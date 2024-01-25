Best budget-friendly refrigerators: Get smart, affordable fridges, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 25, 2024









Summary: Discover the best 10 budget-friendly refrigerators in India for 2024, combining affordability with top-notch features. These fridges offer efficient cooling, innovative technology and ample storage, ensuring a perfect blend of value and performance for your kitchen. Read More Read Less

Refrigerators are an essential appliance for every household. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to find the right one that suits your needs and budget. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 budget-friendly refrigerators of 2024. Whether you're looking for a single-door, double-door, or side-by-side refrigerator, we've got you covered. We have considered factors such as price, energy efficiency, capacity, and additional features to help you find the best refrigerator for your home. Read on to explore the detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to make an informed decision.

1. Godrej EDGE 205B WRF Refrigerator

The Godrej EDGE 205B WRF Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 185 liters. It features a large vegetable tray, toughened glass shelves, and a built-in stabilizer. With a 5-star energy rating, this refrigerator is energy efficient and budget-friendly.

Pros Energy efficient

Spacious vegetable tray Cons Limited capacity for larger families

2. Whirlpool 205 WDE CLS Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 205 WDE CLS Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It comes with a 3-star energy rating, large crisper, and advanced moisture slider. The refrigerator also features a stabilizer-free operation.

Pros Stabilizer-free operation

Advanced moisture slider Cons Slightly smaller capacity

Also read: Best domestic refrigerators in India: 8 top-rated fridges to consider 3. Samsung RR20C1723S8 HL Refrigerator

The Samsung RR20C1723S8 HL Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 192 liters. It features an inverter compressor, built-in stabilizer, and a cool wave feature for efficient cooling. With a 4-star energy rating, this refrigerator is ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Pros Inverter compressor for energy efficiency

Cool wave feature for efficient cooling Cons Limited capacity for larger families

4. Haier HED 204DS P Refrigerator

The Haier HED 204DS P Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a direct cool technology, adjustable wire shelves, and a large freezer. The refrigerator also comes with a stabilizer-free operation.

Pros Stabilizer-free operation

Large freezer space Cons Limited capacity for larger families

5. Lloyd GLDC212SZBT2JC Refrigerator

The Lloyd GLDC212SZBT2JC Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a direct cool technology, large vegetable box, and adjustable wire shelves. The refrigerator also comes with a 4-star energy rating.

Pros Energy efficient

Spacious vegetable box Cons Limited capacity for larger families

6. Hisense RR94D4SSN Refrigerator

The Hisense RR94D4SSN Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 92 liters. It features a direct cool technology, adjustable wire shelves, and a large freezer. The refrigerator also comes with a stabilizer-free operation.

Pros Stabilizer-free operation

Compact size for small spaces Cons Limited capacity for larger families

7. Midea MDRD142FGF03 Refrigerator

The Midea MDRD142FGF03 Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 142 liters. It features a direct cool technology, adjustable wire shelves, and a large vegetable box. The refrigerator also comes with a 3-star energy rating.

Pros Energy efficient

Spacious vegetable box Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Also read: 10 best refrigerators with price details and features 8. Kelvinator KRC A110SGP Refrigerator

The Kelvinator KRC A110SGP Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 110 liters. It features a direct cool technology, adjustable wire shelves, and a large freezer. The refrigerator also comes with a 2-star energy rating.

Pros Compact size for small spaces

Affordable price Cons Limited capacity for larger families

9. Voltas Beko RDC205C S0PBE0M0000GO Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko RDC205C S0PBE0M0000GO Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a direct cool technology, adjustable wire shelves, and a large freezer. The refrigerator also comes with a 2-star energy rating.

Pros Affordable price

Spacious freezer Cons Limited capacity for larger families

10. HYUNDAI Silky Refrigerator

The HYUNDAI Silky Refrigerator is a single-door refrigerator with a capacity of 150 liters. It features a direct cool technology, adjustable wire shelves, and a large freezer. The refrigerator also comes with a 2-star energy rating.

Pros Compact size for small spaces

Affordable price Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Comparison Table

Capacity Energy Rating Special Features Godrej EDGE 205B WRF Refrigerator 185 liters 5-star Large vegetable tray, toughened glass shelves Whirlpool 205 WDE CLS Refrigerator 190 liters 3-star Large crisper, advanced moisture slider Samsung RR20C1723S8 HL Refrigerator 192 liters 4-star Inverter compressor, cool wave feature Haier HED 204DS P Refrigerator 190 liters NA Adjustable wire shelves, direct cool technology Lloyd GLDC212SZBT2JC Refrigerator 190 liters 4-star Spacious vegetable box, direct cool technology Hisense RR94D4SSN Refrigerator 92 liters NA Adjustable wire shelves, direct cool technology Midea MDRD142FGF03 Refrigerator 142 liters 3-star Spacious vegetable box, direct cool technology Kelvinator KRC A110SGP Refrigerator 110 liters 2-star Adjustable wire shelves, direct cool technology Voltas Beko RDC205C S0PBE0M0000GO Refrigerator 190 liters 2-star Spacious freezer, direct cool technology HYUNDAI Silky Refrigerator 150 liters 2-star Adjustable wire shelves, direct cool technology

Best value for money: The Whirlpool 205 WDE CLS Refrigerator stands out as the best value for money. With a capacity of 190 liters and a 3-star energy rating, this refrigerator offers an ideal combination of features and affordability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Samsung RR20C1723S8 HL Refrigerator is the best overall product in this category. With its inverter compressor, cool wave feature, and 4-star energy rating, it offers superior performance and energy efficiency, making it the top choice for households looking for a reliable and feature-packed refrigerator.

How to find the perfect budget-friendly refrigerator: When searching for the ideal budget-friendly refrigerator, prioritize essential features such as energy efficiency, capacity, and design. Consider reputable brands with positive user reviews. Look for promotions, discounts, and compare prices across retailers. Assess additional features like frost-free technology and adjustable shelves. Ensure the refrigerator fits seamlessly into your kitchen space. By balancing cost with functionality, you can discover the perfect budget-friendly refrigerator that meets both your needs and financial considerations.

FAQs on budget-friendly refrigerator Is the capacity of these refrigerators sufficient for a family of four? Yes, the capacity of these refrigerators is suitable for a family of four, providing ample space for storing groceries and essentials. Do these refrigerators come with a warranty? Yes, all the refrigerators mentioned come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind and quality assurance. Are these refrigerators energy efficient? Yes, the refrigerators featured in this list are designed to be energy efficient, helping you save on electricity bills. Do these refrigerators have adjustable shelves? Yes, most of the refrigerators listed come with adjustable shelves, allowing you to customize the storage space as per your convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.