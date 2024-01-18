Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 57% discount on induction cooktops

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is a boon for home cooks and culinary enthusiasts, offering up to 57% off on a wide range of induction cooktops. This sale presents a golden opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with the latest in cooking technology without straining your wallet. Induction cooktops, known for their energy efficiency, safety, and convenience, are increasingly becoming a staple in modern kitchens.
These cooktops come equipped with various features such as adjustable power levels, touch controls, and preset menus, catering to different cooking styles and preferences. Their sleek and compact design not only saves space but also adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Moreover, the ease of cleaning and maintenance of these cooktops makes them an attractive choice for busy lifestyles. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, the diverse range of induction cooktops available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale promises something for everyone, combining functionality with affordability.
The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 induction cooktop, available at a substantial discount, is a blend of efficiency and style. Its 2100-Watt power ensures quick and consistent heating, while the soft touch button and crystal glass surface add a sleek look to your kitchen. Ideal for modern homes, this cooktop is designed for convenient, fast cooking.
Specifications of Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop:
Power: 2100 Watts
Features: Soft Touch Button, Crystal Glass
Colour: Black
Additional: Easy to clean, suitable for modern kitchen needs
The Prestige IRIS ECO offers a smart cooking solution with its 1200-Watt power and automatic voltage regulator. It features Indian menu options and a power-saving mode, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Its user-preset timer adds to the convenience, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop:
Power: 1200 Watts
Features: Automatic Voltage Regulator, Indian Menu Option, Power Saver, Timer
Warranty: 1 Year
Colour: Black
3. Elicacy Premium 2000 W Touch Panel Infrared Induction Cooktop
Elicacy's Premium 2000 W induction cooktop, featured in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, is a versatile kitchen appliance compatible with all utensils. Its touch panel control and infrared technology provide an efficient cooking experience. The 1-year warranty ensures reliability, making it a worthy investment for those seeking a high-performance cooktop.
Specifications of Elicacy Premium 2000 W Touch Panel Infrared Induction Cooktop:
Power: 2000 Watts
Features: Touch Panel, Infrared Technology
Compatibility: All Utensils
Warranty: 1 Year
4. V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop
The V-Guard VIC 25 is a high-quality induction cooktop offering a 2000-Watt power output, available at a discounted price in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It features preset Indian menu options and a polished glass surface, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics in your kitchen. The auto-cutoff and push-button controls ensure safety and ease of use.
Specifications of V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop:
Power: 2000 Watts
Features: Preset Indian Menu, Temperature Control, Push Button, Auto-cutoff
The Prestige PIC 15.0+ induction cooktop, part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, is a perfect combination of elegance and functionality. Its 1900-Watt power and concealed, feather touch buttons make cooking effortless. The full glass top panel adds to its sleek design, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop:
Power: 1900 Watts
Features: Concealed Buttons, Anti-Magnetic Wall, Elegant Glass Top
Additional: Automatic Voltage Regulator, Indian Menu Options, Power Saver Technology
Warranty: 1 Year
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more