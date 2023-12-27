Best OnePlus smart bands in India: Top 8 smart bands you can buy today

Published on Dec 27, 2023 13:18 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Looking for the perfect OnePlus band to track your fitness and health goals? We've compiled a list of the 10 best smart bands available in India in 2022. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smart band packed with features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect smart band for your needs.

1. INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band The INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band is a sleek and comfortable option for fitness enthusiasts. With a durable silicone construction and adjustable strap, this band is perfect for all-day wear. It's compatible with a range of devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band Adjustable silicone band

Compatible with OnePlus and Oppo devices

Durable and comfortable design

Color: Black

Easy to clean and maintain

Pros Sleek and comfortable design

Adjustable strap for a perfect fit

Compatible with a range of devices Cons Limited color options

May not fit larger wrists

Our Pick INEFABLE Oneplus Band Strap and Oppo Band Strap Soft Silicone Adjustable Band Strap - Device Not Included - Black - Pack of 1 ₹ 599 70% off ₹ 177 from

2. Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is a stylish and functional option for fitness enthusiasts. With an adjustable strap and durable construction, this band is perfect for daily wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus Adjustable band with secure clasp

Compatible with OnePlus devices

Stylish and comfortable design

Color: Black

Water-resistant construction

Pros Stylish and functional design

Secure clasp for added safety

Water-resistant construction for added durability Cons Limited compatibility with other devices

May not fit larger wrists

Sounce Black Nylon Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Smart Band ₹ 699 57% off ₹ 299 from

Also read: Rakshabandhan gifts for sisters: Pick from top fitness bands this festive season 3. Sounce Adjustable Strap Compatible with OnePlus The Sounce Adjustable Strap is a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts. With a secure clasp and adjustable design, this band offers a perfect fit for all-day wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of Sounce Adjustable Strap Compatible with OnePlus Adjustable strap with secure clasp

Compatible with OnePlus devices

Versatile and comfortable design

Color: Black

Sweat-resistant construction

Pros Versatile and secure design

Sweat-resistant construction for added durability

Adjustable strap for a perfect fit Cons Limited compatibility with other devices

May not fit larger wrists

Sounce Blue Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Band Strap & Oppo Smart Band ₹ 499 60% off ₹ 199 from

4. Sounce White Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus The Sounce White Adjustable Band is a stylish and comfortable option for fitness enthusiasts. With a durable construction and adjustable strap, this band is perfect for daily wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of Sounce White Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus Adjustable band with secure clasp

Compatible with OnePlus devices

Stylish and durable design

Color: White

Water-resistant construction

Pros Stylish and comfortable design

Secure clasp for added safety

Water-resistant construction for added durability Cons Limited compatibility with other devices

May not fit larger wrists

Sounce White Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Smart Band ₹ 499 60% off ₹ 199 from

5. Adjustable Silicone Band Compatible with OnePlus The Adjustable Silicone Band is a versatile and durable option for fitness enthusiasts. With an adjustable design and comfortable construction, this band is perfect for all-day wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of Adjustable Silicone Band Compatible with OnePlus Adjustable silicone band with secure clasp

Compatible with OnePlus devices

Versatile and comfortable design

Color: Black

Water-resistant construction

Pros Versatile and durable design

Water-resistant construction for added durability

Adjustable band for a perfect fit Cons Limited compatibility with other devices

May not fit larger wrists

HUMBLE Adjustable Silicone Band Strap Compatible with Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Standard Size Smart Band for Boys & Girls (Tracker Not Included) (Black) ₹ 799 82% off ₹ 142 from

6. Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is a stylish and durable option for fitness enthusiasts. With an adjustable strap and comfortable construction, this band is perfect for daily wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus Adjustable band with secure clasp

Compatible with OnePlus devices

Stylish and comfortable design

Color: Black

Sweat-resistant construction

Pros Stylish and durable design

Secure clasp for added safety

Sweat-resistant construction for added durability Cons Limited compatibility with other devices

May not fit larger wrists

Sounce Black Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Band Strap & Oppo Smart Band ₹ 499 60% off ₹ 199 from

Also read: 10 high-end smartwatches under ₹ 40000: Your perfect sports buddy 8. MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus The MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band is a budget-friendly and reliable option for fitness enthusiasts. With a comfortable construction and adjustable strap, this band is perfect for everyday use. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance. Specifications of MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus Adjustable silicone band with secure clasp

Compatible with OnePlus devices

Budget-friendly and comfortable design

Color: Black

Water-resistant construction

Pros Budget-friendly and reliable design

Secure clasp for added safety

Water-resistant construction for added durability Cons Limited compatibility with other devices

May not fit larger wrists

MARVIK Soft Silicone Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Smart Band (Black) ₹ 999 80% off ₹ 199 from

Comparison Table

Adjustable band Compatible with OnePlus devices Stylish and comfortable design Water-resistant construction Secure clasp INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band Yes Yes No No No Sounce Black Adjustable Band Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sounce Adjustable Strap Yes Yes Yes No Yes Sounce White Adjustable Band Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Silicone Band Yes Yes Yes Yes No Sounce Black Adjustable Band Yes Yes Yes No No INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band Yes Yes No No No MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band Yes Yes No Yes Yes

Best value for money: The MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band stands out as the best value for money option with its budget-friendly price and reliable performance. It's perfect for users looking for a cost-effective smart band without compromising on quality.

Best overall product: The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is the best overall product in this category, offering a perfect combination of style, comfort, and durability. With its water-resistant construction and secure clasp, it's the top choice for fitness enthusiasts.

FAQs on OnePlus band What is the price range of OnePlus bands? OnePlus bands are available in a price range of Rs. 799 to Rs. 1,299, catering to different budget preferences. Are OnePlus bands compatible with other devices? Most OnePlus bands are compatible with a range of devices, including Oppo and other Android smartphones. Do OnePlus bands come with a warranty? Yes, most OnePlus bands come with a standard warranty for quality assurance and customer satisfaction. What are the key features to look for in a OnePlus band? When choosing a OnePlus band, look for adjustable straps, water-resistant construction, and secure clasps for added safety and durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.