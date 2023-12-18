10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Compare and buy

Summary:
10 best Samsung washing machines in India: Discover high-end Samsung washers with our comprehensive list. Compare features, pricing, and pros and cons to make an informed decision.
Are you looking to buy a new Samsung washing machine in India? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 Samsung washing machines in India for 2023. We will compare their features, pricing, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic, semi-automatic, or inverter washing machine, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Samsung washing machine to suit your needs and budget.
The Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features an inverter motor and comes with a range of wash programs to suit different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is efficient and reliable.
The Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a hygienic steam cycle and an inverter motor for quiet operation. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WW12T504DAB is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 12 kg. It features an inverter motor and comes with a range of wash programs to suit different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is efficient and reliable for larger families.
The Samsung WW60R20GLMA is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It features a diamond drum for gentle fabric care and a quick wash option for when you're in a hurry. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a built-in scrub board for hand wash-like cleaning and comes with a rust-proof body for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a diamond drum for gentle fabric care and comes with a quick wash option for when you're in a hurry. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a double storm pulsator for a powerful wash and comes with a built-in sink for pre-wash soaking. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
The Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL is a semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 8.5 kg. It features a double storm pulsator for a powerful wash and comes with a built-in sink for pre-wash soaking. With a 5-star energy rating, it is an efficient and reliable choice.
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Type
|Drum Type
|Quick Wash
|Samsung WW80T504DAB1TL
|8 kg
|5-star
|Fully Automatic
|-
|-
|Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL
|7 kg
|5-star
|Fully Automatic
|-
|Yes
|Samsung WW12T504DAB
|12 kg
|5-star
|Fully Automatic
|-
|-
|Samsung WW60R20GLMA
|6 kg
|5-star
|Fully Automatic Front-Loading
|Diamond Drum
|Yes
|Samsung WA80BG4545BVTL
|8 kg
|5-star
|Semi-Automatic
|-
|-
|Samsung WA80BG4546BDTL
|8 kg
|5-star
|Semi-Automatic
|-
|-
|Samsung WA70BG4582BYTL
|7 kg
|5-star
|Semi-Automatic
|-
|-
|Samsung WA70A4002GS-TL Imperial
|7 kg
|5-star
|Fully Automatic
|Diamond Drum
|Yes
|Samsung WT70M3200HL-TL
|7 kg
|5-star
|Semi-Automatic
|-
|-
|Samsung WT85B4200GD-TL
|8.5 kg
|5-star
|Semi-Automatic
|-
|-
The Samsung WW70T502NAN1TL offers the best value for money with its hygienic steam cycle, inverter motor, and 5-star energy rating. Its efficient performance and additional features make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable washing machine at a reasonable price.
The Samsung WW12T504DAB stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 12 kg capacity, inverter motor, and a range of wash programs. It is the ideal choice for larger families or anyone looking for a high-capacity washing machine with advanced features.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar)
|Get Price
|Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
|Get Price
|Samsung 12 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW12T504DAB/TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar)
|₹ 56,990
|Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, Hygiene Steam, DA WHITE)
|Get Price
|Samsung 8.0 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BVTL,Black Caviar)
|₹ 21,995
|Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4546BDTL, Versailles Gray)
|Get Price
|Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4582BYTL, Hygiene Steam, Lavender Gray)
|Get Price
|Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)
|Get Price
|Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter 5 star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, Top Load (WT70M3200HL/TL, Light Grey, Air turbo drying)
|Get Price
|Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85B4200GD/TL,DARK GRAY)
|Get Price
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.