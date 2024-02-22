Best moisturizers for oily skin: Top 10 oil-free hydrating lotions

If you have oily skin, finding the right moisturizer can be a challenge. You want something that will hydrate your skin without leaving it greasy or causing breakouts. To help you in this quest, we have curated a list of the 10 best moisturizers for oily skin available on the market. These products are non-comedogenic, lightweight, and packed with ingredients that will keep your skin hydrated and healthy. Whether you're looking for a moisturizer with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, or other beneficial ingredients, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect moisturizer for your oily skin.

1. Plum Moisturizer

The Plum Moisturizer is a lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer that contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It is designed to provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy

Provides long-lasting hydration Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

2. Dr. Sheth's Moisturizer

Dr. Sheth's Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that contains ashwagandha and other nourishing ingredients. It is designed to hydrate the skin without leaving a heavy residue. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.

Pros Nourishing and hydrating

Does not clog pores Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

3. Derma Co. Moisturizer

The Derma Co. Moisturizer is a hydrating lotion that contains hyaluronic acid and multivitamins. It is designed to provide intense hydration without feeling heavy or greasy. This product is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Pros Intense hydration without greasiness

Soothes and nourishes sensitive skin Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

Also read: Salicylic acid face washes: Perfect for those with open pores, oily skin 4. PONDS Moisturizer

The PONDS Moisturizer is a lightweight lotion that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It is designed to provide hydration and nourishment without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.

Pros Hydrates and nourishes the skin

Does not clog pores Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

5. Lacto Calamine Moisturizer

Lacto Calamine Moisturizer is a non-sticky, oil-balancing lotion that contains niacinamide. It is designed to control excess oil production and provide hydration without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Controls oil production without drying out the skin

Non-comedogenic Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

6. Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer

The Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer is a hydrating lotion that contains ceramides and is suitable for sensitive skin. It is designed to provide intense hydration and strengthen the skin barrier. This product is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Pros Strengthens the skin barrier

Soothes and nourishes sensitive skin Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

7. Essentials Moisturizer

The Essentials Moisturizer is a lightweight, antioxidant-rich lotion that is suitable for combination skin. It is designed to provide hydration and protect the skin from environmental damage. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.

Pros Protects the skin from environmental damage

Hydrates without greasiness Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Also read: Gel sunscreens: Get broad spectrum of protection from sun without white cast 8. Cipla Excela Moisturiser

The Cipla Excela Moisturiser is an oil-free, lightweight lotion that is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. It is designed to provide hydration without clogging pores or causing breakouts.

Pros Hydrates without clogging pores

Non-comedogenic Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

9. RE' EQUIL Moisturiser

The RE' EQUIL Moisturiser is a non-greasy, hydrating lotion that is suitable for normal to combination skin. It is designed to provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.

Pros Non-greasy and lightweight

Provides long-lasting hydration Cons May not be suitable for very oily or very dry skin

10. Minimalist Vitamin Moisturizer

The Minimalist Vitamin Moisturizer is a lightweight, fast-absorbing lotion that is suitable for oily and combination skin. It is designed to provide hydration and nourishment without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.

Pros Fast-absorbing and non-greasy

Hydrates and nourishes the skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name/Feature Lightweight Hydrating Non-comedogenic Plum Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Dr. Sheth's Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Derma Co. Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes PONDS Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Lacto Calamine Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Essentials Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Cipla Excela Moisturiser Yes Yes Yes RE' EQUIL Moisturiser Yes Yes Yes Minimalist Vitamin Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Lacto Calamine Moisturizer offers the best value for money, providing oil control, hydration, and non-comedogenic properties at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Derma Co. Moisturizer stands out as the best overall product, offering intense hydration, non-comedogenic properties, and skin-soothing ingredients for oily and sensitive skin.

How to find the perfect moisturizer for oily skin: When choosing the best moisturizer for oily skin, consider the product's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and hydrating properties. Look for ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides to address specific skin concerns. Additionally, factor in the pros and cons of each product to find the perfect match for your skin type.

FAQs on Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin Is this product suitable for oily and acne-prone skin? Yes, all the listed moisturizers are suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. They are non-comedogenic and designed to provide hydration without clogging pores. Do these moisturizers control excess oil production? Yes, many of the listed moisturizers contain ingredients that help control excess oil production, making them suitable for oily skin. Are these moisturizers suitable for sensitive skin? Some of the listed moisturizers are suitable for sensitive skin, containing soothing ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides. Which moisturizer offers the best value for money? The Lacto Calamine Moisturizer offers the best value for money, providing oil control, hydration, and non-comedogenic properties at an affordable price point.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

