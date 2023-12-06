Icon
10 best washing machines in India: Compare top brands and prices

  Published on Dec 06, 2023
Summary:

Discover the top 10 washing machines in India, their features, and prices. Find the best value for money and overall best product for your needs.

best washing machine
Choosing the best washing machine will take the laundry burden off your shoulder.

When it comes to choosing the best washing machine in India, there are numerous options available. We have compiled a list of 10 top-rated washing machines from leading brands such as LG, Bosch, Whirlpool, and Acer. Each product offers unique features, varying capacities, and different price points. To help you make an informed decision, we have highlighted the key specifications, pros, and cons of each product below.

1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine is equipped with advanced technology for efficient washing. With a capacity of 7kg, it offers a variety of wash programs and a high spin speed for quick drying. The inverter motor ensures energy savings and reduced noise levels.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 7kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • High spin speed
  • Advanced washing technology

Cons

  • Relatively higher price point
cellpic
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Middle Free Silver)
4.2 ratings (15,762)
4.2 ratings (15,762)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHM1409BDM)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 9kg, making it suitable for larger households. It features a 6-motion direct drive technology for thorough cleaning and gentle care for fabrics. The inverter motor ensures energy efficiency and a quiet operation.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 9kg
  • Spin Speed: 1400 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Gentle fabric care
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • Higher price point for larger capacity
cellpic
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1409BDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash)
4.3 ratings (173)
4.3 ratings (173)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a 6.5kg capacity is ideal for smaller households. It features a stainless steel drum for durability and hygienic wash. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and minimal noise during operation.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 6.5kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Ideal for smaller households
  • Durable stainless steel drum
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for larger families
cellpic 15% off
LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver)
4.2 ratings (15,762)
4.2 ratings (15,762)
15% off
20,950 24,590
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 8kg offers a range of wash programs and a high spin speed for efficient cleaning. The inverter motor ensures energy savings and a longer lifespan for the appliance.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 8kg
  • Spin Speed: 1400 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning
  • Energy-saving
  • Durable motor

Cons

  • Higher price point for larger capacity
cellpic 16% off
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM, Steam for Hygiene, In-Built Heater, 6 Motion DD, Middle Black)
4.2 ratings (396)
4.2 ratings (396)
16% off
40,080 47,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. Bosch Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a range of wash programs and a capacity of 7kg. It features an inverter motor for energy efficiency and a VarioDrum design for gentle fabric care.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 7kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Gentle fabric care
  • Energy-efficient
  • Reliable brand

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
4.4 ratings (3,005)
4.4 ratings (3,005)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 9kg is suitable for larger households. It features a steam wash option for effective stain removal and hygiene. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 9kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Effective stain removal
  • Large capacity
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Higher price point for larger capacity
cellpic
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black)
4.3 ratings (173)
4.3 ratings (173)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. Acer Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (AR80FATLP1GT)

The Acer Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 8kg and a HelixFlow pulsator for effective cleaning. It features a digital display and various wash programs for different fabric types.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 8kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Pulsator Technology: HelixFlow
  • Digital Display: Yes

Pros

  • Effective cleaning
  • Digital display
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Top-loading may not be suitable for all users
cellpic
Acer 8.0 Kg Halo Wash Series Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (In-built Heater, AiSense, AutoBalance, HelixFlow Jet Tech, FrothPlus Tub Tech, AR80FATLP1GT, 2023 Model, Grey)
4.1 ratings (68)
4.1 ratings (68)
amazonLogo
Get Price

8. Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (ROYAL PLUS)

The Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 6.5kg and a range of wash programs for different fabric types. It features a ZPF technology for faster filling of the tub and a 5-star energy rating for efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 6.5kg
  • Spin Speed: 740 RPM
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • ZPF Technology: Yes
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Pros

  • Efficient filling
  • Energy-saving
  • Range of wash programs

Cons

  • Lower spin speed compared to other models
cellpic
Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 6.5, Grey, In-Built Heater)
4.1 ratings (6,409)
4.1 ratings (6,409)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1208Z3M)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 8kg offers a range of wash programs and a high spin speed for efficient cleaning. The inverter technology ensures energy savings and a longer lifespan for the appliance.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 8kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning
  • Energy-saving
  • Durable motor

Cons

  • Higher price point for larger capacity
cellpic
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1208Z3M, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)
4.2 ratings (396)
4.2 ratings (396)
amazonLogo
Get Price

10. Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (BXWD01175IN)

The Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 7.5kg and a range of wash programs for different fabric types. It features a high spin speed for quick drying and a sleek design to complement any modern home.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 7.5kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Design: Sleek and modern
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star

Pros

  • Quick drying
  • Sleek design
  • Range of wash programs

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(2023 Model, BXWD01175IN, White, In-Built Heater, BLDC Motor Drive)
4.1 ratings (17)
4.1 ratings (17)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Top 5 features for you

Product Name/FeatureCapacitySpin SpeedEnergy EfficiencyWash ProgramsInverter Technology
LG T70SKSF1Z7kg1200 RPM5-starMultipleYes
LG FHM1409BDM9kg1400 RPM5-starMultipleYes
LG T65SKSF4Z6.5kg1200 RPM5-starMultipleYes
LG FHM1408BDM8kg1400 RPM5-starMultipleYes
Bosch Inverter7kg1200 RPM5-starMultipleYes
LG FHP1209Z5M9kg1200 RPM5-starMultipleYes
Acer AR80FATLP1GT8kg1200 RPMN/AMultipleNo
Whirlpool ROYAL PLUS6.5kg740 RPM5-starMultipleYes
LG FHP1208Z3M8kg1200 RPM5-starMultipleYes
BXWD01175IN7.5kg1200 RPM5-starMultipleN/A

Best value for money:

The LG T65SKSF4Z offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient performance, durable build, and hygienic wash options, making it an ideal choice for smaller households.

Best overall product:

The LG FHM1409BDM stands out as the best overall product due to its large capacity, advanced technology, quiet operation, and efficient cleaning, making it the perfect choice for larger families.

How to find the best washing machine in india:

The LG FHM1409BDM stands out as the best overall product due to its large capacity, advanced technology, quiet operation, and efficient cleaning, making it the perfect choice for larger families.

FAQs on best washing machine in india

What is the energy efficiency rating of these washing machines?

All the listed washing machines have a 5-star energy efficiency rating, ensuring optimal energy savings.

Do these washing machines have child lock features?

Yes, most of the front-loading washing machines offer child lock features for added safety.

Are these washing machines suitable for washing delicate fabrics?

Yes, these washing machines offer specific wash programs for delicate fabrics, ensuring gentle care during the wash cycle.
