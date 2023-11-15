Havells water heater: Top 10 options to consider to tackle winter chill

Havells water heaters are useful and essential gadgets especially during winter season. In the harsh winters of North India, where temperatures plummet to bone-chilling levels, the significance of water heaters becomes indisputable. These essential appliances play a pivotal role in daily life, ensuring that residents can maintain hygiene and comfort despite the freezing weather. Bathing and washing, fundamental activities for personal well-being, become challenging tasks in the severe cold. Water heaters, by providing a readily available supply of hot water, make these routines not only bearable but also contribute significantly to health and sanitation. In the biting cold of North India's winters, the use of water heaters becomes more than a convenience—it becomes a necessity. The ability to access hot water promptly is especially crucial for young children, the elderly, and individuals with health concerns. Additionally, it aids in preventing illnesses related to exposure to cold water. Beyond personal health, water heaters also contribute to the overall cleanliness of households, promoting a healthier living environment. In essence, water heaters in North India are more than just home appliances; they are indispensable tools for preserving well-being and comfort in the face of the region's unforgiving winters, reflecting their crucial role in everyday life. While we may focus more on North Indian winter and how water heaters are indispensable, the reality is water heaters are needed throughout the country in the December and January period. If you have been considering buying one, then opting for Havells brand wouldn't be a bad idea. Havells water heaters stand out for their exceptional quality and numerous benefits. Renowned for their durability, these heaters ensure a prolonged and reliable service life. The brand integrates advanced technology, providing quick and efficient heating solutions. Havells water heaters boast energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption without compromising performance. With innovative safety features, such as thermostat control and rust-resistant materials, they prioritize user well-being. Additionally, Havells offers a range of stylish designs, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. In summary, Havells water heaters combine durability, energy efficiency, safety, and aesthetics, making them a preferred choice for those seeking top-notch performance in water heating solutions. We have bunched together some of the best options to consider this winter. Do take a look. 1) Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (Ivory) The Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater offers reliable and efficient hot water supply. With a metallic body and a powerful 2000 W heating element, it ensures durability and quick heating. The package includes a free flexi pipe and free installation, adding to the user convenience. Backed by an impressive warranty of 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years comprehensive coverage, this ivory-coloured water heater combines performance, longevity, and hassle-free installation for a superior user experience.



Specifications of Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 litres Heating Element: 2000 W for efficient and quick water heating Body Material: Metallic for enhanced durability Warranty: 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, 2 years comprehensive Additional Features: Comes with a free flexi pipe and offers free installation for user convenience

Pros Cons Durable Build: Metallic body ensures longevity and resistance to corrosion. Capacity Limitation: May not be suitable for larger families with higher hot water requirements. Comprehensive Warranty: Impressive warranty coverage, providing assurance for several years. Power Consumption: Higher wattage (2000 W) might lead to increased electricity consumption.

2) Havells Magnatron 25 Litre "India’s first Water Heater having NO HEATING ELEMENT with No Scaling" Storage Water Heater (White Champagne Gold), Wall Mounting The Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Storage Water Heater is a technological marvel as India's first water heater with no heating element and no scaling. Boasting a sleek White Champagne Gold design, it offers a unique solution to prevent scaling issues, ensuring a longer lifespan and efficient performance. With a generous 25-litre capacity and wall-mounting convenience, it combines innovation with practicality, providing a reliable and stylish solution for hot water needs. Specifications of Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 litres Innovative Technology: India’s first water heater with no heating element and no scaling. Design: White Champagne Gold, offering a sleek and stylish appearance. Installation: Wall Mounting for space-efficient placement. Functionality: Incorporates advanced technology to prevent scaling issues, ensuring prolonged efficiency.

Pros Cons Innovative Technology: Eliminates scaling problems, enhancing longevity and performance. Initial Cost: Advanced features may result in a higher initial investment. Wall Mounting: Space-saving design, ideal for efficient utilization of available space. Specialized Technology: May require specific maintenance and servicing due to unique technology.

3) Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Mustard) The Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Mustard is a blend of functionality and convenience. With a generous 25-litre capacity, it ensures an ample supply of hot water. The package includes a flexible pipe and free installation, making setup hassle-free. The elegant White Mustard design adds a touch of style to your space. Boasting efficiency and ease of installation, this water heater is a practical choice for those seeking reliable performance with added convenience. Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Mustard: Capacity: 25 litres for an ample supply of hot water. Installation: Comes with a flexible pipe and offers free installation for added convenience. Colour: White Mustard, adding a stylish touch to your space. Design: Storage Water Heater for on-demand hot water. Technology: Incorporates advanced heating technology for efficient performance.

Pros Cons Convenient Package: Includes a flexi pipe and free installation, simplifying the setup process. Initial Cost: The inclusion of extra features may result in a slightly higher initial investment. Stylish Design: The White Mustard colour adds aesthetic appeal to your surroundings. Space Requirement: Being a storage water heater, it may require dedicated space for installation.

4) Havells Bianca 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star



The Havells Bianca 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater in elegant white is a 5-star rated appliance, emphasizing both efficiency and style. With a 15-liter capacity, it ensures a steady supply of hot water. The vertical storage design optimizes space utilization, making it suitable for various settings. This water heater combines advanced technology with energy efficiency, providing a reliable solution for your hot water needs while earning a high rating for its environmental friendliness and economical operation. Specifications of Havells Bianca 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 litres for a consistent supply of hot water. Design: Vertical storage configuration for space optimization. Colour: Elegant white, adding a touch of sophistication to the appliance. Energy Rating: 5-star rating, ensuring high energy efficiency. Technology: Incorporates advanced heating technology for efficient performance.

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating indicates economical and eco-friendly operation. Initial Cost: Higher efficiency may result in a slightly elevated initial investment. Space Optimization: Vertical storage design is suitable for compact spaces. Installation Space: Vertical design may require specific installation considerations.

5) Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) The Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Blue combines functionality with aesthetics. With a 15-liter capacity, it ensures a steady supply of hot water for various needs. The appliance's white and blue color scheme adds a refreshing touch to your space. Featuring advanced heating technology, this storage water heater is designed for efficient performance. It's a practical and stylish choice for those seeking reliable hot water solutions with a splash of contemporary design. Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Blue: Capacity: 15 litres for a consistent supply of hot water. Colour: White Blue, adding a refreshing aesthetic to the appliance. Design: Storage Water Heater for on-demand hot water. Heating Technology: Incorporates advanced technology for efficient performance. Installation: Suitable for various settings, providing flexibility.

Pros Cons Aesthetic Appeal: White Blue colour scheme adds a refreshing and contemporary touch. Initial Cost: Features may result in a slightly higher initial investment. Efficient Performance: Advanced heating technology ensures reliable and quick hot water supply. Space Requirement: As a storage water heater, it may require dedicated space for installation.

6) Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Mustard) The Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Mustard combines compact design with efficient performance. With a 10-litre capacity, it provides a steady supply of hot water for various applications. The appliance's White Mustard color adds a touch of style to your space. Featuring advanced heating technology, this storage water heater ensures quick and reliable hot water delivery. Compact yet powerful, it is a practical choice for those seeking a space-efficient solution without compromising on performance or aesthetics. Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Mustard: Capacity: 10 liters for a steady supply of hot water. Colour: White Mustard, adding a stylish element to the appliance. Design: Storage Water Heater, combining compactness with efficiency. Heating Technology: Incorporates advanced technology for quick and reliable performance. Installation: Suitable for various settings, offering flexibility in placement.

Pros Cons Compact Design: Space-efficient, suitable for smaller spaces. Limited Capacity: May not be ideal for larger families with higher hot water requirements. Stylish Appearance: White Mustard colour adds a modern and aesthetic touch. Initial Cost: Advanced features may result in a slightly higher initial investment.

7) Havells Magnatron 25 Litre "India’s first Water Heater having NO HEATING ELEMENT with No Scaling" Storage Water Heater (White Champagne Gold), Wall Mounting The Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Champagne Gold stands out as India's first water heater with no heating element and no scaling issues. Offering a substantial 25-liter capacity, it ensures a consistent and efficient supply of hot water. The wall-mounting design optimizes space utilization while the elegant White Champagne Gold colour adds a touch of sophistication. With innovative technology eliminating scaling problems, this water heater combines reliability, efficiency, and a stylish aesthetic, making it a notable choice for modern households. Specifications of Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Storage Water Heater in White Champagne Gold: Capacity: 25 liters for a substantial supply of hot water. Technology: India's first water heater with no heating element, eliminating scaling issues. Design: Wall Mounting, optimizing space utilization. Colour: White Champagne Gold, adding sophistication to the appliance. Efficiency: Advanced technology ensures efficient and consistent water heating.

Pros Cons Innovative Technology: No heating element and no scaling for enhanced longevity. Initial Cost: Advanced features may result in a higher initial investment. Space Optimization: Wall-mounting design is suitable for compact spaces. Specialized Maintenance: Unique technology may require specific maintenance considerations.

8) Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (Ivory) The Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater in Ivory is a reliable and efficient solution for hot water needs. With a 15-liter capacity and a powerful 2000 W heating element, it ensures quick and consistent performance. The metallic body enhances durability, and the 4-star energy rating signifies efficiency. The package includes a free flexi pipe and free installation, adding convenience. With an impressive warranty of 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years comprehensive coverage, it stands out as a durable and user-friendly water heating option. Specifications of Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater in Ivory: Capacity: 15 litres for a consistent supply of hot water. Heating Element: Powerful 2000 W for quick and efficient performance. Body Material: Metallic for enhanced durability. Energy Rating: 4-star for energy-efficient operation. Warranty: 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, 2 years comprehensive.

Pros Cons Durable Build: Metallic body ensures longevity. Initial Cost: Features may result in a slightly higher initial investment. Comprehensive Warranty: Impressive coverage for inner container, heating element, and comprehensive protection. Space Requirement: As a storage water heater, it may need dedicated space for installation.

9) Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (White) The Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater in White is a robust and efficient solution for consistent hot water supply. With a 25-liter capacity and a powerful 2000 W heating element, it ensures quick and reliable performance. The metallic body enhances durability, while the inclusion of a free flexi pipe and free installation adds convenience. Backed by an impressive warranty of 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years comprehensive coverage, this water heater in elegant white provides both longevity and user-friendly features. Specifications of Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater in White: Capacity: 25 litres for a generous supply of hot water. Heating Element: Powerful 2000 W ensures quick and efficient performance. Body Material: Metallic for enhanced durability. Colour: Elegant White design. Warranty: 7 years on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, 2 years comprehensive.

Pros Cons Ample Capacity: 25-litre capacity ensures a substantial hot water supply. Initial Cost: Advanced features may result in a slightly higher initial investment. Comprehensive Warranty: Extended coverage for inner container, heating element, and comprehensive protection. Space Requirement: Being a storage water heater, it may need dedicated space for installation.

10) Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting The Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater in White Blue combines style with efficiency. With a 25-liter capacity, it ensures a generous and steady supply of hot water. The White Blue color scheme adds a refreshing aesthetic, while the 5-star energy rating highlights its eco-friendly operation. Designed for wall mounting, this water heater optimizes space utilization, making it suitable for various settings. The Adonia Spin is a reliable choice for those seeking a powerful, energy-efficient, and visually appealing water heating solution. Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater in White Blue: Capacity: 25 litres for a substantial and consistent hot water supply. Energy Rating: 5-star, indicating high energy efficiency. Colour: White Blue, adding a refreshing aesthetic. Design: Vertical storage for space optimization. Mounting: Wall Mounting, suitable for various settings.

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating ensures economical and eco-friendly operation. Initial Cost: Higher efficiency may result in a slightly elevated initial investment. Aesthetic Appeal: White Blue colour scheme adds a modern and refreshing touch. Space Requirement: Wall-mounted design may have specific installation considerations.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater (Ivory) 2000 W Heating Element Metallic Body Free Flexi Pipe and Installation Havells Magnatron 25L Storage Water Heater (White Champagne Gold) No Heating Element, No Scaling Wall Mounting 25-litre Capacity Havells Instanio Prime 25L Storage Water Heater (White Mustard) Flexi Pipe Included Free Installation 25-litre Capacity Havells Bianca 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater 15-litre Capacity Vertical Storage Design White Colour Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater (White Blue) 15-litre Capacity White Blue Colour Advanced Heating Technology Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater (White Mustard) 10-litre Capacity Compact Design Advanced Heating Technology Havells Magnatron 25L Storage Water Heater (White Champagne Gold) No Heating Element, No Scaling Wall Mounting 25-litre Capacity Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater (White) 2000 W Heating Element Metallic Body Free Flexi Pipe and Installation Havells Monza EC 25 L Storage Water Heater (White) 2000 W Heating Element Metallic Body Free Flexi Pipe and Installation Havells Adonia Spin 25L Storage Water Heater (White Blue) 25-litre Capacity 5-star Energy Rating Wall Mounting Design



How to buy the best water heater in India To purchase the best water heater in India, start by assessing your hot water needs and choosing between storage or tankless heaters. Consider the capacity, opting for 15-25 litres for smaller families and larger for more members. Prioritize energy efficiency by checking the BEE star rating and choose a reliable heating element like incoloy or copper. Ensure safety features like thermostats and pressure release valves are present. Research reputable brands with positive customer reviews, verify warranty terms, and assess installation and maintenance convenience. Account for long-term costs and explore government rebates for energy-efficient models. Combining these factors ensures a wise investment in a quality water heater.