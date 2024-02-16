Best oils for hair growth in India 2024: 9 worthwhile mentions

Are you struggling with hair fall and looking for the best oil for hair growth in India? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 9 hair growth oils that will help you achieve luscious and healthy hair. Whether you're looking to stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall, or promote overall hair health, we've got you covered. From popular brands like Parachute, WOW Skin Science, and Mamaearth to Ayurvedic formulations like Indulekha and Kesh King, we've included a diverse range of products to cater to different hair care needs. Read on to find the perfect hair growth oil for you!

1. Parachute Advansed Reduces hairfall

Parachute Advansed Hair Oil is enriched with the goodness of coconut and amla extracts, which help reduce hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is suitable for all hair types and is known for its nourishing and strengthening properties.

Pros Enriched with natural extracts

Reduces hair fall

Suitable for all hair types Cons May feel greasy for some users

2. WOW Skin Science Rosemary Hair Oil

WOW Skin Science Rosemary Hair Oil is formulated to stimulate hair growth and improve hair health. It contains rosemary essential oil, extra virgin olive oil, and sweet almond oil, which work together to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.

Pros Stimulates hair growth

Nourishes the scalp

Improves hair health Cons Scent may be overpowering for some users

Also read: Treat your scalp and strands with best hair oils: 5 best picks 3. Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil

Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil is a popular choice for controlling hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bringharaj, amla, and virgin coconut oil, which nourish the hair and scalp to reduce hair fall and stimulate hair growth.

Pros Controls hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the hair and scalp Cons May have a strong herbal scent

4. UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil

UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It helps strengthen the hair, promote hair growth, and moisturize the scalp, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.

Pros Moisturizes and nourishes the hair and scalp

Strengthens the hair

Ideal for all hair types Cons Viscous texture may be challenging to apply

5. Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil

Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil is a blend of rosemary oil, coconut oil, and methi seed extract, designed to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens the hair, making it an excellent choice for those seeking natural hair care solutions.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Reduces hair fall

Strengthens the hair Cons May take time to show results

6. Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil

Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is formulated with a blend of 21 Ayurvedic herbs and oils to nourish the hair and scalp, reduce hair fall, and promote healthy hair growth. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a holistic and natural hair care solution.

Pros Nourishes the hair and scalp

Reduces hair fall

Promotes healthy hair growth Cons Strong herbal scent may be off-putting for some users

Also read: Indulekha hair oil: 5 options to look out for healthy and strong locks 7. Bare Anatomy Nourishment Hair Oil

Bare Anatomy Nourishment Hair Oil is a blend of natural oils and Ayurvedic herbs, designed to combat hair fall, strengthen the hair, and promote healthy hair growth. It is personalized to suit individual hair needs, making it a unique and effective hair care solution.

Pros Strengthens the hair

Promotes healthy hair growth

Personalized formulation Cons May be on the pricier side

8. Adivasi Original Herbal Hair Oil

Adivasi Original Herbal Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation that helps control hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is enriched with natural ingredients like amla, bhringraj, and neem, making it an excellent choice for those seeking traditional and effective hair care remedies.

Pros Promotes healthy hair growth

Nourishes the hair and scalp

Traditional and effective remedy Cons Strong herbal scent may not be appealing to all users

9. Rey Naturals Pressed Castor Oil

Rey Naturals Pressed Castor Oil is 100% pure and natural, known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It helps promote hair growth, strengthen the hair, and moisturize the scalp, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.

Pros Moisturizes and nourishes the hair and scalp

Strengthens the hair

Ideal for all hair types Cons May have a thick consistency

Comparison Table

Product Name Reduces hair fall Promotes hair growth Nourishes the hair and scalp Parachute Advansed Reduces hairfall Yes Yes Yes WOW Skin Science Rosemary Hair Oil No Yes Yes Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil No Yes Yes Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil Yes Yes Yes Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Bare Anatomy Nourishment Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Adivasi Original Herbal Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Rey Naturals Pressed Castor Oil No Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil offers the best value for money, with its effective formulation that reduces hair fall, promotes healthy hair growth, and nourishes the hair and scalp.

Best overall product: The Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product, offering a holistic and natural approach to nourishing the hair and scalp, reducing hair fall, and promoting healthy hair growth.

How to find the perfect oil for hair growth: To find the perfect oil for hair growth, consider oils rich in nutrients like argan, castor, coconut, and jojoba. Assess your hair type and concerns, opting for lightweight oils for fine hair and heavier oils for thicker hair. Prioritize organic, cold-pressed options, and perform a patch test before full application.

FAQs on Oil for Hair Growth What is the best oil for hair growth? The best oil for hair growth depends on your specific hair care needs. Look for oils that promote hair growth, nourish the scalp, and reduce hair fall. Are these hair growth oils suitable for all hair types? Yes, most of the hair growth oils mentioned in the article are suitable for all hair types, but it's essential to check the product specifications for specific details. Do these oils have a strong scent? The scent of the oils may vary, so it's best to read customer reviews and product descriptions to get an idea of the scent before making a purchase. How long does it take to see results with these hair growth oils? The time it takes to see results may vary from person to person, but consistent use of the oils as directed can help achieve desired outcomes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

