Best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines in India: Top 8 choices

Are you looking to upgrade your old washing machine? Whirlpool offers a wide range of fully automatic washing machines with advanced features to meet your laundry needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines available in India. Whether you need a large capacity machine for a big family or a compact one for a small apartment, we have included a variety of options to suit your requirements. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your home.

1. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a powerful 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology that provides up to 40% less tangling. Its spa drum ensures gentle washing of clothes, and the express wash feature cleans clothes in just 30 minutes. This machine is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

6th Sense TumbleCare Technology

Spa Drum

Express Wash

Pros Energy-efficient

Quick wash feature

Gentle on clothes Cons Slightly expensive

Slightly noisy

Our Pick Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) Get Price from

2. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is equipped with a Stainwash Pro feature that ensures thorough cleaning of heavily soiled clothes. Its 6th Sense SoftMove technology adapts drum movements to the fabric type, providing the perfect wash. The in-built heater removes up to 99.9% germs and allergens. Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Stainwash Pro

6th Sense SoftMove Technology

In-built Heater

Pros Removes tough stains

Adapts to fabric type

Kills germs and allergens Cons Requires more water

Heavy on electricity usage

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Stainwash Pro H 7.5, Kg 5 Star with In-Built Heater), Grey ₹ 25,750 31% off ₹ 17,890 from

Also read: Fully automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare top brands 3. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features 6th Sense SoftMove technology for customized drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures superior wash performance, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle. Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

6th Sense SoftMove Technology

3D Scrub Technology

FreshCare+

Pros Customized drum movements

Superior wash performance

Maintains freshness of clothes Cons Higher initial cost

Limited color options

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Bloom Wash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (360 BW PRO (540) H 7.5 GRAPHITE 10 YMW, Graphite, In-Built Heater) ₹ 28,650 26% off ₹ 21,250 from

4. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology that provides up to 40% less tangling. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the Zero Pressure Fill Technology fills the tub 50%* faster even with low water pressure. Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

6th Sense TumbleCare Technology

3D Scrub Technology

Zero Pressure Fill Technology

Pros Less tangling of clothes

Thorough cleaning

Fills tub faster Cons Slightly noisy

Limited wash programs

WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(Whitemagic Premier GenX 7.5kg 10YMW, GREY) ₹ 20,450 24% off ₹ 15,590 from

5. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense 123 Technology that ensures the optimal wash cycle by sensing the load type, soil level, and fabric type. Its 3D Scrub technology provides a superior wash performance, and the Hard Water Wash feature adapts to hard water conditions. Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

6th Sense 123 Technology

3D Scrub Technology

Hard Water Wash

Pros Optimal wash cycle

Superior wash performance

Adapts to hard water conditions Cons Slightly heavy on electricity usage

Limited color options

Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater (Majestic Silver, 33010 XS7012BYV5) Get Price from

6. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with an Inverter Motor that provides silent and efficient washing performance. Its 6th Sense 123 Technology ensures the optimal wash cycle, and the ZPF Technology fills the tub 50% faster even with low water pressure. Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Motor

6th Sense 123 Technology

ZPF Technology

Pros Silent and efficient washing

Optimal wash cycle

Fills tub faster Cons Slightly expensive

Limited wash programs

Whirlpool 7 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Fresh Care 7112 (I), White, Inbuilt Heater) Get Price from

7. Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense SoftMove technology that adapts drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle. Specifications of Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

6th Sense SoftMove Technology

3D Scrub Technology

FreshCare+

Pros Customized drum movements

Thorough cleaning

Maintains freshness of clothes Cons Higher initial cost

Limited color options

Whirlpool Xpert Care 10.5kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine with Ozone Air Refresh Technology and Heater (Volcano Grey, 31590 XO10514DQV) Get Price from

Also read: How to choose the best washing machine for your home 8. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense SoftMove technology that adapts drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle. Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

6th Sense SoftMove Technology

3D Scrub Technology

FreshCare+

Pros Customized drum movements

Thorough cleaning

Maintains freshness of clothes Cons Higher initial cost

Limited color options

Whirlpool 8kg LCD Ozone Technology Front Load Washing Machine (XO8014DZS, Majestic Silver, Direct Drive, 1400 RPM, 2022 Model) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Capacity Energy Rating Best Feature Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg 5 Star 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7.5 kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.5 kg 5 Star 6th Sense SoftMove Technology Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg 5 Star 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg 5 Star 6th Sense 123 Technology Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 6.5 kg 5 Star 6th Sense SoftMove Technology Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.5 kg 5 Star 6th Sense SoftMove Technology

Best value for money: The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine provides the best value for money with its powerful 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology, express wash feature, and energy-efficient operation, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its superior 6th Sense SoftMove technology, 3D Scrub technology, and FreshCare+ feature for maintaining clothes' freshness.

FAQs on Whirlpool fully automatic washing machine What is the energy rating of these washing machines? All the listed washing machines have a 5 Star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings. Do these washing machines come with a warranty? Yes, all the Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Are these washing machines suitable for hard water conditions? Certain models feature the Hard Water Wash technology, making them suitable for use in areas with hard water. Do these washing machines have child lock features? Yes, most of the listed washing machines come with a child lock feature for added safety and convenience.

