Best split AC to buy: 9 top-rated air conditioners to enjoy cooling comfort

Published on Jan 30, 2024 12:12 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Choose comfort with the best split ACs. Offering efficient cooling, energy-saving features and advanced technology, these air conditioners are the perfect blend of performance and convenience for your home. Read More Read Less

When it comes to staying cool during the hot summer months, a reliable and efficient split AC can make all the difference. With the latest technology and energy-saving features, choosing the best split AC for your home can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best split ACs available on the market. From top-rated brands like Hitachi, Daikin, and LG, each product in our list offers unique features and advantages to suit your specific needs. Read on to find the perfect split AC for your home and enjoy a comfortable and cool environment all year round.

1. Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV

The Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV is a powerful and energy-efficient split AC that provides excellent cooling performance. With its innovative anti-viral technology and durable copper build, this AC ensures clean and healthy air in your home. The GLS09I3FOSEV also offers adjustable cooling modes and a sleek design for added convenience and style.

Pros Energy-efficient

Anti-viral technology

Adjustable cooling modes Cons May be slightly expensive

2. Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter RSQG318HGXA

The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter RSQG318HGXA is a high-performance split AC with expandable capabilities for enhanced cooling. Featuring advanced inverter technology and a fixed-speed compressor, this AC offers efficient and consistent cooling performance. With its expandable design and powerful features, the RSQG318HGXA is perfect for larger spaces and extended use.

Pros Expandable design

High-performance cooling

Ideal for larger spaces Cons May be bulky

Also read: Best air conditioners in India: Top 10 options to consider before purchase 3. Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U

The Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U is a reliable and energy-efficient split AC that delivers powerful cooling performance. With its fixed copper filter and efficient compressor, this AC provides clean and fresh air while maintaining energy efficiency. The FTL28U also features a durable build and user-friendly design for added convenience and comfort.

Pros Energy-efficient

Powerful cooling performance

User-friendly design Cons May require professional installation

4. Voltas Adjustable 185V Verdant Exotica

The Voltas Adjustable 185V Verdant Exotica is a versatile and efficient split AC that offers customizable cooling options for enhanced comfort. With its adjustable features and high energy efficiency, this AC provides reliable and consistent cooling performance. The Verdant Exotica also boasts a stylish design and durable build for long-lasting use.

Pros Customizable cooling options

High energy efficiency

Stylish design Cons May be slightly noisy

5. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q20SNZE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q20SNZE is a premium split AC with advanced anti-viral technology for clean and healthy air. Featuring a convertible design and powerful cooling performance, this AC offers versatile comfort and efficient operation. The PS-Q20SNZE also boasts a sleek and modern design, making it an ideal addition to any home.

Pros Convertible design

Advanced anti-viral technology

Sleek and modern design Cons May require professional maintenance

6. General Inverter Copper Condenser ASGG24CGTB-B

The General Inverter Copper Condenser ASGG24CGTB-B is a high-quality split AC with a durable copper condenser for efficient cooling performance. With its innovative inverter technology and advanced features, this AC provides reliable and consistent cooling for any space. The ASGG24CGTB-B also offers a user-friendly design and durable construction for long-term use.

Pros Innovative inverter technology

Efficient cooling performance

User-friendly design Cons May be heavy

7. Voltas Inverter Condenser 245V EAZS

The Voltas Inverter Condenser 245V EAZS is a powerful and energy-efficient split AC with a durable condenser for reliable cooling performance. With its advanced inverter technology and adjustable settings, this AC offers customizable comfort and efficient operation. The EAZS also features a sleek and modern design for added style and convenience.

Pros Advanced inverter technology

Energy-efficient operation

Sleek and modern design Cons May require professional installation

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Enjoy cooling perfection with top 9 makers, models 8. Blue Star Inverter Convertible ID418YNU

The Blue Star Inverter Convertible ID418YNU is a versatile and efficient split AC with advanced features for enhanced cooling. With its innovative convertible design and energy-saving operation, this AC offers customizable comfort and reliable performance. The ID418YNU also boasts a durable build and sleek design for added style and convenience.

Pros Innovative convertible design

Energy-saving operation

Sleek and modern design Cons May be slightly bulky

9. Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123 Dehumidifier

The Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123 Dehumidifier is a versatile and reliable split AC with advanced filtration and dehumidifying capabilities. With its innovative inverter technology and efficient dehumidifier, this AC offers clean and comfortable air while reducing moisture in the environment. The CWCVBG-VQ1W123 also features a durable build and user-friendly design for added convenience and comfort.

Pros Innovative inverter technology

Efficient dehumidifier

Advanced filtration Cons May be slightly noisy

Comparison Table

Features Inverter Technology Energy Efficiency Cooling Performance Design Build Quality Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV Yes High Adjustable Sleek and Stylish Durable Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter RSQG318HGXA Yes High Expandable Functional Robust Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U No High Powerful User-friendly Sturdy Voltas Adjustable 185V Verdant Exotica No High Customizable Stylish Durable LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q20SNZE Yes High Versatile Sleek and Modern Long-lasting General Inverter Copper Condenser ASGG24CGTB-B Yes High Efficient User-friendly High-quality Voltas Inverter Condenser 245V EAZS Yes High Customizable Sleek and Modern Durable Blue Star Inverter Convertible ID418YNU Yes High Customizable Sleek and Modern Durable Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123 Dehumidifier Yes High Efficient User-friendly Durable

Best value for money: The Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U is the best value for money, offering powerful cooling performance and energy efficiency at an affordable price point. With its durable build and user-friendly design, the FTL28U provides excellent value for long-term use.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q20SNZE stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its advanced anti-viral technology, powerful cooling performance, and sleek design. Ideal for versatile comfort and clean air, the PS-Q20SNZE offers top-of-the-line features and reliable operation.

How to find the best split AC to buy: When searching for the best split AC, prioritize efficiency and cooling capacity based on your room size. Look for energy-efficient models with high star ratings. Consider additional features like inverter technology for power savings and noise reduction. Evaluate air purification features, smart connectivity, and ease of maintenance. Read user reviews for real-world performance insights. Compare brands for reliability and after-sales service. By considering these factors, you can find the best split AC that perfectly suits your cooling needs and preferences.

FAQs on best split ac to buy What are the energy efficiency ratings of the listed split ACs? The energy efficiency ratings of the listed split ACs range from 3-star to 5-star, offering varying levels of energy savings and cost-effectiveness. Do the split ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the listed split ACs come with a standard manufacturer warranty, providing coverage for parts and services for a specific period. Are the split ACs suitable for large rooms? Yes, several split ACs in the list are designed for large spaces, offering powerful cooling performance and efficient operation for extended use. Do the split ACs require professional installation? While some split ACs may require professional installation for optimal performance, others come with user-friendly designs for easy setup and use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances