Best Window AC 1.5 ton in India: Top 10 highly rated and affordable models

Published on Jan 16, 2024 12:06 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Looking for the best 1.5 ton Window AC in India? Our comprehensive guide lists out some of the top-rated ones. They are also among the most affordable options. Read More Read Less

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a reliable 1.5-ton window AC can make all the difference. With a variety of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your home. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best window AC 1.5 ton units available in India. From LG to Voltas, Lloyd to O'General, we have reviewed and compared the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, powerful cooling, or advanced features, we have something for everyone.

1. LG Convertible Window AC The LG Convertible Window AC offers powerful cooling with anti-virus protection. With its energy-efficient design, it provides efficient cooling while ensuring clean and fresh air for your home. Specifications of LG Convertible Window AC Convertible AC with anti-virus protection

Copper condenser for enhanced performance

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption

Smart diagnosis for easy maintenance

Auto clean feature for improved air quality

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient design

Smart diagnosis for easy maintenance Cons Relatively higher price point

2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC features a copper condenser for efficient cooling. Its adjustable inverter technology ensures optimal performance while saving energy. Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC Adjustable inverter technology for energy efficiency

Copper condenser for enhanced cooling

Advanced air purification for clean and fresh air

Turbo mode for quick cooling

Sleep mode for peaceful sleep

Pros Energy-efficient inverter technology

Advanced air purification

Turbo mode for quick cooling Cons May be slightly noisy at higher settings

Also read: Perfect window air conditioners for your home: Top 10 picks 3. Lloyd Window AC The Lloyd Window AC comes with a copper condenser and golden fins for improved durability. Its high-performance cooling ensures comfort even during the hottest days. Specifications of Lloyd Window AC Golden fins for enhanced durability

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Anti-dust filter for clean air

Auto restart function for uninterrupted operation

Pros Durable golden fins

Efficient copper condenser

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance Cons May require regular cleaning of filters

4. Carrier Window AC The Carrier Window AC offers directional control for targeted cooling. Its copper condenser ensures efficient performance, while the anti-corrosive coating enhances durability. Specifications of Carrier Window AC Directional control for targeted cooling

Copper condenser for efficient performance

Anti-corrosive coating for enhanced durability

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption

Auto swing feature for even cooling

Pros Directional control for targeted cooling

Efficient copper condenser

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption Cons May be relatively heavier than other models

5. Godrej Window AC The Godrej Window AC offers efficient cooling with its energy-efficient design. It comes with a multi-layered acoustic jacket for noise reduction, ensuring a peaceful environment. Specifications of Godrej Window AC Energy-efficient design for reduced power consumption

Multi-layered acoustic jacket for noise reduction

Advanced anti-dust filter for clean air

Auto mode for intelligent cooling

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Pros Energy-efficient design

Noise reduction feature

Advanced anti-dust filter Cons May not have as many advanced features as other models

6. Blue Star Window AC The Blue Star Window AC features hydrophilic golden fins for improved performance. With its self-diagnosis feature, it ensures easy maintenance and long-lasting performance. Specifications of Blue Star Window AC Hydrophilic golden fins for improved performance

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Auto restart function for uninterrupted operation

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption

Sleep mode for peaceful sleep

Pros Hydrophilic golden fins for improved performance

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption Cons May be relatively heavier than other models

Also read: Top 10 Window ACs with price drop: Best time to invest in them 7. Hitachi Window AC The Hitachi Window AC features a 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling. Its auto climate technology ensures optimal performance, while the filter clean indicator simplifies maintenance. Specifications of Hitachi Window AC 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling

Auto climate technology for optimal performance

Filter clean indicator for easy maintenance

Auto fan speed for enhanced comfort

Auto restart function for uninterrupted operation

Pros 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling

Auto climate technology for optimal performance

Filter clean indicator for easy maintenance Cons May be relatively heavier than other models

8. OGeneral Window AC The OGeneral Window AC features advanced technology with a bacterial filter for clean and healthy air. Its powerful cooling performance and energy-efficient design make it a top choice for homes. Specifications of OGeneral Window AC Advanced technology with a bacterial filter for clean and healthy air

Powerful cooling performance for quick relief

Energy-efficient design for reduced power consumption

Auto swing function for even cooling

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Pros Advanced technology with a bacterial filter

Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient design Cons May be relatively heavier than other models

9. LG Convertible Window AC The LG Convertible Window AC offers powerful cooling with anti-virus protection. With its energy-efficient design, it provides efficient cooling while ensuring clean and fresh air for your home. Specifications of LG Convertible Window AC Convertible AC with anti-virus protection

Copper condenser for enhanced performance

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption

Smart diagnosis for easy maintenance

Auto clean feature for improved air quality

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient design

Smart diagnosis for easy maintenance Cons Relatively higher price point

10. Vestar Window AC The Vestar Window AC features an LED display for easy control and monitoring. With its energy-efficient design and powerful cooling, it offers a reliable solution for hot summers. Specifications of Vestar Window AC LED display for easy control and monitoring

Energy-efficient design for reduced power consumption

Turbo mode for quick cooling

Sleep mode for peaceful sleep

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Pros LED display for easy control and monitoring

Energy-efficient design

Turbo mode for quick cooling Cons May require regular cleaning of filters

Comparison Table

Features LG Convertible Window AC Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC Lloyd Window AC Carrier Window AC Godrej Window AC Blue Star Window AC Hitachi Window AC OGeneral Window AC Vestar Window AC Cooling Capacity Powerful Efficient High-performance Targeted cooling Efficient Improved performance Optimal Powerful Reliable Energy Efficiency Energy-saving mode Adjustable inverter technology Energy-efficient Energy-saving mode Energy-efficient Energy-saving mode 3-star energy rating Energy-efficient design Energy-efficient design Advanced Features Anti-virus protection Advanced air purification Self-diagnosis Auto swing feature Multi-layered acoustic jacket Self-diagnosis Auto climate technology Bacterial filter LED display

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC stands out as the best value for money option. With its efficient cooling, adjustable inverter technology, and advanced air purification, it offers top-notch performance at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible Window AC takes the lead as the best overall product in the category. Its powerful cooling, energy-efficient design, and anti-virus protection make it a top choice for homes looking for reliable and advanced features.

How to find the best Window AC 1.5 ton: Selecting the perfect 1.5-ton window AC in India involves several considerations. Measure your room size for optimal cooling efficiency. Check the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating to ensure energy efficiency. Research reputable brands, reading user reviews for performance insights. Compare prices across platforms and consider additional features such as noise levels and air purification. Prioritize brands with strong after-sales service and warranty. By evaluating these factors, you can find the best window AC that suits both your cooling requirements and the specific conditions in India.

FAQs on best window AC 1.5 ton Which window AC offers the best energy efficiency? The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC is known for its adjustable inverter technology, making it the most energy-efficient option in the list. Do these window ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the window ACs listed above come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. It is recommended to check the specific warranty details for each product before making a purchase. How noisy are these window ACs during operation? Most of the window ACs mentioned have noise reduction features, ensuring a relatively quiet operation. However, it is advisable to check the noise levels for each product before making a decision. Are these window ACs suitable for large rooms? While all the window ACs offer powerful cooling, it is recommended to consider the room size and cooling capacity to determine the suitability for larger rooms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so