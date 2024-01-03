Best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India: Top 10 affordable picks

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India to make your decision easier. From stylish designs to advanced features, we've got you covered with the best options available. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a convenient way to stay connected, there's a perfect smartwatch for you in this list. Let's dive in and explore the best affordable smartwatch options in the market today.
1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a metallic design. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking. This smartwatch brand is one of the top choices for anyone.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2:
- 1.3-inch touchscreen display
- IP68 water-resistant
- 14 sports modes
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 features a vibrant display and stainless metallic design. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features, along with smart notifications and music control.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3:
- 1.5-inch HD display
- IP68 water-resistant
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Smart notifications
- Music Control
3. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2
The Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 boasts a high-resolution display and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health-tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2:
- 1.4-inch high-resolution display
- IP67 water-resistant
- Real-time SpO2 monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Smart notifications
4. Fire-Boltt Beast
The Fire-Boltt Beast is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution display. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beast:
- 1.4-inch high-resolution display
- IP67 water-resistant
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- 14 sports modes
- Smart notifications
5. Fire-Boltt Mercury
The Fire-Boltt Mercury is a premium smartwatch with stainless steel construction and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of health-tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt Mercury:
- 1.4-inch high-resolution display
- Stainless steel construction
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Smart notifications
6. CrossBeats Nexus
The CrossBeats Nexus is a feature-packed smartwatch powered by ChatGPT. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.
Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus:
- 1.3-inch touchscreen display
- IP68 water-resistant
- 14 sports modes
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
7. CrossBeats Ignite S5
The CrossBeats Ignite S5 is a stylish and functional smartwatch with SnapChargeTM technology. It offers a range of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.
Specifications of CrossBeats Ignite S5:
- 1.3-inch touchscreen display
- SnapChargeTM technology
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- 14 sports modes
- Smart notifications
8. Fire-Boltt Beast Pro
The Fire-Boltt Beast Pro is a newly launched smartwatch with a high-resolution display and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of advanced health and fitness tracking features.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt Beast Pro:
- 1.4-inch high-resolution display
- IP67 water-resistant
- Real-time SpO2 monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Smart notifications
9. Fire-Boltt Invincible
The Fire-Boltt Invincible is a versatile smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity and a range of health-tracking features. It offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and smart notifications.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible:
- 1.4-inch high-resolution display
- IP67 water-resistant
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Smart notifications
10. Fastrack Reflex Beat
The Fastrack Reflex Beat is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a high-resolution display and SingleSync technology. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features.
Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat:
- 1.5-inch high-resolution display
- SingleSync technology
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- 14 sports modes
- Smart notifications
Best value for money:
With its advanced health and fitness tracking features and sleek design, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 offers the best value for money in the under 5000 smartwatch category.
Best overall product:
The Fastrack Reflex Beat stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, high-resolution display, and advanced health and fitness tracking features.
How to find the perfect smartwatch under 5000?
