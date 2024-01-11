Icon
Best oil heaters to keep you warm this winter: Top 10 picks to consider

Published on Jan 11, 2024 10:10 IST
best oil heaters

Summary:

Discover the best 10 oil heaters in the market, compare their main features, pros and cons and find the best value for money. Make an informed decision and stay cosy this winter!

As the temperature drops, staying warm becomes a top priority. Oil heaters are a popular choice for their efficiency and effectiveness in heating up a room. In this article, we will review the top 10 oil heaters available in the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision and choose the best one for your needs. Whether you need a compact heater for a small room or a powerful one for a larger space, we've got you covered.

1. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 is a powerful and efficient oil-filled radiator heater. With 11 fins and a 2000 Watts power output, it can quickly heat up medium to large-sized rooms. Its durable build and safety features make it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator

  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • 2000 Watts power output
  • Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
  • Overheat protection for safety
  • Caster wheels for easy mobility

Pros

  • Powerful heating capacity
  • Durable build quality
  • Safety features for peace of mind

Cons

  • Relatively higher price point
  • May be bulky for small spaces
Our Pick cellpic

Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black

₹ 18,999 51% off

2. Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater

The Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator is a versatile heater that also features a PTC fan for quick heating. It offers 3 heat settings and a 24-hour programmable timer for customizable comfort. The compact design and silent operation make it suitable for bedrooms and offices.

Specifications of Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater

  • 9 fins with PTC fan for enhanced heating
  • 3 heat settings for customizable comfort
  • 24-hour programmable timer for convenience
  • Compact and portable design
  • Silent operation for use in bedrooms and offices

Pros

  • Dual heating with oil and fan
  • Customizable settings for comfort
  • Quiet operation for undisturbed use

Cons

  • Lower power output compared to other models
  • May take longer to heat larger rooms
cellpic

Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater 13 Fin (OFR) 2500 Watt, ISI certified (HA 7011 OR 13) 2 Years Warranty

₹ 13,995 37% off

Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living

3. DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater

The DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater is an elegant and powerful heating solution for your home. With a 2500 Watts power output and a unique chimney design, it provides efficient and consistent warmth. Its adjustable thermostat and anti-frost function ensure comfortable heating in any weather.

Specifications of DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater

  • 2500 Watts power output for high performance
  • Unique chimney design for efficient heating
  • Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
  • Anti-frost function for all-weather use
  • Pre-assembled castors for easy mobility

Pros

  • High power output for fast heating
  • Elegant and durable design
  • All-weather functionality for year-round use

Cons

  • Higher price point compared to other models
  • May be heavy to move around
cellpic

DELONGHI 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 3000 Watts)

₹ 20,990 26% off

4. DELONGHI KH770925V 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater

The DELONGHI KH770925V is a compact and efficient oil-filled radiator heater with 9 fins and a 2000 Watts power output. Its sturdy construction and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for heating medium-sized rooms. The silent operation and easy portability add to its appeal.

Specifications of DELONGHI KH770925V 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater

  • 9 fins for efficient and even heating
  • 2000 Watts power output for medium-sized rooms
  • Advanced safety features for peace of mind
  • Silent operation for undisturbed use
  • Compact and portable design

Pros

  • Even and consistent heating
  • Advanced safety features for peace of mind
  • Compact and portable design for convenience

Cons

  • May take longer to heat larger rooms
  • Higher price point compared to other models
cellpic

DELONGHI KH770925V 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 2500Watts)

₹ 17,790 38% off

5. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 is a stylish and efficient oil-filled radiator with 9 fins and a 2000-Watt power output. Its adjustable thermostat and cord winder add to its convenience, while the safety tilt switch and overheat protection ensure worry-free operation.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

  • 9 fins for efficient and uniform heating
  • 2000 Watts power output for medium-sized rooms
  • Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
  • Cord winder for easy storage
  • Safety tilt switch and overheat protection for worry-free operation

Pros

  • Stylish and efficient design
  • Convenient features for ease of use
  • Advanced safety features for worry-free operation

Cons

  • May take longer to heat larger rooms
  • Relatively higher price point
cellpic

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹ 13,999 55% off

6. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin is a powerful oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output. It also features a PTC fan for quick and efficient heating. The 3 heat settings, cord storage, and tip-over switch make it a versatile and safe heating solution.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

  • 11 fins with 2900 Watts power output
  • PTC fan for enhanced heating
  • 3 heat settings for customizable comfort
  • Cord storage for convenience
  • Tip-over switch for added safety

Pros

  • Powerful heating capacity
  • Versatile and safe design
  • PTC fan for quick and efficient heating

Cons

  • May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models
  • Higher power consumption
cellpic

Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

₹ 15,545 47% off

Also read: Best radiator heaters: Top 10 picks for efficient and cozy heating solutions

7. Borosil Volcano 11-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with Honeycomb Mesh

The Borosil Volcano is a unique oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2500 Watts power output. Its honeycomb mesh design ensures efficient and uniform heating, while the adjustable thermostat and castor wheels add to its convenience and versatility.

Specifications of Borosil Volcano 11-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with Honeycomb Mesh

  • 11 fins with 2500 Watts power output
  • Honeycomb mesh for efficient and uniform heating
  • Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
  • Caster wheels for easy mobility
  • Overheat protection for safety

Pros

  • Unique honeycomb mesh design for efficient heating
  • Convenient features for ease of use
  • Powerful heating capacity

Cons

  • May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models
  • Relatively higher price point
cellpic

Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater | Noiseless Operation, PTC Fan | 2 Years Warranty, Black

₹ 15,990 69% off

8. Kenstar 2000 Watts Oxy Fryer Oil Filled Radiator Heater

The Kenstar Oxy Fryer is a powerful oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2000 Watts power output. Its oxy fryer technology ensures efficient and healthy heating, while the safety tilt switch and overheat protection provide peace of mind during operation.

Specifications of Kenstar 2000 Watts Oxy Fryer Oil Filled Radiator Heater

  • 11 fins with 2000 Watts power output
  • Oxy fryer technology for efficient and healthy heating
  • Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
  • Safety tilt switch and overheat protection for worry-free operation
  • Cord winder for easy storage

Pros

  • Efficient and healthy heating with oxy fryer technology
  • Advanced safety features for peace of mind
  • Convenient cord winder for storage

Cons

  • May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models
  • Relatively higher price point
cellpic

Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD)

₹ 12,490 52% off

9. Black+Decker 2000 Watts Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator

The Black+Decker Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator is a versatile and efficient heating solution. With a 2000 Watts power output and a fan-forced design, it provides quick and powerful heating. The adjustable thermostat and tip-over switch add to its convenience and safety features.

Specifications of Black+Decker 2000 Watts Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator

  • 2000 Watts power output for efficient heating
  • Fan-forced design for quick and powerful heating
  • Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
  • Tip-over switch for added safety
  • Overheat protection for worry-free operation

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient heating
  • Convenient safety features for worry-free operation
  • Fan-forced design for quick heating

Cons

  • May be heavier and bulkier compared to other models
  • Relatively higher price point
cellpic

Black + Decker Ofr 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater (White, 2800 Watt), (Bxra1302In)

₹ 22,795 46% off

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature11 fins2000 Watts power outputAdjustable thermostatOverheat protectionPTC fanCord winderTip-over switchHoneycomb meshOxy fryer technologyFan-forced design
Bajaj Majesty RX11YesYesYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Glen 9-FinNoNoYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
DELONGHI WhiteNoYesYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
DELONGHI KH770925VYesYesYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Morphy Richards OFR 09YesYesYesYesNoYesNoNoNoNo
Havells OFR 11FinYesYesYesNoYesNoYesNoNoNo
Borosil VolcanoYesYesYesNoNoNoNoYesNoNo
Kenstar Oxy FryerYesYesYesYesNoYesNoNoYesNo
Black+Decker Fan-ForcedNoYesYesYesNoNoYesNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Black+Decker Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best value for money with its powerful heating, convenient safety features, and fan-forced design that ensures quick and efficient warmth.

Best overall product:

The DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater takes the top spot for the best overall product with its high power output, efficient chimney design, advanced safety features, and all-weather functionality, making it a reliable and versatile choice for heating any room.

How to find the perfect oil heater :

When searching for the perfect oil heater, consider factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features. Assess your room size to ensure the heater can effectively warm the space. Look for adjustable thermostat settings to control temperature, and timers for personalized scheduling. Opt for a model with overheat protection and tip-over switches for enhanced safety. Noise levels and portability may also influence your choice. Reading user reviews and product specifications will help you make an informed decision, ensuring that the selected oil heater meets your specific heating needs and preferences.

FAQs on oil heater

The average power consumption of these oil heaters ranges from 2000 Watts to 2900 Watts, depending on the model and its heating capacity.
Yes, most of these oil heaters come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance.
Yes, many of these oil heaters are designed for use in bedrooms, offering silent operation, compact and portable designs, and safety features for worry-free use.
Yes, most of these oil heaters are equipped with advanced features such as anti-frost functions and all-weather functionality, making them suitable for use in any weather condition.
