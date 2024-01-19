Best air conditioners to buy in India: Top 10 budget-friendly ACs picks for you
Best air conditioners to buy in India: Looking for a budget-friendly AC for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 options with details like pros and cons, and feature comparison to name a few. Read More
When it comes to beating the heat, an air conditioner is an essential appliance in every household. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the right one can be overwhelming. Factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and budget play a crucial role in making the right decision. To help you choose the perfect air conditioner, we have curated a list of the 10 best air conditioners in India for 2022. These options are not only cost-effective but also packed with features to ensure maximum comfort during the scorching summer months.
1. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner that offers efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures low power consumption, making it an economical choice for long-term use.
Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Inverter Technology: Yes
Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
Sleep Mode: Yes
Pros
Energy-efficient
Fast cooling
Low noise operation
Cons
Slightly expensive
Installation charges may apply
2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology. It comes with an advanced air purifier to ensure clean and healthy air circulation in the room.
Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and turbo mode for instant cooling. It is designed with anti-dust and anti-bacterial filters for clean and healthy air circulation.
Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Inverter Technology: No
Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
Turbo Mode: Yes
Pros
Turbo cooling
Anti-bacterial filters
Affordable price
Cons
Lower energy efficiency
Lacks inverter technology
5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers a dual inverter compressor for faster cooling and energy savings. With its Himalaya Cool technology, it ensures instant cooling even in extreme temperatures.
Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Inverter Technology: Yes
Dual Inverter Compressor: Yes
Himalaya Cool Technology: Yes
Pros
Dual inverter compressor
Fast cooling
Energy-saving mode
Cons
Relatively higher price
Limited availability
6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its high ambient cooling and active dehumidifier. It comes with a multi-stage filtration to ensure clean and fresh air circulation inside the room.
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and energy-saving cooling with its inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerant. It comes with a self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting and maintenance.
Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Inverter Technology: Yes
Eco-friendly Refrigerant: Yes
Self-diagnosis: Yes
Pros
Energy-saving inverter
Eco-friendly refrigerant
Self-diagnosis feature
Cons
Slightly higher price
Limited availability
9. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers twin cool inverter technology for faster cooling and energy savings. With its PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation inside the room.
Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Cool Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Inverter Technology: Yes
Twin Cool Inverter: Yes
PM 2.5 Filter: Yes
Pros
Twin cool inverter technology
Fast cooling
Air purifier filter
Cons
Relatively higher price
Limited availability
10. O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC
The O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling with its inverter technology and powerful cooling capacity. It comes with a built-in dehumidifier to ensure comfortable and dry air circulation inside the room.
Specifications of O General 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC
Capacity: 1 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Inverter Technology: Yes
Powerful Cooling Capacity: Yes
Dehumidifier: Yes
Pros
Powerful cooling capacity
Inverter technology
Built-in dehumidifier
Cons
Slightly higher price
Limited availability
Comparison Table
Features
Blue Star
Carrier
Lloyd
LG
Voltas
Panasonic
O General
Capacity
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
5 Star
3 Star
5 Star
3 Star
5 Star
3 Star
Inverter Technology
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers the best value for money with its high ambient cooling, active dehumidifier, and affordable price. It ensures efficient cooling and comfort at a budget-friendly cost, making it an excellent choice for any household.
Best overall product:
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful dual inverter compressor, fast cooling, and energy-saving mode. It is designed to provide maximum comfort and efficiency, making it a top choice for any consumer.
How to find the perfect air conditioner with price details:
To find the ideal air conditioner in India, evaluate room size, energy efficiency, and features. Look for Energy Star ratings for cost-effective options. Prices vary based on brand, capacity, and features. Budget-friendly models start around ₹15,000, mid-range units range from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, and premium models can exceed ₹70,000. Consider long-term energy savings when balancing upfront costs. Read reviews to ensure reliability, and choose an AC that meets both cooling needs and budget requirements.
FAQs on air conditioner price
The energy ratings of the listed air conditioners range from 3 Star to 5 Star, ensuring energy-efficient performance and lower power consumption.
Yes, most of the listed air conditioners are equipped with inverter technology, offering efficient cooling and energy savings.
Yes, the listed air conditioners are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, offering powerful cooling capacity and efficient air circulation.
Some of the listed air conditioners come with advanced air purification filters to ensure clean and healthy air circulation inside the room.
