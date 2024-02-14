Valentine Day gift ideas: Snack healthy, even get diabetes-friendly options

Summary: On Valentine's Day, we bring to you some of the finest healthy snacks available online. This festive season, munch as much as you desire but do so smartly. Read More Read Less

Snacking and festivals share an inseparable bond, with festivities often accompanied by an array of delectable treats. Valentine's Day, a celebration of love, is no exception, as couples indulge in chocolates and savoury delights. However, amid the romantic fervour, opting for healthier snack options can enhance the experience. Choosing fruits, nuts, or whole-grain snacks not only satisfies cravings but also promotes well-being, aligning with the spirit of love and care. Making mindful snacking choices during festivals ensures enjoyment without compromising health, fostering a harmonious balance between indulgence and vitality, making celebrations truly fulfilling and memorable. Amazon India offers a diverse array of options catering to various dietary preferences and health goals. For those with a sweet tooth but conscious of sugar intake, Hazelnut & Chocolate Sugar-Free Laddoos provide a guilt-free indulgence. Baked Wheat Mathri with Flaxseed offers a savoury snack rich in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, ideal for those seeking a wholesome crunch. Roasted Makhana presents a low-calorie, nutrient-dense alternative, perfect for mindful munching. Health Dry Fruits Mix combines the goodness of nuts and dried fruits, offering a convenient source of energy and essential nutrients. Quinoa Grain Roasted stands out as a protein-packed, gluten-free option, supporting weight loss goals while keeping hunger at bay. These diverse options on Amazon India cater to varied tastes and dietary needs, ensuring there's something for everyone on the journey towards healthier snacking and overall well-being. We have curated a list of some of the best options. Check them out here and pick some this Valentine's Day. Indulge your partner but do so in a smart and healthy way. 1) HEALTHY MASTER Vision to serve healthy Baked Wheat Mathri (Flax seed) | Rich in protein | Low GI food | Good for healthy lifestyle | Weight loss | Powerful antioxidants | Rich in vitamins |(250g)

While we agree that baked mathri won't taste as good as a fried one, it is good option for a cravings for the diet conscious. Take for example the HEALTHY MASTER Vision's baked wheat mathri. Not only does it taste good, it is also infused with flaxseed. Packed with protein, it's a low GI food, ideal for a healthy lifestyle and weight loss journey. Enjoy the benefits of powerful antioxidants and a rich vitamin profile in every crunchy bite. Our 250g pack ensures you have a wholesome snack on hand, supporting your wellness goals with nutritious goodness. Make the smart choice for your health with these baked wheat mathri. Also read: Valentines Day gifts for her: Clothes, beauty kits, handbags for your partner 2) PROMUNCH Roasted Soya Snack | High-Protein | Healthy | Gluten-Free | Pack of 3, Flavour: Cheese & Onion, Peri-Peri And Noodle Masala,150 g Each

Indulge guilt-free with PROMUNCH Roasted Soya Snack, a high-protein, gluten-free delight. This pack of 3 offers tantalizing flavours: Cheese and Onion, Peri-Peri, and Noodle Masala, each 150g. Packed with wholesome goodness, it's the perfect on-the-go snack for those craving both taste and nutrition. With PROMUNCH, savour the crunchy satisfaction while fueling your body with the protein it needs. Embrace a healthier snacking choice without compromising on flavour. 3) D4DIET- DIET PROTEIN MIX -NAMKEEN/DIET SNACKS/HEALTHY SNACKS

Elevate your snacking experience with D4DIET's DIET PROTEIN MIX. This namkeen-style snack offers a healthy twist to traditional treats. Packed with nutrition, it's the perfect choice for those seeking balanced dietary options. Whether you're watching your weight or simply embracing a healthier lifestyle, D4DIET's offering is ideal. Enjoy the satisfying crunch while knowing you're fuelling your body with protein-rich goodness. Make every snack time count with D4DIET, your partner in guilt-free indulgence. 4) Keeros Quinoa Grain Roasted & Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss | Diabetic Friendly, Diet Namkeen & Snacks | Gluten Free, High Protein, Low Calorie, Tasty Lightly Spiced Mix of Quinoa & 4supergrains|250g

Discover the perfect snack companion for your weight loss journey with Keeros Quinoa Grain Roasted & Healthy Snacks. Designed to be diabetic-friendly and diet-conscious, this gluten-free blend offers a tantalizing mix of quinoa and four super grains. Packed with high protein and low calorie content, it's a guilt-free indulgence. The lightly spiced flavour adds a delightful twist, making every bite a savory delight. With Keeros, enjoy the satisfaction of snacking while staying aligned with your health goals. Each 250g pack is a promise of wholesome goodness and flavour. 5) Paper Boat Absolute Health Dry Fruits Mix, Premium Trail Mix | Healthy Mixed Nuts with Dry Fruits | Almonds | Cashews | Cranberry | Pumpkin Seeds | Candied Amla, Reusable Jar (1000g)

Introducing Paper Boat Absolute Health Dry Fruits Mix, the epitome of premium trail mix. This healthy blend features a medley of almonds, cashews, cranberries, pumpkin seeds and candied amla, offering a burst of flavour and nutrition. Packaged in a reusable jar weighing 1000g, it ensures you have a plentiful supply of wholesome goodness. Whether enjoyed as a quick snack or added to your breakfast, this mix provides a boost of energy and essential nutrients. Embrace the goodness of nature with Paper Boat's nutritious and delicious offering. Also read: Valentines Day gifts for him: Wallets and laptop bags will gladden his heart

6) Farmley Roasted Makhana- Minty Pudina, Peri Peri, Tangy Tomato, Cream & Onion (Pack of 4, 83g/90g Each)

Indulge in Farmley's Roasted Makhana assortment, featuring tantalizing flavours: Minty Pudina, Peri Peri, Tangy Tomato, and Cream and Onion. Each pack offers a satisfying crunch and burst of flavour, with options ranging from 83g to 90g per pack. Made with premium quality ingredients and roasted to perfection, these snacks are perfect for guilt-free munching anytime, anywhere. Elevate your snacking experience with Farmley's Roasted Makhana, a delectable treat that satisfies your cravings with a delightful twist.

7) EAT BETTER CO - Assorted Laddoo Box - 35 laddoos in 5 Different Flavors | Dry - Fruit Laddoos | Sugar-Free | Naturally Sweet | Energy Bar Replacement | High Protein and Instant Energy (Assorted Laddoo Box - 35 Laddoos - 5 Flavours)

Experience the delectable assortment of EAT BETTER CO's Assorted Laddoo Box, featuring 35 laddoos in 5 delightful flavours. These dry-fruit laddoos are not only sugar-free but naturally sweet, offering a guilt-free indulgence. They serve as a perfect energy bar replacement, packed with high protein and instant energy. With each laddoo bursting with flavour and wholesome ingredients, this assorted box caters to diverse taste preferences while providing a nutritious boost. Elevate your snacking game with EAT BETTER CO's Assorted Laddoo Box—a delicious and health-conscious choice for any occasion.

8) EAT BETTER CO - Better Laddoos - Hazelnut & Chocolate - Delicious Sugar-Free Laddoos | Energy-Bar Replacement | Dry-Fruit Laddoo | High Protein and Instant Energy | Pack of 20

Satisfy your sweet cravings guilt-free with EAT BETTER CO's Better Laddoos in Hazelnut & Chocolate flavour. These delicious sugar-free laddoos offer a delectable combination of flavours without compromising on health. Acting as a perfect energy-bar replacement, each laddoo is a dry-fruit delight packed with high protein and instant energy. With a pack of 20, indulge in wholesome snacking anytime, anywhere. Elevate your snack game with EAT BETTER CO's Better Laddoos—a tasty and nutritious treat for those seeking a balanced lifestyle. Celebrate Valentine's Day the healthy way.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

