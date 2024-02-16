Best oils for hair growth in India 2024: 9 worthwhile mentions

Are you struggling with hair fall and looking for the best oil for hair growth in India? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 9 hair growth oils that will help you achieve luscious and healthy hair. Whether you're looking to stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall, or promote overall hair health, we've got you covered.
From popular brands like Parachute, WOW Skin Science, and Mamaearth to Ayurvedic formulations like Indulekha and Kesh King, we've included a diverse range of products to cater to different hair care needs. Read on to find the perfect hair growth oil for you!
1. Parachute Advansed Reduces hairfall
Parachute Advansed Hair Oil is enriched with the goodness of coconut and amla extracts, which help reduce hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is suitable for all hair types and is known for its nourishing and strengthening properties.
Pros
Enriched with natural extracts
Reduces hair fall
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
May feel greasy for some users
2. WOW Skin Science Rosemary Hair Oil
WOW Skin Science Rosemary Hair Oil is formulated to stimulate hair growth and improve hair health. It contains rosemary essential oil, extra virgin olive oil, and sweet almond oil, which work together to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.
Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil is a popular choice for controlling hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bringharaj, amla, and virgin coconut oil, which nourish the hair and scalp to reduce hair fall and stimulate hair growth.
Pros
Controls hair fall
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the hair and scalp
Cons
May have a strong herbal scent
4. UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil
UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It helps strengthen the hair, promote hair growth, and moisturize the scalp, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.
Pros
Moisturizes and nourishes the hair and scalp
Strengthens the hair
Ideal for all hair types
Cons
Viscous texture may be challenging to apply
5. Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil
Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil is a blend of rosemary oil, coconut oil, and methi seed extract, designed to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens the hair, making it an excellent choice for those seeking natural hair care solutions.
Pros
Promotes hair growth
Reduces hair fall
Strengthens the hair
Cons
May take time to show results
6. Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil
Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is formulated with a blend of 21 Ayurvedic herbs and oils to nourish the hair and scalp, reduce hair fall, and promote healthy hair growth. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a holistic and natural hair care solution.
Pros
Nourishes the hair and scalp
Reduces hair fall
Promotes healthy hair growth
Cons
Strong herbal scent may be off-putting for some users
Bare Anatomy Nourishment Hair Oil is a blend of natural oils and Ayurvedic herbs, designed to combat hair fall, strengthen the hair, and promote healthy hair growth. It is personalized to suit individual hair needs, making it a unique and effective hair care solution.
Pros
Strengthens the hair
Promotes healthy hair growth
Personalized formulation
Cons
May be on the pricier side
8. Adivasi Original Herbal Hair Oil
Adivasi Original Herbal Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation that helps control hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is enriched with natural ingredients like amla, bhringraj, and neem, making it an excellent choice for those seeking traditional and effective hair care remedies.
Pros
Promotes healthy hair growth
Nourishes the hair and scalp
Traditional and effective remedy
Cons
Strong herbal scent may not be appealing to all users
9. Rey Naturals Pressed Castor Oil
Rey Naturals Pressed Castor Oil is 100% pure and natural, known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It helps promote hair growth, strengthen the hair, and moisturize the scalp, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.
Pros
Moisturizes and nourishes the hair and scalp
Strengthens the hair
Ideal for all hair types
Cons
May have a thick consistency
Comparison Table
Product Name
Reduces hair fall
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the hair and scalp
Parachute Advansed Reduces hairfall
Yes
Yes
Yes
WOW Skin Science Rosemary Hair Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bare Anatomy Nourishment Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Adivasi Original Herbal Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Rey Naturals Pressed Castor Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil offers the best value for money, with its effective formulation that reduces hair fall, promotes healthy hair growth, and nourishes the hair and scalp.
Best overall product:
The Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product, offering a holistic and natural approach to nourishing the hair and scalp, reducing hair fall, and promoting healthy hair growth.
How to find the perfect oil for hair growth:
To find the perfect oil for hair growth, consider oils rich in nutrients like argan, castor, coconut, and jojoba. Assess your hair type and concerns, opting for lightweight oils for fine hair and heavier oils for thicker hair. Prioritize organic, cold-pressed options, and perform a patch test before full application.
FAQs on Oil for Hair Growth
The best oil for hair growth depends on your specific hair care needs. Look for oils that promote hair growth, nourish the scalp, and reduce hair fall.
Yes, most of the hair growth oils mentioned in the article are suitable for all hair types, but it's essential to check the product specifications for specific details.
The scent of the oils may vary, so it's best to read customer reviews and product descriptions to get an idea of the scent before making a purchase.
The time it takes to see results may vary from person to person, but consistent use of the oils as directed can help achieve desired outcomes.
