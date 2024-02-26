Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best night skin care routines for glowing skin: 10 choices in serums, creams

Last Published on Feb 26, 2024 20:21 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the best night creams, moisturizers and serums that should form part of your skin care routines to achieve glowing and healthy skin. Learn about the top products and their key features. Read More

Taking care of your skin at night is essential for maintaining its health and radiance. A good nighttime skincare routine is the key to waking up with glowing and rejuvenated skin. In this article, we will explore the best night skin care products available on the market and provide a detailed comparison to help you make an informed decision for your skincare regimen.

1. Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream

Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream is formulated to provide intense hydration and reduce dark spots, resulting in brighter and radiant skin. It contains Niacinamide and Sea Daffodil, which helps in restoring the skin's natural barrier.

Pros

  • Intensely hydrates the skin
  • Reduces dark spots and evens out skin tone

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

2. PILGRIM Retinol & Hyaluronic Night Cream

PILGRIM Retinol & Hyaluronic Night Cream is enriched with Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Shea Butter, providing intensive nourishment and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It helps in firming the skin and improving elasticity.

Pros

  • Reduces wrinkles and fine lines
  • Improves skin elasticity

Cons

  • May cause irritation for sensitive skin

3. Biotique Bio Wheat Germ FIRMING NIGHT CREAM

Biotique Bio Wheat Germ FIRMING NIGHT CREAM is infused with Wheat Germ, Sunflower, and Almond oils, promoting firmness and elasticity. It nourishes the skin and helps in reducing the signs of aging.

Pros

  • Promotes firmness and elasticity
  • Nourishes the skin

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti Ageing Night Cream is a powerful formula that fights the 7 signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. It provides deep hydration and nourishment to the skin.

Pros

  • Fights multiple signs of aging
  • Deeply hydrates the skin

Cons

  • May feel heavy for oily skin types

5. Dot & Key Ceramide Restorative Time Reverse Retinol Serum

Dot & Key Ceramide Restorative Time Reverse Retinol Serum is enriched with Ceramides and Retinol, working to reverse the signs of aging and reduce wrinkles. It provides intense hydration and rejuvenates the skin.

Pros

  • Restores skin's firmness
  • Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Cons

  • May take time to show visible results

6. Minimalist Granactive Retinoid 2% Anti Aging Serum

Minimalist Granactive Retinoid 2% Anti Aging Serum is a potent formula containing Granactive Retinoid that enhances skin cell turnover, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also improves skin texture and tone.

Pros

  • Enhances skin cell turnover
  • Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Cons

  • May cause initial skin sensitivity

7. wellwell Anti-Aging Moisturiser with Collagen & Retinol

wellwell Anti-Aging Moisturiser with Collagen & Retinol is a powerful blend of Collagen and Retinol, working to regenerate and renew the skin. It provides deep hydration and helps in reducing the signs of aging.

Pros

  • Regenerates and renews the skin
  • Deeply hydrates the skin

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

Lotus Professional Phyto-Rx Renewal Anti Ageing Night Creme is enriched with potent botanical extracts that help in renewing and rejuvenating the skin. It reduces the signs of aging and promotes firmness.

Pros

  • Renews and rejuvenates the skin
  • Reduces signs of aging

Cons

  • May take time to show visible results

9. Himalaya Herbals Revitalizing Night Cream

Himalaya Herbals Revitalizing Night Cream is infused with the goodness of White Lily and Tomato, promoting the renewal and revitalization of the skin. It provides intense nourishment and hydration.

Pros

  • Promotes renewal and revitalization
  • Provides intense nourishment and hydration

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

10. Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C YOGHURT Night Cream

Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C YOGHURT Night Cream is enriched with Vitamin C and Yoghurt, providing intense hydration and reducing dark spots. It improves skin texture and reveals a radiant complexion.

Pros

  • Provides intense hydration
  • Reduces dark spots

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product NameHydrates and BrightensReduces Signs of AgingImproves Skin Texture
Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort CreamYesNoNo
PILGRIM Retinol & Hyaluronic Night CreamYesYesNo
Biotique Bio Wheat Germ FIRMING NIGHT CREAMNoYesNo
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti Ageing Night CreamYesYesNo
Dot & Key Ceramide Restorative Time Reverse Retinol SerumNoYesNo
Minimalist Granactive Retinoid 2% Anti Aging SerumNoYesYes
wellwell Anti-Aging Moisturiser with Collagen & RetinolYesYesNo
Lotus Professional Phyto-Rx Renewal Anti Ageing Night CremeNoYesNo
Himalaya Herbals Revitalizing Night CreamNoYesNo
Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C YOGHURT Night CreamYesNoYes

Best value for money:

The Minimalist Granactive Retinoid 2% Anti Aging Serum offers the best value for money due to its effective anti-aging properties and skin texture improvement. It provides great results at an affordable price, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Best overall product:

The Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti Ageing Night Cream stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering a powerful formula that addresses multiple signs of aging and provides deep hydration. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for all skin types, ensuring maximum effectiveness.

How to find the perfect creams and serums for best night skin care routine:

When choosing the perfect night skin care product, consider the specific needs of your skin, such as hydration, anti-aging, or brightening. Look for products that address your concerns and offer suitable benefits for your skin type. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Night Skin Care Routine

The price of these products ranges from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000, depending on the brand and the specific formulation.
Yes, most of these night creams are suitable for all skin types; however, it is important to check the specific suitability for oily, dry, or sensitive skin.
While these products are generally safe for use, some individuals may experience mild irritation or allergic reactions. It is recommended to perform a patch test before full application.
No, the majority of these products are cruelty-free and not tested on animals, ensuring ethical and responsible skincare choices.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories