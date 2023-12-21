8 best android TVs in India: Reviews and buying guide

Looking for the perfect Android TV for your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 Android TVs available in India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the latest features, we've got you covered. Our detailed product descriptions and comparison table will help you find the best TV to suit your needs and preferences.

1. Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV offers vibrant colors and a sharp display. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and access your favorite content. Specifications of Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL HD ready display

Smart TV features

Google Assistant

Dolby Audio

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Vibrant display

Google Assistant

Good connectivity options Cons Limited app support

Average sound quality

Our Pick Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Top 10 40-inch android TVs: Find the best models 2. VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251 The VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design and stunning picture quality. With Android TV OS, you can access a wide range of apps and content. Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251 HD ready display

Frameless design

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Sleek design

Android TV OS

Good sound quality Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black) Get Price from

3. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning display with minimal bezels. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience. Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A Full HD display

Bezel-less design

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Stunning display

Bezel-less design

Good sound quality Cons Limited app support

Average connectivity options

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black) Get Price from

4. VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW40F1 The VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience. Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW40F1 Full HD display

Frameless design

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Sleek design

Android TV OS

Vibrant display Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black) Get Price from

5. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5403AF The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a high-quality viewing experience. Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5403AF HD ready display

Bezel-less design

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Sleek design

Android TV OS

Vibrant display Cons Limited app support

Average sound quality

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black) ₹ 20,990 36% off ₹ 13,490 from

6. VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1 The VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV features a large display and stunning picture quality. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience. Specifications of VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1 Full HD display

Frameless design

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Large display

Android TV OS

Stunning picture quality Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black) Get Price from

7. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5400A The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a high-quality viewing experience. Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5400A HD ready display

Bezel-less design

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Sleek design

Android TV OS

Vibrant display Cons Limited app support

Average sound quality

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black) ₹ 20,990 43% off ₹ 11,990 from

Also read: Top 10 43-inch Android TVs for smart, versatile viewing 8. TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV 43V35MP The TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV offers a large display and high-quality picture. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV 43V35MP Full HD display

Smart TV features

Android TV OS

Dolby Audio

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Large display

Android TV OS

High-quality picture Cons Limited app support

Average sound quality

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Feature Acer AR32GR2841HDFL VW VW3251 TCL 40S5400A VW VW40F1 TCL 32S5403AF VW VW43F1 TCL 32S5400A TOSHIBA 43V35MP Display HD ready HD ready Full HD Full HD HD ready Full HD HD ready Full HD Design Sleek Frameless Bezel-less Frameless Bezel-less Frameless Bezel-less Smart Smart Features Yes Android TV OS Android TV OS Android TV OS Android TV OS Android TV OS Android TV OS Android TV OS

Best value for money: The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL offers the best value for money with its vibrant display, smart features, and Google Assistant integration. It provides a premium viewing experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A stands out as the best overall product with its stunning display, bezel-less design, and Android TV OS. It offers a cinematic viewing experience with high-quality sound.

FAQs on android tv Which TV offers the best picture quality? The VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1 offers the best picture quality with its large display and stunning picture clarity. Are these TVs compatible with streaming services? Yes, all the TVs listed above are compatible with popular streaming services and offer smart TV features for easy access to your favorite content. Do these TVs come with a warranty? Yes, all the TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure peace of mind with your purchase.

