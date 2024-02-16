Best Home Coolers: Top 9 options for ultimate cooling comfort of your home

Finding the best home cooler becomes paramount as temperature rises. So, have you found your perfect cooler yet? Have you made your house summer-ready? If not, this article will help you do it. We'll explore a variety of top-notch home coolers designed to withstand the upcoming heatwave. We want to make it easy for you to choose the perfect cooler that fits your needs. From energy-efficient options to those offering powerful cooling capabilities, we'll uncover the unique features that set each one apart.
Whether you're seeking relief from the blazing sun or simply looking to maintain a comfortable atmosphere indoors, our guide has you covered. Get ready to stay cool and relaxed with the perfect home cooler by your side. We have enlisted top 9 home coolers for you to choose from so that you remain comfortable even amidst sweltering temperatures.
1. V-Guard Arido P22H-N Personal Air Cooler for Home | Mosquito & Dust Filter | 2 Year Warranty | 22 L (White & Purple burry)
The V-Guard Arido P22H-N home cooler in a sleek white and purple burry finish provides powerful cooling with 1100 CMPH air flow capacity. Ideal for rooms up to 7.6 meters, it features 4D air circulation, a 22-liter tank, and ice chambers for an extra cooling boost. It also helps you enhance air quality with antibacterial or antifungal pads and a mosquito dust filter. The durable design includes a concealed pump, corrosion-resistant blower, and safety features like a 3-pin power cord and thermal overload protection.
Specifications of V-Guard Arido P22H-N Personal Air Cooler for Home | Mosquito & Dust Filter | 2 Year Warranty | 22 L (White & Purple burry):
Brand: V-Guard
Mounting type: Freestanding
Colour: White & Purple burry
Air flow capacity: 1100 CMPH
Controls Type: Button
Model name: Arido P22H-N
Dimensions: 28D x 46W x 82.5H Centimeters
Weight: 8 Kilograms
Form factor: Personal
Wattage: 130 Watts
Number of speeds: 3
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling with 1100 CMPH airflow
Not suitable for larger rooms or open spaces
Clean air with antibacterial and antifungal pads
Limited color options
Easy mobility with 4 caster wheels
Ice chambers may require regular maintenance
2. Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room With DuramarinePump (2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj), Turbofan Technology, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, Portable Air Cooler For Home, White
The Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L personal air cooler is an ideal cooler for your room up to 200 square feet. With a duramarine pump and turbofan technology, it ensures powerful air throw and efficient cooling. The adjustable 3-speed control allows you to customize the airflow, and its portable design with caster wheels provides convenient mobility. The anti-bacterial hexacool technology pads keep the air hygienic, while the 2-year warranty on the pump adds peace of mind.
Specifications of Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room With DuramarinePump (2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj), Turbofan Technology, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, Portable Air Cooler For Home, White:
Brand: Bajaj
Mounting type:Freestanding
Special feature:Adjustable speed, portable
Colour: White
Air flow capacity:1177 CFPM
Reservoir capacity: 36 litres
Floor area: 200 Square Feet
Model name: PX 97 Torque New
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 8700 Grams
Form factor:Personal
Wattage: 100 Watts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful air throw with turbofan technology
Limited color options
Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty for durability
Not suitable for larger rooms or open spaces
Adjustable speed and portable design for convenience
May require periodic maintenance of cooling pads
3. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room
The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo, a powerful 90L desert air cooler designed to bring comfort to your home. With a duramarine pump and turbofan technology, it offers an impressive 90 feet air throw and efficient cooling for spaces up to 650 square feet. The adjustable 3-speed control allows customization, and the ice chamber, along with the cooler master featuring 3-sided honeycomb pads, enhances the cooling effect. The hexacool technology pads ensure hygienic and malodor-resistant air.
Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room:
Brand: Bajaj
Mounting type:Freestanding
Special feature:Adjustable speed
Colour: White
Air flow capacity:5600 CMPH (Peak)
Reservoir capacity: 90 litres
Floor area: 650 Square Feet
Model name:Air Cooler
Material:Plastic
Item weight:17400 Grams
Form factor:Personal
Wattage: 200 Watts
Number of speeds: 3
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 90-feet air throw with turbofan technology
Large size may be challenging for smaller living spaces
Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty for durability
Higher wattage may lead to increased energy consumption
Ice chamber and cooler master for enhanced cooling effect
Freestanding design may require dedicated floor space
4. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal
The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance, portable cooling solution for all spaces. With a generous 75L reservoir, this freestanding cooler features everlast pump technology, auto-fill capability, and 4-way air deflection through motorized and auto-swing louvers. The wood wool cooling pads ensure enhanced airflow and cooling. Operate the cooler conveniently with the 3-way speed settings and the included remote control. The rust-free body with easy-to-clean exteriors ensures durability.
Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal:
Brand: Crompton
Mounting type:Freestanding
Colour: White and Grey
Air flow capacity: 1 CFPM
Controls type:Remote
Reservoir capacity: 75 litres
Model name:Ozone
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 14500 Grams
Form factor:Desert
Wattage: 190 Watts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Everlast pump for enhanced durability
No remote control included for added convenience
Auto-fill feature for hassle-free operation
Absence of a trolley may limit mobility within a large space
4-way air deflection with motorized louvers
5. Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Pop-Up Touchscreen, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (20L, White & Black)
The Symphony Diet 3D 20i portable tower air cooler is a sleek and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a coverage area of up to 13 square meters, this freestanding cooler is perfect for smaller rooms. The unique i-Pure technology, featuring a multistage filter, combats air pollution, odor-causing microorganisms, and allergies, ensuring clean air. With low power consumption at just 110 watts, this cooler is an affordable and energy-efficient way to stay cool.
Specifications of Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Pop-Up Touchscreen, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (20L, White & Black):
Brand: Symphony
Mounting Type:Freestanding
Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption
Colour: White
Air flow capacity: 13 CMPH
Controls type: Remote
Reservoir capacity: 20 litres
Model name:Diet 3D - 20i
Material:Plastic
Item weight: 7.5 Kilograms
Form factor: Tower
Wattage: 110 Watts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
i-Pure Technology for clean air and combating allergies
Limited coverage area suitable for smaller rooms
Low power consumption at 110 watts
Relatively lower air flow capacity
Pop-up touchscreen and magnetic remote for ease of operation
Not ideal for larger rooms or open spaces
6. HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler w/ 3 Speeds & 4 Modes, 12H Timer, LED Touch Screen, 4L Water Tank, Remote, 4 Ice Packs, 80W Low Power Consumption Evaporative Air Cooler for Room Office
HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home is a 107cm tower cooler with innovative features for a refreshing cooling experience. The 4-liter water tank ensures up to 8 hours of operation at low wind speed, reducing indoor dryness by 35%. Featuring 4 ice packs for an extra cooling boost, this tower cooler covers a wide area with 70 degree oscillation and 658 CFM air delivery. With a low noise level of 50 dB, a 12-hour timer, LED touch screen, and a remote control, this home cooler offers smart and serene climate control.
Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler w/ 3 Speeds & 4 Modes, 12H Timer, LED Touch Screen, 4L Water Tank, Remote, 4 Ice Packs, 80W Low Power Consumption Evaporative Air Cooler for Room Office:
Brand: HIFRESH
Mounting type: Freestanding
Colour: White
Controls type: Remote
Reservoir capacity: 4 litres
Model name:JDAC90R
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 4.6 Kilograms
Form factor: Tower
Wattage:80 Watts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
3-speeds & 4 modes for customizable cooling experience
Limited reservoir capacity
8 hours of operation with 4-liter water tank and ice packs
Relatively low air flow capacity
LED touch screen, remote control, and 12-hour timer
May not be suitable for larger rooms or open spaces
7. Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70 liters with Powerful Air Delivery and Smell Free Honeycomb pads (Dark Teal)
With a massive 70-liter reservoir capacity, the Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler is a freestanding cooler in a stylish Dark Teal color. It is designed to provide reliable and long-lasting cooling. The auto drain feature ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the dust filter keeps the air clean.
Specifications of Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70 liters with Powerful Air Delivery and Smell Free Honeycomb pads (Dark Teal)
Brand: Havells
Mounting type:Freestanding
Special feature:Auto Drain, Dust Filter
Colour: Dark Teal
Air flow capacity:3500 CMPH
Controls type: Manual
Reservoir capacity: 70 litres
Model name: Altima
Material:Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Item weight: 16000 Grams
Form factor:Desert
Wattage: 185 Watts
Number of speeds:3
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful air delivery with 3500 CMPH
Manual controls may require more effort
Smell-free honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling
Relatively higher wattage may lead to increased energy consumption
Auto drain and dust filter for easy maintenance
Dark Teal color may not suit all aesthetic preferences
8. HIFEN Mini CoOlEr for room cooling mini CoOlEr ac portable air CoOlEr portable air conditioners for Home Office Artic CoOlEr 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier
The HIFEN Mini Cooler is your versatile 3-in-1 solution for room cooling, humidifying, and purifying. This compact and portable air cooler, in a sleek white design, is perfect for home, office, or any space. With three-speed wind modes (high, medium, low), it caters to your comfort during leisure, sleep, or work. The lightweight fan, soothing night light, and easy button controls make it an ideal choice for a comfortable night's sleep.
Specifications of HIFEN Mini CoOlEr for room cooling mini CoOlEr ac portable air CoOlEr portable air conditioners for Home Office Artic CoOlEr 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier:
Brand: HIFEN
Special Feature: Cooling Fan
Colour:White
Controls Type: Button
Number of Speeds:3
Voltage: 220 Volts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Provides continuous cold air for a comfortable sleep and relaxation.
May not effectively cool larger rooms.
Saves up to 90% electricity
Manual Controls
Environmental friendly
9. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler - 18 Litre
The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is designed to deliver refreshing coolness and comfort to your space. With a capacity of 18 litres and a sleek freestanding design, it's an ideal choice for residential use. Available in classic White and Light Blue, it adds a touch of elegance to any room. The ice compartment enhances cooling efficiency, while the auto swing mode covers left-right and up-down motions for widespread cooling.
Specifications of Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler - 18 Litre
Brand:Havells
Mounting Type:Freestanding
Special Feature:Portable
Colour: White, Light Blue
Air flow capacity: 1200 CMPH
Controls type: Button
Reservoir capacity: 18 litres
Floor area:300 Square Feet
Model name: Tuono
Recommended uses: Residential
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 7000 Grams
Form factor:Personal
Wattage: 160 Watts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Optimum Cooling for a refreshing experience
Limited capacity
Enhances cooling efficiency with the option to use ice
The Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler stands out as a value-for-money choice, offering a good balance between capacity, cooling efficiency (1177 CFPM), and energy consumption (100 watts). Its durability, backed by a 2-year warranty on the pump, ensures a reliable cooling solution for rooms up to 200 square feet. The adjustable 3-speed control adds versatility to cater to different preferences, making it an economical and efficient option for your cooling needs.
Best overall product
The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product with its powerful 90-feet air throw, efficient cooling for large spaces up to 650 square feet, and additional features like the ice chamber and cooler master for enhanced cooling effects. Despite its higher wattage (200 watts), the 2-year warranty on the duramarine pump and turbofan technology make it a reliable and robust choice for those seeking superior cooling performance and durability in a desert air cooler.
How to find the best home coolers
To find the best home cooler, consider factors such as capacity, air flow capacity, and wattage to ensure suitability for your space. Evaluate additional features like adjustable speed controls, ice chambers, and durability features like pump warranties. Look for specialized technologies like antibacterial or antifungal pads for improved air quality. Prioritize coolers with a balance between cooling efficiency and energy consumption. Finally, factor in your specific needs, such as room size and desired features, to make an informed decision based on your cooling requirements.
FAQs on the best home coolers
Consider the size of the room you want to cool. For larger spaces, choose a cooler with higher capacity.
Not necessarily. Choose air flow capacity based on your room size. Too high may be unnecessary for smaller rooms.
Wattage indicates energy consumption. Lower wattage coolers are more energy-efficient but may have lower cooling capacity.
Maintenance frequency varies. Check the manufacturer's recommendations, but it's generally good to clean or replace pads periodically.
Personal coolers are designed for smaller areas. For larger rooms, choose a cooler with higher capacity and air flow.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more