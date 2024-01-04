Best home theatre systems under ₹15000: 10 affordable audio options

Finding the perfect home theatre system can be a daunting task, especially when you're on a budget. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to consider the features, specifications, pros, and cons before making a decision. In this article, we'll take a look at the 10 best home theatre systems under ₹15000 in India, providing detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed choice.
1. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5
The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5 is a powerful soundbar with a subwoofer and satellite speakers that deliver an immersive audio experience. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a remote control for easy operation.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 5
- 2.1 Channel sound system
- 60W RMS output
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB and AUX input options
- Remote control included
2. Sony SA-D40 E12
The Sony SA-D40 E12 is a multimedia Bluetooth home theatre system that offers powerful bass and clear sound quality. It features NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB and audio input options.
Specifications of Sony SA-D40 E12
- 4.1 Channel sound system
- 80W RMS output
- NFC and Bluetooth connectivity
- USB and audio input options
- Remote control included
3. boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500
The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 is a sleek and stylish soundbar with a powerful subwoofer. It offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, along with remote control functionality for easy operation.
Specifications of boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500
- 2.1 Channel sound system
- 120W RMS output
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Multiple EQ modes
- Remote control included
4. JBL Bar 2.1
The JBL Bar 2.1 is a premium soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep bass and immersive sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital support, and a sleek design.
Specifications of JBL Bar 2.1
- 2.1 Channel sound system
- 300W RMS output
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Dolby Digital support
- Wireless subwoofer
5. F&D F550X
The F&D F550X is a 2.1 multimedia Bluetooth speaker system that offers powerful bass and crystal-clear sound quality. It features a wooden cabinet for enhanced acoustics and USB/SD card playback options.
Specifications of F&D F550X
- 2.1 Channel sound system
- 56W RMS output
- Bluetooth and USB/SD card playback
- Wooden cabinet for enhanced acoustics
- Remote control included
6. GOVO GOSURROUND 950
The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 is a 5.1 home theatre system with a powerful subwoofer and satellite speakers. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with FM radio and LED display.
Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 950
- 5.1 Channel sound system
- 95W RMS output
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- FM radio and LED display
- Remote control included
7. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K
The Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K is a Bluetooth home theatre system with a 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer. It offers HDMI ARC connectivity, USB playback, and a compact design for easy placement.
Specifications of Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K
- 2.1 Channel sound system
- 80W RMS output
- Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity
- USB playback
- Compact and sleek design
8. OBAGE HT-101
The OBAGE HT-101 is a 5.1 home theatre system with a surround sound subwoofer and satellite speakers. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a multi-channel amplifier for powerful audio output.
Specifications of OBAGE HT-101
- 5.1 Channel sound system
- 100W RMS output
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Multi-channel amplifier
- Remote control included
9. Blaupunkt SBWL100
The Blaupunkt SBWL100 is a slim soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that offers powerful bass and clear sound. It features Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, and wall-mountable design for space-saving convenience.
Specifications of Blaupunkt SBWL100
- 2.1 Channel sound system
- 250W RMS output
- Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity
- Wireless subwoofer
- Wall-mountable design
10. Martin Smith W10
The Martin Smith W10 is a Bluetooth home theatre speaker system that offers 5.1 channel surround sound and a powerful subwoofer. It features USB and SD card playback options, along with a remote control for easy operation.
Specifications of Martin Smith W10
- 5.1 Channel sound system
- 120W RMS output
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB and SD card playback
- Remote control included
Best value for money:
The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1500 offers the best value for money with its powerful audio output, sleek design, and multiple connectivity options. It provides a great immersive experience at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The JBL Bar 2.1 stands out as the best overall product in the category with its premium audio quality, wireless subwoofer, and sleek modern design. It delivers an unmatched home theatre experience.
How to find the perfect home theatre under 15000?
