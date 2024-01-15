Best gaming PCs: Top options under ₹30000 in India for top-notch experience

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:02 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best gaming PCs: Looking for an affordable gaming PC? Check out our list of the best gaming PCs in the said category in India. Check out details like pros and cons, best overall product, best value for money PC and more. Read More Read Less

Are you on the hunt for an affordable gaming PC that won't break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best gaming PCs under ₹30000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there's something for everyone on this list. From powerful processors to high-end graphics cards, these gaming PCs deliver top-notch performance without burning a hole in your pocket. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect gaming desktop for you.

1. CHIST Ultra Gaming PC The CHIST Ultra Gaming PC is a powerhouse, featuring a 7200RPM NVIDIA graphics card and a high-speed processor. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this gaming PC is perfect for both casual and competitive gamers. Specifications of CHIST Ultra Gaming PC Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Pros Powerful graphics card

High-speed processor Cons Limited RAM for some games

2. EXZON Desktop Gaming PC The EXZON Desktop Gaming PC offers a seamless gaming experience with its Windows OS and dedicated graphics card. This gaming PC is a great choice for entry-level gamers looking for a reliable system. Specifications of EXZON Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i3 processor

NVIDIA GeForce graphics

4GB RAM

500GB HDD

Windows 10

Pros Affordable price point

Reliable performance Cons Limited storage capacity

Also read: 10 best gaming consoles under ₹ 3,000 | HT Shop Now 3. CHIST Gaming PC The CHIST Gaming PC boasts a 3.4GHz processor and a dedicated graphics card, delivering smooth gameplay and stunning visuals. This gaming PC is a solid choice for mid-range gamers seeking performance and reliability. Specifications of CHIST Gaming PC Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Pros Fast processor

Quality graphics Cons May require additional storage

4. MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC The MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC is equipped with a powerful graphics card and ample storage, making it a versatile choice for gamers. With its sleek design and solid performance, this gaming PC won't disappoint. Specifications of MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i3 processor

NVIDIA GeForce graphics

4GB RAM

500GB HDD

Windows 10

Pros Ample storage capacity

Sleek design Cons Entry-level processor

5. Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC The Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC is a powerhouse, featuring top-of-the-line graphics and software for an immersive gaming experience. This gaming PC is perfect for enthusiasts who demand high-performance and cutting-edge technology. Specifications of Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC Intel Core i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

Windows 10

Pros High-end performance

Cutting-edge technology Cons Higher price point

6. GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC The GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC offers a balanced combination of graphics and performance. With a dedicated graphics card and a high-resolution monitor, this gaming PC is a great choice for gamers who value visual quality. Specifications of GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA GeForce graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Pros High-resolution monitor

Balanced performance Cons Limited storage capacity

Also read: Best budget laptops to buy in 2023: Top 10 picks | HT … 7. SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC The SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC is a high-performance system with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and a large SSD. This gaming PC is ideal for gamers who require top-notch performance and storage. Specifications of SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce graphics

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 10

Pros High-performance processor

Large SSD Cons Higher price point

8. Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC The Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC is a high-end gaming system with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and a dedicated graphics card. This gaming PC is perfect for gamers who demand top-of-the-line performance and reliability. Specifications of Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC Intel Core i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce graphics

16GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Pros High-end performance

Reliable system Cons Higher price point

9. KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC The KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC is a feature-packed system with top-of-the-line graphics and software. This gaming PC is perfect for enthusiasts who demand the best performance and cutting-edge technology. Specifications of KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC Intel Core i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

Windows 10

Pros Top-of-the-line performance

Cutting-edge technology Cons Higher price point

10. Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC The Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC is a high-performance system with a dedicated graphics card and gigabit ethernet compatibility. This gaming PC is perfect for gamers who demand top-notch performance and networking capabilities. Specifications of Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA GeForce graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Pros Gigabit ethernet compatibility

High-performance graphics Cons May require additional networking accessories

Comparison Table

Product Processor Graphics RAM CHIST Ultra Gaming PC Intel Core i5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 8GB EXZON Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i3 NVIDIA GeForce 4GB CHIST Gaming PC Intel Core i5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 8GB MICSONIC Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i3 NVIDIA GeForce 4GB Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC Intel Core i7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 16GB GAMETEK Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i5 NVIDIA GeForce 8GB SYNTRONIC Desktop Gaming PC Intel Core i7 NVIDIA GeForce 16GB Gaming Intel i7 Desktop PC Intel Core i7 NVIDIA GeForce 16GB KRYNORCXY Extreme Gaming PC Intel Core i7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 16GB Kuro Gaming Gigabit Ethernet PC Intel Core i5 NVIDIA GeForce 8GB

Best value for money: The EXZON Desktop Gaming PC offers the best value for money with its reliable performance and affordable price point. It's a solid choice for entry-level gamers looking for a budget-friendly gaming PC.

Best overall product: The Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC stands out as the best overall product with its high-end performance, cutting-edge technology, and top-of-the-line graphics. It's perfect for enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.

How to find the perfect gaming pc under ₹ 30000: Selecting the perfect gaming PC under ₹30000 involves considering key factors. Assess your gaming needs and desired performance level. Focus on the processor, graphics card, and RAM for smooth gameplay. Check storage capacity and speed for quick loading times. Research customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge reliability and performance. Compare brands and models within your budget. Look for future upgradability. By evaluating these aspects, you can find a gaming PC that offers an optimal blend of performance and value within your budget constraints.

FAQs on gaming PC under ₹30000 What is the price range of gaming PCs under ₹30000? Gaming PCs under ₹ 30000 in India range from ₹ 24,999 to ₹ 34,999, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets and preferences. What are the key features to look for in a gaming PC under ₹30000? When choosing a gaming PC under ₹ 30000, look for a powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, ample RAM, and sufficient storage to ensure a smooth gaming experience. Are gaming PCs under ₹30000 suitable for high-end gaming? While gaming PCs under ₹ 30000 may not match the performance of high-end systems, they offer impressive gaming capabilities for casual and mid-range gamers. What are the newest releases of gaming PCs under ₹30000 in India? The newest releases of gaming PCs under ₹ 30000 in India showcase the latest technology and performance enhancements, catering to the growing demand for affordable gaming systems.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so