Best 43 inch LED TVs: Here are the top 10 picks

Published on Jan 02, 2024 13:09 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 43 inch led tvs for 2023

Summary:

Best 43 inch LED TVs: Looking for a good 43 inch LED TV? Check out our list of the top 10 options available on Amazon. Read More

When it comes to finding the perfect 43 inch LED TV, there are a lot of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a top-of-the-line model, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll take a closer look at 10 of the best 43 inch LED TVs on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

1. VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED

The VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED is a sleek and stylish option that offers excellent picture quality and smart features. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's easy to stream your favorite content.

Specifications of VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED

  • 43 inch screen size
  • Google TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Smart TV features
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
Our Pick cellpic

Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey)

₹ 40,000 15% off

2. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision UA43CUE70AKLXL

The Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision UA43CUE70AKLXL offers a crystal-clear picture with vibrant colors and impressive contrast. With support for HDR and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's perfect for watching movies and gaming.

Specifications of Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision

  • Crystal Vision display technology
  • HDR support
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Smart TV with Tizen OS
  • Multi-voice assistant support

Pros

  • Vibrant colors
  • Smooth motion handling
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Slightly higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

3. VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1

The VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 is a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on features. With a frameless design and Linux-based operating system, it's a great choice for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1

  • Frameless design
  • Linux-based operating system
  • Full HD resolution
  • 20W built-in speakers
  • Screen mirroring support

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Sleek design
  • Good picture quality

Cons

  • Limited smart features
  • Lower resolution
cellpic

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black)

4. VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1

The VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1 combines a sleek design with powerful performance. With an Android-based operating system and support for voice commands, it's perfect for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1

  • Frameless design
  • Android TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Powerful performance
  • Voice command support

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)

5. MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN

The MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN offers a superb viewing experience with vivid colors and crisp details. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, it's a great choice for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN

  • Android TV platform
  • Full HD resolution
  • 20W stereo speakers
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Vivid colors
  • Crisp picture quality
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN (Black)

6. LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC

The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC delivers stunning 4K picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-core processor
  • WebOS smart platform
  • AI ThinQ support

Pros

  • Stunning 4K picture quality
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

7. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro

The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro offers a premium viewing experience with a bezel-less design and stunning 4K picture quality. With OxygenPlay and Google Assistant, it's perfect for seamless content access.

Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro

  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio support
  • OxygenPlay content discovery

Pros

  • Premium design
  • Stunning 4K picture quality
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

8. iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV iFF43U62

The iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV iFF43U62 offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K picture quality and built-in Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Audio and a bezel-less design, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming.

Specifications of iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV

  • Bezel-less design
  • Google TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros

  • Premium 4K picture quality
  • Sleek bezel-less design
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)

9. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L delivers stunning 4K picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L

  • Google TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • 20W built-in speakers
  • Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros

  • Stunning 4K picture quality
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

10. Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H

The Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K picture quality and built-in Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Audio and a bezel-less design, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming.

Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H

  • Bezel-less design
  • Google TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros

  • Premium 4K picture quality
  • Sleek bezel-less design
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black)

₹ 27,000 9% off

Comparison Table

FeatureVU 43GloLEDSamsung UA43CUE70AKLXLVW VW43S1VW VW43F1MI L43M7-EAINLG 43UR7500PSCOnePlus 43Y1 ProiFFALCON iFF43U62Sony KD-43X64LHisense 43A6H
Screen Size43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches43 inches
Operating SystemGoogle TVTizen OSLinuxAndroid TVAndroid TVWebOSAndroid TVGoogle TVGoogle TVGoogle TV
Resolution4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HDFull HD4K Ultra HDFull HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD
Audio SupportDolby AudioNANADolby Audio20W stereo speakersDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosDolby AudioDolby AudioDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosDolby Audio
Smart FeaturesGoogle Assistant, ChromecastMulti-voice assistant supportNAVoice remote with Google AssistantChromecast built-in, Google AssistantAI ThinQ, WebOS smart platformOxygenPlay, Google AssistantVoice remote with Google AssistantVoice remote with Google AssistantVoice remote with Google Assistant

Best value for money:

The VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 offers the best value for money, with a budget-friendly price point and a sleek frameless design. It's a great option for those looking for a balance of quality and affordability.

Best overall product:

The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering stunning 4K picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a range of smart TV features. It's the perfect choice for a premium viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 43 inch led tv:

The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering stunning 4K picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a range of smart TV features. It's the perfect choice for a premium viewing experience.

FAQs on 43 inch led tv

All the 43 inch LED TVs mentioned in the article have a screen size of 43 inches, providing an immersive viewing experience.
Yes, most of the TVs listed offer 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering stunning picture quality and sharp details.
The TVs come with a range of smart features, including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and support for voice commands.
Many of the TVs support Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision, offering an immersive sound experience and vibrant colors.
