Best 43 inch LED TVs: Here are the top 10 picks

Published on Jan 02, 2024 13:09 IST









When it comes to finding the perfect 43 inch LED TV, there are a lot of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a top-of-the-line model, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll take a closer look at 10 of the best 43 inch LED TVs on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

1. VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED The VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED is a sleek and stylish option that offers excellent picture quality and smart features. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's easy to stream your favorite content. Specifications of VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED 43 inch screen size

Google TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Stunning picture quality

Smart TV features

Sleek design Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

Our Pick Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey) ₹ 40,000 15% off ₹ 33,999 from

2. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision UA43CUE70AKLXL The Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision UA43CUE70AKLXL offers a crystal-clear picture with vibrant colors and impressive contrast. With support for HDR and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's perfect for watching movies and gaming. Specifications of Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision Crystal Vision display technology

HDR support

60Hz refresh rate

Smart TV with Tizen OS

Multi-voice assistant support

Pros Vibrant colors

Smooth motion handling

Smart TV features Cons Limited app selection

Slightly higher price point

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price from

Also read: Top 10 brands LED TV price guide 3. VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 The VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 is a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on features. With a frameless design and Linux-based operating system, it's a great choice for streaming and gaming. Specifications of VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 Frameless design

Linux-based operating system

Full HD resolution

20W built-in speakers

Screen mirroring support

Pros Affordable price point

Sleek design

Good picture quality Cons Limited smart features

Lower resolution

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black) Get Price from

4. VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1 The VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1 combines a sleek design with powerful performance. With an Android-based operating system and support for voice commands, it's perfect for tech-savvy users. Specifications of VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1 Frameless design

Android TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros Sleek and modern design

Powerful performance

Voice command support Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black) Get Price from

5. MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN The MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN offers a superb viewing experience with vivid colors and crisp details. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, it's a great choice for streaming and gaming. Specifications of MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN Android TV platform

Full HD resolution

20W stereo speakers

Chromecast built-in

Google Assistant support

Pros Vivid colors

Crisp picture quality

Smart TV features Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN (Black) Get Price from

6. LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC delivers stunning 4K picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Quad-core processor

WebOS smart platform

AI ThinQ support

Pros Stunning 4K picture quality

Immersive sound experience

Smart TV features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Get Price from

7. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro offers a premium viewing experience with a bezel-less design and stunning 4K picture quality. With OxygenPlay and Google Assistant, it's perfect for seamless content access. Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro Bezel-less design

Android TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

OxygenPlay content discovery

Pros Premium design

Stunning 4K picture quality

Smart TV features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) Get Price from

8. iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV iFF43U62 The iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV iFF43U62 offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K picture quality and built-in Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Audio and a bezel-less design, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming. Specifications of iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV Bezel-less design

Google TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros Premium 4K picture quality

Sleek bezel-less design

Smart TV features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black) Get Price from

9. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L delivers stunning 4K picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L Google TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

20W built-in speakers

Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros Stunning 4K picture quality

Immersive sound experience

Smart TV features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide 10. Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H The Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K picture quality and built-in Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Audio and a bezel-less design, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming. Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H Bezel-less design

Google TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

Voice remote with Google Assistant

Pros Premium 4K picture quality

Sleek bezel-less design

Smart TV features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black) ₹ 27,000 9% off ₹ 24,500 from

Comparison Table

Feature VU 43GloLED Samsung UA43CUE70AKLXL VW VW43S1 VW VW43F1 MI L43M7-EAIN LG 43UR7500PSC OnePlus 43Y1 Pro iFFALCON iFF43U62 Sony KD-43X64L Hisense 43A6H Screen Size 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches 43 inches Operating System Google TV Tizen OS Linux Android TV Android TV WebOS Android TV Google TV Google TV Google TV Resolution 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Full HD 4K Ultra HD Full HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Audio Support Dolby Audio NA NA Dolby Audio 20W stereo speakers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio Dolby Audio Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio Smart Features Google Assistant, Chromecast Multi-voice assistant support NA Voice remote with Google Assistant Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant AI ThinQ, WebOS smart platform OxygenPlay, Google Assistant Voice remote with Google Assistant Voice remote with Google Assistant Voice remote with Google Assistant

Best value for money: The VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 offers the best value for money, with a budget-friendly price point and a sleek frameless design. It's a great option for those looking for a balance of quality and affordability.

Best overall product: The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering stunning 4K picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a range of smart TV features. It's the perfect choice for a premium viewing experience.

FAQs on 43 inch led tv What is the screen size of these 43 inch LED TVs? All the 43 inch LED TVs mentioned in the article have a screen size of 43 inches, providing an immersive viewing experience. Do these TVs support 4K Ultra HD resolution? Yes, most of the TVs listed offer 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering stunning picture quality and sharp details. What are the smart features available on these TVs? The TVs come with a range of smart features, including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and support for voice commands. Are these TVs compatible with Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision? Many of the TVs support Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision, offering an immersive sound experience and vibrant colors.

