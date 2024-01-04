Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best home theatre systems under ₹15000: 10 affordable audio options

Published on Jan 04, 2024 13:33 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best home theatre systems

Summary:

Best home theatre systems under 15000: Looking for a home theatre system under 15000? Here are the top 10 options to consider before making a purchase. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9530 Pro Dolby Soundbar with 5.1 CH surround sound 340W output, 16.51cm Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical IN, USB, AUX, Dual Rear Satellites, LED Display and RGB LED.

₹26,999 52% off
item

Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black)

₹11,990 8% off
item

boAt Aavante Bar 3600 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 500W RMS Signature Sound,5.1 Channel Surround Sound,BTv5.3, Wall Mountable Design,Bass&Treble Controls&Master Remote Control(Premium Black)

₹44,990 67% off
item

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

₹16,999 24% off
item

F&D F550X 112 W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers with Subwoofer Satellite Speaker, Multicolor LED Display, Remote, USB, SD Card, NFC

₹11,998 52% off
item

GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

₹24,999 66% off
item

Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 4.1 Ch Home Theatre, 100 W, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote for Volume & Bass Control (Black)

₹10,590 10% off
item

OBAGE Newly Launched Home Theatre System with 200 W Surround Sound 5.1 CH, 8" Wired Subwoofer, HDMI (ARC), BT v5.3, Multi-Channel Volume Control (Black)
item

Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBWL100 Dolby Audio Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer I HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) I 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote

₹20,990 43% off
item

JACK MARTIN JM Z 5 | 10" Woofer | AUX USB SD FM | Remote | RMS 126 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

₹16,700 25% off

Finding the perfect home theatre system can be a daunting task, especially when you're on a budget. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to consider the features, specifications, pros, and cons before making a decision. In this article, we'll take a look at the 10 best home theatre systems under 15000 in India, providing detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed choice.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5 is a powerful soundbar with a subwoofer and satellite speakers that deliver an immersive audio experience. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a remote control for easy operation.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5

  • 2.1 Channel sound system
  • 60W RMS output
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB and AUX input options
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Powerful audio output
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Easy to operate with remote control

Cons

  • Bass may be overpowering for some users
Our Pick cellpic

ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9530 Pro Dolby Soundbar with 5.1 CH surround sound 340W output, 16.51cm Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical IN, USB, AUX, Dual Rear Satellites, LED Display and RGB LED.

₹ 26,999 52% off

2. Sony SA-D40 E12

The Sony SA-D40 E12 is a multimedia Bluetooth home theatre system that offers powerful bass and clear sound quality. It features NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB and audio input options.

Specifications of Sony SA-D40 E12

  • 4.1 Channel sound system
  • 80W RMS output
  • NFC and Bluetooth connectivity
  • USB and audio input options
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Powerful bass and clear sound
  • Convenient NFC and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Easy to use remote control

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black)

₹ 11,990 8% off

Also read: Best Bluetooth home theatres in India: Top 10 options with subwoofers

3. boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500

The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 is a sleek and stylish soundbar with a powerful subwoofer. It offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, along with remote control functionality for easy operation.

Specifications of boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500

  • 2.1 Channel sound system
  • 120W RMS output
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Multiple EQ modes
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Powerful audio output
  • Convenient EQ modes

Cons

  • May require frequent EQ adjustments
cellpic

boAt Aavante Bar 3600 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 500W RMS Signature Sound,5.1 Channel Surround Sound,BTv5.3, Wall Mountable Design,Bass&Treble Controls&Master Remote Control(Premium Black)

₹ 44,990 67% off

4. JBL Bar 2.1

The JBL Bar 2.1 is a premium soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep bass and immersive sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital support, and a sleek design.

Specifications of JBL Bar 2.1

  • 2.1 Channel sound system
  • 300W RMS output
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Dolby Digital support
  • Wireless subwoofer

Pros

  • Premium audio quality
  • Deep bass with wireless subwoofer
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

₹ 16,999 24% off

5. F&D F550X

The F&D F550X is a 2.1 multimedia Bluetooth speaker system that offers powerful bass and crystal-clear sound quality. It features a wooden cabinet for enhanced acoustics and USB/SD card playback options.

Specifications of F&D F550X

  • 2.1 Channel sound system
  • 56W RMS output
  • Bluetooth and USB/SD card playback
  • Wooden cabinet for enhanced acoustics
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Enhanced acoustics with wooden cabinet
  • Powerful bass and clear sound
  • Multiple playback options

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

F&D F550X 112 W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers with Subwoofer Satellite Speaker, Multicolor LED Display, Remote, USB, SD Card, NFC

₹ 11,998 52% off

6. GOVO GOSURROUND 950

The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 is a 5.1 home theatre system with a powerful subwoofer and satellite speakers. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with FM radio and LED display.

Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 950

  • 5.1 Channel sound system
  • 95W RMS output
  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • FM radio and LED display
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Powerful 5.1 surround sound
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Convenient FM radio and LED display

Cons

  • May require additional space for setup
cellpic

GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

₹ 24,999 66% off

7. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K

The Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K is a Bluetooth home theatre system with a 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer. It offers HDMI ARC connectivity, USB playback, and a compact design for easy placement.

Specifications of Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K

  • 2.1 Channel sound system
  • 80W RMS output
  • Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity
  • USB playback
  • Compact and sleek design

Pros

  • Clear and powerful audio
  • Convenient HDMI ARC connectivity
  • Compact and easy to place

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 4.1 Ch Home Theatre, 100 W, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote for Volume & Bass Control (Black)

₹ 10,590 10% off

8. OBAGE HT-101

The OBAGE HT-101 is a 5.1 home theatre system with a surround sound subwoofer and satellite speakers. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a multi-channel amplifier for powerful audio output.

Specifications of OBAGE HT-101

  • 5.1 Channel sound system
  • 100W RMS output
  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Multi-channel amplifier
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Powerful 5.1 surround sound
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Convenient multi-channel amplifier

Cons

  • May require additional setup time
cellpic

OBAGE Newly Launched Home Theatre System with 200 W Surround Sound 5.1 CH, 8" Wired Subwoofer, HDMI (ARC), BT v5.3, Multi-Channel Volume Control (Black)

Also read: 10 best home theatre systems in India 2023: Complete comparison guide

9. Blaupunkt SBWL100

The Blaupunkt SBWL100 is a slim soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that offers powerful bass and clear sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, and wall-mountable design for space-saving convenience.

Specifications of Blaupunkt SBWL100

  • 2.1 Channel sound system
  • 250W RMS output
  • Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Wall-mountable design

Pros

  • Powerful bass and clear sound
  • Convenient HDMI ARC connectivity
  • Space-saving wall-mountable design

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBWL100 Dolby Audio Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer I HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) I 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote

₹ 20,990 43% off

10. Martin Smith W10

The Martin Smith W10 is a Bluetooth home theatre speaker system that offers 5.1 channel surround sound and a powerful subwoofer. It features USB and SD card playback options, along with a remote control for easy operation.

Specifications of Martin Smith W10

  • 5.1 Channel sound system
  • 120W RMS output
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • USB and SD card playback
  • Remote control included

Pros

  • Powerful 5.1 surround sound
  • Multiple playback options
  • Convenient remote control

Cons

  • May require frequent EQ adjustments
cellpic

JACK MARTIN JM Z 5 | 10" Woofer | AUX USB SD FM | Remote | RMS 126 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

₹ 16,700 25% off

Comparison Table

ProductsZebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5Sony SA-D40 E12boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500JBL Bar 2.1F&D F550XGOVO GOSURROUND 950Panasonic SC-HT460GW-KOBAGE HT-101Blaupunkt SBWL100Martin Smith W10
Channel2.14.12.12.12.15.12.15.12.15.1
Output (RMS)60W80W120W300W56W95W80W100W250W120W
ConnectivityBluetooth, USB, AUXNFC, Bluetooth, USB, audio inputBluetooth, AUXBluetoothBluetooth, USB/SD cardBluetooth, USBBluetooth, HDMI ARC, USBBluetooth, USBBluetooth, HDMI ARCBluetooth, USB, SD card

Best value for money:

The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 offers the best value for money with its powerful audio output, sleek design, and multiple connectivity options. It provides a great immersive experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The JBL Bar 2.1 stands out as the best overall product in the category with its premium audio quality, wireless subwoofer, and sleek modern design. It delivers an unmatched home theatre experience.

How to find the perfect home theatre under 15000?

The JBL Bar 2.1 stands out as the best overall product in the category with its premium audio quality, wireless subwoofer, and sleek modern design. It delivers an unmatched home theatre experience.

FAQs on home theatre under 15000

The JBL Bar 2.1 is known for its powerful bass and deep sound quality, providing an immersive audio experience.
Yes, the boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 and Blaupunkt SBWL100 offer wall-mountable designs for space-saving convenience.
Yes, all the systems mentioned in the article come with a remote control for easy operation.
The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 offers the best value for money with its powerful audio output and sleek design.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories