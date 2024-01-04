Best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines in India: Top 8 choices

Are you looking to upgrade your old washing machine? Whirlpool offers a wide range of fully automatic washing machines with advanced features to meet your laundry needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines available in India. Whether you need a large capacity machine for a big family or a compact one for a small apartment, we have included a variety of options to suit your requirements. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your home.
1. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a powerful 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology that provides up to 40% less tangling. Its spa drum ensures gentle washing of clothes, and the express wash feature cleans clothes in just 30 minutes. This machine is a perfect blend of style and functionality.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology
- Spa Drum
- Express Wash
2. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is equipped with a Stainwash Pro feature that ensures thorough cleaning of heavily soiled clothes. Its 6th Sense SoftMove technology adapts drum movements to the fabric type, providing the perfect wash. The in-built heater removes up to 99.9% germs and allergens.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7.5 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Stainwash Pro
- 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
- In-built Heater
3. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features 6th Sense SoftMove technology for customized drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures superior wash performance, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7.5 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
- 3D Scrub Technology
- FreshCare+
4. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology that provides up to 40% less tangling. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the Zero Pressure Fill Technology fills the tub 50%* faster even with low water pressure.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology
- 3D Scrub Technology
- Zero Pressure Fill Technology
5. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense 123 Technology that ensures the optimal wash cycle by sensing the load type, soil level, and fabric type. Its 3D Scrub technology provides a superior wash performance, and the Hard Water Wash feature adapts to hard water conditions.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- 6th Sense 123 Technology
- 3D Scrub Technology
- Hard Water Wash
6. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with an Inverter Motor that provides silent and efficient washing performance. Its 6th Sense 123 Technology ensures the optimal wash cycle, and the ZPF Technology fills the tub 50% faster even with low water pressure.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Inverter Motor
- 6th Sense 123 Technology
- ZPF Technology
7. Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense SoftMove technology that adapts drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle.
Specifications of Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 6.5 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
- 3D Scrub Technology
- FreshCare+
8. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense SoftMove technology that adapts drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle.
Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7.5 kg
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
- 3D Scrub Technology
- FreshCare+
Best value for money:
The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine provides the best value for money with its powerful 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology, express wash feature, and energy-efficient operation, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its superior 6th Sense SoftMove technology, 3D Scrub technology, and FreshCare+ feature for maintaining clothes' freshness.
How to find the perfect Whirlpool fully automatic washing machine:
