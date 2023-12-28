Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best geyser brands in India: Top 10 picks for efficient water heating

Published on Dec 28, 2023 22:54 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best geyser brands in india 2023

Summary:

Best geyser brands: Explore top geyser brands in India with our guide. Discover the best 10 picks for efficient water heating, ensuring warmth and comfort in every season. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)

₹10,400 45% off
item

Crompton Juno 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation (White)

₹10,500 14% off
item

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

₹12,200 46% off
item

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

₹9,500 24% off
item

Crompton Amica Classic 25L Storage Water Heater (Geyser).

₹10,500 33% off
item

Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White)

₹11,500 45% off
item

Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

₹21,075 48% off
item

Crompton Acenza 15L Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Superior Glassline Coating, 8 Bar pressure rating and 5yr Tank warranty

₹9,100 35% off
item

Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)

₹13,500 37% off
item

Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty

₹6,990 47% off

Are you tired of cold showers during the winter months? A geyser is an essential appliance for any Indian household, providing hot water for bathing, cooking, and cleaning. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best geyser brand can be overwhelming. We have curated a list of the top 10 geyser brands in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced safety features, or value for money, we've got you covered.

1. Crompton Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Storage Water Heater is equipped with advanced safety features, including a high-precision thermostat and an advanced 3-level safety system. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency and fast heating. The elegant design and durable build make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 10 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Durable build
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Limited capacity
  • Slightly expensive
Our Pick cellpic

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)

₹ 10,400 45% off

2. Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater offers a unique combination of style and functionality. With a powerful copper heating element and a temperature control knob, it delivers hot water instantly. The 4-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, while the durable build ensures long-lasting use.

Specifications of Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Powerful heating element
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Limited capacity
  • Relatively higher price
cellpic

Crompton Juno 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation (White)

₹ 10,500 14% off

Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide

3. Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater is known for its multiple safety systems, including a fusible plug, thermostat, and thermal cutout. The 4-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the durable outer body provides protection against corrosion and rust.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros

  • Multiple safety systems
  • Corrosion-resistant body
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Bulky design
  • Limited capacity options
cellpic

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

₹ 12,200 46% off

4. V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater

The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater features a vertical design, making it ideal for compact spaces. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency, while the durable tank and glass-lined heating element ensure long-lasting performance.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros

  • Vertical design for compact spaces
  • Energy efficient
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited capacity options
  • Relatively higher price
cellpic

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

₹ 9,500 24% off

5. Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater is known for its elegant design and glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance. The powerful heating element ensures quick heating, while the 5-star energy rating offers excellent energy efficiency.

Specifications of Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Pros

  • Elegant design
  • Corrosion-resistant tank
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Limited capacity options
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

Crompton Amica Classic 25L Storage Water Heater (Geyser).

₹ 10,500 33% off

6. Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater features a durable build and a glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the superior glass line coating offers protection against hard water and corrosion.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Pros

  • Durable build
  • Corrosion-resistant tank
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Limited capacity options
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White)

₹ 11,500 45% off

7. Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater

The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater features a sleek and compact design, making it ideal for modern bathrooms. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Feroglas technology and anode rod offer protection against corrosion and hard water scaling.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on inner tank

Pros

  • Sleek and compact design
  • Corrosion-resistant tank
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Limited capacity options
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

₹ 21,075 48% off

8. Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater

The Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater features a glass line-coated tank for corrosion resistance and durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency, while the superior glassline coating ensures protection against hard water and corrosion.

Specifications of Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros

  • Corrosion-resistant tank
  • Energy efficient
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited capacity options
  • Relatively higher price
cellpic

Crompton Acenza 15L Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Superior Glassline Coating, 8 Bar pressure rating and 5yr Tank warranty

₹ 9,100 35% off

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home

9. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater features a compact and space-saving design, making it ideal for small bathrooms. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the durable tank and glassline heating element offer long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros

  • Space-saving design
  • Energy efficient
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited capacity options
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)

₹ 13,500 37% off

10. 15-L Storage Special Water Heater

The 15-L Storage Special Water Heater offers a unique combination of capacity and energy efficiency. With a 4-star energy rating and a durable build, it provides reliable hot water for your daily needs.

Specifications of 15-L Storage Special Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Pros

  • Good capacity
  • Energy efficient
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited brand recognition
  • Relatively higher price
cellpic

Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty

₹ 6,990 47% off

Comparison Table

FeatureCrompton Storage Water HeaterCrompton Juno Storage Water HeaterBajaj Shakti Storage Water HeaterV-Guard Divino Storage Water HeaterCrompton Classic Storage Water HeaterCrompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water HeaterHavells Adonia Storage Water HeaterCrompton Superior Glassline Water HeaterCrompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater15-L Storage Special Water Heater
Capacity10 liters15 liters25 liters25 liters15 liters15 liters25 liters25 liters15 liters15 liters
Energy Rating5-star4-star4-star4-star5-star5-star5-star5-star4-star4-star
Warranty2 years on product, 7 years on tank2 years on product, 5 years on tank2 years on product, 5 years on tank2 years on product, 5 years on tank2 years on product, 7 years on tank2 years on product, 7 years on tank2 years on product, 7 years on inner tank2 years on product, 5 years on tank2 years on product, 5 years on tank2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Best value for money:

The Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater offers the best value for money, with a perfect combination of style and functionality. It provides efficient heating, durable build, and a 4-star energy rating, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its sleek and compact design, 5-star energy rating, and advanced corrosion-resistant technology. It offers superior performance and durability for a premium bathing experience.

How to find the best geyser brand in India?

The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its sleek and compact design, 5-star energy rating, and advanced corrosion-resistant technology. It offers superior performance and durability for a premium bathing experience.

FAQs on best geyser brand

The warranty period ranges from 2 years on the product and 5-7 years on the tank or inner tank, depending on the brand and model.
Yes, most of the geyser brands listed above are equipped with advanced safety features such as a high precision thermostat, thermal cutout, and corrosion-resistant tank.
Yes, the majority of the geyser brands listed above have a 4-5 star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption.
The capacity ranges from 10-25 liters, catering to the diverse hot water needs of households.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Home-appliances Stories