Best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India: Top 10 affordable picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024 15:09 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Smartwatch under 5000

Summary:

Best smartwatches under 5000: Discover the best smartwatches under 5000 in India with comprehensive product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision. Read More

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best smartwatches under 5000 in India to make your decision easier. From stylish designs to advanced features, we've got you covered with the best options available. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a convenient way to stay connected, there's a perfect smartwatch for you in this list. Let's dive in and explore the best affordable smartwatch options in the market today.

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a metallic design. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking. This smartwatch brand is one of the top choices for anyone.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2:

  • 1.3-inch touchscreen display
  • IP68 water-resistant
  • 14 sports modes
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced activity tracking features

Cons

  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Glossy Silver: Elite Edition)

₹ 8,999 61% off

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 features a vibrant display and stainless metallic design. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features, along with smart notifications and music control.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3:

  • 1.5-inch HD display
  • IP68 water-resistant
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Smart notifications
  • Music Control

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Advanced health and fitness tracking

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch with 1.46" Super AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel Finish Metallic Straps, 4-Stage Sleep Tracker, Smart Watch for Men and Women (Elite Silver)

₹ 8,999 56% off

3. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2

The Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 boasts a high-resolution display and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health-tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2:

  • 1.4-inch high-resolution display
  • IP67 water-resistant
  • Real-time SpO2 monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • High-resolution display
  • Advanced health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black)

₹ 16,999 87% off

4. Fire-Boltt Beast

The Fire-Boltt Beast is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution display. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beast:

  • 1.4-inch high-resolution display
  • IP67 water-resistant
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • 14 sports modes
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced activity tracking features

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Champagne Gold)

₹ 17,999 88% off

5. Fire-Boltt Mercury

The Fire-Boltt Mercury is a premium smartwatch with stainless steel construction and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health-tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Mercury:

  • 1.4-inch high-resolution display
  • Stainless steel construction
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Premium design
  • Advanced health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)

₹ 12,499 84% off

6. CrossBeats Nexus

The CrossBeats Nexus is a feature-packed smartwatch powered by ChatGPT. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus:

  • 1.3-inch touchscreen display
  • IP68 water-resistant
  • 14 sports modes
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Feature-packed design
  • Advanced activity tracking features

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

₹ 11,999 58% off

7. CrossBeats Ignite S5

The CrossBeats Ignite S5 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with SnapChargeTM technology. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.

Specifications of CrossBeats Ignite S5:

  • 1.3-inch touchscreen display
  • SnapChargeTM technology
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • 14 sports modes
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced activity tracking features

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

CrossBeats Newly launched Ignite S5 Advanced AI ENC BT Calling Smart watch, 1.96” Super AMOLED Anti-Glare Screen, Always on Display, SnapCharge™ Calculator, 500+ Watch Faces, AI Health Feature (Black)

₹ 11,999 69% off

8. Fire-Boltt Beast Pro

The Fire-Boltt Beast Pro is a newly launched smartwatch with a high-resolution display and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of advanced health and fitness tracking features.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beast Pro:

  • 1.4-inch high-resolution display
  • IP67 water-resistant
  • Real-time SpO2 monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Newly launched
  • Advanced health and fitness tracking

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Quest Smartwatch 1.39" Full Touch GPS Tracking Smart Watch Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 360 * 360 Pixel High Resolution, Health Suite & Rugged Outdoor Built

₹ 21,999 91% off

9. Fire-Boltt Invincible

The Fire-Boltt Invincible is a versatile smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity and a range of health-tracking features. It offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and smart notifications.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible:

  • 1.4-inch high-resolution display
  • IP67 water-resistant
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Versatile design
  • Advanced health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black)

₹ 21,000 81% off

10. Fastrack Reflex Beat

The Fastrack Reflex Beat is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a high-resolution display and SingleSync technology. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat:

  • 1.5-inch high-resolution display
  • SingleSync technology
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • 14 sports modes
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health and fitness tracking

Cons

  • Limited strap options
cellpic

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces

₹ 7,559 63% off

Comparison Table

ProductsNoise ColorFit Pro 2Noise ColorFit Pro 3Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2Fire-Boltt BeastFire-Boltt MercuryCrossBeats NexusCrossBeats Ignite S5Fire-Boltt Beast ProFire-Boltt InvincibleFastrack Reflex Beat
Display1.3-inch touchscreen1.5-inch HD1.4-inch high-resolution1.4-inch high-resolution1.4-inch high-resolution1.3-inch touchscreen1.3-inch touchscreen1.4-inch high-resolution1.4-inch high-resolution1.5-inch high-resolution
Water ResistanceIP68IP68IP67IP67StainlessIP68Not specifiedIP67IP67Not specified
Heart Rate Monitoring24/724/724/724/724/724/724/7Real-time SpO224/724/7

Best value for money:

With its advanced health and fitness tracking features and sleek design, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 offers the best value for money in the under 5000 smartwatch category.

Best overall product:

The Fastrack Reflex Beat stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, high-resolution display, and advanced health and fitness tracking features.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 5000?

FAQs on smartwatch under 5000

The smartwatches listed offer a range of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smart notifications, and water resistance.
Yes, these smartwatches are compatible with most smartphones, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity.
Yes, all the smartwatches listed offer sleep tracking features to help you monitor and improve your sleep quality.
The battery life varies for each smartwatch, ranging from 3-7 days depending on usage and features.
