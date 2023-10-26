Icon
Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on top-quality mixer grinders

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 26, 2023 11:02 IST
Summary:

Don't miss out on the best deals of the year! Save up to 60% on top-quality mixer grinders in the Great Indian Sale 2023. Upgrade your kitchen today.

mixer grinders
Get all kinds of stainless steel mixer grinders during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 is alive with excitement as shoppers from every corner of the country browse to snag unbeatable deals. The spotlight is on something every kitchen craves: top-quality mixer grinders.

These indispensable kitchen companions have revolutionized the way we cook, making our daily culinary endeavours a breeze. Whether you're an aspiring chef, a busy homemaker, or simply someone who enjoys the pleasure of preparing a home-cooked meal, a mixer grinder is your trusty sidekick. And now, it's within your reach like never before, with discounts reaching up to a staggering 60% during this remarkable sale.

Imagine effortlessly whipping up smoothies, grinding spices, or kneading dough for that perfect roti. The top-quality mixer grinders on offer are designed to cater to all your culinary requirements, ensuring that every meal you prepare is an absolute masterpiece. This sale is your chance to elevate your cooking game and introduce convenience and efficiency into your daily routine.

As you navigate through the labyrinth of discounts, promotions, and special offers in the highly anticipated Great Indian Sale 2023, don't forget to explore the incredible, unbeatable deals on must-have kitchen essentials. With discounts soaring up to 60% off, it's the ideal, opportune moment to invest wisely in a high-quality, durable mixer grinder that will serve as your reliable culinary partner for years to come. Don't let this golden opportunity slip through your fingers; seize the moment, make the most of the Great Indian Sale 2023, and transform your kitchen by equipping it with the very best, top-of-the-line appliances.

  1. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer grinder

Get ready for an upgrade in your kitchen with the Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder. This powerful 750-watt motor mixer grinder comes with an attractive design that not only elevates your kitchen aesthetics but also enhances your culinary experience. It's equipped with 3 stainless steel jars - a 1.5-liter wet jar, a 1-liter dry jar, and a 300ml chutney jar, along with a transparent juicer jar, ensuring you can prepare a variety of dishes effortlessly. Buy it now during the Great Indian Sale 2023 and grab amazing Amazon deals. Plus, enjoy the peace of mind with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer grinder

  1. Brand: Prestige
  2. Special Feature: Ergonomic Handle, Multiple Attachments
  3. Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H Centimeters
  4. Colour: Black
  5. Recommended Uses For Product: Grind

Pros

Cons

Transparent Juicer Jar

Noisy During Operation

Versatile and Efficient

 
cellpic 54% off
Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts
3.8 (17,062)
3.8 (17,062)
54% off
6,295 9,691
Buy now

2. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W

Take your kitchen experience to another level with the Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, a 750W powerhouse of efficiency. This mixer grinder boasts four jars, including a PC Juicer Jar, and a robust stainless steel build for exceptional durability. With its 3-speed motor, it guarantees faster and more efficient grinding. The ABS body ensures shock-free operation, and a special ventilator minimizes motor heating. This package includes Mixer Grinder, Juicer Jar, Liquid Jar, Dry Jar, Chutney Jar, and other essential accessories. Don't miss the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023 and exclusive deals to make this powerful mixer grinder yours!

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W

  1. Brand: Butterfly
  2. Colour: gray
  3. Product Dimensions: 18D x 51W x 29H Centimeters
  4. Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  5. Special Feature: Overload Protection, Shock Resistant, Overheat Protection, Auto Shut off

Pros 

cons

Special Motor Ventilator

Cord Length May Be Short

Aesthetically Designed

 
cellpic 53% off
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)
3.9 (28,057)
3.9 (28,057)
53% off
5,795 8,892
Buy now

3. Bajaj Gx 1 Mixer Grinder,500W

It’s time to get the Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder, a compact and reliable kitchen companion with a 500W motor. This versatile mixer grinder boasts a 2-in-1 function blade that excels at a variety of tasks, from blending to grinding. It's equipped with a motor overload protector, ensuring the appliance's longevity and your safety. The multi-functional blade system makes it a versatile performer, while the easy-grip handles enhance user-friendliness. Plus, it's ISI approved and comes with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind. Don't miss out on the upcoming Amazon sale in 2023 and seize the opportunity to acquire this efficient and budget-friendly kitchen appliance.

Specifications of Bajaj Gx 1 Mixer Grinder,500W

  1. Brand: Bajaj
  2. Colour: Blue
  3. Special Feature: Manual
  4. Capacity: 1.2 liters
  5. Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros

Cons

Multi-Functional Blade

Moderate Battery Life

Diverse Connectivity Options

 
cellpic 54% off
Bajaj Gx 1 Mixer Grinder,500W Titan Motor,3 Jars,2 In 1 Function Blade, Black
4 (21,307)
4 (21,307)
54% off
4,125 6,351
Buy now

4. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt

Improve your culinary experience with the Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder, a powerhouse boasting a 750W Turbo Motor. With advanced air ventilation and a sturdy coupler, it offers a remarkable 25 minutes of continuous grinding, even tackling tough ingredients like black gram dal. This top brand mixer grinder features specialized blades for masalas, chutneys, shakes, and purees, and it comes with three food-grade stainless steel jars, each equipped with a semi-transparent lid for ingredient visibility. Plus, it's backed by a 5-year motor warranty and a 2-year product warranty. Don't miss out on this fantastic addition to your kitchen, available during the Great Indian Sale 2023.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt

  1. Brand: PHILIPS
  2. Colour: Black
  3. Product Dimensions: 37D x 21W x 26H Centimeters
  4. Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  5. Special Feature: Jar Material: Stainless Steel, Material Blade: Stainless Steel

Pros

Cons

25 Minutes Continuous Grinding

Some Noise During Operation

Leak Proof Stainless Steel Jars

 
cellpic 43% off
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
4.1 (29,282)
4.1 (29,282)
43% off
5,295 7,591
Buy now

Also Read: 10 best mixer grinders to buy in 2023 | HT Shop Now (hindustantimes.com)

5. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, a compact 600W kitchen dynamo that takes up minimal space compared to bulky food processors. With easy operation and detachable, washable parts, it simplifies your kitchen routine. This multifunctional marvel combines the roles of a mixer, grinder, juicer, and chopper, making it the all-in-one solution for your culinary needs. Prepare fresh and healthy fruit juices in seconds with the blender and grind dry spices and chutneys effortlessly. Get ready for the Great Indian Sale 2023 and seize the latest deals on mixer grinders for an efficient kitchen upgrade.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts

  1. Brand: COOKWELL
  2. Colour: Silver
  3. Special Feature: Compact
  4. Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 30H Centimeters
  5. Included Components: User Manual, Blades, Jars, Mixer grinder

Pros

Cons

Detachable Parts

Not Ideal for Heavy Tasks

Compact Design

 
cellpic 63% off
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver)
4.2 (15,980)
4.2 (15,980)
63% off
6,000 9,801
Buy now

6. Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder is your ideal kitchen companion, boasting a powerful 500W motor that excels in various culinary tasks. It comes with three sturdy stainless steel jars for liquidizing, wet/dry grinding, and chutney making. The ergonomic design features easy-grip jar handles, making it a user-friendly appliance. With a 3-speed control and incher for momentary operation, you have precision at your fingertips. While it runs on a powerful motor, you might experience some initial burning smell, but it's normal and should not recur. Don't miss to seize this efficient mixer grinder for your kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder

  1. Brand: Bajaj
  2. Colour: White
  3. Product Dimensions: 11.2D x 16.6W x 5.5H Centimeters
  4. Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  5. Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control

Pros

Cons

Easy-Grip Jar Handles

Noisy During Operation

Ergonomic Design

 
cellpic 38% off
Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature, 3 Jars, White
4.2 (45,107)
4.2 (45,107)
38% off
3,210 4,421
Buy now

7. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder 750 W

The Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, with its 750W motor, brings efficiency and versatility to your kitchen. It features four stainless steel jars and a PC juicer jar for a wide range of culinary tasks. The 3-speed control with a whip option allows precise operation, while an LED light indicates power status. Don't worry about an initial burning smell; it's normal and won't recur. The mixer grinder handles tasks like wet grinding, chutney making, grating, mincing, dry grinding, and blending with ease. Its non-slip feet and automatic overload cut-off make it a reliable choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder 750 W

  1. Item Weight: 4 kg 650 g
  2. Item Dimensions LxWxH: 40 x 24.5 x 31.5 Centimeters
  3. Wattage: 750 W
  4. No of Jars: 4
  5. Jar Material: Stainless Steel jars and PC Juicer Jar; Body

Pros 

cons

LED Power Indicator

Limited Accessories

Automatic Overload Cut-Off

 
cellpic 47% off
Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)
4 (23,171)
4 (23,171)
47% off
5,069 7,439
Buy now

8. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, a versatile kitchen marvel designed for authentic results. Its uniquely crafted blunt PoundingBlade replicates the pounding effect on dry ingredients, delivering a genuine texture and taste to your dishes. The hands-free operation with unique lid-locks and strong suction feet ensures stability during use. This mixer grinder excels in wet, dry, and chutney grinding with its stainless steel blades, and the concealed bush guarantees contamination-free results. With cable management and overload protection, it's a reliable choice for any kitchen. The high-grade stainless steel jars and ergonomic handles complete this India-made powerhouse.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

  1. Brand: Bosch
  2. Colour: Black
  3. Product Dimensions: 21D x 49.5W x 21.9H Centimeters
  4. Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  5. Special Feature: Overload Protection

Pros

Cons

Contamination-Free Mixing

Heavier Than Some

Hands-Free Operation

 
cellpic 41% off
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN, 1000W 4 Jars Black
4.3 (13,754)
4.3 (13,754)
41% off
10,590 14,881
Buy now

Also Read: Grind like a pro: Discover top 8 juicer mixer grinders of 2023 | HT Shop Now (hindustantimes.com)

9. Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt

The Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is the perfect kitchen companion for all your grinding needs. Equipped with a high torque copper motor, it guarantees efficient and precise performance. With 5 years of motor warranty and 2 years on the product, this mixer grinder is built to last. Its hardened stainless steel Techno Blade ensures fine grinding, while the food-grade jars and blades provide safety and hygiene. Operating at over 20,000 RPM, it delivers swift grinding results. The easy-to-open PP flexi lids and different jar sizes make it incredibly versatile. Don't miss the Great Indian Sale 2023 to grab this reliable appliance at exclusive prices.

Specifications of Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt

  1. Brand: USHA
  2. Colour: Green
  3. Product Dimensions: 15D x 16W x 23H Centimeters
  4. Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  5. Special Feature: Anti-Skid

Pros

Cons

Food-Grade Jars & Blades

Basic Features

Techno Blade for Fine Grinding

 
cellpic 46% off
Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars and 2 Years Product Warranty & 5 Years Motor Warranty (Green)
3.9 (6,416)
3.9 (6,416)
46% off
5,190 7,581
Buy now

10. Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is your versatile kitchen companion for various culinary tasks. It comes with three jars, each serving a unique purpose. The powerful 500W motor and multi-functional blade system ensure effective grinding and blending. With three-speed control and stainless steel blades, this mixer grinder is designed for efficiency. While it operates with a noise level between 80-90 dB, you may experience a slight initial burning smell, which is normal. The product comes with a 1-year domestic warranty, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

  1. Brand: Lifelong
  2. Colour: Black
  3. Product Dimensions: 11.5D x 13.8W x 7.9H Centimeters
  4. Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  5. Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control, Anti-Skid

Pros

Cons

Efficient Blade System

Not Ideal for Heavy Tasks

Value for Money

 
cellpic 69% off
Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Liquidizing, Wet Grinding and Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel blades, 1 Year Warranty (Black)
3.9 (43,595)
3.9 (43,595)
69% off
3,500 5,901
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Products

 Feature 1

 Feature 2

 Feature 3

Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer grinder 

Sturdy Handles

Versatile Jars

Powerful 750 Watts Motor

Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder 750WStainless steel bodySeparate blender jarAnti-slip pads
Bajaj Gx 1 Mixer Grinder,500WStainless steel jarsPowerful 500 w titan power2 in 1 function blade
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 WattLeak proof jarsFood grade rust free jarsQuick cool ventilation
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 WattsDetachable and Washable PartsVersatile UsageMultifunctional Design
Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer GrinderElegant body designMulti function blade system3 speed control
Butterfly Smart Mixer GrinderSharp Rotating BladesTransparent LidUser Friendly 3-Speed Knob
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer GrinderSuction feetstainless steel jarsChrome finish
Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-WattFood-Grade MaterialsMultiple Jar SizesHigh Torque Motor
Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder3 Stainless Steel Jars500W Powerful MotorEasy Grip Handles

Best overall product

The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is powered by a 750W Turbo Motor and stands out in its category. This device can grind continuously for an impressive 25 minutes, tackling even the hardest ingredients like black gram dal. Its specialized blades are perfect for various dishes, and its three food-grade stainless steel jars with semi-transparent lids allow for easy ingredient monitoring. With a 5-year motor and 2-year product warranty, this mixer grinder is not only efficient but also ensures long-term reliability.

Best value for money product

The Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder comes with a compact 500W motor and offers incredible value for its price. It's versatile, thanks to its multi-functional blade system that handles tasks ranging from blending to grinding. The motor overload protector ensures the safety and longevity of the appliance. Its easy-grip handles and ISI approval, coupled with a one-year warranty, make it a trusted and budget-friendly choice for any kitchen.

How to choose a suitable Mixer Grinder Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023?

Here are points to guide you in choosing a suitable mixer grinder during Amazon'sGreat Indian Sale in 2023:

  1. Research and Reviews: Begin with top-rated mixer grinders on Amazon. Prioritize those with 4-star ratings and above. Dive into user reviews, ensuring you consider both the positives and negatives for a comprehensive understanding.
  2. Wattage and Speed: Look for mixer grinders that offer between 500-750 watts for efficient domestic use. Having multiple speed settings can be beneficial for grinding various ingredients to the desired consistency.
  3. Brand Reputation: Invest in established brands. They often come with the promise of superior quality, longer durability, and reliable after-sales service.
  4. Features and Attachments: Ensure the chosen model has the necessary attachments for your culinary tasks. Check for safety features, such as overload protection, to ensure long-term, secure operation.
  5. Budget and Discounts: While the sale might present numerous deals, have a predefined budget. It's fine to slightly stretch for better features, but quality should always remain the main criterion over discounts.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts ₹ 6,295
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey) ₹ 5,795
Bajaj Gx 1 Mixer Grinder,500W Titan Motor,3 Jars,2 In 1 Function Blade, Black ₹ 4,125
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) ₹ 5,295
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) ₹ 6,000
Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature, 3 Jars, White ₹ 3,210
Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey) ₹ 5,069
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN, 1000W 4 Jars Black ₹ 10,590
Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars and 2 Years Product Warranty & 5 Years Motor Warranty (Green) ₹ 5,190
Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Liquidizing, Wet Grinding and Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel blades, 1 Year Warranty (Black) ₹ 3,500

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on mixer grinders

Are there any special discounts on Mixer Grinders during the sale?

Yes, during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023, many products including mixer grinders from top brands are offered at discounted prices. You can expect discounts ranging from 10% up to 70% or even more, depending on the brand and model.

Can I avail additional discounts or cashback offers with bank credit/debit cards during the sale?

A: Amazon often collaborates with various banks to offer additional cashback or instant discount on credit and debit card transactions. It's advisable to check the ongoing bank offers before making a purchase to maximize your savings.

How can I be sure that I'm purchasing a genuine product and not a counterfeit one?

A: Amazon takes measures to ensure the authenticity of products sold on its platform. If you're buying a mixer grinder, make sure it is "Fulfilled by Amazon" or sold by a trusted and highly-rated seller. Reading user reviews and checking seller ratings can also help in making an informed decision.

What if the Mixer Grinder I purchase during the sale is defective or I'm not satisfied with the product?

A: Amazon has a return policy in place for such scenarios. If the product is defective or you're not satisfied with it, you can initiate a return within the stipulated return window. Ensure that you keep the product in its original condition and have all the packaging, accessories, and invoice intact for a hassle-free return process.

Are there any exchange offers available for mixer grinders during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023?

A: Amazon occasionally offers exchange deals where you can trade in your old appliances for discounts on new ones. It's best to check the product listing or the sale promotional pages to see if such offers are available for mixer grinders during the 2023 sale.
