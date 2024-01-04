Best home theatre systems under ₹15000: 10 affordable audio options

Finding the perfect home theatre system can be a daunting task, especially when you're on a budget. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to consider the features, specifications, pros, and cons before making a decision. In this article, we'll take a look at the 10 best home theatre systems under ₹15000 in India, providing detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed choice.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5 The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5 is a powerful soundbar with a subwoofer and satellite speakers that deliver an immersive audio experience. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a remote control for easy operation. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5 2.1 Channel sound system

60W RMS output

Bluetooth 5.0

USB and AUX input options

Remote control included

Pros Powerful audio output

Multiple connectivity options

Easy to operate with remote control Cons Bass may be overpowering for some users

Our Pick ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9530 Pro Dolby Soundbar with 5.1 CH surround sound 340W output, 16.51cm Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical IN, USB, AUX, Dual Rear Satellites, LED Display and RGB LED. ₹ 26,999 52% off ₹ 12,999 from

2. Sony SA-D40 E12 The Sony SA-D40 E12 is a multimedia Bluetooth home theatre system that offers powerful bass and clear sound quality. It features NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB and audio input options. Specifications of Sony SA-D40 E12 4.1 Channel sound system

80W RMS output

NFC and Bluetooth connectivity

USB and audio input options

Remote control included

Pros Powerful bass and clear sound

Convenient NFC and Bluetooth connectivity

Easy to use remote control Cons Limited connectivity options

Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black) ₹ 11,990 8% off ₹ 10,990 from

Also read: Best Bluetooth home theatres in India: Top 10 options with subwoofers 3. boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 is a sleek and stylish soundbar with a powerful subwoofer. It offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, along with remote control functionality for easy operation. Specifications of boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 2.1 Channel sound system

120W RMS output

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Multiple EQ modes

Remote control included

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Powerful audio output

Convenient EQ modes Cons May require frequent EQ adjustments

boAt Aavante Bar 3600 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 500W RMS Signature Sound,5.1 Channel Surround Sound,BTv5.3, Wall Mountable Design,Bass&Treble Controls&Master Remote Control(Premium Black) ₹ 44,990 67% off ₹ 14,999 from

4. JBL Bar 2.1 The JBL Bar 2.1 is a premium soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep bass and immersive sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital support, and a sleek design. Specifications of JBL Bar 2.1 2.1 Channel sound system

300W RMS output

Bluetooth connectivity

Dolby Digital support

Wireless subwoofer

Pros Premium audio quality

Deep bass with wireless subwoofer

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher price point

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) ₹ 16,999 24% off ₹ 12,999 from

5. F&D F550X The F&D F550X is a 2.1 multimedia Bluetooth speaker system that offers powerful bass and crystal-clear sound quality. It features a wooden cabinet for enhanced acoustics and USB/SD card playback options. Specifications of F&D F550X 2.1 Channel sound system

56W RMS output

Bluetooth and USB/SD card playback

Wooden cabinet for enhanced acoustics

Remote control included

Pros Enhanced acoustics with wooden cabinet

Powerful bass and clear sound

Multiple playback options Cons Limited connectivity options

F&D F550X 112 W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers with Subwoofer Satellite Speaker, Multicolor LED Display, Remote, USB, SD Card, NFC ₹ 11,998 52% off ₹ 5,717 from

6. GOVO GOSURROUND 950 The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 is a 5.1 home theatre system with a powerful subwoofer and satellite speakers. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with FM radio and LED display. Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 950 5.1 Channel sound system

95W RMS output

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

FM radio and LED display

Remote control included

Pros Powerful 5.1 surround sound

Multiple connectivity options

Convenient FM radio and LED display Cons May require additional space for setup

GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) ₹ 24,999 66% off ₹ 8,499 from

7. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K The Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K is a Bluetooth home theatre system with a 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer. It offers HDMI ARC connectivity, USB playback, and a compact design for easy placement. Specifications of Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 2.1 Channel sound system

80W RMS output

Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity

USB playback

Compact and sleek design

Pros Clear and powerful audio

Convenient HDMI ARC connectivity

Compact and easy to place Cons Limited connectivity options

Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 4.1 Ch Home Theatre, 100 W, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote for Volume & Bass Control (Black) ₹ 10,590 10% off ₹ 9,490 from

8. OBAGE HT-101 The OBAGE HT-101 is a 5.1 home theatre system with a surround sound subwoofer and satellite speakers. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a multi-channel amplifier for powerful audio output. Specifications of OBAGE HT-101 5.1 Channel sound system

100W RMS output

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Multi-channel amplifier

Remote control included

Pros Powerful 5.1 surround sound

Multiple connectivity options

Convenient multi-channel amplifier Cons May require additional setup time

OBAGE Newly Launched Home Theatre System with 200 W Surround Sound 5.1 CH, 8" Wired Subwoofer, HDMI (ARC), BT v5.3, Multi-Channel Volume Control (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best home theatre systems in India 2023: Complete comparison guide 9. Blaupunkt SBWL100 The Blaupunkt SBWL100 is a slim soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that offers powerful bass and clear sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, and wall-mountable design for space-saving convenience. Specifications of Blaupunkt SBWL100 2.1 Channel sound system

250W RMS output

Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity

Wireless subwoofer

Wall-mountable design

Pros Powerful bass and clear sound

Convenient HDMI ARC connectivity

Space-saving wall-mountable design Cons Limited connectivity options

Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBWL100 Dolby Audio Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer I HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) I 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote ₹ 20,990 43% off ₹ 11,999 from

10. Martin Smith W10 The Martin Smith W10 is a Bluetooth home theatre speaker system that offers 5.1 channel surround sound and a powerful subwoofer. It features USB and SD card playback options, along with a remote control for easy operation. Specifications of Martin Smith W10 5.1 Channel sound system

120W RMS output

Bluetooth connectivity

USB and SD card playback

Remote control included

Pros Powerful 5.1 surround sound

Multiple playback options

Convenient remote control Cons May require frequent EQ adjustments

JACK MARTIN JM Z 5 | 10" Woofer | AUX USB SD FM | Remote | RMS 126 W Bluetooth Home Theatre ₹ 16,700 25% off ₹ 12,570 from

Comparison Table

Products Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5 Sony SA-D40 E12 boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 JBL Bar 2.1 F&D F550X GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K OBAGE HT-101 Blaupunkt SBWL100 Martin Smith W10 Channel 2.1 4.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 5.1 2.1 5.1 2.1 5.1 Output (RMS) 60W 80W 120W 300W 56W 95W 80W 100W 250W 120W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, AUX NFC, Bluetooth, USB, audio input Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth Bluetooth, USB/SD card Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Bluetooth, USB, SD card

Best value for money: The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 offers the best value for money with its powerful audio output, sleek design, and multiple connectivity options. It provides a great immersive experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The JBL Bar 2.1 stands out as the best overall product in the category with its premium audio quality, wireless subwoofer, and sleek modern design. It delivers an unmatched home theatre experience.

FAQs on home theatre under 15000 Which home theatre system offers the best bass? The JBL Bar 2.1 is known for its powerful bass and deep sound quality, providing an immersive audio experience. Are these home theatre systems wall-mountable? Yes, the boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 and Blaupunkt SBWL100 offer wall-mountable designs for space-saving convenience. Do these systems come with a remote control? Yes, all the systems mentioned in the article come with a remote control for easy operation. Which system provides the best value for money? The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 offers the best value for money with its powerful audio output and sleek design.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.