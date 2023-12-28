Best geyser brands in India: Top 10 picks for efficient water heating

Are you tired of cold showers during the winter months? A geyser is an essential appliance for any Indian household, providing hot water for bathing, cooking, and cleaning. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best geyser brand can be overwhelming. We have curated a list of the top 10 geyser brands in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced safety features, or value for money, we've got you covered.
1. Crompton Storage Water Heater
The Crompton Storage Water Heater is equipped with advanced safety features, including a high-precision thermostat and an advanced 3-level safety system. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency and fast heating. The elegant design and durable build make it a popular choice among consumers.
Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 10 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank
2. Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater
The Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater offers a unique combination of style and functionality. With a powerful copper heating element and a temperature control knob, it delivers hot water instantly. The 4-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, while the durable build ensures long-lasting use.
Specifications of Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 15 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank
3. Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater
The Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater is known for its multiple safety systems, including a fusible plug, thermostat, and thermal cutout. The 4-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the durable outer body provides protection against corrosion and rust.
Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank
4. V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater
The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater features a vertical design, making it ideal for compact spaces. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency, while the durable tank and glass-lined heating element ensure long-lasting performance.
Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank
5. Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater
The Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater is known for its elegant design and glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance. The powerful heating element ensures quick heating, while the 5-star energy rating offers excellent energy efficiency.
Specifications of Crompton Classic Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 15 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank
6. Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater
The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater features a durable build and a glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the superior glass line coating offers protection against hard water and corrosion.
Specifications of Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 15 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank
7. Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater
The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater features a sleek and compact design, making it ideal for modern bathrooms. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Feroglas technology and anode rod offer protection against corrosion and hard water scaling.
Specifications of Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on inner tank
8. Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater
The Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater features a glass line-coated tank for corrosion resistance and durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency, while the superior glassline coating ensures protection against hard water and corrosion.
Specifications of Crompton Superior Glassline Water Heater:
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank
9. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater
The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater features a compact and space-saving design, making it ideal for small bathrooms. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while the durable tank and glassline heating element offer long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 15 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank
10. 15-L Storage Special Water Heater
The 15-L Storage Special Water Heater offers a unique combination of capacity and energy efficiency. With a 4-star energy rating and a durable build, it provides reliable hot water for your daily needs.
Specifications of 15-L Storage Special Water Heater:
- Capacity: 15 liters
- Voltage: 230 volts
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank
Best value for money:
The Crompton Juno Storage Water Heater offers the best value for money, with a perfect combination of style and functionality. It provides efficient heating, durable build, and a 4-star energy rating, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Best overall product:
The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its sleek and compact design, 5-star energy rating, and advanced corrosion-resistant technology. It offers superior performance and durability for a premium bathing experience.
How to find the best geyser brand in India?
The Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its sleek and compact design, 5-star energy rating, and advanced corrosion-resistant technology. It offers superior performance and durability for a premium bathing experience.