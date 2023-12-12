10 best washing machines under Rs. 20000 in India: Comparison and review

Summary:
10 best washing machines under Rs. 20,000: Check out our comprehensive list of the top washing machines with complete product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs.
The market is flooded with options when it comes to washing machines under 20000. With so many brands and models to choose from, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 best washing machines under 20000 in India. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Whether you are looking for a fully automatic or semi-automatic washing machine, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find the best washing machine that suits your needs and budget.
The Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL is a fully automatic washing machine that comes with a 7kg capacity, ideal for small to medium-sized families. It features a powerful motor and a variety of wash programs to suit different fabric types. The machine is also equipped with a built-in heater for hot water wash, ensuring thorough cleaning.
The Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 is a fully automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity, making it perfect for small families. It features advanced wash motions that ensure thorough cleaning while being gentle on clothes. The machine also comes with a hard water wash program, making it suitable for areas with high levels of hard water.
The Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL is a fully automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity. It features an inverter motor that ensures quiet and efficient operation. The machine also comes with a diamond drum design that prevents clothes from getting damaged during the wash cycle, making it suitable for delicate fabrics.
The Samsung Ecobubble WA80BG4441BG/TL is a fully automatic washing machine with an 8 kg capacity, making it suitable for larger families. It features eco-bubble technology that ensures effective cleaning even at low temperatures, saving energy. The machine also comes with a digital inverter motor that offers long-lasting performance.
The LG P7020NGAZ is the best washing machine with a 7 kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a unique turbo drum that ensures powerful washing performance, removing tough stains with ease. The machine also comes with a smart inverter motor that offers energy-efficient and quiet operation.
The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 6kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a large wash tub that can handle large loads of laundry, making it ideal for heavy-duty washing. The machine also comes with a waterproof control panel for added safety.
The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 7kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a powerful motor that ensures thorough cleaning, even for tough stains. The machine also comes with a smart scrub station that allows for easy scrubbing of collars and cuffs.
The Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC is a fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a 6.5kg capacity, making it suitable for small families. It features a spa wash system that ensures gentle cleaning of clothes, preserving their quality. The machine also comes with a 6th sense smart sensor that automatically adjusts water levels and detergent dosage for optimal performance.
The Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE is a semi-automatic washing machine with an 8.5kg capacity, making it suitable for larger families. It features a large wash tub that can handle heavy loads, making it ideal for heavy-duty washing. The machine also comes with a multi-utility tray that allows for easy sorting and carrying of clothes.
The Whirlpool 7.5 ACE SUPREME is a semi-automatic washing machine with a 7.5kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a super-soak technology that ensures effective stain removal, even for tough stains. The machine also comes with a large wash tub that can handle heavy loads with ease.
|Product
|Capacity
|Wash Type
|Motor Type
|Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL
|7kg
|Fully automatic
|Powerful motor
|Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0
|7kg
|Fully automatic
|Advanced wash motions
|Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL
|7kg
|Fully automatic
|Inverter motor
|Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL
|8kg
|Fully automatic
|Ecobubble technology
|LG P7020NGAZ
|7kg
|Fully automatic
|Turbo drum
|Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I
|6kg
|Semi-automatic
|Large wash tub
|Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM GREY DAZZLE
|7kg
|Semi-automatic
|Powerful motor
|Whirlpool WHITEMAGIC
|6.5kg
|Fully automatic top loading
|Spa wash system
|Whirlpool 8.5 GREY DAZZLE 10YR
|8.5kg
|Semi-automatic
|Large wash tub
|Whirlpool 7.5 ACE SUPREME
|7.5kg
|Semi-automatic
|Super soak technology
The Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I is the best value for money, offering a good balance of features and affordability. With a 6kg capacity and powerful motor, it is ideal for small families looking for a reliable washing machine that doesn't break the bank.
The Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL is the best overall product in the category, offering an 8kg capacity, eco bubble technology, and a digital inverter motor. It is perfect for larger families looking for an energy-efficient, high-performance washing machine.
