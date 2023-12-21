10 best Apple smartwatches: Comprehensive comparison guide

Apple smartwatches have become a popular choice for tech-savvy individuals looking to stay connected and stylish. With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which model is best suited for your needs. In this comprehensive comparison guide, we will analyze the top 10 Apple smartwatches available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Apple Cellular Smartwatch Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife The Apple Cellular Smartwatch offers precision and extra-long battery life, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts and professionals on the go. Its cellular capabilities ensure that you stay connected even without your phone, while its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife GPS + Cellular

Heart rate sensor

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Retina display

18-hour battery life

Pros Long battery life

Cellular connectivity

Water-resistant Cons Expensive

Limited third-party app support

Our Pick Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine Loop Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display ₹ 89,900 from

2. Apple Cellular Rugged Titanium Orange Smartwatch The Apple Cellular Rugged Smartwatch boasts a rugged titanium design with a vibrant orange finish, making it the perfect choice for adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. Its cellular connectivity and built-in GPS ensure that you can stay connected and track your activities no matter where you are. Specifications of Apple Cellular Rugged Titanium Orange Smartwatch Rugged titanium construction

Built-in GPS

Cellular connectivity

Heart rate monitor

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Pros Rugged design

Cellular and GPS capabilities

Water-resistant Cons Expensive

Limited color options

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display ₹ 89,900 8% off ₹ 82,999 from

Also read: Top 10 Apple watches: Stay on top of your game 3. Apple Watch Midnight Aluminium Sport The Apple Watch Midnight Aluminium Sport combines style and functionality, with an attractive midnight finish and a range of fitness and health tracking features. Its lightweight design and durable construction make it a versatile option for everyday use. Specifications of Apple Watch Midnight Aluminium Sport Aluminium case

Heart rate monitor

Fitness tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Retina display

Pros Stylish design

Fitness and health tracking

Water-resistant Cons Limited battery life

Less rugged than other models

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 29,900 21% off ₹ 23,500 from

5. Apple Cellular Smartwatch Midnight Resistant The Apple Cellular Smartwatch in Midnight Resistant offers a sleek and stylish design with cellular connectivity and a range of health and fitness tracking features. Its durable construction and water-resistant design make it an ideal choice for active individuals. Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch Midnight Resistant Cellular connectivity

Fitness and health tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Retina display

18-hour battery life

Pros Stylish design

Cellular connectivity

Water-resistant Cons Limited color options

Expensive

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 54,900 from

6. Apple Watch Starlight Aluminium Sport The Apple Watch Starlight Aluminium Sport offers a stylish and lightweight design with a range of fitness and health tracking features. Its durable aluminium construction and vibrant display make it a top choice for those looking for a balance of style and functionality. Specifications of Apple Watch Starlight Aluminium Sport Aluminium case

Fitness and health tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Retina display

18-hour battery life

Pros Stylish design

Fitness tracking

Water-resistant Cons Limited color options

Less rugged than other models

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starllight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 29,900 21% off ₹ 23,500 from

Also read: Looking for new branded smartwatches? Here are top 5 picks for you 9. Apple Smartwatch Midnight Aluminum Resistant The Apple Smartwatch in Midnight Aluminum Resistant offers a sleek and stylish design with a range of health and fitness tracking features. Its durable construction and water-resistant design make it an ideal choice for active individuals. Specifications of Apple Smartwatch Midnight Aluminum Resistant Fitness and health tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Retina display

18-hour battery life

Multiple color options

Pros Stylish design

Fitness and health tracking

Water-resistant Cons Limited battery life

Limited color options

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 41,900 from

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Type GPS + Cellular Heart Rate Sensor Water Resistance Retina Display Battery Life Apple Cellular Smartwatch Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Cellular Rugged Titanium Orange Smartwatch Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Watch Midnight Aluminium Sport No Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Cellular Smartwatch Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Cellular Smartwatch Midnight Resistant Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Watch Starlight Aluminium Sport No Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Cellular Smartwatch Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Cellular Smartwatch Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Smartwatch Midnight Aluminum Resistant No Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours Apple Cellular Precision Extra-Long BatteryLife Yes Yes 50 meters Yes 18 hours

Best value for money: The Apple Watch Midnight Aluminium Sport offers the best value for money, combining style, functionality, and durability at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Apple Cellular Rugged Titanium Orange Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering rugged design, cellular connectivity, and a wide range of features for the modern user.

FAQs on Apple Smartwatch What is the battery life of these smartwatches? The Apple smartwatches offer an average battery life of 18 hours, which is ideal for a full day of use. Are these smartwatches water-resistant? Yes, all the listed smartwatches are water-resistant up to 50 meters, making them suitable for swimming and other water-based activities. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? Yes, all the listed smartwatches support a wide range of third-party apps for enhanced functionality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.