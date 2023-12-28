Best geyser brands in India: Top 10 picks for efficient water heating

Are you tired of cold showers during the winter months? A geyser is an essential appliance for any Indian household, providing hot water for bathing, cooking, and cleaning. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best geyser brand can be overwhelming. We have curated a list of the top 10 geyser brands in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced safety features, or value for money, we've got you covered.

1. Crompton Storage Water Heater The Crompton Storage Water Heater is equipped with advanced safety features, including a high-precision thermostat and an advanced 3-level safety system. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency and fast heating. The elegant design and durable build make it a popular choice among consumers. Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 10 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Pros Energy efficient

Durable build

Advanced safety features Cons Limited capacity

Slightly expensive

Our Pick Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) ₹ 10,400 45% off ₹ 5,699 from

2. Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater The Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater offers a unique combination of style and functionality. With a powerful copper heating element and a temperature control knob, it delivers hot water instantly. The 4-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, while the durable build ensures long-lasting use. Specifications of Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros Stylish design

Powerful heating element

Energy efficient Cons Limited capacity

Relatively higher price

Crompton Juno 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation (White) ₹ 10,500 14% off ₹ 8,999 from

Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide 3. Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater The Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater is known for its multiple safety systems, including a fusible plug, thermostat, and thermal cutout. The 4-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the durable outer body provides protection against corrosion and rust. Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros Multiple safety systems

Corrosion-resistant body

Energy efficient Cons Bulky design

Limited capacity options

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White ₹ 12,200 46% off ₹ 6,599 from

4. V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater features a vertical design, making it ideal for compact spaces. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency, while the durable tank and glass-lined heating element ensure long-lasting performance. Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros Vertical design for compact spaces

Energy efficient

Durable build Cons Limited capacity options

Relatively higher price

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White ₹ 9,500 24% off ₹ 7,199 from

5. Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater The Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater is known for its elegant design and glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance. The powerful heating element ensures quick heating, while the 5-star energy rating offers excellent energy efficiency. Specifications of Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Pros Elegant design

Corrosion-resistant tank

Energy efficient Cons Limited capacity options

Slightly expensive

Crompton Amica Classic 25L Storage Water Heater (Geyser). ₹ 10,500 33% off ₹ 6,999 from

6. Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater features a durable build and a glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the superior glass line coating offers protection against hard water and corrosion. Specifications of Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Pros Durable build

Corrosion-resistant tank

Energy efficient Cons Limited capacity options

Slightly expensive

Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White) ₹ 11,500 45% off ₹ 6,351 from

7. Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater features a sleek and compact design, making it ideal for modern bathrooms. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Feroglas technology and anode rod offer protection against corrosion and hard water scaling. Specifications of Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on inner tank

Pros Sleek and compact design

Corrosion-resistant tank

Energy efficient Cons Limited capacity options

Slightly expensive

Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting ₹ 21,075 48% off ₹ 10,998 from

8. Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater The Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater features a glass line-coated tank for corrosion resistance and durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency, while the superior glassline coating ensures protection against hard water and corrosion. Specifications of Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater: Capacity: 25 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros Corrosion-resistant tank

Energy efficient

Durable build Cons Limited capacity options

Relatively higher price

Crompton Acenza 15L Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Superior Glassline Coating, 8 Bar pressure rating and 5yr Tank warranty ₹ 9,100 35% off ₹ 5,949 from

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home 9. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater features a compact and space-saving design, making it ideal for small bathrooms. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the durable tank and glassline heating element offer long-lasting performance. Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros Space-saving design

Energy efficient

Durable build Cons Limited capacity options

Slightly expensive

Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black) ₹ 13,500 37% off ₹ 8,499 from

10. 15-L Storage Special Water Heater The 15-L Storage Special Water Heater offers a unique combination of capacity and energy efficiency. With a 4-star energy rating and a durable build, it provides reliable hot water for your daily needs. Specifications of 15-L Storage Special Water Heater: Capacity: 15 liters

Voltage: 230 volts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros Good capacity

Energy efficient

Durable build Cons Limited brand recognition

Relatively higher price

Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty ₹ 6,990 47% off ₹ 3,699 from

Comparison Table

Feature Crompton Storage Water Heater Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater 15-L Storage Special Water Heater Capacity 10 liters 15 liters 25 liters 25 liters 15 liters 15 liters 25 liters 25 liters 15 liters 15 liters Energy Rating 5-star 4-star 4-star 4-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 4-star 4-star Warranty 2 years on product, 7 years on tank 2 years on product, 5 years on tank 2 years on product, 5 years on tank 2 years on product, 5 years on tank 2 years on product, 7 years on tank 2 years on product, 7 years on tank 2 years on product, 7 years on inner tank 2 years on product, 5 years on tank 2 years on product, 5 years on tank 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Best value for money: The Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater offers the best value for money, with a perfect combination of style and functionality. It provides efficient heating, durable build, and a 4-star energy rating, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product: The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its sleek and compact design, 5-star energy rating, and advanced corrosion-resistant technology. It offers superior performance and durability for a premium bathing experience.

How to find the best geyser brand in India? The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its sleek and compact design, 5-star energy rating, and advanced corrosion-resistant technology. It offers superior performance and durability for a premium bathing experience.

FAQs on best geyser brand What is the warranty period for these geyser brands? The warranty period ranges from 2 years on the product and 5-7 years on the tank or inner tank, depending on the brand and model. Do these geysers have advanced safety features? Yes, most of the geyser brands listed above are equipped with advanced safety features such as a high precision thermostat, thermal cutout, and corrosion-resistant tank. Are these geysers energy efficient? Yes, the majority of the geyser brands listed above have a 4-5 star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption. What is the capacity range of these geyser brands? The capacity ranges from 10-25 liters, catering to the diverse hot water needs of households.

