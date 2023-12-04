10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home

Best geysers in India: Invest wisely and have access to warm water always. Are you looking for the best geyser to provide hot water to your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 geysers available in India. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've got you covered. We'll provide you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a comparison table to help you make an informed decision. With our comprehensive guide, you'll find the perfect geyser that meets your needs and budget.

1. Crompton Storage Water Heater The Crompton Storage Water Heater is equipped with advanced safety features, a powerful heating element, and a durable inner tank. It is suitable for larger families and provides hot water for a longer duration. Specifications: Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Large capacity for bigger families

Fast and efficient heating

Durable and long-lasting Cons Higher energy consumption

2. Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient geyser suitable for smaller bathrooms. It comes with advanced safety features, a corrosion-resistant body, and a powerful heating element. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Instant hot water

Space-saving design

Corrosion-resistant body Cons Limited capacity for larger families

3. Bajaj Shakti Water Heater The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser with multiple safety features. It is designed for quick heating and long-lasting performance, making it suitable for daily use. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Mild Steel

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Energy-efficient

Quick heating

Reliable and durable Cons Limited capacity for larger families

4. Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and compact geyser suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Instant hot water

Advanced safety features Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Also read: The ultimate guide to finding the best geyser for your home: A buyer's handbook 5. V-Guard Instant Water Heater The V-Guard Instant Water Heater is a high-performance geyser with a durable heating element and a shock-proof outer body. It is designed for quick and efficient heating, making it suitable for daily use. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Shock-proof outer body

Fast and efficient heating

Reliable performance Cons Limited capacity for larger families

6. V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater is a premium geyser with a large storage capacity and a durable glass-lined inner tank. It comes with multiple safety features and energy-saving technology. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Glass-lined Steel

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Large storage capacity

Energy-saving technology

Durable and long-lasting Cons Higher energy consumption

7. AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater The AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater is a high-efficiency geyser with a durable glass-coated heating element and multiple safety features. It is designed for long-lasting performance and energy-saving operation. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Glass-coated Steel

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros High-efficiency operation

Durable glass-coated heating element

Energy-saving technology Cons Higher price point

8. DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser The DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser with a durable heating element and a corrosion-resistant tank. It is suitable for daily use and provides hot water for a longer duration. Specifications: Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Energy-efficient operation

Durable and long-lasting

Corrosion-resistant tank Cons Higher energy consumption

Also read: 50 litre geysers for efficient heating: Top 10 picks 9. Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser The Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser is a compact and efficient geyser suitable for smaller bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Instant hot water

Space-saving design

Advanced safety features Cons Limited capacity for larger families

10. Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Mounting: Vertical

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Instant hot water

Advanced safety features Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Comparison Table

Capacity Power Material Crompton Storage Water Heater 25 litres 2000 watts Stainless Steel Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater 3 litres 3000 watts ABS Plastic Bajaj Shakti Water Heater 15 litres 2000 watts Mild Steel Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater 3 litres 3000 watts ABS Plastic V-Guard Instant Water Heater 3 litres 3000 watts ABS Plastic V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater 15 litres 2000 watts Glass-lined Steel AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater 15 litres 2000 watts Glass-coated Steel DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser 25 litres 2000 watts Stainless Steel Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser 3 litres 3000 watts ABS Plastic Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater 3 litres 3000 watts ABS Plastic

Best value for money The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient operation, quick heating and reliable performance. It is an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers who want a high-quality geyser at an affordable price.

Best overall product The Crompton Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, fast and efficient heating and durable construction. It is suitable for larger families and provides hot water for an extended period.

