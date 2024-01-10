Icon
Best Asus gaming laptops: Top 10 picks for outstanding gaming performance

Published on Jan 10, 2024 10:29 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Asus gaming laptops

Summary:

Best Asus gaming laptops: Explore our comprehensive buying guide carefully crafted to streamline your search for gaming laptops. 

ASUS is a renowned brand in the gaming laptop industry, offering a wide range of powerful and reliable gaming laptops. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional eSports player, ASUS has a laptop for every budget and need. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best ASUS gaming laptops currently available in the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From budget-friendly options to high-end gaming rigs, we've got you covered.

1. ASUS Gaming Laptop FA577NU

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FA577NU is a powerful gaming machine with a high-performance Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It features a sleek design, a vibrant display, and a long-lasting battery, making it perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Powerful performance
  • Sleek design
  • Vibrant display

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited storage space
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) 90WHr Battery, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 15.6" FHD 144Hz, 6GB RTX 4050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11//1-Zone RGB/Gray/2.20 Kg), FA577NU-LP082W

₹ 1.3L 26% off

Also read: Best laptops under 60000 in India: Top 10 models to consider before purchase

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HF

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HF is a rugged and durable gaming laptop designed for hardcore gamers. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a high-refresh-rate display for smooth gaming performance.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Rugged and durable design
  • High-refresh-rate display
  • Smooth gaming performance

Cons

  • Slightly heavy
  • Average battery life
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024W

₹ 75,990 30% off

3. ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HE

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HE is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a stunning 144Hz display. It's a powerhouse for gaming and multitasking, with ample storage and memory options.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Powerful multitasking capabilities

Pros

  • High-performance gaming
  • Stunning 144Hz display
  • Ample storage and memory options

Cons

  • Slightly bulky
  • Expensive
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/MSO/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN385WS

₹ 1.0L 25% off

4. ASUS Gaming Laptop G614JJ

The ASUS Gaming Laptop G614JJ is a mid-range gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and a 144Hz display. It offers a good balance of performance, portability, and affordability for casual gamers.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Affordable gaming laptop

Pros

  • Good balance of performance and portability
  • Affordable price point
  • High-refresh-rate display

Cons

  • Limited memory options
  • Average build quality
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 64WHrs Battery, Intel Core i5-13450HX 13th Gen, 16" FHD+ 165Hz, 6GB RTX 3050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB KB/Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JJ-N3086WS

₹ 1.2L 21% off

5. ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HC

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HC is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and a high-quality display. It's an excellent choice for entry-level gamers and students on a tight budget.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Budget-friendly price

Pros

  • Powerful performance for the price
  • High-quality display
  • Affordable for students

Cons

  • Limited memory options
  • Average battery life
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, 4GB RTX 3050 Graphics, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/90WHr Battery/Black/2.3 kg), FX506HC-HN362WS

₹ 92,990 28% off

6. ASUS Gaming Laptop FA617XS

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FA617XS is a premium gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a stunning 4K display. It's designed for hardcore gamers and content creators who demand the best performance and visual quality.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
  • 15.6-inch 4K UHD display
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Premium build quality

Pros

  • Powerful performance and visual quality
  • Stunning 4K display
  • Ample memory and storage options

Cons

  • Expensive price point
  • Heavy and bulky design
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) 90WHr Battery, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 16" FHD+ 165Hz, 8GB Radeon RX 7600S, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Sandstorm/2.20 Kg) FA617XS-N3026WS

₹ 1.6L 26% off

7. ASUS Gaming Laptop FX577ZC

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FX577ZC is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a vibrant 120Hz display. It's a versatile machine that excels in gaming, content creation, and multitasking.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Versatile performance

Pros

  • High-performance gaming and content creation
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Ample storage and memory options

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design
  • Average battery life
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Gray/2.20 Kg), FX577ZC-HN192W

₹ 1.2L 23% off

8. ASUS Zephyrus GX650PY

The ASUS Zephyrus GX650PY is a premium gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, and a stunning 4K display. It's a powerhouse for hardcore gamers and professional eSports players who demand top-notch performance and visual quality.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i9 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics
  • 15.6-inch 4K UHD display
  • 32GB RAM
  • 2TB SSD
  • Premium build quality

Pros

  • Top-notch performance and visual quality
  • Stunning 4K display
  • Ample memory and storage options

Cons

  • Extremely expensive price point
  • Heavy and bulky design
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Dual Screen Laptop, 16" (40.64 cm) QHD+ 240Hz/3ms, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, 16GB RTX 4090, Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB SSD/Windows 11/With Office/Black/2.67 Kg), GX650PY-NM052WS

₹ 5.2L 17% off

Also read: Which are the best laptops under Rs. 20,000 that you can buy in 2023

9. ASUS Gaming Laptop G513RC

The ASUS Gaming Laptop G513RC is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a high-quality display. It offers a good balance of performance, affordability, and portability for casual gamers and students.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Budget-friendly price

Pros

  • Good balance of performance and portability
  • Affordable price point
  • High-quality display

Cons

  • Limited memory options
  • Average battery life
ASUS ROG Strix G15, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 15.6"(39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/Eclipse Gray/2.1 Kg),G513RC-HN251WS

₹ 1.2L 22% off

10. ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506LHB

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506LHB is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a high-quality display. It offers a good balance of performance, affordability, and portability for casual gamers and students.

Specifications:

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Budget-friendly price

Pros

  • Good balance of performance and portability
  • Affordable price point
  • High-quality display

Cons

  • Limited memory options
  • Average battery life
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS

₹ 77,990 33% off

Comparison table

FeaturesASUS Gaming Laptop FA577NUASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HFASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HEASUS Gaming Laptop G614JJASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HCASUS Gaming Laptop FA617XSASUS Gaming Laptop FX577ZCASUS Zephyrus GX650PYASUS Gaming Laptop G513RCASUS Gaming Laptop FX506LHB
ProcessorIntel Core i7Intel Core i5Intel Core i7Intel Core i5Intel Core i5Intel Core i7Intel Core i7Intel Core i9Intel Core i5Intel Core i5
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Display15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch 4K UHD15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch 4K UHD15.6-inch FHD15.6-inch FHD

Best value for money:

The ASUS Gaming Laptop FX506HC offers the best value for money, with its powerful Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and high-quality display at an affordable price point. It's an excellent choice for entry-level gamers and students looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop with solid performance.

Best overall product:

The ASUS Zephyrus GX650PY stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering top-notch performance with its Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, and stunning 4K display. It's a powerhouse for hardcore gamers and professional eSports players who demand the best features and visual quality.

How to find the perfect Asus gaming laptop?

FAQs on Asus gaming Laptop

ASUS gaming laptops are available in a wide price range, starting from budget-friendly options to high-end premium models, catering to different budget and performance needs.
When choosing an ASUS gaming laptop, look for a powerful processor, high-quality graphics, a vibrant display, ample memory and storage options, and a durable design for long-lasting performance and reliability.
Yes, ASUS gaming laptops are suitable for professional eSports players, offering top-notch performance, high-quality graphics, and stunning displays for an immersive gaming experience.
The newest releases in ASUS gaming laptops for the year include the latest Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, high-refresh-rate displays, and premium build quality for an enhanced gaming experience.
