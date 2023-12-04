Icon
10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 04, 2023 17:33 IST
Summary:

Discover the best geysers in India. Compare top water heaters based on price, weight, brand and litre capacity. Here's a shopping guide, just for you.

best geysers in india
Best geysers in India: Invest wisely and have access to warm water always.

Are you looking for the best geyser to provide hot water to your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 geysers available in India. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've got you covered. We'll provide you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a comparison table to help you make an informed decision. With our comprehensive guide, you'll find the perfect geyser that meets your needs and budget.

1. Crompton Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Storage Water Heater is equipped with advanced safety features, a powerful heating element, and a durable inner tank. It is suitable for larger families and provides hot water for a longer duration.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Large capacity for bigger families
  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Durable and long-lasting

Cons

  • Higher energy consumption
2. Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient geyser suitable for smaller bathrooms. It comes with advanced safety features, a corrosion-resistant body, and a powerful heating element.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Space-saving design
  • Corrosion-resistant body

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
3. Bajaj Shakti Water Heater

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser with multiple safety features. It is designed for quick heating and long-lasting performance, making it suitable for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Mild Steel
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Quick heating
  • Reliable and durable

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
4. Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater

The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and compact geyser suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Instant hot water
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
Also read: The ultimate guide to finding the best geyser for your home: A buyer's handbook

5. V-Guard Instant Water Heater

The V-Guard Instant Water Heater is a high-performance geyser with a durable heating element and a shock-proof outer body. It is designed for quick and efficient heating, making it suitable for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Shock-proof outer body
  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
6. V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater

The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater is a premium geyser with a large storage capacity and a durable glass-lined inner tank. It comes with multiple safety features and energy-saving technology.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Glass-lined Steel
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Large storage capacity
  • Energy-saving technology
  • Durable and long-lasting

Cons

  • Higher energy consumption
7. AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater

The AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater is a high-efficiency geyser with a durable glass-coated heating element and multiple safety features. It is designed for long-lasting performance and energy-saving operation.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Glass-coated Steel
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • High-efficiency operation
  • Durable glass-coated heating element
  • Energy-saving technology

Cons

  • Higher price point
8. DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser

The DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser with a durable heating element and a corrosion-resistant tank. It is suitable for daily use and provides hot water for a longer duration.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Durable and long-lasting
  • Corrosion-resistant tank

Cons

  • Higher energy consumption
Also read: 50 litre geysers for efficient heating: Top 10 picks

9. Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser

The Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser is a compact and efficient geyser suitable for smaller bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Space-saving design
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
10. Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater

The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Mounting: Vertical

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Instant hot water
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
Comparison Table

CapacityPowerMaterial
Crompton Storage Water Heater25 litres2000 wattsStainless Steel
Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater3 litres3000 wattsABS Plastic
Bajaj Shakti Water Heater15 litres2000 wattsMild Steel
Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater3 litres3000 wattsABS Plastic
V-Guard Instant Water Heater3 litres3000 wattsABS Plastic
V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater15 litres2000 wattsGlass-lined Steel
AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater15 litres2000 wattsGlass-coated Steel
DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser25 litres2000 wattsStainless Steel
Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser3 litres3000 wattsABS Plastic
Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater3 litres3000 wattsABS Plastic

Best value for money

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient operation, quick heating and reliable performance. It is an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers who want a high-quality geyser at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The Crompton Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, fast and efficient heating and durable construction. It is suitable for larger families and provides hot water for an extended period.

How to find the perfect best geyser

FAQs on best geysers

What is the capacity of the Crompton Storage Water Heater?

The Crompton Storage Water Heater has a capacity of 25 litres, making it suitable for larger families.

What is the power rating of the Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser?

The Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser has a power rating of 3000 watts for quick heating.

Are the geysers equipped with advanced safety features?

Yes, all the geysers listed come with advanced safety features to ensure user protection and prevent accidents.
