Best laptops under ₹60000 in India: Top 10 models to consider before purchase

Published on Jan 09, 2024 14:16 IST









Summary: Best laptops under ₹60000 in India: Looking for good option? Check out our list of top 10 laptops with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, a comparison table on main features and FAQs to help you make an informed decision.

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've rounded up the top 10 best laptops under 60,000 in India. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or gaming, we've got you covered. From sleek designs to powerful processors, these laptops offer great value for their price. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs.

1. Dell Vostro 3510 The Dell Vostro 3510 is a sleek and powerful laptop that is perfect for work and everyday use. With a 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD, it offers great performance and storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display and Intel Integrated Graphics provide a stunning visual experience. It also features a backlit keyboard, Windows 10 Home, and long battery life. Specifications of Dell Vostro 3510 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD

15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Integrated Graphics

Backlit keyboard, Windows 10 Home

Long battery life

Pros Powerful performance

Ample storage

Stunning display Cons May not be suitable for high-end gaming

2. HP 15 (2021) The HP 15 (2021) is a reliable and versatile laptop that offers great performance and features. It is powered by a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, providing smooth multitasking and fast boot times. The 15.6-inch FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics deliver clear and vibrant visuals. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, HP TrueVision HD camera, and long-lasting battery. Specifications of HP 15 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display, Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home, HP TrueVision HD camera

Long-lasting battery

Pros Fast performance

Quick boot times

Clear and vibrant display Cons Limited storage capacity

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹ 1 Lakh: Top 10 affordable options 3. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is a stylish and lightweight laptop that offers reliable performance and portability. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, ensuring smooth everyday computing and fast data access. The 14-inch FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics provide clear and crisp visuals. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, Dolby Audio, and a comfortable keyboard. Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

14-inch FHD display, Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home, Dolby Audio

Comfortable keyboard

Pros Stylish and lightweight

Fast data access

Clear and crisp visuals Cons Limited RAM capacity

4. Acer Aspire 5 The Acer Aspire 5 is a high-performance laptop that offers a great balance of power and portability. It is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring fast and efficient multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics provide stunning visuals and smooth gaming. It also features Windows 10 Home, Acer BlueLightShield, and a backlit keyboard. Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics

Windows 10 Home, Acer BlueLightShield

Backlit keyboard

Pros High-performance

Stunning visuals

Smooth gaming experience Cons May be heavy for some users

5. ASUS VivoBook 15 The ASUS VivoBook 15 is a stylish and powerful laptop that offers great performance and features. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast data access. The 15.6-inch FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics deliver clear and vibrant visuals. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, ASUS SonicMaster, and a fingerprint sensor. Specifications of ASUS VivoBook 15 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display, Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home, ASUS SonicMaster

Fingerprint sensor

Pros Stylish and powerful

Fast data access

Clear and vibrant display Cons May heat up during heavy usage

6. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is a sleek and high-performance laptop that offers great value for money. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, providing smooth multitasking and fast boot times. The 14-inch FHD display and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics deliver stunning visuals and smooth gaming. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, Mi Blaze Unlock, and a long-lasting battery. Specifications of Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

14-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics

Windows 10 Home, Mi Blaze Unlock

Long-lasting battery

Pros Sleek and high-performance

Smooth multitasking

Stunning visuals Cons Limited RAM capacity

7. Dell Inspiron 3505 The Dell Inspiron 3505 is a reliable and affordable laptop that offers great everyday performance. It is powered by a 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast data access. The 15.6-inch FHD display and AMD Radeon Graphics deliver clear and vibrant visuals. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, Dell Mobile Connect, and a comfortable keyboard. Specifications of Dell Inspiron 3505 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 processor

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display, AMD Radeon Graphics

Windows 10 Home, Dell Mobile Connect

Comfortable keyboard

Pros Reliable and affordable

Smooth multitasking

Clear and vibrant display Cons Limited storage capacity

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful and stylish gaming laptop that offers great features for the price. It is equipped with a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring fast and efficient gaming performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display and NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics provide stunning visuals and smooth gaming. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, Lenovo Vantage, and a backlit keyboard. Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics

Windows 10 Home, Lenovo Vantage

Backlit keyboard

Pros Powerful gaming performance

Stunning visuals

Smooth gaming experience Cons May be heavy for some users

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹ 50000: Uncompromised performance 9. Acer Swift 3 The Acer Swift 3 is a lightweight and high-performance laptop that offers great value for money. It features a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, providing smooth multitasking and fast data access. The 14-inch FHD display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics deliver stunning visuals and smooth multitasking. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, Acer Purified.Voice, and a long-lasting battery. Specifications of Acer Swift 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

14-inch FHD display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Windows 10 Home, Acer Purified.Voice

Long-lasting battery

Pros Lightweight and high-performance

Smooth multitasking

Stunning visuals Cons Limited RAM capacity

Comparison Table

Features Dell Vostro 3510 HP 15 (2021) Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Acer Aspire 5 ASUS VivoBook 15 Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Dell Inspiron 3505 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Acer Swift 3 Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i3 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 RAM 8GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Storage 1TB HDD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD

Best value for money: The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition offers the best value for money, providing a sleek design, high-performance features, and a long-lasting battery at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering powerful gaming performance, stunning visuals, and efficient multitasking.

How to find the perfect Best Laptop under 60,000: Finding the ideal laptop under ₹60000 involves assessing your needs. Start by pinpointing your usage—gaming, work, or content creation. Look for a balance of specs: a powerful processor (like an Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5), ample RAM (8GB+), and a dedicated GPU for gaming or graphics-intensive tasks. Consider storage—preferably SSD for speed. Check display quality, resolution, and battery life for your usage pattern. Read reviews, compare prices, and consider after-sales service. Brands like HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus often offer quality options in this price range. Prioritize features that align with your specific requirements for the perfect fit.

FAQs on best Laptop under ₹60000 What is the average price of a laptop under ₹60000? The average price of a laptop under ₹ 60000 in India ranges from ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 55,000, depending on the brand, features, and specifications. Do these laptops come with a warranty? Yes, most laptops come with a standard manufacturer warranty of 1 year, which can be extended with additional warranty packages. Are these laptops suitable for gaming? While some laptops are designed specifically for gaming, others offer decent gaming performance with dedicated graphics and high-performance processors. Do these laptops support fast charging? Yes, many laptops come with fast charging technology that can quickly recharge the battery and provide extended usage.

