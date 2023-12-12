10 best washing machines under Rs. 20000 in India: Comparison and review

10 best washing machines under Rs. 20000 in India: Elevate your laundry experience with top picks. The market is flooded with options when it comes to washing machines under 20000. With so many brands and models to choose from, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 best washing machines under 20000 in India. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Whether you are looking for a fully automatic or semi-automatic washing machine, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find the best washing machine that suits your needs and budget.

1. Samsung Fully Automatic WA70A4002GS/TL The Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL is a fully automatic washing machine that comes with a 7kg capacity, ideal for small to medium-sized families. It features a powerful motor and a variety of wash programs to suit different fabric types. The machine is also equipped with a built-in heater for hot water wash, ensuring thorough cleaning. Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic WA70A4002GS/TL: 7kg capacity

Fully automatic

Built-in heater

Multiple wash programs

Powerful motor

Pros Ideal for small to medium-sized families

Comes with a variety of wash programs

Equipped with a built-in heater for hot water wash Cons May not be suitable for large families

The Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 is a fully automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity, making it perfect for small families. It features advanced wash motions that ensure thorough cleaning while being gentle on clothes. The machine also comes with a hard water wash program, making it suitable for areas with high levels of hard water.

Fully automatic

Advanced wash motions

Hard water wash program

Energy-efficient

Pros Suitable for areas with hard water

Energy-efficient

Gentle on clothes Cons May not be suitable for large families

The Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity. It features an inverter motor that ensures quiet and efficient operation. The machine also comes with a diamond drum design that prevents clothes from getting damaged during the wash cycle, making it suitable for delicate fabrics.

Fully automatic

Inverter motor

Diamond drum design

Quiet operation

Pros Quiet and efficient operation

Prevents damage to delicate fabrics

Energy-efficient Cons May not be suitable for large families

Fully automatic

Ecobubble technology

Digital inverter motor

Energy-efficient

Pros Suitable for larger families

Effective cleaning at low temperatures

Long-lasting performance Cons May be more expensive than other models

5. LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine The LG P7020NGAZ is the best washing machine with a 7 kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a unique turbo drum that ensures powerful washing performance, removing tough stains with ease. The machine also comes with a smart inverter motor that offers energy-efficient and quiet operation. Specifications of LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine: 7kg capacity

Fully automatic

Turbo drum

Smart inverter motor

Energy-efficient

Pros Powerful washing performance

Energy-efficient and quiet operation

Suitable for small families Cons May not be suitable for larger families

6. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 6kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a large wash tub that can handle large loads of laundry, making it ideal for heavy-duty washing. The machine also comes with a waterproof control panel for added safety. Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I: 6kg capacity

Semi-automatic

Large wash tub

Waterproof control panel

Heavy-duty washing

Pros Ideal for heavy-duty washing

Can handle large loads of laundry

Added safety with waterproof control panel Cons Requires manual effort

7. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a powerful motor that ensures thorough cleaning, even for tough stains. The machine also comes with a smart scrub station that allows for easy scrubbing of collars and cuffs. Specifications of Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE: 7kg capacity

Semi-automatic

Powerful motor

Smart scrub station

Durable build

Pros Thorough cleaning for tough stains

Easy scrubbing with smart scrub station

Durable build Cons Requires manual effort

Fully automatic top-loading

Spa wash system

6th sense smart sensors

Energy-efficient

Pros Gentle cleaning of clothes

Automatic adjustment of water levels and detergent dosage

Energy-efficient Cons May not be suitable for larger families

9. Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE is a semi-automatic washing machine with an 8.5kg capacity, making it suitable for larger families. It features a large wash tub that can handle heavy loads, making it ideal for heavy-duty washing. The machine also comes with a multi-utility tray that allows for easy sorting and carrying of clothes. Specifications of Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR: 8.5kg capacity

Semi-automatic

Large wash tub

Multi-utility tray

Heavy-duty washing

Pros Ideal for heavy-duty washing

Can handle heavy loads

Convenient multi-utility tray Cons Requires manual effort

10. Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME The Whirlpool 7.5 ACE SUPREME is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 7.5kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a super-soak technology that ensures effective stain removal, even for tough stains. The machine also comes with a large wash tub that can handle heavy loads with ease. Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME: 7.5kg capacity

Semi-automatic

Super soak technology

Large wash tub

Effective stain removal

Pros Effective stain removal

Can handle heavy loads

Suitable for small to medium-sized families Cons Requires manual effort

Best 3 features for you:

Product Capacity Wash Type Motor Type Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL 7kg Fully automatic Powerful motor Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 7kg Fully automatic Advanced wash motions Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL 7kg Fully automatic Inverter motor Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL 8kg Fully automatic Ecobubble technology LG P7020NGAZ 7kg Fully automatic Turbo drum Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I 6kg Semi-automatic Large wash tub Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE 7kg Semi-automatic Powerful motor Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC 6.5kg Fully automatic top loading Spa wash system Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR 8.5kg Semi-automatic Large wash tub Whirlpool 7.5 ACE SUPREME 7.5kg Semi-automatic Super soak technology

Best value for money: The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is the best value for money, offering a good balance of features and affordability. With a 6kg capacity and powerful motor, it is ideal for small families looking for a reliable washing machine that doesn't break the bank.

Best overall product: The Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL is the best overall product in the category, offering an 8kg capacity, eco bubble technology, and a digital inverter motor. It is perfect for larger families looking for an energy-efficient, high-performance washing machine.

How to find the best washing machine under 20000 in India?