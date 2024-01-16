Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 60% discount on air purifiers for home

The Amazon Republic Day Sale presents an exceptional opportunity to enhance the air quality of your home with discounts of up to 60% on air purifiers. In today's world, where pollution and allergens are a constant concern, investing in a reliable air purifier is not just a luxury, but a necessity for maintaining a healthy living environment. This sale event is particularly timely, considering the increased awareness about indoor air quality due to factors like urban pollution and seasonal allergens.
During the sale, shoppers can explore a wide range of air purifiers from trusted brands, each offering unique features such as HEPA filters, smart sensors, and energy efficiency. These devices are designed to effectively remove pollutants, allergens, and odours, ensuring that your home is a safe haven with clean and fresh air. Whether you live in a bustling city or a suburban area, these air purifiers cater to various needs and room sizes, making them a perfect addition to any home. Dive into this article to discover the best deals on air purifiers in the Amazon Republic Day Sale. From compact models perfect for smaller rooms to more robust units ideal for larger spaces, there's something for every requirement and budget.
1. Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier
The Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier is an exceptional choice, especially for health-conscious homeowners. Boasting a Green True HEPA Filter, it effectively traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring a cleaner and safer indoor environment. The purifier's longest filter life of 8500 hours guarantees prolonged protection, and the 7-year manufacturer warranty speaks volumes about its quality and reliability. Ideal for maintaining a healthy home atmosphere.
Specifications of Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier:
Filter: Green True HEPA Filter
Efficiency: Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles
Filter Life: 8500 Hours
Warranty: 7 Years Manufacturer Warranty
2. Honeywell Air touch V2 Air Purifier for Home
The Honeywell Air touch V2 Air Purifier stands out for its 4-stage filtration system. Covering an area of 388 sq.ft, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms. The high-efficiency pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter work together to remove 99.99% of pollutants and micro-allergens, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a healthier living environment. Its sleek design and efficient performance make it a must-have for modern homes.
Specifications of Honeywell Air touch V2 Air Purifier:
The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is a great pick from the Amazon Republic Day Sale for tech-savvy users. Offering high efficiency in removing 99.97% of air pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and odours, it is an ideal solution for maintaining a healthy indoor atmosphere. With a large coverage area of up to 462 sq. ft., it suits various room sizes. The added convenience of app, Wi-Fi, and voice control through Alexa/Google Assistant makes it a user-friendly and modern air purifying solution.
Specifications of MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite:
Efficiency: Removes 99.97% Air Pollutants, Bacteria, Viruses, and Odor
Coverage Area: Up to 462 Sq. Ft.
Control: App, Wi-Fi, and Voice Control (Alexa/Google Assistant)
The FULMINARE Home Air Purifier is a compact yet powerful device suitable for bedrooms, offices, or small spaces. It features a H13 HEPA Air Purifier with a 360-degree air inlet ensuring thorough air purification. The purifier has 3 speeds and auto air quality monitoring, efficiently removing dust, pet dander, and smoke. Its portability and low noise operation make it an excellent choice for a peaceful and clean environment.
Specifications of FULMINARE Home Air Purifier:
Filter: H13 HEPA
Air Inlet: 360-degree
Speeds: 3, with Auto Air Quality Monitoring
Use: Ideal for Bedrooms, Pet Areas, Small Offices
Additional Features: Portable, Low Noise
5. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1
The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1, featured in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, epitomizes advanced air purification technology. This silver-coloured purifier is equipped with a HEPA filter, retaining particles as small as 0.1 microns. The remote control method adds convenience, while its sleek design complements modern interiors. Known for its efficiency and quality, the Dyson TP10 is perfect for those seeking a combination of style, functionality, and high-level air purification.
Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1:
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more