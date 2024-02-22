Best moisturizers for oily skin: Top 10 oil-free hydrating lotions

If you have oily skin, finding the right moisturizer can be a challenge. You want something that will hydrate your skin without leaving it greasy or causing breakouts.
To help you in this quest, we have curated a list of the 10 best moisturizers for oily skin available on the market. These products are non-comedogenic, lightweight, and packed with ingredients that will keep your skin hydrated and healthy.
Whether you're looking for a moisturizer with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, or other beneficial ingredients, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect moisturizer for your oily skin.
1. Plum Moisturizer
The Plum Moisturizer is a lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer that contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It is designed to provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Lightweight and non-greasy
Provides long-lasting hydration
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry skin
2. Dr. Sheth's Moisturizer
Dr. Sheth's Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that contains ashwagandha and other nourishing ingredients. It is designed to hydrate the skin without leaving a heavy residue. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.
Pros
Nourishing and hydrating
Does not clog pores
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
3. Derma Co. Moisturizer
The Derma Co. Moisturizer is a hydrating lotion that contains hyaluronic acid and multivitamins. It is designed to provide intense hydration without feeling heavy or greasy. This product is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.
The PONDS Moisturizer is a lightweight lotion that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It is designed to provide hydration and nourishment without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.
Pros
Hydrates and nourishes the skin
Does not clog pores
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
5. Lacto Calamine Moisturizer
Lacto Calamine Moisturizer is a non-sticky, oil-balancing lotion that contains niacinamide. It is designed to control excess oil production and provide hydration without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Controls oil production without drying out the skin
Non-comedogenic
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
6. Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer
The Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer is a hydrating lotion that contains ceramides and is suitable for sensitive skin. It is designed to provide intense hydration and strengthen the skin barrier. This product is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.
Pros
Strengthens the skin barrier
Soothes and nourishes sensitive skin
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily skin
7. Essentials Moisturizer
The Essentials Moisturizer is a lightweight, antioxidant-rich lotion that is suitable for combination skin. It is designed to provide hydration and protect the skin from environmental damage. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.
Pros
Protects the skin from environmental damage
Hydrates without greasiness
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
The Cipla Excela Moisturiser is an oil-free, lightweight lotion that is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. It is designed to provide hydration without clogging pores or causing breakouts.
Pros
Hydrates without clogging pores
Non-comedogenic
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
9. RE' EQUIL Moisturiser
The RE' EQUIL Moisturiser is a non-greasy, hydrating lotion that is suitable for normal to combination skin. It is designed to provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.
Pros
Non-greasy and lightweight
Provides long-lasting hydration
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily or very dry skin
10. Minimalist Vitamin Moisturizer
The Minimalist Vitamin Moisturizer is a lightweight, fast-absorbing lotion that is suitable for oily and combination skin. It is designed to provide hydration and nourishment without clogging pores. This product is suitable for oily and combination skin.
Pros
Fast-absorbing and non-greasy
Hydrates and nourishes the skin
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
Comparison Table
Product Name/Feature
Lightweight
Hydrating
Non-comedogenic
Plum Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dr. Sheth's Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Derma Co. Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
PONDS Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Lacto Calamine Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Essentials Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Cipla Excela Moisturiser
Yes
Yes
Yes
RE' EQUIL Moisturiser
Yes
Yes
Yes
Minimalist Vitamin Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Lacto Calamine Moisturizer offers the best value for money, providing oil control, hydration, and non-comedogenic properties at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Derma Co. Moisturizer stands out as the best overall product, offering intense hydration, non-comedogenic properties, and skin-soothing ingredients for oily and sensitive skin.
How to find the perfect moisturizer for oily skin:
When choosing the best moisturizer for oily skin, consider the product's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and hydrating properties. Look for ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides to address specific skin concerns. Additionally, factor in the pros and cons of each product to find the perfect match for your skin type.
FAQs on Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Yes, all the listed moisturizers are suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. They are non-comedogenic and designed to provide hydration without clogging pores.
Yes, many of the listed moisturizers contain ingredients that help control excess oil production, making them suitable for oily skin.
Some of the listed moisturizers are suitable for sensitive skin, containing soothing ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides.
The Lacto Calamine Moisturizer offers the best value for money, providing oil control, hydration, and non-comedogenic properties at an affordable price point.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more