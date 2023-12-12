Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best washing machines under Rs. 20000 in India: Comparison and review

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 12, 2023 17:14 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

10 best washing machines under Rs. 20,000: Check out our comprehensive list of the top washing machines with complete product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs.

Washing Machines under 20000
10 best washing machines under Rs. 20000 in India: Elevate your laundry experience with top picks.

The market is flooded with options when it comes to washing machines under 20000. With so many brands and models to choose from, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 best washing machines under 20000 in India. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Whether you are looking for a fully automatic or semi-automatic washing machine, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find the best washing machine that suits your needs and budget.

1. Samsung Fully Automatic WA70A4002GS/TL

The Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL is a fully automatic washing machine that comes with a 7kg capacity, ideal for small to medium-sized families. It features a powerful motor and a variety of wash programs to suit different fabric types. The machine is also equipped with a built-in heater for hot water wash, ensuring thorough cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic WA70A4002GS/TL:

  • 7kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Built-in heater
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Ideal for small to medium-sized families
  • Comes with a variety of wash programs
  • Equipped with a built-in heater for hot water wash

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large families
cellpic
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)
4.4 ratings (27,275)
4.4 ratings (27,275)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. Whirlpool Fully Automatic WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0

The Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 is a fully automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity, making it perfect for small families. It features advanced wash motions that ensure thorough cleaning while being gentle on clothes. The machine also comes with a hard water wash program, making it suitable for areas with high levels of hard water.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic WA70A4002GS/TL:

  • 7kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Advanced wash motions
  • Hard water wash program
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Suitable for areas with hard water
  • Energy-efficient
  • Gentle on clothes

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large families
cellpic
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)
4.2 ratings (11,346)
4.2 ratings (11,346)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic WA70BG4441YY/TL

The Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity. It features an inverter motor that ensures quiet and efficient operation. The machine also comes with a diamond drum design that prevents clothes from getting damaged during the wash cycle, making it suitable for delicate fabrics.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic WA70BG4441YY/TL:

  • 7kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Inverter motor
  • Diamond drum design
  • Quiet operation

Pros

  • Quiet and efficient operation
  • Prevents damage to delicate fabrics
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large families
cellpic
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
4.2 ratings (5,134)
4.2 ratings (5,134)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: 10 best washing machines in India for blanket laundry

4. Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4441BG/TL

The Samsung Ecobubble WA80BG4441BG/TL is a fully automatic washing machine with an 8 kg capacity, making it suitable for larger families. It features eco-bubble technology that ensures effective cleaning even at low temperatures, saving energy. The machine also comes with a digital inverter motor that offers long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble WA80BG4441BG/TL:

  • 8kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Digital inverter motor
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Suitable for larger families
  • Effective cleaning at low temperatures
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other models
cellpic
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
4.3 ratings (15,656)
4.3 ratings (15,656)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The LG P7020NGAZ is the best washing machine with a 7 kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a unique turbo drum that ensures powerful washing performance, removing tough stains with ease. The machine also comes with a smart inverter motor that offers energy-efficient and quiet operation.

Specifications of LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

  • 7kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Turbo drum
  • Smart inverter motor
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Powerful washing performance
  • Energy-efficient and quiet operation
  • Suitable for small families

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger families
cellpic
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
4.3 ratings (4,609)
4.3 ratings (4,609)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I

The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 6kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a large wash tub that can handle large loads of laundry, making it ideal for heavy-duty washing. The machine also comes with a waterproof control panel for added safety.

Specifications of Whirlpool Semi-Automatic SUPERB ATOM 60I:

  • 6kg capacity
  • Semi-automatic
  • Large wash tub
  • Waterproof control panel
  • Heavy-duty washing

Pros

  • Ideal for heavy-duty washing
  • Can handle large loads of laundry
  • Added safety with waterproof control panel

Cons

  • Requires manual effort
cellpic
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)
4.3 ratings (3,346)
4.3 ratings (3,346)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE

The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a powerful motor that ensures thorough cleaning, even for tough stains. The machine also comes with a smart scrub station that allows for easy scrubbing of collars and cuffs.

Specifications of Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE:

  • 7kg capacity
  • Semi-automatic
  • Powerful motor
  • Smart scrub station
  • Durable build

Pros

  • Thorough cleaning for tough stains
  • Easy scrubbing with smart scrub station
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Requires manual effort
cellpic
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)
4.2 ratings (10,452)
4.2 ratings (10,452)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: 10 best washing machines in India in November 2023

8. Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top Loading WHITEMAGIC

The Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC is a fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a 6.5kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a spa wash system that ensures gentle cleaning of clothes, preserving their quality. The machine also comes with a 6th sense smart sensor that automatically adjusts water levels and detergent dosage for optimal performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top Loading WHITEMAGIC:

  • 6.5kg capacity
  • Fully automatic top-loading
  • Spa wash system
  • 6th sense smart sensors
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Gentle cleaning of clothes
  • Automatic adjustment of water levels and detergent dosage
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger families
cellpic
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology)
4.2 ratings (5,962)
4.2 ratings (5,962)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR

The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE is a semi-automatic washing machine with an 8.5kg capacity, making it suitable for larger families. It features a large wash tub that can handle heavy loads, making it ideal for heavy-duty washing. The machine also comes with a multi-utility tray that allows for easy sorting and carrying of clothes.

Specifications of Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR:

  • 8.5kg capacity
  • Semi-automatic
  • Large wash tub
  • Multi-utility tray
  • Heavy-duty washing

Pros

  • Ideal for heavy-duty washing
  • Can handle heavy loads
  • Convenient multi-utility tray

Cons

  • Requires manual effort
cellpic
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N, Grey Dazzle, 2x Drying Power)
4.3 ratings (1,147)
4.3 ratings (1,147)
amazonLogo
Get Price

10. Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME

The Whirlpool 7.5 ACE SUPREME is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 7.5kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a super-soak technology that ensures effective stain removal, even for tough stains. The machine also comes with a large wash tub that can handle heavy loads with ease.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Semi-Automatic ACE SUPREME:

  • 7.5kg capacity
  • Semi-automatic
  • Super soak technology
  • Large wash tub
  • Effective stain removal

Pros

  • Effective stain removal
  • Can handle heavy loads
  • Suitable for small to medium-sized families

Cons

  • Requires manual effort
cellpic
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 7.5 SUPREME, Grey Dazzle, Fast Drying)
4.3 ratings (5,270)
4.3 ratings (5,270)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Best 3 features for you:

ProductCapacityWash TypeMotor Type
Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL7kgFully automaticPowerful motor
Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.07kgFully automaticAdvanced wash motions
Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL7kgFully automaticInverter motor
Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL8kgFully automaticEcobubble technology
LG P7020NGAZ7kgFully automaticTurbo drum
Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I6kgSemi-automaticLarge wash tub
Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE7kgSemi-automaticPowerful motor
Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC6.5kgFully automatic top loadingSpa wash system
Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR8.5kgSemi-automaticLarge wash tub
Whirlpool 7.5 ACE SUPREME7.5kgSemi-automaticSuper soak technology

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is the best value for money, offering a good balance of features and affordability. With a 6kg capacity and powerful motor, it is ideal for small families looking for a reliable washing machine that doesn't break the bank.

Best overall product:

The Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL is the best overall product in the category, offering an 8kg capacity, eco bubble technology, and a digital inverter motor. It is perfect for larger families looking for an energy-efficient, high-performance washing machine.

How to find the best washing machine under 20000 in India?

The Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL is the best overall product in the category, offering an 8kg capacity, eco bubble technology, and a digital inverter motor. It is perfect for larger families looking for an energy-efficient and high-performance washing machine.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum) Get Price
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) Get Price
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) Get Price
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) Get Price
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) Get Price
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology) Get Price
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology) Get Price
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology) Get Price
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N, Grey Dazzle, 2x Drying Power) Get Price
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 7.5 SUPREME, Grey Dazzle, Fast Drying) Get Price

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories
imageLead

10 best smart TVs in India: Comprehensive guide to elevate your experience

imageLead

10 best 32 inch LED TVs you can buy for your upgrade

imageLead

9 best Bajaj geysers in India: Comprehensive buying guide

imageLead

10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands

imageLead

10 best LED TVs in India: Compare features, prices and pros and cons

RELATED washing machine STORIES
imageLead
10 best 7kg LG washing machine versus other models: Top energy-efficient picks
imageLead
10 best portable washing machines in India
imageLead
10 best washing machines in India: Compare top brands and prices
imageLead
Fully automatic washing machine: 10 options to make laundry task easy-breezy
imageLead
LG top load washing machine: 10 best picks for efficient laundry experience

FAQs on best washing machine under 20000 in India

What is the capacity of the washing machines?

The capacity of the washing machines ranges from 6kg to 8.5kg, catering to small to large families.

Are the washing machines energy-efficient?

Yes, most of the washing machines listed are energy-efficient, saving you money on electricity bills.

Do the washing machines come with a warranty?

Yes, all the washing machines come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
home appliances FOR LESS