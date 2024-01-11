Best oil heaters to keep you warm this winter: Top 10 picks to consider

Summary: Discover the best 10 oil heaters in the market, compare their main features, pros and cons and find the best value for money. Make an informed decision and stay cosy this winter!

As the temperature drops, staying warm becomes a top priority. Oil heaters are a popular choice for their efficiency and effectiveness in heating up a room. In this article, we will review the top 10 oil heaters available in the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision and choose the best one for your needs. Whether you need a compact heater for a small room or a powerful one for a larger space, we've got you covered.

1. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator The Bajaj Majesty RX11 is a powerful and efficient oil-filled radiator heater. With 11 fins and a 2000 Watts power output, it can quickly heat up medium to large-sized rooms. Its durable build and safety features make it a reliable choice for long-term use. Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator 11 fins for efficient heating

2000 Watts power output

Adjustable thermostat for temperature control

Overheat protection for safety

Caster wheels for easy mobility

Pros Powerful heating capacity

Durable build quality

Safety features for peace of mind Cons Relatively higher price point

May be bulky for small spaces

Our Pick Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black ₹ 18,999 51% off ₹ 9,399 from

2. Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater The Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator is a versatile heater that also features a PTC fan for quick heating. It offers 3 heat settings and a 24-hour programmable timer for customizable comfort. The compact design and silent operation make it suitable for bedrooms and offices. Specifications of Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater 9 fins with PTC fan for enhanced heating

3 heat settings for customizable comfort

24-hour programmable timer for convenience

Compact and portable design

Silent operation for use in bedrooms and offices

Pros Dual heating with oil and fan

Customizable settings for comfort

Quiet operation for undisturbed use Cons Lower power output compared to other models

May take longer to heat larger rooms

Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater 13 Fin (OFR) 2500 Watt, ISI certified (HA 7011 OR 13) 2 Years Warranty ₹ 13,995 37% off ₹ 8,815 from

Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living 3. DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater The DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater is an elegant and powerful heating solution for your home. With a 2500 Watts power output and a unique chimney design, it provides efficient and consistent warmth. Its adjustable thermostat and anti-frost function ensure comfortable heating in any weather. Specifications of DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater 2500 Watts power output for high performance

Unique chimney design for efficient heating

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Anti-frost function for all-weather use

Pre-assembled castors for easy mobility

Pros High power output for fast heating

Elegant and durable design

All-weather functionality for year-round use Cons Higher price point compared to other models

May be heavy to move around

DELONGHI 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 3000 Watts) ₹ 20,990 26% off ₹ 15,490 from

4. DELONGHI KH770925V 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater The DELONGHI KH770925V is a compact and efficient oil-filled radiator heater with 9 fins and a 2000 Watts power output. Its sturdy construction and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for heating medium-sized rooms. The silent operation and easy portability add to its appeal. Specifications of DELONGHI KH770925V 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater 9 fins for efficient and even heating

2000 Watts power output for medium-sized rooms

Advanced safety features for peace of mind

Silent operation for undisturbed use

Compact and portable design

Pros Even and consistent heating

Advanced safety features for peace of mind

Compact and portable design for convenience Cons May take longer to heat larger rooms

Higher price point compared to other models

DELONGHI KH770925V 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 2500Watts) ₹ 17,790 38% off ₹ 10,990 from

5. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator The Morphy Richards OFR 09 is a stylish and efficient oil-filled radiator with 9 fins and a 2000-Watt power output. Its adjustable thermostat and cord winder add to its convenience, while the safety tilt switch and overheat protection ensure worry-free operation. Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator 9 fins for efficient and uniform heating

2000 Watts power output for medium-sized rooms

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Cord winder for easy storage

Safety tilt switch and overheat protection for worry-free operation

Pros Stylish and efficient design

Convenient features for ease of use

Advanced safety features for worry-free operation Cons May take longer to heat larger rooms

Relatively higher price point

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) ₹ 13,999 55% off ₹ 6,299 from

6. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater The Havells OFR 11Fin is a powerful oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output. It also features a PTC fan for quick and efficient heating. The 3 heat settings, cord storage, and tip-over switch make it a versatile and safe heating solution. Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater 11 fins with 2900 Watts power output

PTC fan for enhanced heating

3 heat settings for customizable comfort

Cord storage for convenience

Tip-over switch for added safety

Pros Powerful heating capacity

Versatile and safe design

PTC fan for quick and efficient heating Cons May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models

Higher power consumption

Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black) ₹ 15,545 47% off ₹ 8,199 from

Also read: Best radiator heaters: Top 10 picks for efficient and cozy heating solutions 7. Borosil Volcano 11-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with Honeycomb Mesh The Borosil Volcano is a unique oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2500 Watts power output. Its honeycomb mesh design ensures efficient and uniform heating, while the adjustable thermostat and castor wheels add to its convenience and versatility. Specifications of Borosil Volcano 11-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with Honeycomb Mesh 11 fins with 2500 Watts power output

Honeycomb mesh for efficient and uniform heating

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Caster wheels for easy mobility

Overheat protection for safety

Pros Unique honeycomb mesh design for efficient heating

Convenient features for ease of use

Powerful heating capacity Cons May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models

Relatively higher price point

Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater | Noiseless Operation, PTC Fan | 2 Years Warranty, Black ₹ 15,990 69% off ₹ 4,999 from

8. Kenstar 2000 Watts Oxy Fryer Oil Filled Radiator Heater The Kenstar Oxy Fryer is a powerful oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2000 Watts power output. Its oxy fryer technology ensures efficient and healthy heating, while the safety tilt switch and overheat protection provide peace of mind during operation. Specifications of Kenstar 2000 Watts Oxy Fryer Oil Filled Radiator Heater 11 fins with 2000 Watts power output

Oxy fryer technology for efficient and healthy heating

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Safety tilt switch and overheat protection for worry-free operation

Cord winder for easy storage

Pros Efficient and healthy heating with oxy fryer technology

Advanced safety features for peace of mind

Convenient cord winder for storage Cons May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models

Relatively higher price point

Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD) ₹ 12,490 52% off ₹ 5,990 from

9. Black+Decker 2000 Watts Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator The Black+Decker Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator is a versatile and efficient heating solution. With a 2000 Watts power output and a fan-forced design, it provides quick and powerful heating. The adjustable thermostat and tip-over switch add to its convenience and safety features. Specifications of Black+Decker 2000 Watts Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator 2000 Watts power output for efficient heating

Fan-forced design for quick and powerful heating

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Tip-over switch for added safety

Overheat protection for worry-free operation

Pros Powerful and efficient heating

Convenient safety features for worry-free operation

Fan-forced design for quick heating Cons May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models

Relatively higher price point

Black + Decker Ofr 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater (White, 2800 Watt), (Bxra1302In) ₹ 22,795 46% off ₹ 12,400 from

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature 11 fins 2000 Watts power output Adjustable thermostat Overheat protection PTC fan Cord winder Tip-over switch Honeycomb mesh Oxy fryer technology Fan-forced design Bajaj Majesty RX11 Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No Glen 9-Fin No No Yes No No No No No No No DELONGHI White No Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No DELONGHI KH770925V Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No Morphy Richards OFR 09 Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No No No No Havells OFR 11Fin Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes No No No Borosil Volcano Yes Yes Yes No No No No Yes No No Kenstar Oxy Fryer Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No No Yes No Black+Decker Fan-Forced No Yes Yes Yes No No Yes No No Yes

Best value for money: The Black+Decker Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best value for money with its powerful heating, convenient safety features, and fan-forced design that ensures quick and efficient warmth.

Best overall product: The DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater takes the top spot for the best overall product with its high power output, efficient chimney design, advanced safety features, and all-weather functionality, making it a reliable and versatile choice for heating any room.

How to find the perfect oil heater : When searching for the perfect oil heater, consider factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features. Assess your room size to ensure the heater can effectively warm the space. Look for adjustable thermostat settings to control temperature, and timers for personalized scheduling. Opt for a model with overheat protection and tip-over switches for enhanced safety. Noise levels and portability may also influence your choice. Reading user reviews and product specifications will help you make an informed decision, ensuring that the selected oil heater meets your specific heating needs and preferences.

FAQs on oil heater What is the average power consumption of these oil heaters? The average power consumption of these oil heaters ranges from 2000 Watts to 2900 Watts, depending on the model and its heating capacity. Do these oil heaters come with a warranty? Yes, most of these oil heaters come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance. Are these oil heaters suitable for use in bedrooms? Yes, many of these oil heaters are designed for use in bedrooms, offering silent operation, compact and portable designs, and safety features for worry-free use. Can these oil heaters be used in all weather conditions? Yes, most of these oil heaters are equipped with advanced features such as anti-frost functions and all-weather functionality, making them suitable for use in any weather condition.

