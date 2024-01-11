Best oil heaters to keep you warm this winter: Top 10 picks to consider

Summary:
Discover the best 10 oil heaters in the market, compare their main features, pros and cons and find the best value for money. Make an informed decision and stay cosy this winter!
As the temperature drops, staying warm becomes a top priority. Oil heaters are a popular choice for their efficiency and effectiveness in heating up a room. In this article, we will review the top 10 oil heaters available in the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision and choose the best one for your needs. Whether you need a compact heater for a small room or a powerful one for a larger space, we've got you covered.
1. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator
The Bajaj Majesty RX11 is a powerful and efficient oil-filled radiator heater. With 11 fins and a 2000 Watts power output, it can quickly heat up medium to large-sized rooms. Its durable build and safety features make it a reliable choice for long-term use.
Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator
- 11 fins for efficient heating
- 2000 Watts power output
- Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
- Overheat protection for safety
- Caster wheels for easy mobility
2. Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater
The Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator is a versatile heater that also features a PTC fan for quick heating. It offers 3 heat settings and a 24-hour programmable timer for customizable comfort. The compact design and silent operation make it suitable for bedrooms and offices.
Specifications of Glen 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater
- 9 fins with PTC fan for enhanced heating
- 3 heat settings for customizable comfort
- 24-hour programmable timer for convenience
- Compact and portable design
- Silent operation for use in bedrooms and offices
3. DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater
The DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater is an elegant and powerful heating solution for your home. With a 2500 Watts power output and a unique chimney design, it provides efficient and consistent warmth. Its adjustable thermostat and anti-frost function ensure comfortable heating in any weather.
Specifications of DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater
- 2500 Watts power output for high performance
- Unique chimney design for efficient heating
- Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
- Anti-frost function for all-weather use
- Pre-assembled castors for easy mobility
4. DELONGHI KH770925V 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater
The DELONGHI KH770925V is a compact and efficient oil-filled radiator heater with 9 fins and a 2000 Watts power output. Its sturdy construction and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for heating medium-sized rooms. The silent operation and easy portability add to its appeal.
Specifications of DELONGHI KH770925V 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater
- 9 fins for efficient and even heating
- 2000 Watts power output for medium-sized rooms
- Advanced safety features for peace of mind
- Silent operation for undisturbed use
- Compact and portable design
5. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator
The Morphy Richards OFR 09 is a stylish and efficient oil-filled radiator with 9 fins and a 2000-Watt power output. Its adjustable thermostat and cord winder add to its convenience, while the safety tilt switch and overheat protection ensure worry-free operation.
Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator
- 9 fins for efficient and uniform heating
- 2000 Watts power output for medium-sized rooms
- Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
- Cord winder for easy storage
- Safety tilt switch and overheat protection for worry-free operation
6. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater
The Havells OFR 11Fin is a powerful oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output. It also features a PTC fan for quick and efficient heating. The 3 heat settings, cord storage, and tip-over switch make it a versatile and safe heating solution.
Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater
- 11 fins with 2900 Watts power output
- PTC fan for enhanced heating
- 3 heat settings for customizable comfort
- Cord storage for convenience
- Tip-over switch for added safety
7. Borosil Volcano 11-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with Honeycomb Mesh
The Borosil Volcano is a unique oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2500 Watts power output. Its honeycomb mesh design ensures efficient and uniform heating, while the adjustable thermostat and castor wheels add to its convenience and versatility.
Specifications of Borosil Volcano 11-Fin Oil Filled Radiator with Honeycomb Mesh
- 11 fins with 2500 Watts power output
- Honeycomb mesh for efficient and uniform heating
- Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
- Caster wheels for easy mobility
- Overheat protection for safety
8. Kenstar 2000 Watts Oxy Fryer Oil Filled Radiator Heater
The Kenstar Oxy Fryer is a powerful oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2000 Watts power output. Its oxy fryer technology ensures efficient and healthy heating, while the safety tilt switch and overheat protection provide peace of mind during operation.
Specifications of Kenstar 2000 Watts Oxy Fryer Oil Filled Radiator Heater
- 11 fins with 2000 Watts power output
- Oxy fryer technology for efficient and healthy heating
- Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
- Safety tilt switch and overheat protection for worry-free operation
- Cord winder for easy storage
9. Black+Decker 2000 Watts Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator
The Black+Decker Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator is a versatile and efficient heating solution. With a 2000 Watts power output and a fan-forced design, it provides quick and powerful heating. The adjustable thermostat and tip-over switch add to its convenience and safety features.
Specifications of Black+Decker 2000 Watts Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator
- 2000 Watts power output for efficient heating
- Fan-forced design for quick and powerful heating
- Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
- Tip-over switch for added safety
- Overheat protection for worry-free operation
Best value for money:
The Black+Decker Fan-Forced Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best value for money with its powerful heating, convenient safety features, and fan-forced design that ensures quick and efficient warmth.
Best overall product:
The DELONGHI White Oil Filled Radiator Heater takes the top spot for the best overall product with its high power output, efficient chimney design, advanced safety features, and all-weather functionality, making it a reliable and versatile choice for heating any room.
How to find the perfect oil heater :
When searching for the perfect oil heater, consider factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features. Assess your room size to ensure the heater can effectively warm the space. Look for adjustable thermostat settings to control temperature, and timers for personalized scheduling. Opt for a model with overheat protection and tip-over switches for enhanced safety. Noise levels and portability may also influence your choice. Reading user reviews and product specifications will help you make an informed decision, ensuring that the selected oil heater meets your specific heating needs and preferences.