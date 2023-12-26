Best Bluetooth home theatres in India: Top 10 options with subwoofers

Published on Dec 26, 2023 10:56 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you in search of the perfect Bluetooth home theatre system that can elevate your home entertainment experience? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 10 Bluetooth home theatres in India, offering a range of features, connectivity options, and sound quality. Whether you are a music enthusiast or a movie buff, these home theatre systems are designed to enhance your audio experience and provide immersive sound. From powerful subwoofers to wireless connectivity, these home theatre systems have it all. Read on to find the best Bluetooth home theatre system that suits your needs and budget.

1. ZEBRONICS Soundbar with Subwoofer The ZEBRONICS Soundbar with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel configuration. With Bluetooth and USB connectivity options, this home theatre system delivers rich and immersive sound. The subwoofer enhances the bass and low-frequency audio for a cinematic experience at home. Specifications of ZEBRONICS Soundbar with Subwoofer 2.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for enhanced bass

Satellite speakers for immersive sound

Remote control for easy operation

Pros Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Remote control for convenient operation Cons May require additional cables for setup

Satellite speakers may be bulky for some spaces

Our Pick ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9530 Pro Dolby Soundbar with 5.1 CH surround sound 340W output, 16.51cm Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical IN, USB, AUX, Dual Rear Satellites, LED Display and RGB LED. ₹ 26,999 52% off ₹ 12,999 from

2. ZEBRONICS 900 Bluetooth Home Theatre The ZEBRONICS 900 Bluetooth Home Theatre offers a 5.1 channel surround sound experience with its powerful speakers and subwoofer. With Bluetooth and fastener connectivity options, this home theatre system is designed to deliver an immersive audio experience for movies, music, and gaming. Specifications of ZEBRONICS 900 Bluetooth Home Theatre 5.1 channel surround sound

Bluetooth and fastener connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Multiple input options for versatile connectivity

Remote control for easy operation

Pros Immersive 5.1 channel surround sound

Bluetooth and fastener connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require professional installation

Remote control range may be limited

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 900 360 Watts Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Display, Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (ARC), Optical in, USB, AUX, RGB LED Light, Wall Mount Bracket & Fasteners ₹ 24,999 52% off ₹ 11,999 from

3. TRONICA 5.1 Speaker Set The TRONICA 5.1 Speaker Set offers a complete home theatre system with 5.1 channel surround sound and a sleek black design. With Bluetooth and USB connectivity, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of TRONICA 5.1 Speaker Set 5.1 channel surround sound

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Sleek black design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Remote control for easy operation

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require additional cables for setup

Remote control range may be limited

Also read: 10 best home theatre under ₹ 3000: Here are top options for you to consider 4. ZEBRONICS Bluetooth Home Theatre The ZEBRONICS Bluetooth Home Theatre offers a high-quality audio experience with its 4.1 channel configuration and Bluetooth connectivity. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass, while the satellite speakers provide immersive sound for movies, music, and gaming. Specifications of ZEBRONICS Bluetooth Home Theatre 4.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Satellite speakers for immersive sound

Remote control for easy operation

Pros High-quality audio with 4.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require professional installation

Satellite speakers may be bulky for some spaces

ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker with 120W Output, Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, FM Radio, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote, Volume & Bass Control ₹ 6,499 49% off ₹ 3,299 from

5. F&D F3800X 5.1 Speaker The F&D F3800X 5.1 Speaker offers a complete home theatre system with 5.1 channel surround sound and Bluetooth connectivity. With a sleek and modern design, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The subwoofer delivers powerful bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of F&D F3800X 5.1 Speaker 5.1 channel surround sound

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and modern design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Remote control for easy operation

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require additional cables for setup

Remote control range may be limited

F&D F3800X 160 W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker & Home Theater System ₹ 15,598 53% off ₹ 7,393 from

6. IK44 Bluetooth Home Theatre The IK44 Bluetooth Home Theatre offers a versatile audio experience with its 5.1 channel configuration and Bluetooth connectivity. With a sleek black design, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of IK44 Bluetooth Home Theatre 5.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek black design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Multiple input options for versatile connectivity

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require professional installation

Additional input options may be confusing for some users

I KALL IK44 2.1 Home Theater with Bluetooth, Aux, USB and FM Connectivity (2.1, Black) ₹ 2,499 40% off ₹ 1,499 from

7. JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer offers a premium audio experience with its 2.1 channel configuration and Bluetooth connectivity. With a sleek and modern design, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer 2.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and modern design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require additional cables for setup

Wireless subwoofer setup may be tricky for some users

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 14,999 43% off ₹ 8,499 from

8. TRONICA COWIN 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System The TRONICA COWIN 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System offers a complete audio experience with its 5.1 channel configuration and Bluetooth connectivity. With a sleek black design, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of TRONICA COWIN 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System 5.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek black design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Multiple input options for versatile connectivity

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require professional installation

Additional input options may be confusing for some users

TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System – Bluetooth, USB,FM, SD, RCA Inputs,AUX, LED TV Supported 4 Inch Active Subwoofer, 3” Passive Radiator, Vivid Lights, Wireless Remote ₹ 4,500 44% off ₹ 2,499 from

Also read: 10 best home theatre systems in India 2023: Complete comparison guide 9. OBAGE Home Theatre System The OBAGE Home Theatre System offers a versatile audio experience with its 5.1 channel configuration and Bluetooth connectivity. With optical and Bluetooth input options, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of OBAGE Home Theatre System 5.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth and optical connectivity

Sleek black design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Multiple input options for versatile connectivity

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bluetooth and optical connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require professional installation

Additional input options may be confusing for some users

OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX ₹ 10,000 38% off ₹ 6,199 from

10. Subwoofer 2.1 Signature Home Theatre System The Subwoofer 2.1 Signature Home Theatre System offers a compact and powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel configuration and Bluetooth connectivity. With multiple input options, this home theatre system is perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The powerful subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Specifications of Subwoofer 2.1 Signature Home Theatre System 2.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth connectivity

Compact and powerful design

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

Multiple input options for versatile connectivity

Pros Compact and powerful design

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass Cons May require additional cables for setup

Compact design may not suit larger spaces

TRONICA TR-1501 Auxiliary, Bluetooth Deep Bass Home Theater with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 55W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Master Remote and Sleek Finish (Black) ₹ 5,000 36% off ₹ 3,199 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Channel Configuration Connectivity Subwoofer ZEBRONICS Soundbar with Subwoofer 2.1 channel Bluetooth, USB Yes ZEBRONICS 900 Bluetooth Home Theatre 5.1 channel Bluetooth, Fastener Yes TRONICA 5.1 Speaker Set 5.1 channel Bluetooth, USB Yes ZEBRONICS Bluetooth Home Theatre 4.1 channel Bluetooth Yes F&D F3800X 5.1 Speaker 5.1 channel Bluetooth Yes IK44 Bluetooth Home Theatre 5.1 channel Bluetooth Yes JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer 2.1 channel Bluetooth Yes TRONICA COWIN 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System 5.1 channel Bluetooth Yes OBAGE Home Theatre System 5.1 channel Bluetooth, Optical Yes Subwoofer 2.1 Signature Home Theatre System 2.1 channel Bluetooth Yes

Best value for money: The ZEBRONICS 900 Bluetooth Home Theatre offers the best value for money with its 5.1 channel surround sound, powerful subwoofer, and versatile connectivity options. This home theatre system delivers an immersive audio experience at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product: The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer stands out as the best overall product with its premium 2.1 channel configuration, sleek design, and powerful subwoofer. This home theatre system offers a perfect combination of style and performance, making it a top choice for those seeking high-quality audio and aesthetics.

How to find the perfect bluetooth home theatre: The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer stands out as the best overall product with its premium 2.1 channel configuration, sleek design, and powerful subwoofer. This home theatre system offers a perfect combination of style and performance, making it a top choice for those seeking high-quality audio and aesthetics.

FAQs on bluetooth home theatre What are the connectivity options for these home theatre systems? These home theatre systems offer Bluetooth, USB, optical, and fastener connectivity options for versatile audio input. Do these systems require professional installation? While some systems may benefit from professional installation, most can be set up easily at home with the provided instructions. Are these systems compatible with smart TVs and gaming consoles? Yes, these home theatre systems are compatible with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other audio devices for a complete entertainment experience. Do these systems come with a warranty? Most of these home theatre systems come with a warranty, offering peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so