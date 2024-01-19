Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best air conditioners to buy in India: Top 10 budget-friendly ACs picks for you

Published on Jan 19, 2024 03:53 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
10 best air conditioners

Summary:

Best air conditioners to buy in India: Looking for a budget-friendly AC for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 options with details like pros and cons, and feature comparison to name a few. Read More

When it comes to beating the heat, an air conditioner is an essential appliance in every household. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the right one can be overwhelming. Factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and budget play a crucial role in making the right decision. To help you choose the perfect air conditioner, we have curated a list of the 10 best air conditioners in India for 2022. These options are not only cost-effective but also packed with features to ensure maximum comfort during the scorching summer months.

1. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner that offers efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures low power consumption, making it an economical choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
  • Sleep Mode: Yes

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Fast cooling
  • Low noise operation

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Installation charges may apply

2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology. It comes with an advanced air purifier to ensure clean and healthy air circulation in the room.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
  • Air Purifier: Yes

Pros

  • Excellent air purification
  • Energy-saving mode
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Slightly bulky
  • Requires professional installation

Also read: Best air conditioners in India: Top 10 AC brands, price and features comparison

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and turbo mode for instant cooling. It is designed with anti-dust and anti-bacterial filters for clean and healthy air circulation.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
  • Turbo Mode: Yes

Pros

  • Turbo cooling
  • Anti-bacterial filters
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Lower energy efficiency
  • Lacks inverter technology

4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and turbo mode for instant cooling. It is designed with anti-dust and anti-bacterial filters for clean and healthy air circulation.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
  • Turbo Mode: Yes

Pros

  • Turbo cooling
  • Anti-bacterial filters
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Lower energy efficiency
  • Lacks inverter technology

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers a dual inverter compressor for faster cooling and energy savings. With its Himalaya Cool technology, it ensures instant cooling even in extreme temperatures.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Himalaya Cool Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Dual inverter compressor
  • Fast cooling
  • Energy-saving mode

Cons

  • Relatively higher price
  • Limited availability

6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its high ambient cooling and active dehumidifier. It comes with a multi-stage filtration to ensure clean and fresh air circulation inside the room.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • High Ambient Cooling: Yes
  • Active Dehumidifier: Yes

Pros

  • High ambient cooling
  • Dehumidifier function
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Lacks inverter technology
  • Lower energy efficiency

Also read: AC brands in India: Find perfect air conditioner for your needs, top 10 picks

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and energy-saving cooling with its inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerant. It comes with a self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting and maintenance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Eco-friendly Refrigerant: Yes
  • Self-diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Energy-saving inverter
  • Eco-friendly refrigerant
  • Self-diagnosis feature

Cons

  • Slightly higher price
  • Limited availability

8. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology. It comes with an advanced air purifier to ensure clean and healthy air circulation in the room.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
  • Air Purifier: Yes

Pros

  • Excellent air purification
  • Energy-saving mode
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Slightly bulky
  • Requires professional installation

9. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers twin cool inverter technology for faster cooling and energy savings. With its PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation inside the room.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Twin Cool Inverter: Yes
  • PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Pros

  • Twin cool inverter technology
  • Fast cooling
  • Air purifier filter

Cons

  • Relatively higher price
  • Limited availability

10. O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

The O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its inverter technology and powerful cooling capacity. It comes with a built-in dehumidifier to ensure comfortable and dry air circulation inside the room.

Specifications of O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Powerful Cooling Capacity: Yes
  • Dehumidifier: Yes

Pros

  • Powerful cooling capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Built-in dehumidifier

Cons

  • Slightly higher price
  • Limited availability

Comparison Table

FeaturesBlue StarCarrierLloydLGVoltasPanasonicO General
Capacity1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1 Ton
Energy Rating5 Star5 Star3 Star5 Star3 Star5 Star3 Star
Inverter TechnologyYesYesNoYesNoYesYes

Best value for money:

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers the best value for money with its high ambient cooling, active dehumidifier, and affordable price. It ensures efficient cooling and comfort at a budget-friendly cost, making it an excellent choice for any household.

Best overall product:

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful dual inverter compressor, fast cooling, and energy-saving mode. It is designed to provide maximum comfort and efficiency, making it a top choice for any consumer.

How to find the perfect air conditioner with price details:

To find the ideal air conditioner in India, evaluate room size, energy efficiency, and features. Look for Energy Star ratings for cost-effective options. Prices vary based on brand, capacity, and features. Budget-friendly models start around 15,000, mid-range units range from 25,000 to 50,000, and premium models can exceed 70,000. Consider long-term energy savings when balancing upfront costs. Read reviews to ensure reliability, and choose an AC that meets both cooling needs and budget requirements.

FAQs on air conditioner price

The energy ratings of the listed air conditioners range from 3 Star to 5 Star, ensuring energy-efficient performance and lower power consumption.
Yes, most of the listed air conditioners are equipped with inverter technology, offering efficient cooling and energy savings.
Yes, the listed air conditioners are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, offering powerful cooling capacity and efficient air circulation.
Some of the listed air conditioners come with advanced air purification filters to ensure clean and healthy air circulation inside the room.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Air Conditioner Stories