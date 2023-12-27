Icon
Best OnePlus smart bands in India: Top 8 smart bands you can buy today

Published on Dec 27, 2023 13:18 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best OnePlus smart bands in India: Find the top 10 OnePlus smart bands with details on the best features, prices and values for money. Read More

Looking for the perfect OnePlus band to track your fitness and health goals? We've compiled a list of the 10 best smart bands available in India in 2022. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smart band packed with features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect smart band for your needs.

1. INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band

The INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band is a sleek and comfortable option for fitness enthusiasts. With a durable silicone construction and adjustable strap, this band is perfect for all-day wear. It's compatible with a range of devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable Band

  • Adjustable silicone band
  • Compatible with OnePlus and Oppo devices
  • Durable and comfortable design
  • Color: Black
  • Easy to clean and maintain

Pros

  • Sleek and comfortable design
  • Adjustable strap for a perfect fit
  • Compatible with a range of devices

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit larger wrists
Our Pick cellpic

INEFABLE Oneplus Band Strap and Oppo Band Strap Soft Silicone Adjustable Band Strap - Device Not Included - Black - Pack of 1

₹ 599 70% off

2. Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is a stylish and functional option for fitness enthusiasts. With an adjustable strap and durable construction, this band is perfect for daily wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

  • Adjustable band with secure clasp
  • Compatible with OnePlus devices
  • Stylish and comfortable design
  • Color: Black
  • Water-resistant construction

Pros

  • Stylish and functional design
  • Secure clasp for added safety
  • Water-resistant construction for added durability

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with other devices
  • May not fit larger wrists
cellpic

Sounce Black Nylon Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Smart Band

₹ 699 57% off

3. Sounce Adjustable Strap Compatible with OnePlus

The Sounce Adjustable Strap is a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts. With a secure clasp and adjustable design, this band offers a perfect fit for all-day wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of Sounce Adjustable Strap Compatible with OnePlus

  • Adjustable strap with secure clasp
  • Compatible with OnePlus devices
  • Versatile and comfortable design
  • Color: Black
  • Sweat-resistant construction

Pros

  • Versatile and secure design
  • Sweat-resistant construction for added durability
  • Adjustable strap for a perfect fit

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with other devices
  • May not fit larger wrists
cellpic

Sounce Blue Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Band Strap & Oppo Smart Band

₹ 499 60% off

4. Sounce White Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

The Sounce White Adjustable Band is a stylish and comfortable option for fitness enthusiasts. With a durable construction and adjustable strap, this band is perfect for daily wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of Sounce White Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

  • Adjustable band with secure clasp
  • Compatible with OnePlus devices
  • Stylish and durable design
  • Color: White
  • Water-resistant construction

Pros

  • Stylish and comfortable design
  • Secure clasp for added safety
  • Water-resistant construction for added durability

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with other devices
  • May not fit larger wrists
cellpic

Sounce White Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Smart Band

₹ 499 60% off

5. Adjustable Silicone Band Compatible with OnePlus

The Adjustable Silicone Band is a versatile and durable option for fitness enthusiasts. With an adjustable design and comfortable construction, this band is perfect for all-day wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of Adjustable Silicone Band Compatible with OnePlus

  • Adjustable silicone band with secure clasp
  • Compatible with OnePlus devices
  • Versatile and comfortable design
  • Color: Black
  • Water-resistant construction

Pros

  • Versatile and durable design
  • Water-resistant construction for added durability
  • Adjustable band for a perfect fit

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with other devices
  • May not fit larger wrists
cellpic

HUMBLE Adjustable Silicone Band Strap Compatible with Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Standard Size Smart Band for Boys & Girls (Tracker Not Included) (Black)

₹ 799 82% off

6. Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is a stylish and durable option for fitness enthusiasts. With an adjustable strap and comfortable construction, this band is perfect for daily wear. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of Sounce Black Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

  • Adjustable band with secure clasp
  • Compatible with OnePlus devices
  • Stylish and comfortable design
  • Color: Black
  • Sweat-resistant construction

Pros

  • Stylish and durable design
  • Secure clasp for added safety
  • Sweat-resistant construction for added durability

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with other devices
  • May not fit larger wrists
cellpic

Sounce Black Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Band Strap & Oppo Smart Band

₹ 499 60% off

8. MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

The MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band is a budget-friendly and reliable option for fitness enthusiasts. With a comfortable construction and adjustable strap, this band is perfect for everyday use. It's compatible with OnePlus devices and offers reliable performance.

Specifications of MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band Compatible with OnePlus

  • Adjustable silicone band with secure clasp
  • Compatible with OnePlus devices
  • Budget-friendly and comfortable design
  • Color: Black
  • Water-resistant construction

Pros

  • Budget-friendly and reliable design
  • Secure clasp for added safety
  • Water-resistant construction for added durability

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with other devices
  • May not fit larger wrists
cellpic

MARVIK Soft Silicone Adjustable Band Strap Compatible for Oneplus Smart Band & Oppo Smart Band (Black)

₹ 999 80% off

Comparison Table

Adjustable bandCompatible with OnePlus devicesStylish and comfortable designWater-resistant constructionSecure clasp
INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable BandYesYesNoNoNo
Sounce Black Adjustable BandYesYesYesYesYes
Sounce Adjustable StrapYesYesYesNoYes
Sounce White Adjustable BandYesYesYesYesYes
Adjustable Silicone BandYesYesYesYesNo
Sounce Black Adjustable BandYesYesYesNoNo
INEFABLE OnePlus Oppo Silicone Adjustable BandYesYesNoNoNo
MARVIK Silicone Adjustable BandYesYesNoYesYes

Best value for money:

The MARVIK Silicone Adjustable Band stands out as the best value for money option with its budget-friendly price and reliable performance. It's perfect for users looking for a cost-effective smart band without compromising on quality.

Best overall product:

The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is the best overall product in this category, offering a perfect combination of style, comfort, and durability. With its water-resistant construction and secure clasp, it's the top choice for fitness enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect OnePlus band:

The Sounce Black Adjustable Band is the best overall product in this category, offering a perfect combination of style, comfort, and durability. With its water-resistant construction and secure clasp, it's the top choice for fitness enthusiasts.

FAQs on OnePlus band

OnePlus bands are available in a price range of Rs. 799 to Rs. 1,299, catering to different budget preferences.
Most OnePlus bands are compatible with a range of devices, including Oppo and other Android smartphones.
Yes, most OnePlus bands come with a standard warranty for quality assurance and customer satisfaction.
When choosing a OnePlus band, look for adjustable straps, water-resistant construction, and secure clasps for added safety and durability.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

