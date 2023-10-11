Story Saved
Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Amazon Sale 2023: Find best food bowls for your little pup

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2023 13:58 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon sale: Pet bowls can reflect the personality of your pup friend. Check out the best food bowls for your furry companion at great discounts during the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023.

dog food bowls
Amazon Sale 2023: Get numerous designs and patterns on food bowls for your pet.

As pet owners, one of our top priorities is ensuring our furry friends enjoy a healthy and balanced diet. Crafting a nutritious and enticing food bowl for your dog is not just about providing sustenance; it's an expression of love and care. A food bowl for a dog is a container specifically designed for holding and serving food to your canine companion. These bowls are an essential part of your dog's daily routine, as they provide a designated space for your pet to eat from.

For every pet lover and animal lover out there, it is a requirement to have a sufficient-sized food bowl to feed their pup comfortably. Families with pets understand the value of a suitable food bowl for your furry find. It can be quite a task to select a bowl that would be perfect for your pet. Crafting a nutrient-rich food bowl for your dog is an expression of love and care. By starting with quality dog food and adding lean meats, veggies, and appropriate supplements, you can provide a balanced and delicious meal for your furry friend. Remember that every dog is unique, so consult with your veterinarian to tailor your dog's food bowl to their specific needs and preferences. Enjoy mealtime together, and cherish the joy it brings to your loyal companion's life. Choosing the right food bowl for your dog involves considering their size, eating habits, and any specific needs they may have. It's also important to maintain good hygiene by cleaning the food bowl regularly to ensure your pet's health and well-being.

We have created a list of the top ten pet food bowls to buy at the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. Scroll on to learn more about the products and choose the one that matches your preferences.

Pawpourri Pet Magnetic Diner Stainless Steel Pet Bowl

The PAWPOURRI Pet magnetic diner stainless steel pet bowl has an elevated design wherein a magnetic disc is attached with the sticks to the metal top. It prevents the food bowls from sliding while your pup is eating. The whole elevated bowl base has a raised back wall that is instrumental in reducing the water spillage around the floor. The design protects your floor and walls while you feed your pet. The elevated design also helps pets with medical conditions as it helps your pet maintain posture while eating or drinking from the bowl. It is perfect for larger breeds as well.

Specifications of Pawpourri Pet Magnetic Diner Stainless Steel Pet Bowl

  • Brand: PAWPOURRI
  • Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Metal
  • Target Species: ‎Dog, cat
  • Breed Recommendation ‎Medium Breeds, Small BreedS
  • Color: ‎White
  • Product Dimensions: 56.6L x 31.2W x 20.3H Centimeters
  • Item Weight: ‎4.51 Kilograms
  • Special Feature: ‎Magnetic base

                          Pros

                                    Cons

Good quality material

Not very budget-friendly product

Also read :Guide to buying dog supplies online in India: Awesome deals await pet parents!

Foodie Puppies Woven Stainless Steel Bowl for Dogs

The Foodie Puppies Woven Stainless Steel Bowl for Dogs features an elegant design with scratch-resistant qualities. The stainless steel is completely covered in a woven pattern that creates a simplistic yet elegant look on the outside. This top-notch product is made with export quality that is safe to feed your puppy. It comes in three different sizes made for all types of dog breeds. Apart from this, the anti-skid rubber bottom ensures stability. It lets your pup enjoy their meal without any spillage. Grab your piece at the Amazon sale 2023 at reasonable rates.

Specifications of Foodie Puppies Woven Stainless Steel Bowl for Dogs

  • Brand: Foodie pups
  • Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Polypropylene
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Breed Recommendation: ‎All Breed Sizes
  • Color: Brown
  • Style: ‎Modern
  • Capacity: ‎1.5 liters
  • Product Dimensions: 15L x 5W x 15H Centimeters
  • Item Weight: 100 Grams
  • Special Features: Easy to Clean, Durable

                                    Pros

                                Cons

Easy to maintain product

Available in single color

Pets Empire Pet Feeder for Dog Cat, Stainless Steel Food and Water Bowls

Are you looking to buy a suitable food bowl for your pup? Well, your search ends here as this pet feeder from Pets Empire is available at 46% off in the Amazon great Indian sale. One of the top-notch products in this list. This elevated pet feeder comes with toughened stainless steel bowls with an impeccable finish and a stand. The bowl is not only easy to clean but also a dishwasher-safe product. Another feature that makes this product an ideal purchase is the height of the pet food bowl and the water dispenser, strategically designed to prevent choking and other eating or drinking issues.

Specifications of Pets Empire Pet Feeder for Dog Cat, Stainless Steel Food and Water Bowls

  • Brand: PETS EMPIRE
  • Material Stainless Steel
  • Target Species: Dog, cat
  • Breed Recommendation: ‎Medium Breeds, Large, Small BreedS
  • Color: ‎Black
  • Capacity: 0.9 litres
  • Included Components: ‎Stand
  • Product Dimensions: ‎35.5L x 17.5W x 14H Centimeters
  • Item Weight: 1.62 Kilograms
  • Special features: Elevated stand, portable

                                    Pros

                                  Cons

Durable dog food bowls

Thickness of the bowls could be improved

Pets Empire Stainless Steel Double Diner Food Bowl Stand

The adjustable food bowl stand is equipped with suitable specifications and features. The strong base of the food bowl will help your puppy comfortably enjoy his meals. It ensures stability as well. It has a base adjustment that fits your pet’s height. Furthermore, it has a specially designed lock system which holds the dishes in their place. The food and water bowls are easy to clean and maintain. They are made of good-quality stainless steel that is durable and safe for your pet. The Amazon Great Sale 2023 is here to help you purchase these bowls at affordable rates.

Specifications of Pets Empire Stainless Steel Double Diner Food Bowl Stand

  • Brand: ‎PETS EMPIRE
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Target Species: ‎Dog
  • Breed Recommendation ‎Large Breeds, Medium Breeds
  • Color: Siver
  • Style: ‎Adjustable
  • Capacity: 1.6 litres
  • Age Range: ‎All Life Stages
  • Product Care Instructions: ‎Hand Wash Only
  • Product Dimensions: 41L x 45W x 27H Centimeters
  • Item Weight: ‎1400 Grams
  • Special Features: Adjustable , special lock system

                                  Pros

                              Cons

Decent-size food bowls

 

NAAZ HOME BARGAINS Wooden Dog Bowls Stand with two Stainless Steel Bowl

The brand NAAZ HOME BARGAINS, to all pet and animal lovers, brings this high-quality dog food bowl. It has a wooden finish and quality stainless steel used in the food bowl. It is heatproof and a very healthy substitute for plastic. The food-grade stainless steel dog bowls are safe to use and provide rust resistance as well. Own this high-quality piece at economical prices that you can get at the Amazon great Indian sale. It is appropriate and safe for giving dry and wet food. You can also serve hot food and milk in these bowls as well.

Specifications of NAAZ HOME BARGAINS Wooden Dog Bowls

  • Brand: ‎NAAZ_ HOME BARGAINS
  • Material: ‎Wood
  • Target Species: ‎Dog
  • Breed Recommendation : Medium
  • Color: Brown
  • Capacity: ‎0.9 liters
  • Product Dimensions: ‎41L x 20W x 17H Centimeters
  • Special Features: Heatproof

                            Pros

                            Cons

Unique design of the stand

Not suitable for small breeds

DOGTOWN Stainless Steel Double Diner Dog and Cat Food Bowls

The DOGTOWN stainless steel Double diner pet food bowls can surely impress the buyer with its features and specifications. Available in five different colors and two to four sizes, these pet food bowls are easy to detach and remove from the base for easy cleaning and filling. This product is also easy and safe to use dishwasher as well. The Anti-skid rubber bottom is not only durable but also provides stability. You can also reduce noise while feeding your beloved pet. The entire package comes with two stainless steel bowls with rubber bottoms that you can get at 45% off at the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of DOGTOWN Stainless Steel Double Diner Dog and Cat Food Bowls

  • Brand: DOGTOWN
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Target Species: ‎Dog, cat
  • Breed Recommendation ‎Small
  • Color: ‎Red
  • Capacity: 250 Milliliters
  • Age Range: Puppy
  • Included Components: ‎Placemat
  • Product Care Instructions: ‎Clean after Use
  • Special Features: Anti-skid bottom

                          Pros

                                Cons

Available in different colors

Not suitable for larger breeds

PAWPOURRI Anti-Skid Stainless Steel Food Feeding Bowl for Dogs

The famous brand PAWPOURRI launched this great-quality dog food bowl with cute cartoon prints on the bowl. These bowls are made of stainless steel material that is durable and remains functional for years to come. The feeders are required to wash softly with their hands to maintain the quality of the bowl. It is dishwasher-safe as well. Another noteworthy feature is the anti-skid quality. It makes the bowl stable so that your pup can relish his meals without any interruptions. At the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can purchase this stainless steel dog food bowl at a discounted rate.

Specifications of PAWPOURRI Anti-Skid Stainless Steel Food Feeding Bowl

  • Brand: PAWPOURRI
  • Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Rubber
  • Target Species: ‎Cat, Dog
  • Color: ‎White
  • Style: Modern
  • Capacity: 1800 Milliliters
  • Product Dimensions: 21L x 21W x 6.6H Centimeters
  • Special feature: For small and medium breeds

                              Pros

                                    Cons

Non-slip feature

Not suitable for small breeds

Pet Me Stainless Steel Premium Food Bowls

The Pet Me stainless steel food bowls for pets are heard-wearing and lightweight and can be easily shifted from one place to another. The high-end finish makes it all the more durable. These stainless steel food bowls are a better alternative to ceramic or plastic bowls. It also has a wide rim that makes feeding convenient for your pet. The silicone bottom of the bowl is specially made to keep it in place and remove any chances for spillage. Pick the size suitable for your pet at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 at a justified price.

Specifications of Pet Me Stainless Steel Premium Food Bowls

  • Brand: Pet Me
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Target Species: Cat, Dog
  • Breed Recommendation: ‎All Breed Sizes
  • Color: Black
  • Style: ‎Modern
  • Package Dimensions: 23 x 23 x 7 cm; 230 Grams
  • Special feature: stain and rust proof

                        Pros

                                          Cons

Budget-friendly product

 

Amazon Basics Pet Feeding Bowl

The Amazon Basics Pet feeding bowl has an anti-skid feature that helps reduce food and water spillage. It is made of high-quality stainless steel with a high-end finish and a no-tip design. Your pup can conveniently eat at a place without any disturbance or spillage. It is easy to manage and clean the food and water bowls. The color and design of the Amazon Basics feeding bowls are attractive and would make a perfect product for your lovely pet. The Amazon sale 2023, get your pet feeding bowl at reasonable rates today.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Pet Feeding Bowl

  • Brand: Amazon Basics
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Breed Recommendation: ‎Medium Breeds, Small Breeds
  • Color: ‎Red
  • Capacity: 1400 Milliliters
  • Age Range: ‎All Life Stages
  • Product Dimensions: 33.5L x 33.5W x 6.7H Centimeters
  • Item Weight: 375 Grams
  • Special Features: Non-slip food bowl

                    Pros

                                Cons

Perfect for wet and dry food

Available in single color

Also read :Designer dog food bowls for your classy canine

Home Bargains Adjustable Dog Feeding Bowl

The Home Bargains Dog bowl is a perfect choice for anyone looking to purchase an elevated and adjustable dog feeding bowl. It helps dogs eat in a natural standing posture which provides a comfortable position and aids in your pet’s body alignment. For dogs with health conditions like arthritis or other mobility issues, this raised dog feeder promotes digestion and aids in convenient feeding as it reduces the strain on joints. Get one for your pooch at a discounted price in the Amazon great Indian sale of 2023. All the other specifications and features are listed below..

Specifications of Home Bargains Adjustable Dog Feeding Bowl

  • Brand: ‎HOME BARGAINS
  • Material: ‎Cast Iron
  • Target Species: ‎Dog
  • Breed Recommendation ‎Small Breeds
  • Color: Black
  • Style: ‎Adjustable
  • Capacity: 0.9 liters
  • Included Components: ‎Stand
  • Operation Mode: Manual
  • Item Weight: ‎1.28 Kilograms
  • Special features: Raised food and water dispenser

                                    Pros

                                          Cons

Available in two sizes

The depth of the bowl could be a little problematic 

Top 3 features for you

Products

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

PAWPOURRI Pet Magnetic Diner Stainless Steel Pet Bowl

Perfect design for all breeds

Attractive color

Safe to use

Foodie Puppies Woven Stainless Steel Bowl for DogsAnti-skid rubber bottomNo rust-steel bowlBacteria-resistant material
Pets Empire Pet Feeder for Dog Cat, Stainless Steel Food and Water BowlsLightweight productFor all breed sizesPocket-friendly product
Pets Empire Stainless Steel Double Diner Food Bowl StandStrong baseNo-spill pet feederGood –quality stainless steel
NAAZ HOME BARGAINS Wooden Dog Bowls Stand with two Stainless Steel BowlHeat-resistanceRustproof and scratch-resistantGood quality wooden finishing
DOGTOWN Stainless Steel Double Diner Dog and Cat Food BowlsDishwasher-safeSuitable for small breedsEconomical product
PAWPOURRI Anti-Skid Stainless Steel Food Feeding Bowl for DogsCorrosion -resistantAttractive designUnbreakable product
Pet Me Stainless Steel Premium Food BowlsAnti-slip Silicon baseRecommended for all breed sizesDishwasher-safe
Amazon Basics Pet Feeding BowlUnique colorDurableAnti-skid product
Home Bargains Adjustable Dog Feeding BowlDurable productGreat for dogs with mobility issuesEasy to assemble

Best overall product

Although the list here is inclusive of all the high-quality and top-ranked pet food bowls, choosing one out of them would not be an easy task, if we had to select one then our vote would be in favor of the PAWPOURRI Anti-Skid Stainless Steel Food Feeding bowl for Dogs. It packs all the great features and specifications at economical rates.

Value for money

Grab The Foodie Puppies Woven Stainless Steel Bowl for Dogs at just Rs. 299 in the Amazon sale 2023. This value-for-money product has an anti-skid base with an attractive look and design. It offers decent features and specifications at affordable prices

How to find the perfect food bowl for your pup that would match your preferences?

There are some factors that you should keep in mind before buying a food bowl for your pet such as the base of the bowl. It should be stable and the material of the bowl should be free from toxins. In case your pet is suffering from health conditions, you should always prefer to buy an elevated pet feeder. From the size to design, everything should be considered before investing in a food bowl. You can always compare different brands and prices before buying for your furry friend.

You may be interested in

Product Price

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy iPhones now, save up to 40%

Best selling products on Amazon: Enjoy up to 50% off on top brands like Lenovo

Amazon Big Sale: Kindle Oasis and Paperwhite available at up to 36% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get top 10 TV deals with exchange offer

Amazon festive offers 2023: Up to 40% off on cameras with best features

RELATED pet supplies sale STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 20% off on the best pet food brands
Best organic dog food to keep your pet healthy and playful
9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food

FAQs on pet food bowls

Which are the famous brands that make good quality pet food bowls?

Food Puppies, Pets Empire, Pawpourri, and Home Bargains are some of the brands that make quality food bowls.

Which is the most important factor to keep in mind before you invest in a pet food bowl?

The most important factor is the breed recommendation that the brands list along with their products as the size of the bowl is relative to the size of the breed.
amazon sale FOR LESS
×
.in Great Indian Festival
.in Upto 80% off on Fashion
.in Upto 75% off on Electronics
.in Upto 70% off on Beauty
.in Upto 70% off on Home & Kitchen