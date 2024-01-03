Best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India: Top 10 affordable picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024 15:09 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India to make your decision easier. From stylish designs to advanced features, we've got you covered with the best options available. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a convenient way to stay connected, there's a perfect smartwatch for you in this list. Let's dive in and explore the best affordable smartwatch options in the market today.

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a metallic design. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking. This smartwatch brand is one of the top choices for anyone. Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2: 1.3-inch touchscreen display

IP68 water-resistant

14 sports modes

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced activity tracking features Cons Limited color options

Our Pick Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Glossy Silver: Elite Edition) ₹ 8,999 61% off ₹ 3,499 from

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 features a vibrant display and stainless metallic design. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features, along with smart notifications and music control. Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3: 1.5-inch HD display

IP68 water-resistant

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Smart notifications

Music Control

Pros Vibrant display

Advanced health and fitness tracking Cons Limited strap options

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch with 1.46" Super AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel Finish Metallic Straps, 4-Stage Sleep Tracker, Smart Watch for Men and Women (Elite Silver) ₹ 8,999 56% off ₹ 3,999 from

Also Read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 5,000: Comparing Noise and boAt offerings 3. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 The Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 boasts a high-resolution display and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health-tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2: 1.4-inch high-resolution display

IP67 water-resistant

Real-time SpO2 monitoring

Sleep tracking

Smart notifications

Pros High-resolution display

Advanced health tracking features Cons Limited strap options

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black) ₹ 16,999 87% off ₹ 2,199 from

4. Fire-Boltt Beast The Fire-Boltt Beast is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution display. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beast: 1.4-inch high-resolution display

IP67 water-resistant

24/7 heart rate monitoring

14 sports modes

Smart notifications

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced activity tracking features Cons Limited strap options

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Champagne Gold) ₹ 17,999 88% off ₹ 2,199 from

5. Fire-Boltt Mercury The Fire-Boltt Mercury is a premium smartwatch with stainless steel construction and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health-tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Mercury: 1.4-inch high-resolution display

Stainless steel construction

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Smart notifications

Pros Premium design

Advanced health tracking features Cons Limited strap options

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold) ₹ 12,499 84% off ₹ 1,999 from

Also Read: Top 10 must-buy smartwatches under ₹ 5000: Buying guide 6. CrossBeats Nexus The CrossBeats Nexus is a feature-packed smartwatch powered by ChatGPT. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking. Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus: 1.3-inch touchscreen display

IP68 water-resistant

14 sports modes

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Pros Feature-packed design

Advanced activity tracking features Cons Limited strap options

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black) ₹ 11,999 58% off ₹ 4,999 from

7. CrossBeats Ignite S5 The CrossBeats Ignite S5 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with SnapChargeTM technology. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking. Specifications of CrossBeats Ignite S5: 1.3-inch touchscreen display

SnapChargeTM technology

24/7 heart rate monitoring

14 sports modes

Smart notifications

Pros Stylish design

Advanced activity tracking features Cons Limited strap options

CrossBeats Newly launched Ignite S5 Advanced AI ENC BT Calling Smart watch, 1.96” Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, Always on Display, SnapCharge™ Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature (Black) ₹ 11,999 69% off ₹ 3,733 from

8. Fire-Boltt Beast Pro The Fire-Boltt Beast Pro is a newly launched smartwatch with a high-resolution display and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of advanced health and fitness tracking features. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beast Pro: 1.4-inch high-resolution display

IP67 water-resistant

Real-time SpO2 monitoring

Sleep tracking

Smart notifications

Pros Newly launched

Advanced health and fitness tracking Cons Limited strap options

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Quest Smartwatch 1.39" Full Touch GPS Tracking Smart Watch Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 360 * 360 Pixel High Resolution, Health Suite & Rugged Outdoor Built ₹ 21,999 91% off ₹ 1,999 from

9. Fire-Boltt Invincible The Fire-Boltt Invincible is a versatile smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity and a range of health-tracking features. It offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and smart notifications. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible: 1.4-inch high-resolution display

IP67 water-resistant

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Smart notifications

Pros Versatile design

Advanced health tracking features Cons Limited strap options

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black) ₹ 21,000 81% off ₹ 3,999 from

10. Fastrack Reflex Beat The Fastrack Reflex Beat is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a high-resolution display and SingleSync technology. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features. Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat: 1.5-inch high-resolution display

SingleSync technology

24/7 heart rate monitoring

14 sports modes

Smart notifications

Pros Stylish design

Advanced health and fitness tracking Cons Limited strap options

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces ₹ 7,559 63% off ₹ 2,799 from

Comparison Table

Products Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 Fire-Boltt Beast Fire-Boltt Mercury CrossBeats Nexus CrossBeats Ignite S5 Fire-Boltt Beast Pro Fire-Boltt Invincible Fastrack Reflex Beat Display 1.3-inch touchscreen 1.5-inch HD 1.4-inch high-resolution 1.4-inch high-resolution 1.4-inch high-resolution 1.3-inch touchscreen 1.3-inch touchscreen 1.4-inch high-resolution 1.4-inch high-resolution 1.5-inch high-resolution Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP67 IP67 Stainless IP68 Not specified IP67 IP67 Not specified Heart Rate Monitoring 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 Real-time SpO2 24/7 24/7

Best value for money: With its advanced health and fitness tracking features and sleek design, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 offers the best value for money in the under 5000 smartwatch category.

Best overall product: The Fastrack Reflex Beat stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, high-resolution display, and advanced health and fitness tracking features.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 5000? The Fastrack Reflex Beat stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, high-resolution display, and advanced health and fitness tracking features.

FAQs on smartwatch under 5000 What are the key features of these smartwatches? The smartwatches listed offer a range of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smart notifications, and water resistance. Are these smartwatches compatible with all smartphones? Yes, these smartwatches are compatible with most smartphones, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Do these smartwatches offer sleep tracking? Yes, all the smartwatches listed offer sleep tracking features to help you monitor and improve your sleep quality. What is the battery life of these smartwatches? The battery life varies for each smartwatch, ranging from 3-7 days depending on usage and features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so