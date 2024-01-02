Best 43 inch LED TVs: Here are the top 10 picks

When it comes to finding the perfect 43 inch LED TV, there are a lot of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a top-of-the-line model, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll take a closer look at 10 of the best 43 inch LED TVs on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.
1. VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED
The VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED is a sleek and stylish option that offers excellent picture quality and smart features. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's easy to stream your favorite content.
Specifications of VU 43 inches GloLED Google TV 43GloLED
- 43 inch screen size
- Google TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Audio support
- Bluetooth connectivity
2. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision UA43CUE70AKLXL
The Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision UA43CUE70AKLXL offers a crystal-clear picture with vibrant colors and impressive contrast. With support for HDR and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's perfect for watching movies and gaming.
Specifications of Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision
- Crystal Vision display technology
- HDR support
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Smart TV with Tizen OS
- Multi-voice assistant support
3. VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1
The VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 is a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on features. With a frameless design and Linux-based operating system, it's a great choice for streaming and gaming.
Specifications of VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1
- Frameless design
- Linux-based operating system
- Full HD resolution
- 20W built-in speakers
- Screen mirroring support
4. VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1
The VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1 combines a sleek design with powerful performance. With an Android-based operating system and support for voice commands, it's perfect for tech-savvy users.
Specifications of VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless Android TV VW43F1
- Frameless design
- Android TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Audio support
- Voice remote with Google Assistant
5. MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN
The MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN offers a superb viewing experience with vivid colors and crisp details. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, it's a great choice for streaming and gaming.
Specifications of MI 43 inches Smart Android TV L43M7-EAIN
- Android TV platform
- Full HD resolution
- 20W stereo speakers
- Chromecast built-in
- Google Assistant support
6. LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC
The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC delivers stunning 4K picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.
Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Quad-core processor
- WebOS smart platform
- AI ThinQ support
7. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro
The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro offers a premium viewing experience with a bezel-less design and stunning 4K picture quality. With OxygenPlay and Google Assistant, it's perfect for seamless content access.
Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV 43Y1 Pro
- Bezel-less design
- Android TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Audio support
- OxygenPlay content discovery
8. iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV iFF43U62
The iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV iFF43U62 offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K picture quality and built-in Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Audio and a bezel-less design, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming.
Specifications of iFFALCON 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV
- Bezel-less design
- Google TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Audio support
- Voice remote with Google Assistant
9. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L
The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L delivers stunning 4K picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google TV KD-43X64L
- Google TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- 20W built-in speakers
- Voice remote with Google Assistant
10. Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H
The Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K picture quality and built-in Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Audio and a bezel-less design, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming.
Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Google TV 43A6H
- Bezel-less design
- Google TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Audio support
- Voice remote with Google Assistant
Best value for money:
The VW 43 inches Linux Frameless TV VW43S1 offers the best value for money, with a budget-friendly price point and a sleek frameless design. It's a great option for those looking for a balance of quality and affordability.
Best overall product:
The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering stunning 4K picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a range of smart TV features. It's the perfect choice for a premium viewing experience.
How to find the perfect 43 inch led tv:
The LG 43 inches Ultra Smart 43UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering stunning 4K picture quality, immersive sound experience, and a range of smart TV features. It's the perfect choice for a premium viewing experience.