yes Samsung WW12T504DAB 12 kg 5-star Fully Automatic - - Samsung WW60R20GLMA 6 kg 5-star Fully Automatic Front-Loading Diamond Drum Yes Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL 8 kg 5-star Semi-Automatic - - Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL 8 kg 5-star Semi-Automatic - - Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL 7 kg 5-star Semi-Automatic - - Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial 7 kg 5-star Fully Automatic Diamond Drum Yes Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL 7 kg 5-star Semi-Automatic - - Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL 8.5 kg 5-star Semi-Automatic - -

Best value for money: The Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL offers the best value for money with its hygienic steam cycle, inverter motor, and 5-star energy rating. Its efficient performance and additional features make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable washing machine at a reasonable price.

Best overall product: The Samsung WW12T504DAB stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 12 kg capacity, inverter motor, and a range of wash programs. It is the ideal choice for larger families or anyone looking for a high-capacity washing machine with advanced features.

How to find the perfect samsung washing machine: The Samsung WW12T504DAB stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 12 kg capacity, inverter motor, and a range of wash programs. It is the ideal choice for larger families or anyone looking for a high-capacity washing machine with advanced features.