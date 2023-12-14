Icon
10 best 32 inch smart TVs to buy: Ultimate comparison guide

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2023 12:18 IST
Summary:

Discover the 10 best 32-inch smart TVs available on Amazon in India and make an informed decision based on our detailed comparison and analysis.

10 best 32-inch smart TVs
10 best 32-inch smart TVs: One such TV can ensure you enjoy high definition entertainment without breaking the bank.

Looking for the best 32-inch smart TV? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have carefully curated a list of the top 10 32-inch smart TVs available in 2023. Whether you're on a budget or looking for the latest technology, we've got you covered. Our detailed analysis and comparison will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect TV to suit your needs.

1. NU Premium WebOS Smart LED32HWA1

The NU Premium WebOS Smart LED32HWA1 offers stunning picture quality, seamless connectivity, and a user-friendly interface. With advanced features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for any modern home.

Specifications of NU Premium WebOS Smart LED32HWA1:

  • Full HD Resolution
  • WebOS Smart TV
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Crystal clear picture quality
  • Easy to use interface
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app store options
  • No voice control feature
cellpic
Nu 80 cm (32 inch) WebOS Series HD Ready Smart LED TV LED32HWA1 (Black) 2023 Model
4.5 ratings (857)
4.5 ratings (857)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. Acer 32 inches Advanced Google AR32GR2841HDFL

The Acer 32-inch Advanced Google AR32GR2841HDFL offers exceptional picture clarity and comes with advanced Google features. With a sleek design and seamless connectivity, this TV is perfect for streaming your favorite content.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Advanced Google AR32GR2841HDFL:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Google Assistant Built-in
  • Chromecast built-in
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Google Assistant for voice control
  • Chromecast for easy streaming
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)
4.1 ratings (4,082)
4.1 ratings (4,082)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment UA32T4340BKXXL Glossy

The Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment UA32T4340BKXXL Glossy offers stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors. With smart features and seamless connectivity, this TV is perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment UA32T4340BKXXL Glossy:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Smart TV with built-in apps
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • 1 USB port
  • Screen Mirroring

Pros

  • Vibrant and immersive viewing experience
  • Smart features for easy access to content
  • Screen mirroring for seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Basic remote control features
cellpic 27% off
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
4.2 ratings (12,383)
4.2 ratings (12,383)
27% off
15,470 21,290
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Acer 32 inches Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL

The Acer 32-inch Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL offers stunning picture quality and comes with advanced Android features. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for any modern home.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Android TV with Google Play Store
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Advanced Android features
  • Google Play Store for app downloads
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design
  • Limited app support
cellpic
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
4.3 ratings (13,722)
4.3 ratings (13,722)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: 32-inch smart TV redefines home entertainment experience: 10 best options

5. KODAK 32 inches Special Ready 32SE5001BL

The KODAK 32-inch Special Ready 32SE5001BL offers stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors. With special features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of KODAK 32 inches Special Ready 32SE5001B:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Special features for enhanced viewing
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports
  • Built-in speakers

Pros

  • Enhanced visual experience
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Built-in speakers for immersive sound

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic remote control features
cellpic
Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)
4.3 ratings (1,202)
4.3 ratings (1,202)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. MI 32 inches Ready Google L32M8-5AIN

The MI 32-inch Ready Google L32M8-5AIN offers stunning picture quality and comes with advanced Google features. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for any modern home.

Specifications of MI 32 inches Ready Google L32M8-5AIN:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Google Assistant Built-in
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports
  • PatchWall with Android TV

Pros

  • Google Assistant for voice control
  • PatchWall for easy content discovery
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic
MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,300)
4.2 ratings (69,300)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. LG 32 inches Ready Smart 32LQ643BPTA

The LG 32-inch Ready Smart 32LQ643BPTA offers stunning picture clarity and comes with advanced smart features. With a sleek design and seamless connectivity, this TV is perfect for streaming your favorite content. It is the best, top-quality 32-inch LED TV in the market today.

Specifications of LG 32 inches Ready Smart 32LQ643BPTA:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Smart TV with built-in apps
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • 1 USB port
  • WebOS Smart TV

Pros

  • Advanced smart features
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Built-in apps for easy access to content

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Basic remote control features
cellpic
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
4.3 ratings (14,086)
4.3 ratings (14,086)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: Best 32-inch smart TV: Perfect for compact spaces, buyer’s guide

 

8. Visio World 32 inches VW32S-Ready

The Visio World 32-inch VW32S-Ready offers exceptional picture clarity and comes with a sleek design. With built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options, this TV is perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inches VW32S-Ready:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Sleek and modern design
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports
  • Built-in speakers

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Built-in speakers for immersive sound
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic remote control features
cellpic
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)
3.9 ratings (10,050)
3.9 ratings (10,050)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. Samsung 32 inches Ready UA32T4380AKXXL Glossy

The Samsung 32-inch Ready UA32T4380AKXXL Glossy offers stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors. With smart features and seamless connectivity, this TV is perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inches Ready UA32T4380AKXXL Glossy:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Smart TV with built-in apps
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • 1 USB port
  • Screen Mirroring

Pros

  • Vibrant and immersive viewing experience
  • Smart features for easy access to content
  • Screen mirroring for seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Basic remote control features
cellpic
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
4.2 ratings (12,383)
4.2 ratings (12,383)
amazonLogo
Get Price

10. Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart L32R8-FVIN

The Redmi 32-inch Ready Smart L32R8-FVIN offers stunning picture quality and comes with advanced smart features. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for any modern home.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart L32R8-FVIN:

  • HD Ready Resolution
  • Smart TV with built-in apps
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 2 USB ports
  • Screen Mirroring

Pros

  • Advanced smart features
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic remote control features
cellpic
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)
4.2 ratings (58,146)
4.2 ratings (58,146)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Best 3 features for you:

ProductDisplay ResolutionSmart PlatformConnectivity
Samsung UA32T4340BKXXLHD (1366 x 768)Wondertainment2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
NU Premium WebOS Smart LED32HWA1HD Ready (1366 x 768)WebOS Smart2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
Acer AR32GR2841HDFLFull HD (1920 x 1080)Google2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
Acer AR32AR2841HDFLFull HD (1920 x 1080)Ready Android2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
KODAK 32SE5001BLHD Ready (1366 x 768)Special Ready2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
MI L32M8-5AINHD Ready (1366 x 768)Ready Google3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
LG 32LQ643BPTAFull HD (1920 x 1080)Ready Smart2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
Visio World VW32S-ReadyHD Ready (1366 x 768)-2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi
Samsung UA32T4380AKXXLHD Ready (1366 x 768)Ready2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi
Redmi L32R8-FVINHD Ready (1366 x 768)Ready Smart3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Best value for money:

The KODAK 32-inch Special Ready 32SE5001BL offers the best value for money with its enhanced visual experience, sleek design, and built-in speakers for immersive sound. It provides an excellent viewing experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The NU Premium WebOS Smart LED32HWA1 stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering crystal clear picture quality, a user-friendly interface, and multiple connectivity options. It provides an exceptional viewing experience with advanced features.

How to find the perfect 32-inch smart TV?

How to find the perfect 32-inch smart TV?

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on 32 inch smart TV

What are the connectivity options available in these smart TVs?

All the smart TVs listed above come with multiple HDMI and USB ports for seamless connectivity to various devices.

Do these smart TVs have built-in streaming apps?

Yes, most of the smart TVs listed above come with built-in streaming apps for easy access to your favorite content.

Are these smart TVs compatible with voice assistants?

Some of the smart TVs listed above are compatible with Google Assistant and offer voice control features for a seamless experience.
