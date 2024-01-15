Best gaming PCs: Top options under ₹30000 in India for top-notch experience
Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:02 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Best gaming PCs: Looking for an affordable gaming PC? Check out our list of the best gaming PCs in the said category in India. Check out details like pros and cons, best overall product, best value for money PC and more. Read More
Are you on the hunt for an affordable gaming PC that won't break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best gaming PCs under ₹30000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there's something for everyone on this list. From powerful processors to high-end graphics cards, these gaming PCs deliver top-notch performance without burning a hole in your pocket. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect gaming desktop for you.
1. CHIST Ultra Gaming PC
The CHIST Ultra Gaming PC is a powerhouse, featuring a 7200RPM NVIDIA graphics card and a high-speed processor. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this gaming PC is perfect for both casual and competitive gamers.
Specifications of CHIST Ultra Gaming PC
Intel Core i5 processor
NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics
8GB RAM
1TB HDD
Windows 10
Pros
Powerful graphics card
High-speed processor
Cons
Limited RAM for some games
2. EXZON Desktop Gaming PC
The EXZON Desktop Gaming PC offers a seamless gaming experience with its Windows OS and dedicated graphics card. This gaming PC is a great choice for entry-level gamers looking for a reliable system.
The CHIST Gaming PC boasts a 3.4GHz processor and a dedicated graphics card, delivering smooth gameplay and stunning visuals. This gaming PC is a solid choice for mid-range gamers seeking performance and reliability.
Specifications of CHIST Gaming PC
Intel Core i5 processor
NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics
8GB RAM
1TB HDD
Windows 10
Pros
Fast processor
Quality graphics
Cons
May require additional storage
4. MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC
The MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC is equipped with a powerful graphics card and ample storage, making it a versatile choice for gamers. With its sleek design and solid performance, this gaming PC won't disappoint.
Specifications of MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC
Intel Core i3 processor
NVIDIA GeForce graphics
4GB RAM
500GB HDD
Windows 10
Pros
Ample storage capacity
Sleek design
Cons
Entry-level processor
5. Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC
The Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC is a powerhouse, featuring top-of-the-line graphics and software for an immersive gaming experience. This gaming PC is perfect for enthusiasts who demand high-performance and cutting-edge technology.
Specifications of Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC
Intel Core i7 processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
16GB RAM
1TB SSD
Windows 10
Pros
High-end performance
Cutting-edge technology
Cons
Higher price point
6. GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC
The GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC offers a balanced combination of graphics and performance. With a dedicated graphics card and a high-resolution monitor, this gaming PC is a great choice for gamers who value visual quality.
The SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC is a high-performance system with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and a large SSD. This gaming PC is ideal for gamers who require top-notch performance and storage.
Specifications of SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC
Intel Core i7 processor
NVIDIA GeForce graphics
16GB RAM
512GB SSD
Windows 10
Pros
High-performance processor
Large SSD
Cons
Higher price point
8. Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC
The Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC is a high-end gaming system with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and a dedicated graphics card. This gaming PC is perfect for gamers who demand top-of-the-line performance and reliability.
Specifications of Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC
Intel Core i7 processor
NVIDIA GeForce graphics
16GB RAM
1TB HDD
Windows 10
Pros
High-end performance
Reliable system
Cons
Higher price point
9. KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC
The KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC is a feature-packed system with top-of-the-line graphics and software. This gaming PC is perfect for enthusiasts who demand the best performance and cutting-edge technology.
Specifications of KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC
Intel Core i7 processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
16GB RAM
1TB SSD
Windows 10
Pros
Top-of-the-line performance
Cutting-edge technology
Cons
Higher price point
10. Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC
The Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC is a high-performance system with a dedicated graphics card and gigabit ethernet compatibility. This gaming PC is perfect for gamers who demand top-notch performance and networking capabilities.
Specifications of Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC
Intel Core i5 processor
NVIDIA GeForce graphics
8GB RAM
1TB HDD
Windows 10
Pros
Gigabit ethernet compatibility
High-performance graphics
Cons
May require additional networking accessories
Comparison Table
Product
Processor
Graphics
RAM
CHIST Ultra Gaming PC
Intel Core i5
NVIDIA GeForce GTX
8GB
EXZON Desktop Gaming PC
Intel Core i3
NVIDIA GeForce
4GB
CHIST Gaming PC
Intel Core i5
NVIDIA GeForce GTX
8GB
MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC
Intel Core i3
NVIDIA GeForce
4GB
Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC
Intel Core i7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX
16GB
GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC
Intel Core i5
NVIDIA GeForce
8GB
SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC
Intel Core i7
NVIDIA GeForce
16GB
Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC
Intel Core i7
NVIDIA GeForce
16GB
KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC
Intel Core i7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX
16GB
Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC
Intel Core i5
NVIDIA GeForce
8GB
Best value for money:
The EXZON Desktop Gaming PC offers the best value for money with its reliable performance and affordable price point. It's a solid choice for entry-level gamers looking for a budget-friendly gaming PC.
Best overall product:
The Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC stands out as the best overall product with its high-end performance, cutting-edge technology, and top-of-the-line graphics. It's perfect for enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.
How to find the perfect gaming pc under ₹30000:
Selecting the perfect gaming PC under ₹30000 involves considering key factors. Assess your gaming needs and desired performance level. Focus on the processor, graphics card, and RAM for smooth gameplay. Check storage capacity and speed for quick loading times. Research customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge reliability and performance. Compare brands and models within your budget. Look for future upgradability. By evaluating these aspects, you can find a gaming PC that offers an optimal blend of performance and value within your budget constraints.
FAQs on gaming PC under ₹30000
Gaming PCs under ₹30000 in India range from ₹24,999 to ₹34,999, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets and preferences.
When choosing a gaming PC under ₹30000, look for a powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, ample RAM, and sufficient storage to ensure a smooth gaming experience.
While gaming PCs under ₹30000 may not match the performance of high-end systems, they offer impressive gaming capabilities for casual and mid-range gamers.
The newest releases of gaming PCs under ₹30000 in India showcase the latest technology and performance enhancements, catering to the growing demand for affordable gaming systems.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more