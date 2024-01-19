Best air conditioners to buy in India: Top 10 budget-friendly ACs picks for you

Summary: Best air conditioners to buy in India: Looking for a budget-friendly AC for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 options with details like pros and cons, and feature comparison to name a few. Read More Read Less

When it comes to beating the heat, an air conditioner is an essential appliance in every household. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the right one can be overwhelming. Factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and budget play a crucial role in making the right decision. To help you choose the perfect air conditioner, we have curated a list of the 10 best air conditioners in India for 2022. These options are not only cost-effective but also packed with features to ensure maximum comfort during the scorching summer months.

1. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner that offers efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures low power consumption, making it an economical choice for long-term use. Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Sleep Mode: Yes

Pros Energy-efficient

Fast cooling

Low noise operation Cons Slightly expensive

Installation charges may apply

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and turbo mode for instant cooling. It is designed with anti-dust and anti-bacterial filters for clean and healthy air circulation. Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: No

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Turbo Mode: Yes

Pros Turbo cooling

Anti-bacterial filters

Affordable price Cons Lower energy efficiency

Lacks inverter technology

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers a dual inverter compressor for faster cooling and energy savings. With its Himalaya Cool technology, it ensures instant cooling even in extreme temperatures. Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Dual Inverter Compressor: Yes

Himalaya Cool Technology: Yes

Pros Dual inverter compressor

Fast cooling

Energy-saving mode Cons Relatively higher price

Limited availability

6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its high ambient cooling and active dehumidifier. It comes with a multi-stage filtration to ensure clean and fresh air circulation inside the room. Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: No

High Ambient Cooling: Yes

Active Dehumidifier: Yes

Pros High ambient cooling

Dehumidifier function

Affordable price Cons Lacks inverter technology

Lower energy efficiency

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and energy-saving cooling with its inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerant. It comes with a self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting and maintenance. Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Eco-friendly Refrigerant: Yes

Self-diagnosis: Yes

Pros Energy-saving inverter

Eco-friendly refrigerant

Self-diagnosis feature Cons Slightly higher price

Limited availability

8. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology. It comes with an advanced air purifier to ensure clean and healthy air circulation in the room. Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Air Purifier: Yes

Pros Excellent air purification

Energy-saving mode

Stylish design Cons Slightly bulky

Requires professional installation

9. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers twin cool inverter technology for faster cooling and energy savings. With its PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation inside the room. Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Twin Cool Inverter: Yes

PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Pros Twin cool inverter technology

Fast cooling

Air purifier filter Cons Relatively higher price

Limited availability

10. O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC The O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its inverter technology and powerful cooling capacity. It comes with a built-in dehumidifier to ensure comfortable and dry air circulation inside the room. Specifications of O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Powerful Cooling Capacity: Yes

Dehumidifier: Yes

Pros Powerful cooling capacity

Inverter technology

Built-in dehumidifier Cons Slightly higher price

Limited availability

Comparison Table

Features Blue Star Carrier Lloyd LG Voltas Panasonic O General Capacity 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star 5 Star 3 Star 5 Star 3 Star 5 Star 3 Star Inverter Technology Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers the best value for money with its high ambient cooling, active dehumidifier, and affordable price. It ensures efficient cooling and comfort at a budget-friendly cost, making it an excellent choice for any household.

Best overall product: The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful dual inverter compressor, fast cooling, and energy-saving mode. It is designed to provide maximum comfort and efficiency, making it a top choice for any consumer.

How to find the perfect air conditioner with price details: To find the ideal air conditioner in India, evaluate room size, energy efficiency, and features. Look for Energy Star ratings for cost-effective options. Prices vary based on brand, capacity, and features. Budget-friendly models start around ₹15,000, mid-range units range from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, and premium models can exceed ₹70,000. Consider long-term energy savings when balancing upfront costs. Read reviews to ensure reliability, and choose an AC that meets both cooling needs and budget requirements.

FAQs on air conditioner price What are the energy ratings of the listed air conditioners? The energy ratings of the listed air conditioners range from 3 Star to 5 Star, ensuring energy-efficient performance and lower power consumption. Do these air conditioners come with inverter technology? Yes, most of the listed air conditioners are equipped with inverter technology, offering efficient cooling and energy savings. Are these air conditioners suitable for large rooms? Yes, the listed air conditioners are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, offering powerful cooling capacity and efficient air circulation. Do these air conditioners come with air purification filters? Some of the listed air conditioners come with advanced air purification filters to ensure clean and healthy air circulation inside the room.

