10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home

Discover the best geysers in India. Compare top water heaters based on price, weight, brand and litre capacity. Here's a shopping guide, just for you.
Are you looking for the best geyser to provide hot water to your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 geysers available in India. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've got you covered. We'll provide you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a comparison table to help you make an informed decision. With our comprehensive guide, you'll find the perfect geyser that meets your needs and budget.
The Crompton Storage Water Heater is equipped with advanced safety features, a powerful heating element, and a durable inner tank. It is suitable for larger families and provides hot water for a longer duration.
The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient geyser suitable for smaller bathrooms. It comes with advanced safety features, a corrosion-resistant body, and a powerful heating element.
The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser with multiple safety features. It is designed for quick heating and long-lasting performance, making it suitable for daily use.
The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and compact geyser suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank.
The V-Guard Instant Water Heater is a high-performance geyser with a durable heating element and a shock-proof outer body. It is designed for quick and efficient heating, making it suitable for daily use.
The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater is a premium geyser with a large storage capacity and a durable glass-lined inner tank. It comes with multiple safety features and energy-saving technology.
The AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater is a high-efficiency geyser with a durable glass-coated heating element and multiple safety features. It is designed for long-lasting performance and energy-saving operation.
The DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser with a durable heating element and a corrosion-resistant tank. It is suitable for daily use and provides hot water for a longer duration.
The Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser is a compact and efficient geyser suitable for smaller bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank.
The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with instant heating technology, advanced safety features, and a durable inner tank.
|Capacity
|Power
|Material
|Crompton Storage Water Heater
|25 litres
|2000 watts
|Stainless Steel
|Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|ABS Plastic
|Bajaj Shakti Water Heater
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Mild Steel
|Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|ABS Plastic
|V-Guard Instant Water Heater
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|ABS Plastic
|V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Glass-lined Steel
|AO Smith HSE-SHS Water Heater
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Glass-coated Steel
|DIGISMART Storage Water Geyser
|25 litres
|2000 watts
|Stainless Steel
|Havells Instanio Instant Water Geyser
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|ABS Plastic
|Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|ABS Plastic
The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient operation, quick heating and reliable performance. It is an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers who want a high-quality geyser at an affordable price.
The Crompton Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, fast and efficient heating and durable construction. It is suitable for larger families and provides hot water for an extended period.
|Product
|Price
|Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety
|₹ 5,899
|Crompton Instabliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) With Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting
|₹ 2,598
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White
|₹ 5,799
|Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting
|₹ 3,498
|V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Heating | White-Blue | | 2 Year Warranty
|₹ 2,799
|V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White
|₹ 6,199
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings
|₹ 6,999
|DIGISMART 25 LTR Storage 2 KVA 5 Star ABS Top Bottom, HD ISI Element Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coated 304 L SS TANK with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty
|₹ 4,099
|Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount
|₹ 3,598
|Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White
|₹ 2,899
