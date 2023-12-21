Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

8 best android TVs in India: Reviews and buying guide

Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:53 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best android tvs in india 2023

Summary:

8 best android TVs in India: Discover some of the finest android TV models available in India. Explore our comprehensive buying guide and comparison table to pick one that suits your taste. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)
item

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)
item

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)
item

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
item

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

₹20,990 36% off
item

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)
item

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)

₹20,990 43% off
item

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

Looking for the perfect Android TV for your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 Android TVs available in India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the latest features, we've got you covered. Our detailed product descriptions and comparison table will help you find the best TV to suit your needs and preferences.

1. Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL

The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV offers vibrant colors and a sharp display. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and access your favorite content.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL

  • HD ready display
  • Smart TV features
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Google Assistant
  • Good connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average sound quality
Our Pick cellpic

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

Also read: Top 10 40-inch android TVs: Find the best models

2. VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251

The VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design and stunning picture quality. With Android TV OS, you can access a wide range of apps and content.

Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251

  • HD ready display
  • Frameless design
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Android TV OS
  • Good sound quality

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
cellpic

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

3. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A

The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning display with minimal bezels. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A

  • Full HD display
  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Stunning display
  • Bezel-less design
  • Good sound quality

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average connectivity options
cellpic

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

4. VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW40F1

The VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW40F1

  • Full HD display
  • Frameless design
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Android TV OS
  • Vibrant display

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
cellpic

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

5. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5403AF

The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a high-quality viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5403AF

  • HD ready display
  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Android TV OS
  • Vibrant display

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

₹ 20,990 36% off

6. VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1

The VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV features a large display and stunning picture quality. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1

  • Full HD display
  • Frameless design
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Large display
  • Android TV OS
  • Stunning picture quality

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)

7. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5400A

The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a high-quality viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5400A

  • HD ready display
  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Android TV OS
  • Vibrant display

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)

₹ 20,990 43% off

Also read: Top 10 43-inch Android TVs for smart, versatile viewing

8. TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV 43V35MP

The TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV offers a large display and high-quality picture. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV 43V35MP

  • Full HD display
  • Smart TV features
  • Android TV OS
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Large display
  • Android TV OS
  • High-quality picture

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

Comparison Table

FeatureAcer AR32GR2841HDFLVW VW3251TCL 40S5400AVW VW40F1TCL 32S5403AFVW VW43F1TCL 32S5400ATOSHIBA 43V35MP
DisplayHD readyHD readyFull HDFull HDHD readyFull HDHD readyFull HD
DesignSleekFramelessBezel-lessFramelessBezel-lessFramelessBezel-lessSmart
Smart FeaturesYesAndroid TV OSAndroid TV OSAndroid TV OSAndroid TV OSAndroid TV OSAndroid TV OSAndroid TV OS

Best value for money:

The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL offers the best value for money with its vibrant display, smart features, and Google Assistant integration. It provides a premium viewing experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A stands out as the best overall product with its stunning display, bezel-less design, and Android TV OS. It offers a cinematic viewing experience with high-quality sound.

How to find the perfect android tv:

The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A stands out as the best overall product with its stunning display, bezel-less design, and Android TV OS. It offers a cinematic viewing experience with high-quality sound.

FAQs on android tv

The VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1 offers the best picture quality with its large display and stunning picture clarity.
Yes, all the TVs listed above are compatible with popular streaming services and offer smart TV features for easy access to your favorite content.
Yes, all the TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure peace of mind with your purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories