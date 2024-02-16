Best Home Coolers: Top 9 options for ultimate cooling comfort of your home

Summary: Home coolers: It's time to gear up for the upcoming summer season. Choose from top home coolers that will keep your surroundings cool even at higher temperatures. Read More Read Less

Finding the best home cooler becomes paramount as temperature rises. So, have you found your perfect cooler yet? Have you made your house summer-ready? If not, this article will help you do it. We'll explore a variety of top-notch home coolers designed to withstand the upcoming heatwave. We want to make it easy for you to choose the perfect cooler that fits your needs. From energy-efficient options to those offering powerful cooling capabilities, we'll uncover the unique features that set each one apart. Whether you're seeking relief from the blazing sun or simply looking to maintain a comfortable atmosphere indoors, our guide has you covered. Get ready to stay cool and relaxed with the perfect home cooler by your side. We have enlisted top 9 home coolers for you to choose from so that you remain comfortable even amidst sweltering temperatures. Also Read: Top 10 air coolers for affordable cooling: Buying guide 1. V-Guard Arido P22H-N Personal Air Cooler for Home | Mosquito & Dust Filter | 2 Year Warranty | 22 L (White & Purple burry)

The V-Guard Arido P22H-N home cooler in a sleek white and purple burry finish provides powerful cooling with 1100 CMPH air flow capacity. Ideal for rooms up to 7.6 meters, it features 4D air circulation, a 22-liter tank, and ice chambers for an extra cooling boost. It also helps you enhance air quality with antibacterial or antifungal pads and a mosquito dust filter. The durable design includes a concealed pump, corrosion-resistant blower, and safety features like a 3-pin power cord and thermal overload protection. Specifications of V-Guard Arido P22H-N Personal Air Cooler for Home | Mosquito & Dust Filter | 2 Year Warranty | 22 L (White & Purple burry): Brand: V-Guard
Mounting type: Freestanding
Colour: White & Purple burry
Air flow capacity: 1100 CMPH
Controls Type: Button
Model name: Arido P22H-N
Dimensions: 28D x 46W x 82.5H Centimeters
Weight: 8 Kilograms
Form factor: Personal
Wattage: 130 Watts
Number of speeds: 3

: V-Guard Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Colour : White & Purple burry

: White & Purple burry Air flow capacity : 1100 CMPH

: 1100 CMPH Controls Type: Button

Button Model name: Arido P22H-N

Arido P22H-N Dimensions : 28D x 46W x 82.5H Centimeters

: 28D x 46W x 82.5H Centimeters Weight : 8 Kilograms

: 8 Kilograms Form factor: Personal

Personal Wattage : 130 Watts

: 130 Watts Number of speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling with 1100 CMPH airflow Not suitable for larger rooms or open spaces Clean air with antibacterial and antifungal pads Limited color options Easy mobility with 4 caster wheels Ice chambers may require regular maintenance

2. Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room With DuramarinePump (2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj), Turbofan Technology, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, Portable Air Cooler For Home, White

The Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L personal air cooler is an ideal cooler for your room up to 200 square feet. With a duramarine pump and turbofan technology, it ensures powerful air throw and efficient cooling. The adjustable 3-speed control allows you to customize the airflow, and its portable design with caster wheels provides convenient mobility. The anti-bacterial hexacool technology pads keep the air hygienic, while the 2-year warranty on the pump adds peace of mind. Specifications of Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room With DuramarinePump (2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj), Turbofan Technology, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, Portable Air Cooler For Home, White: Brand: Bajaj
Mounting type: Freestanding
Special feature: Adjustable speed, portable
Colour: White
Air flow capacity: 1177 CFPM
Reservoir capacity: 36 litres
Floor area: 200 Square Feet
Model name: PX 97 Torque New
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 8700 Grams
Form factor: Personal
Wattage: 100 Watts

: Bajaj Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special feature: Adjustable speed, portable

Adjustable speed, portable Colour : White

: White Air flow capacity: 1177 CFPM

1177 CFPM Reservoir capacity : 36 litres

: 36 litres Floor area: 200 Square Feet

200 Square Feet Model name: PX 97 Torque New

PX 97 Torque New Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item weight : 8700 Grams

: 8700 Grams Form factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 100 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw with turbofan technology Limited color options Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty for durability Not suitable for larger rooms or open spaces Adjustable speed and portable design for convenience May require periodic maintenance of cooling pads

3. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo, a powerful 90L desert air cooler designed to bring comfort to your home. With a duramarine pump and turbofan technology, it offers an impressive 90 feet air throw and efficient cooling for spaces up to 650 square feet. The adjustable 3-speed control allows customization, and the ice chamber, along with the cooler master featuring 3-sided honeycomb pads, enhances the cooling effect. The hexacool technology pads ensure hygienic and malodor-resistant air. Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room: Brand: Bajaj
Mounting type: Freestanding
Special feature: Adjustable speed
Colour: White
Air flow capacity: 5600 CMPH (Peak)
Reservoir capacity: 90 litres
Floor area: 650 Square Feet
Model name: Air Cooler
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 17400 Grams
Form factor: Personal
Wattage: 200 Watts
Number of speeds: 3

: Bajaj Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special feature: Adjustable speed

Adjustable speed Colour : White

: White Air flow capacity: 5600 CMPH (Peak)

5600 CMPH (Peak) Reservoir capacity: 90 litres

90 litres Floor area : 650 Square Feet

: 650 Square Feet Model name: Air Cooler

Air Cooler Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 17400 Grams

17400 Grams Form factor: Personal

Personal Wattage : 200 Watts

: 200 Watts Number of speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 90-feet air throw with turbofan technology Large size may be challenging for smaller living spaces Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty for durability Higher wattage may lead to increased energy consumption Ice chamber and cooler master for enhanced cooling effect Freestanding design may require dedicated floor space

4. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance, portable cooling solution for all spaces. With a generous 75L reservoir, this freestanding cooler features everlast pump technology, auto-fill capability, and 4-way air deflection through motorized and auto-swing louvers. The wood wool cooling pads ensure enhanced airflow and cooling. Operate the cooler conveniently with the 3-way speed settings and the included remote control. The rust-free body with easy-to-clean exteriors ensures durability. Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal: Brand: Crompton
Mounting type: Freestanding
Colour: White and Grey
Air flow capacity: 1 CFPM
Controls type: Remote
Reservoir capacity: 75 litres
Model name: Ozone
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 14500 Grams
Form factor: Desert
Wattage: 190 Watts

: Crompton Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Colour : White and Grey

: White and Grey Air flow capacity: 1 CFPM

1 CFPM Controls type: Remote

Remote Reservoir capacity: 75 litres

75 litres Model name: Ozone

Ozone Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item weight: 14500 Grams

14500 Grams Form factor: Desert

Desert Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Everlast pump for enhanced durability No remote control included for added convenience Auto-fill feature for hassle-free operation Absence of a trolley may limit mobility within a large space 4-way air deflection with motorized louvers

5. Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Pop-Up Touchscreen, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (20L, White & Black)

The Symphony Diet 3D 20i portable tower air cooler is a sleek and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a coverage area of up to 13 square meters, this freestanding cooler is perfect for smaller rooms. The unique i-Pure technology, featuring a multistage filter, combats air pollution, odor-causing microorganisms, and allergies, ensuring clean air. With low power consumption at just 110 watts, this cooler is an affordable and energy-efficient way to stay cool. Specifications of Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Pop-Up Touchscreen, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (20L, White & Black): Brand: Symphony
Mounting Type: Freestanding
Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption
Colour: White
Air flow capacity: 13 CMPH
Controls type: Remote
Reservoir capacity: 20 litres
Model name: Diet 3D - 20i
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 7.5 Kilograms
Form factor: Tower
Wattage: 110 Watts

: Symphony Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption

Portable, Low Power Consumption Colour : White

: White Air flow capacity: 13 CMPH

13 CMPH Controls type : Remote

: Remote Reservoir capacity: 20 litres

20 litres Model name: Diet 3D - 20i

Diet 3D - 20i Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 7.5 Kilograms

7.5 Kilograms Form factor: Tower

Tower Wattage: 110 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid i-Pure Technology for clean air and combating allergies Limited coverage area suitable for smaller rooms Low power consumption at 110 watts Relatively lower air flow capacity Pop-up touchscreen and magnetic remote for ease of operation Not ideal for larger rooms or open spaces

6. HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler w/ 3 Speeds & 4 Modes, 12H Timer, LED Touch Screen, 4L Water Tank, Remote, 4 Ice Packs, 80W Low Power Consumption Evaporative Air Cooler for Room Office

HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home is a 107cm tower cooler with innovative features for a refreshing cooling experience. The 4-liter water tank ensures up to 8 hours of operation at low wind speed, reducing indoor dryness by 35%. Featuring 4 ice packs for an extra cooling boost, this tower cooler covers a wide area with 70 degree oscillation and 658 CFM air delivery. With a low noise level of 50 dB, a 12-hour timer, LED touch screen, and a remote control, this home cooler offers smart and serene climate control. Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler w/ 3 Speeds & 4 Modes, 12H Timer, LED Touch Screen, 4L Water Tank, Remote, 4 Ice Packs, 80W Low Power Consumption Evaporative Air Cooler for Room Office: Brand: HIFRESH
Mounting type: Freestanding
Colour: White
Controls type: Remote
Reservoir capacity: 4 litres
Model name: JDAC90R
Material: Plastic
Item weight: 4.6 Kilograms
Form factor: Tower
Wattage: 80 Watts

: HIFRESH Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Colour : White

: White Controls type: Remote

Remote Reservoir capacity : 4 litres

: 4 litres Model name: JDAC90R

JDAC90R Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 4.6 Kilograms

4.6 Kilograms Form factor: Tower

Tower Wattage:80 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-speeds & 4 modes for customizable cooling experience Limited reservoir capacity 8 hours of operation with 4-liter water tank and ice packs Relatively low air flow capacity LED touch screen, remote control, and 12-hour timer May not be suitable for larger rooms or open spaces

7. Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70 liters with Powerful Air Delivery and Smell Free Honeycomb pads (Dark Teal)

With a massive 70-liter reservoir capacity, the Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler is a freestanding cooler in a stylish Dark Teal color. It is designed to provide reliable and long-lasting cooling. The auto drain feature ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the dust filter keeps the air clean. Specifications of Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70 liters with Powerful Air Delivery and Smell Free Honeycomb pads (Dark Teal) Brand : Havells

: Havells Mounting type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special feature: Auto Drain, Dust Filter

Auto Drain, Dust Filter Colour: Dark Teal

Dark Teal Air flow capacity: 3500 CMPH

3500 CMPH Controls type: Manual

Manual Reservoir capacity: 70 litres

70 litres Model name : Altima

: Altima Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Item weight : 16000 Grams

: 16000 Grams Form factor: Desert

Desert Wattage : 185 Watts

: 185 Watts Number of speeds:3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery with 3500 CMPH Manual controls may require more effort Smell-free honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling Relatively higher wattage may lead to increased energy consumption Auto drain and dust filter for easy maintenance Dark Teal color may not suit all aesthetic preferences

8. HIFEN Mini CoOlEr for room cooling mini CoOlEr ac portable air CoOlEr portable air conditioners for Home Office Artic CoOlEr 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier

The HIFEN Mini Cooler is your versatile 3-in-1 solution for room cooling, humidifying, and purifying. This compact and portable air cooler, in a sleek white design, is perfect for home, office, or any space. With three-speed wind modes (high, medium, low), it caters to your comfort during leisure, sleep, or work. The lightweight fan, soothing night light, and easy button controls make it an ideal choice for a comfortable night's sleep. Specifications of HIFEN Mini CoOlEr for room cooling mini CoOlEr ac portable air CoOlEr portable air conditioners for Home Office Artic CoOlEr 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier: Brand: HIFEN
Special Feature: Cooling Fan
Colour: White
Controls Type: Button
Number of Speeds: 3
Voltage: 220 Volts

: HIFEN Special Feature: Cooling Fan

Cooling Fan Colour: White

White Controls Type: Button

Button Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage: 220 Volts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides continuous cold air for a comfortable sleep and relaxation. May not effectively cool larger rooms. Saves up to 90% electricity Manual Controls Environmental friendly

9. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler - 18 Litre

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is designed to deliver refreshing coolness and comfort to your space. With a capacity of 18 litres and a sleek freestanding design, it's an ideal choice for residential use. Available in classic White and Light Blue, it adds a touch of elegance to any room. The ice compartment enhances cooling efficiency, while the auto swing mode covers left-right and up-down motions for widespread cooling. Specifications of Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler - 18 Litre Brand: Havells

Havells Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Portable

Portable Colour : White, Light Blue

: White, Light Blue Air flow capacity : 1200 CMPH

: 1200 CMPH Controls type: Button

Button Reservoir capacity: 18 litres

18 litres Floor area: 300 Square Feet

300 Square Feet Model name: Tuono

Tuono Recommended uses: Residential

Residential Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item weight: 7000 Grams

7000 Grams Form factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 160 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Optimum Cooling for a refreshing experience Limited capacity Enhances cooling efficiency with the option to use ice Manual swing Odorless honeycomb pads Designed for a floor area of only 300 square feet

Also Read: 10 best small coolers: Stay cool at home Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity (Litres) Wattage Air Flow Capacity (CMPH/CFPM) V-Guard Arido P22H-N Personal Air Cooler 22 130 1100 CMPH Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler 36 100 1177 CFPM Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler 90 200 5600 CMPH (Peak) Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L 75 190 1 CFPM Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler 20 110 13 CMPH HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home 4 80 658 CFM Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70 185 3500 CMPH HIFEN Mini CoOlEr for room cooling 50 100-500 1000 CMPH Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler - 18 Litre 18 160 1200 CMPH

Best value for money The Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler stands out as a value-for-money choice, offering a good balance between capacity, cooling efficiency (1177 CFPM), and energy consumption (100 watts). Its durability, backed by a 2-year warranty on the pump, ensures a reliable cooling solution for rooms up to 200 square feet. The adjustable 3-speed control adds versatility to cater to different preferences, making it an economical and efficient option for your cooling needs. Best overall product The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product with its powerful 90-feet air throw, efficient cooling for large spaces up to 650 square feet, and additional features like the ice chamber and cooler master for enhanced cooling effects. Despite its higher wattage (200 watts), the 2-year warranty on the duramarine pump and turbofan technology make it a reliable and robust choice for those seeking superior cooling performance and durability in a desert air cooler. How to find the best home coolers To find the best home cooler, consider factors such as capacity, air flow capacity, and wattage to ensure suitability for your space. Evaluate additional features like adjustable speed controls, ice chambers, and durability features like pump warranties. Look for specialized technologies like antibacterial or antifungal pads for improved air quality. Prioritize coolers with a balance between cooling efficiency and energy consumption. Finally, factor in your specific needs, such as room size and desired features, to make an informed decision based on your cooling requirements.

FAQs on the best home coolers How do I determine the right capacity for my home cooler? Consider the size of the room you want to cool. For larger spaces, choose a cooler with higher capacity. Are coolers with higher air flow capacity always better? Not necessarily. Choose air flow capacity based on your room size. Too high may be unnecessary for smaller rooms. What is the significance of wattage in a home cooler? Wattage indicates energy consumption. Lower wattage coolers are more energy-efficient but may have lower cooling capacity. How often do I need to maintain the cooling pads in a home cooler? Maintenance frequency varies. Check the manufacturer's recommendations, but it's generally good to clean or replace pads periodically. Can I use a personal air cooler for larger rooms? Personal coolers are designed for smaller areas. For larger rooms, choose a cooler with higher capacity and air flow.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

