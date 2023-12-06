10 best washing machines in India: Compare top brands and prices

Summary:
Discover the top 10 washing machines in India, their features, and prices. Find the best value for money and overall best product for your needs.
When it comes to choosing the best washing machine in India, there are numerous options available. We have compiled a list of 10 top-rated washing machines from leading brands such as LG, Bosch, Whirlpool, and Acer. Each product offers unique features, varying capacities, and different price points. To help you make an informed decision, we have highlighted the key specifications, pros, and cons of each product below.
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine is equipped with advanced technology for efficient washing. With a capacity of 7kg, it offers a variety of wash programs and a high spin speed for quick drying. The inverter motor ensures energy savings and reduced noise levels.
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 9kg, making it suitable for larger households. It features a 6-motion direct drive technology for thorough cleaning and gentle care for fabrics. The inverter motor ensures energy efficiency and a quiet operation.
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a 6.5kg capacity is ideal for smaller households. It features a stainless steel drum for durability and hygienic wash. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and minimal noise during operation.
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 8kg offers a range of wash programs and a high spin speed for efficient cleaning. The inverter motor ensures energy savings and a longer lifespan for the appliance.
The Bosch Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a range of wash programs and a capacity of 7kg. It features an inverter motor for energy efficiency and a VarioDrum design for gentle fabric care.
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 9kg is suitable for larger households. It features a steam wash option for effective stain removal and hygiene. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.
The Acer Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 8kg and a HelixFlow pulsator for effective cleaning. It features a digital display and various wash programs for different fabric types.
The Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 6.5kg and a range of wash programs for different fabric types. It features a ZPF technology for faster filling of the tub and a 5-star energy rating for efficiency.
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with a capacity of 8kg offers a range of wash programs and a high spin speed for efficient cleaning. The inverter technology ensures energy savings and a longer lifespan for the appliance.
The Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine offers a capacity of 7.5kg and a range of wash programs for different fabric types. It features a high spin speed for quick drying and a sleek design to complement any modern home.
|Product Name/Feature
|Capacity
|Spin Speed
|Energy Efficiency
|Wash Programs
|Inverter Technology
|LG T70SKSF1Z
|7kg
|1200 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|LG FHM1409BDM
|9kg
|1400 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|LG T65SKSF4Z
|6.5kg
|1200 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|LG FHM1408BDM
|8kg
|1400 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|Bosch Inverter
|7kg
|1200 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|LG FHP1209Z5M
|9kg
|1200 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|Acer AR80FATLP1GT
|8kg
|1200 RPM
|N/A
|Multiple
|No
|Whirlpool ROYAL PLUS
|6.5kg
|740 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|LG FHP1208Z3M
|8kg
|1200 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|Yes
|BXWD01175IN
|7.5kg
|1200 RPM
|5-star
|Multiple
|N/A
The LG T65SKSF4Z offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient performance, durable build, and hygienic wash options, making it an ideal choice for smaller households.
The LG FHM1409BDM stands out as the best overall product due to its large capacity, advanced technology, quiet operation, and efficient cleaning, making it the perfect choice for larger families.
|Product
|Price
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Middle Free Silver)
|Get Price
|LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1409BDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash)
|Get Price
|LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver)
|₹ 20,950
|LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM, Steam for Hygiene, In-Built Heater, 6 Motion DD, Middle Black)
|₹ 40,080
|Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
|Get Price
|LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black)
|Get Price
|Acer 8.0 Kg Halo Wash Series Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (In-built Heater, AiSense, AutoBalance, HelixFlow Jet Tech, FrothPlus Tub Tech, AR80FATLP1GT, 2023 Model, Grey)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 6.5, Grey, In-Built Heater)
|Get Price
|LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1208Z3M, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)
|Get Price
|BLACK+DECKER 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(2023 Model, BXWD01175IN, White, In-Built Heater, BLDC Motor Drive)
|Get Price
