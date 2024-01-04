Icon
Best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines in India: Top 8 choices

Published on Jan 04, 2024 13:13 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best whirlpool fully automatic washing machines

Summary:

Best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines in India: Find the best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machine in India with our comprehensive list and comparison guide. Make an informed decision based on the features, pros, and cons of each product. Read More

Are you looking to upgrade your old washing machine? Whirlpool offers a wide range of fully automatic washing machines with advanced features to meet your laundry needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines available in India. Whether you need a large capacity machine for a big family or a compact one for a small apartment, we have included a variety of options to suit your requirements. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your home.

1. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a powerful 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology that provides up to 40% less tangling. Its spa drum ensures gentle washing of clothes, and the express wash feature cleans clothes in just 30 minutes. This machine is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology
  • Spa Drum
  • Express Wash
  • null

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Quick wash feature
  • Gentle on clothes

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Slightly noisy
Our Pick cellpic

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

2. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is equipped with a Stainwash Pro feature that ensures thorough cleaning of heavily soiled clothes. Its 6th Sense SoftMove technology adapts drum movements to the fabric type, providing the perfect wash. The in-built heater removes up to 99.9% germs and allergens.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Stainwash Pro
  • 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
  • In-built Heater
  • null

Pros

  • Removes tough stains
  • Adapts to fabric type
  • Kills germs and allergens

Cons

  • Requires more water
  • Heavy on electricity usage
cellpic

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Stainwash Pro H 7.5, Kg 5 Star with In-Built Heater), Grey

₹ 25,750 31% off

3. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features 6th Sense SoftMove technology for customized drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures superior wash performance, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
  • 3D Scrub Technology
  • FreshCare+
  • null

Pros

  • Customized drum movements
  • Superior wash performance
  • Maintains freshness of clothes

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Bloom Wash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (360 BW PRO (540) H 7.5 GRAPHITE 10 YMW, Graphite, In-Built Heater)

₹ 28,650 26% off

4. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology that provides up to 40% less tangling. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the Zero Pressure Fill Technology fills the tub 50%* faster even with low water pressure.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology
  • 3D Scrub Technology
  • Zero Pressure Fill Technology
  • null

Pros

  • Less tangling of clothes
  • Thorough cleaning
  • Fills tub faster

Cons

  • Slightly noisy
  • Limited wash programs
cellpic

WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(Whitemagic Premier GenX 7.5kg 10YMW, GREY)

₹ 20,450 24% off

5. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense 123 Technology that ensures the optimal wash cycle by sensing the load type, soil level, and fabric type. Its 3D Scrub technology provides a superior wash performance, and the Hard Water Wash feature adapts to hard water conditions.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • 6th Sense 123 Technology
  • 3D Scrub Technology
  • Hard Water Wash
  • null

Pros

  • Optimal wash cycle
  • Superior wash performance
  • Adapts to hard water conditions

Cons

  • Slightly heavy on electricity usage
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater (Majestic Silver, 33010 XS7012BYV5)

6. Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with an Inverter Motor that provides silent and efficient washing performance. Its 6th Sense 123 Technology ensures the optimal wash cycle, and the ZPF Technology fills the tub 50% faster even with low water pressure.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Motor
  • 6th Sense 123 Technology
  • ZPF Technology
  • null

Pros

  • Silent and efficient washing
  • Optimal wash cycle
  • Fills tub faster

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited wash programs
cellpic

Whirlpool 7 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Fresh Care 7112 (I), White, Inbuilt Heater)

7. Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense SoftMove technology that adapts drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
  • 3D Scrub Technology
  • FreshCare+
  • null

Pros

  • Customized drum movements
  • Thorough cleaning
  • Maintains freshness of clothes

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Whirlpool Xpert Care 10.5kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine with Ozone Air Refresh Technology and Heater (Volcano Grey, 31590 XO10514DQV)

8. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features the 6th Sense SoftMove technology that adapts drum movements according to fabric type. Its unique 3D Scrub technology ensures thorough cleaning of clothes, and the FreshCare+ feature maintains the freshness of clothes for up to 6 hours after the wash cycle.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • 6th Sense SoftMove Technology
  • 3D Scrub Technology
  • FreshCare+
  • null

Pros

  • Customized drum movements
  • Thorough cleaning
  • Maintains freshness of clothes

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Whirlpool 8kg LCD Ozone Technology Front Load Washing Machine (XO8014DZS, Majestic Silver, Direct Drive, 1400 RPM, 2022 Model)

Comparison Table

CapacityEnergy RatingBest Feature
Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7 kg5 Star6th Sense TumbleCare Technology
Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7.5 kg5 StarStainwash Pro
Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine7.5 kg5 Star6th Sense SoftMove Technology
Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7 kg5 Star6th Sense TumbleCare Technology
Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7 kg5 Star6th Sense 123 Technology
Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7 kg5 StarInverter Motor
Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine6.5 kg5 Star6th Sense SoftMove Technology
Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine7.5 kg5 Star6th Sense SoftMove Technology

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine provides the best value for money with its powerful 6th Sense TumbleCare Technology, express wash feature, and energy-efficient operation, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its superior 6th Sense SoftMove technology, 3D Scrub technology, and FreshCare+ feature for maintaining clothes' freshness.

How to find the perfect Whirlpool fully automatic washing machine:

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its superior 6th Sense SoftMove technology, 3D Scrub technology, and FreshCare+ feature for maintaining clothes' freshness.

FAQs on Whirlpool fully automatic washing machine

All the listed washing machines have a 5 Star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings.
Yes, all the Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
Certain models feature the Hard Water Wash technology, making them suitable for use in areas with hard water.
Yes, most of the listed washing machines come with a child lock feature for added safety and convenience.
