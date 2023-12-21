8 best android TVs in India: Reviews and buying guide

Looking for the perfect Android TV for your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 Android TVs available in India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the latest features, we've got you covered. Our detailed product descriptions and comparison table will help you find the best TV to suit your needs and preferences.
1. Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL
The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV offers vibrant colors and a sharp display. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and access your favorite content.
Specifications of Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL
- HD ready display
- Smart TV features
- Google Assistant
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple HDMI and USB ports
2. VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251
The VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design and stunning picture quality. With Android TV OS, you can access a wide range of apps and content.
Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251
- HD ready display
- Frameless design
- Android TV OS
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple connectivity options
3. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A
The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning display with minimal bezels. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience.
Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A
- Full HD display
- Bezel-less design
- Android TV OS
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple HDMI and USB ports
4. VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW40F1
The VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV features a sleek, bezel-less design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW40F1
- Full HD display
- Frameless design
- Android TV OS
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple connectivity options
5. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5403AF
The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a high-quality viewing experience.
Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5403AF
- HD ready display
- Bezel-less design
- Android TV OS
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple connectivity options
6. VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1
The VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV features a large display and stunning picture quality. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience.
Specifications of VW 43 inches Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43F1
- Full HD display
- Frameless design
- Android TV OS
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple connectivity options
7. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5400A
The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a sleek design and vibrant display. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a high-quality viewing experience.
Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart LED TV 32S5400A
- HD ready display
- Bezel-less design
- Android TV OS
- Dolby Audio
- Multiple connectivity options
8. TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV 43V35MP
The TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV offers a large display and high-quality picture. With Android TV OS and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a premium viewing experience.
Best value for money:
The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32GR2841HDFL offers the best value for money with its vibrant display, smart features, and Google Assistant integration. It provides a premium viewing experience at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Full HD Smart LED TV 40S5400A stands out as the best overall product with its stunning display, bezel-less design, and Android TV OS. It offers a cinematic viewing experience with high-quality sound.
How to find the perfect android tv:
