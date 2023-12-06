10 best washing machines in India: Compare top brands and prices

Choosing the best washing machine will take the laundry burden off your shoulder. When it comes to choosing the best washing machine in India, there are numerous options available. We have compiled a list of 10 top-rated washing machines from leading brands such as LG, Bosch, Whirlpool, and Acer. Each product offers unique features, varying capacities, and different price points. To help you make an informed decision, we have highlighted the key specifications, pros, and cons of each product below. Also read: Mini washing machines with price details: Compact solutions for small spaces

1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine is equipped with advanced technology for efficient washing. With a capacity of 7kg, it offers a variety of wash programs and a high spin speed for quick drying. The inverter motor ensures energy savings and reduced noise levels. Specifications: Capacity: 7kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Energy-efficient

High spin speed

Advanced washing technology Cons Relatively higher price point

2. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHM1409BDM) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 9kg, making it suitable for larger households. It features a 6-motion direct drive technology for thorough cleaning and gentle care for fabrics. The inverter motor ensures energy efficiency and a quiet operation. Specifications: Capacity: 9kg

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Large capacity

Gentle fabric care

Quiet operation Cons Higher price point for larger capacity

3. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a 6.5kg capacity is ideal for smaller households. It features a stainless steel drum for durability and hygienic wash. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and minimal noise during operation. Specifications: Capacity: 6.5kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Ideal for smaller households

Durable stainless steel drum

Energy-efficient Cons Smaller capacity for larger families

4. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 8kg offers a range of wash programs and a high spin speed for efficient cleaning. The inverter motor ensures energy savings and a longer lifespan for the appliance. Specifications: Capacity: 8kg

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Efficient cleaning

Energy-saving

Durable motor Cons Higher price point for larger capacity

5. Bosch Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine The Bosch Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a range of wash programs and a capacity of 7kg. It features an inverter motor for energy efficiency and a VarioDrum design for gentle fabric care. Specifications: Capacity: 7kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Gentle fabric care

Energy-efficient

Reliable brand Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Also read: Affordable laundry solutions: Explore mini washing machine prices 6. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 9kg is suitable for larger households. It features a steam wash option for effective stain removal and hygiene. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. Specifications: Capacity: 9kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Effective stain removal

Large capacity

Energy-efficient Cons Higher price point for larger capacity

7. Acer Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (AR80FATLP1GT) The Acer Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 8kg and a HelixFlow pulsator for effective cleaning. It features a digital display and various wash programs for different fabric types. Specifications: Capacity: 8kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Wash Programs: Multiple

Pulsator Technology: HelixFlow

Digital Display: Yes

Pros Effective cleaning

Digital display

Easy to use Cons Top-loading may not be suitable for all users

8. Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (ROYAL PLUS) The Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 6.5kg and a range of wash programs for different fabric types. It features a ZPF technology for faster filling of the tub and a 5-star energy rating for efficiency. Specifications: Capacity: 6.5kg

Spin Speed: 740 RPM

Wash Programs: Multiple

ZPF Technology: Yes

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Pros Efficient filling

Energy-saving

Range of wash programs Cons Lower spin speed compared to other models

9. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1208Z3M) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 8kg offers a range of wash programs and a high spin speed for efficient cleaning. The inverter technology ensures energy savings and a longer lifespan for the appliance. Specifications: Capacity: 8kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros Efficient cleaning

Energy-saving

Durable motor Cons Higher price point for larger capacity

10. Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (BXWD01175IN) The Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 7.5kg and a range of wash programs for different fabric types. It features a high spin speed for quick drying and a sleek design to complement any modern home. Specifications: Capacity: 7.5kg

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Wash Programs: Multiple

Design: Sleek and modern

Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Pros Quick drying

Sleek design

Range of wash programs Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Top 5 features for you

Product Name/Feature Capacity Spin Speed Energy Efficiency Wash Programs Inverter Technology LG T70SKSF1Z 7kg 1200 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes LG FHM1409BDM 9kg 1400 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5kg 1200 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes LG FHM1408BDM 8kg 1400 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes Bosch Inverter 7kg 1200 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes LG FHP1209Z5M 9kg 1200 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes Acer AR80FATLP1GT 8kg 1200 RPM N/A Multiple No Whirlpool ROYAL PLUS 6.5kg 740 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes LG FHP1208Z3M 8kg 1200 RPM 5-star Multiple Yes BXWD01175IN 7.5kg 1200 RPM 5-star Multiple N/A

Best value for money: The LG T65SKSF4Z offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient performance, durable build, and hygienic wash options, making it an ideal choice for smaller households.

Best overall product: The LG FHM1409BDM stands out as the best overall product due to its large capacity, advanced technology, quiet operation, and efficient cleaning, making it the perfect choice for larger families.

